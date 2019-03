Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) (“Enviva”) today announced that Enviva filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Enviva’s Annual Report on Form 10-K is available through its website at https://ir.envivapartners.com/sec-filings, as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Interested investors may obtain a hard copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K, including Enviva’s complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by sending a request to Investor Relations, Enviva Partners, LP, 7200 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 1000, Bethesda, Maryland 20814, or by telephone at (240) 482-3856.

About Enviva Partners, LP

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that aggregates a natural resource, wood fiber, and processes it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva sells a significant majority of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay agreements with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom and Europe. Enviva owns and operates six plants with a combined production capacity of nearly three million metric tons of wood pellets per year in Virginia, North Carolina, Mississippi, and Florida. In addition, Enviva exports wood pellets through its owned marine terminal assets at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia, and the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina and from third-party marine terminals in Mobile, Alabama and Panama City, Florida.

