Envision Solar CEO Desmond Wheatley to Speak at “100 BEST FLEETS 2020” Awards Announcement: Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 12pm PT

Desmond Wheatley to Address Fleet Electrification and Clean EV Charging Infrastructure Trends during the Virtual Awards Event

SAN DIEGO, California - April 7, 2020 - Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVSI, EVSIW) ('Envision Solar,' or the 'Company'), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, announces that CEO Desmond Wheatley will be speaking at the annual awards for the 100 BEST FLEETS 2020, Tuesday, April 7th at 12pm PT. The event will take place virtually this year due to the pandemic and is open for online registration at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1268083658574791949.

'EV charging infrastructure is increasingly vital to fleet operations as managers add electric vehicles to their fleets,' said Mr. Wheatley. 'The 100 Best Fleets Awards ceremony recognizes forward-thinking leaders driving innovation and excellence. We are proud that so many of the recipients are customers who use the EV ARC and we look forward to sharing how 100% renewable EV charging can reduce costs and accelerate charging network buildout.'

The last five years have seen increasing movement toward sustainable fleet management, particularly for organizations with large fleets. The business benefits of lowered maintenance costs, reduced fuel costs, and emerging sustainability requirements are key drivers of this acceleration. Government fleet customers accounted for the majority of Envision Solar's sales in 2018 and 2019.

'The much anticipated annual 100 Best Fleets awards event recognizes public sector fleet managers and their teams for outstanding performance,' said Tom Johnson, Founder of 100 Best Fleets. 'EV charging infrastructure is a hot topic among fleet managers as the industry shifts to include more and more EVs. We invited Envision Solar CEO, Desmond Wheatley, to be on our awards panel based on his company's leadership in off-grid, rapidly deployed EV charging infrastructure.'

More information about the event can be found on the 100 Best Fleets home page, http://the100bestfleets.com/ and on the webinar info page at http://the100bestfleets.com/s_webinar_4-7_reg.htm. Registration is open at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1268083658574791949

Manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ DC Fast Charging products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC™ product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system's solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product's on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging, but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company's San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Linkedin, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Envision Solar International, Inc. Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as 'estimate,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'target,' 'plan,' 'intend,' 'seek,' 'goal,' 'will,' 'should,' 'may,' or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Media Contacts:

Alyson Dutch / Sherry Butler

Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc.

alyson@bdpr.com, sherry@bdpr.com

+1 310 456 7151

Investor Relations:

Tristan Traywick

Senior Account Director

CORE IR

+1 516 222 2560

tt@coreir.com

www.coreir.com

Source: Envision Solar International, Inc.