Envista : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
X
Director
10% Owner
X
Officer (give title below)
Other (specify below)
PRESIDENT AND CEO
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) 02/19/2020
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X
Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code
V
Amount
(A) or (D)
Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Date Exercisable
Expiration Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Executive Deferred Incentive Program - Envista Stock Fund
$0(1)
02/19/2020
A
6,680
(2)
(2)
Common Stock
6,680(3)
$28.29
6,680
D
Explanation of Responses:
1. The notional shares convert on a one-for-one basis.
2. All contributions to the reporting person's EDIP Stock Fund are immediately vested. Upon termination of employment, the EDIP Stock Fund balance is settled in shares of Envista common stock.
3. Represents the Company's annual contribution to the Envista stock fund (the 'EDIP Stock Fund') in the reporting person's Executive Deferred Incentive Program (the 'EDIP') account. The Company contributions are deemed to be invested in a number of unfunded, notional shares of Envista common stock, calculated by dividing the contribution amount by the closing price of Envista common stock as reported on the NYSE as of the first day of the year in which the contribution is made. The price shown in Table II, Column 8 is the closing price per share of Envista common stock as reported on the NYSE on the date the contribution was actually made (or the closing price for the immediately preceding business day, if such date is not a business day).
/s/ Heather Turner, Attorney-in-Fact
02/21/2020
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
