2018 Farm Bill Signed into Legislation

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroTechnologies International, Inc., a publicly traded company (OTC Pink, Symbol: ETII) that develops and markets green, natural and organic products for diverse industries, confirmed today that the 2018 Farm Bill was signed into legislation on December 20, 2018.



2018 Farm Bill and Hemp Legalization

While the 2018 Farm Bill provides important agricultural and nutritional policy extension for several years, the most interest inclusion involves the cannabis plant, specifically the hemp plant. While legislation defines hemp as a cannabis plant, excepting that hemp cannot contain more than .03% of THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana. Hence, hemp does not contain the ingredient that causes one to get “high.”

Prior hemp legislation, which often referred to it as “industrial hemp,” allowed small scale hemp cultivation for limited purposes. The 2018 Farm Bill is more expansive, explicitly allowing the transfer of hemp-based products across state lines for “commercial or other purposes” and does not place any restrictions on the sale, transport or possession of hemp-derived products, so long as it is produced consistent with the law.

Farm Bill’s Impact on ETI

“We recognize that the Farm Bill greatly expands the reach of our excellent CBD, hemp-based products that we know can help people live better and healthier lives,” said Randall Waters, ETI’s Director of Sales & Marketing. “The Farm Bill opens new channels and distribution channels for our products that are definitely produced consistent with prior and current hemp product production laws.”

“We will continue to explore new hemp products and test the cultivation of our hemp products in conjunction with other ETI products and equipment, which, we believe will create better and more effective hemp CBD,” said Gaylord Karren, ETI’s CEO.

EnviroTechnologies International is a publicly listed company that develops and markets proprietary, synergistic products for the oil and gas and agriculture industries as well as wellness products.

