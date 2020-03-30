Envision Solar International : to Report Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on Monday, March 30, 2020 and Provide Corporate Update

Log in
ENVISION SOLAR INTERNATIONAL, INC.
03/30/2020 | 05:53am EDT

Conference Call to be held Monday, March 30, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time

SAN DIEGO - March 23, 2020 - Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVSI, EVSIW) ('Envision Solar,' or the 'Company'), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, announces that it will report fiscal year 2019 financial results on Monday, March 30, 2020 after the market close.

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Monday, March 30, 2020, to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call through the following link: http://dpregister.com/10139901. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Envision Solar International call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed through the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/evsi200330.html which is also available through the company's website at http://client.irwebkit.com/envisionsolar/events.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through June 30, 2020. The replay can be accessed through the above links.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Linkedin, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Media Contact:
Alyson Dutch
Brown + Dutch PR
alyson@bdpr.com
+1 310 456 7151

Investor Relations:
Tristan Traywick
Senior Account Director
CORE IR
516 222 2560
tt@coreir.com
www.coreir.com

Source: Envision Solar International, Inc.

Disclaimer

Envision Solar International Inc. published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 09:52:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Desmond Wheatley Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Cunningham Manager-Operations & Production
Katherine H. McDermott Chief Financial Officer
Anthony L. Posawatz Independent Director
Peter W. Davidson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENVISION SOLAR INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.00%0
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.38%4 056
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.23.92%4 010
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.72%2 477
SUNRUN INC.-26.00%1 220
SUNPOWER CORPORATION-29.87%921
