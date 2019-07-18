EnviTec Biogas : Open Day in Ferti Oise (FR)

Lohne/Saerbeck, 18 July 2019 - France intends to achieve absolute CO2-neutrality by 2050, and Europe's largest agricultural nation is on the right track with its production of biomethane. One beacon project for climate neutrality is the 250 Nm³/h biogas and gas upgrading plant Ferti Oise, in the vicinity of Compiègne in northern France. Gregoire Lhotte, a representative of the group operating SAS Ferti Oise, along with his business partners Alain Drach, Pierre-Henri Roland and Benoit Levasseur, threw open the doors to some of the region's political representatives, in a plant open day.

The plant operates using agricultural waste, silages and sugar beet pulp. 'Thanks to the plant's flexibility, a second expansion stage will see a performance boost from 250 Nm³/h to 400 Nm³/h,' explained Christian Ernst, Managing Director of EnviTec Biogas in France, at the event.

The customised plant currently feeds in 94 %/ vol. methane - so-called 'b-quality gas' - into the GRDF network. This gas network has a lower energy value than the H-gas distributed across the French network. 'The expertise of our technology partner EnviTec Biogas, and the flexibility of being able to simply expand the gas upgrading plant, were convincing factors for us,' said Gregoire Lhotte in his address. Four regional politicians took up SAS Ferti Oise's invitation, including Mr Bertrand, the president of the Hauts-de-France region, as well as representatives of the banks and of the network operator GRDF.

A further nine EnviThan plants are currently being built in France. With the completion of SAS Ferti Oise, the French branch of the Lower Saxony biogas all-rounder has now constructed eleven biogas plants - the majority of which can be operated using waste from industry and agriculture.