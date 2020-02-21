Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Envista Holdings Corporation    NVST

ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(NVST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Envista : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 06:34pm EST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Aghdaei Amir
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
200 S. KRAEMER BLVD, BLDG. E
(Street)
BREA CA 92821
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Envista Holdings Corp [ NVST] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
X Director 10% Owner
X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
PRESIDENT AND CEO
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
02/19/2020
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Executive Deferred Incentive Program - Envista Stock Fund $0(1) 02/19/2020 A 6,680 (2) (2) Common Stock 6,680(3) $28.29 6,680 D
Explanation of Responses:
1. The notional shares convert on a one-for-one basis.
2. All contributions to the reporting person's EDIP Stock Fund are immediately vested. Upon termination of employment, the EDIP Stock Fund balance is settled in shares of Envista common stock.
3. Represents the Company's annual contribution to the Envista stock fund (the 'EDIP Stock Fund') in the reporting person's Executive Deferred Incentive Program (the 'EDIP') account. The Company contributions are deemed to be invested in a number of unfunded, notional shares of Envista common stock, calculated by dividing the contribution amount by the closing price of Envista common stock as reported on the NYSE as of the first day of the year in which the contribution is made. The price shown in Table II, Column 8 is the closing price per share of Envista common stock as reported on the NYSE on the date the contribution was actually made (or the closing price for the immediately preceding business day, if such date is not a business day).
/s/ Heather Turner, Attorney-in-Fact 02/21/2020
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Envista Holdings Corporation published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 23:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATI
06:04aENVISTA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
01/30ENVISTA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/30ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulatio..
AQ
01/30ENVISTA : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results And Initiates 2020 Guidance
PR
01/09ENVISTA : To Present At 2020 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
PR
01/09ENVISTA : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call
PR
2019ENVISTA : Completes Separation From Danaher
PR
2019ENVISTA : Danaher Announces Final Results Of Envista Exchange Offer
PR
2019DANAHER : Says Envista Exchange Offer Oversubscribed
DJ
2019ENVISTA : Danaher Announces Preliminary Results Of Envista Exchange Offer
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 782 M
EBIT 2020 375 M
Net income 2020 201 M
Debt 2020 855 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 21,0x
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,88x
EV / Sales2021 1,71x
Capitalization 4 372 M
Chart ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Envista Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 33,91  $
Last Close Price 27,52  $
Spread / Highest target 45,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Amir A. Aghdaei President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Scott Huennekens Independent Chairman
Howard H. Yu Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William K. Daniel Director
Daniel A. Raskas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION-6.71%4 387
MEDTRONIC PLC0.28%152 662
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.11.29%47 512
HOYA CORPORATION-0.10%34 262
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS5.82%32 578
DEXCOM, INC.38.30%27 708
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group