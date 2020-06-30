Log in
Environmental Waste International Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement

06/30/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2020) - Environmental Waste International Inc. (TSXV: EWS) (the "Company" or "EWS") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"), raising $400,000 by the issuance of 6,153,846 units (the "Units") at the price of $0.065 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share ("Common Share") and one warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.18 for a period of five years after the date of closing.

Net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period ending October 31, 2020. The Offering is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of regulatory filings.

About Environmental Waste International Inc.

Environmental Waste International Inc. specializes in eco-friendly systems for the breakdown of organic materials, including tires. The Company has spent over 15 years engineering systems that integrate the EWS patented Reverse Polymerization™ process and proprietary microwave delivery system. EWS's unique microwave technology safely processes and recycles waste tires, while recovering highly valuable commodities, including carbon black, oil and steel. Each unit is designed to be environmentally safe, energy efficient, and economically profitable for the operator. For more information please visit, www.ewi.ca.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Bob MacBean, CEO
(905) 686-8689 or (800) 399-2366
Bob.macbean@ewmc.com
www.ewi.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appears in the Company's continuous disclosure filings, which are available at www.sedar.com.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58857


© Newsfilecorp 2020
