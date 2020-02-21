Envista : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

3. Represents the Company's annual contribution to the Envista stock fund (the 'EDIP Stock Fund') in the reporting person's Executive Deferred Incentive Program (the 'EDIP') account. The Company contributions are deemed to be invested in a number of unfunded, notional shares of Envista common stock, calculated by dividing the contribution amount by the closing price of Envista common stock as reported on the NYSE as of the first day of the year in which the contribution is made. The price shown in Table II, Column 8 is the closing price per share of Envista common stock as reported on the NYSE on the date the contribution was actually made (or the closing price for the immediately preceding business day, if such date is not a business day).