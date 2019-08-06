Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Enviva Partners LP    EVA

ENVIVA PARTNERS LP

(EVA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enviva Partners LP : Appreciates VADEQ's Commitment to Community Engagement and Looks Forward to Public Hearing in September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 08:30pm EDT

Enviva Partners, LP, the world’s largest producer of industrial wood pellets, which provide low-carbon, renewable power, tonight issued a statement of appreciation to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) for hosting a community meeting, in advance of the public hearing in September, to share information with local residents about Enviva’s request to voluntarily increase air quality controls at its Southampton facility in Franklin, VA.

Speaking about the meeting earlier this evening, Chairman & CEO John Keppler said, “Being a good neighbor means a lot of different things to our company. It means having an open dialogue with residents in and around our facilities, and we appreciate the Virginia DEQ taking the extra step to host tonight’s informational session in advance of the public hearing in September. It also means having a positive impact on our environment, both in communities where we operate and in the global fight against climate change. As global demand for solutions to lower carbon emissions and increase the use of renewable energy is growing, we are working hard to meet the need. And, it means providing economic benefits and career opportunities to those in Franklin and other areas where we operate. We’re grateful to the people of Franklin and the Virginia DEQ for participating in tonight’s meeting. We look forward to September’s public hearing, and, most importantly, to continuing to have a positive impact in the Franklin community.”

About the Southampton permit:

In consultation with the Virginia DEQ, Enviva requested modifications to the air permit for our Southampton facility that will allow us to:

  • Install additional air emission controls equipment to further minimize air emissions;
  • Increase the permitted production volume; and
  • Increase the permitted percentage of softwood (pine).

Additional background information on the permits and Enviva operations:

  • We have made a commitment to voluntarily install additional air emissions control equipment.
  • The new air quality control measures will ensure the company meets or exceeds all regulations while improving production and efficiency of the facility. The permit includes stringent testing, recordkeeping and reporting requirements to ensure continued compliance with the Clean Air Act.
  • Enviva conducted due diligence to confirm that the plant’s sourcing area has commercially available low-value wood that meets its strict sustainability requirements in sufficient qualities to supply the plant at the proposed increased production level.
  • Enviva’s Responsible Sourcing Policy dictates that the company will only source low value fiber from tracts that will be replanted or regenerate as forest.
  • The request to increase the percentage of pine will provide greater flexibility in our sourcing while allowing us to meet customer demands for wood pellets with higher energy value.

Background on Enviva and Renewable Wood Energy:

  • Bioenergy is part of an all-in strategy to reduce carbon emissions and limit dependence on fossil fuels. Biomass energy offers a 74-85% lifecycle reduction of greenhouse gas emissions compared with coal. Power generation using biomass also provides a reliable, clean source of energy that complements the intermittency of wind and solar energy, enabling a stable grid without having to rely on fossil powered backup.
  • American forest inventories are increasing every year. Today, in the southeast U.S. private forest owners are growing 40% more wood than they remove every year. Only 2% of the working forests in the Southeastern U.S. are harvested each year, while the remaining 98% continue to grow and store carbon. Working forests thrive when managed sustainably. Our business plays a crucial role in helping ensure the protection and growth of forests. Enviva does not source from forests that will be converted to another land use.
  • U.S. Forest Service data shows that both forest area and inventory are increasing in the sourcing regions for Enviva plants that have operated the longest in North Carolina, and in fact, there is a clear upward trend during the period since we started operations.
  • The key to keeping forests as forests is strong demand for forest products – including the additional value of being able to sell low-value wood for bioenergy. Additional demand raises the value landowners can get from keeping their land as managed forests. Absent strong demand, landowners have the incentive to convert their land to non-forest use for a higher return. That could mean a farm, a housing development, or a strip mall.
  • Enviva provides landowners with a key market for their low-value wood – including “thinning,” limbs, tops, or crooked and knotted trees that would otherwise not get used for lumber or other higher value products. Our business plays a crucial role in helping ensure the protection and growth of forests.
  • Enviva is certified to the stringent standards of the world’s foremost forestry organizations, such as the Sustainable Biomass Partnership (SBP), Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), the Program for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC), and the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI). These independent forest certification programs provide a consistent, verifiable and transparent framework for evaluating the sustainability of a company’s operations, from forest to product. We believe that landowner certification of forestland is a good thing, and so we pay more for fiber from certified forests. We engage in ongoing landowner outreach and education, and we make direct investments to support certifications of forestlands. As we continue working to increase the total percentage of lands certified, we also ensure that non-certified fiber comes from responsible sources.
  • Enviva has also developed “Track & Trace®,” a leading-edge sustainable sourcing program, which provides transparent, publicly available data about Enviva’s sourcing. Track & Trace allows us to specifically identify the source of our fiber to its origin in the forest or sawmill and to further monitor and audit our procurement activities. As part of this program, we pay particular attention to land use change, use and effectiveness of Best Management Practices, wetlands, biodiversity, and certification status.

About Enviva Partners, LP

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that aggregates a natural resource, wood fiber, and processes it into a transportable form, wood pellets. The Partnership sells a significant majority of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom and Europe. The Partnership owns and operates seven plants with a combined production capacity of over 3.5 million metric tons of wood pellets per year in Virginia, North Carolina, Mississippi, and Florida. In addition, the Partnership exports wood pellets through its marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia and the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina and from third-party marine terminals in Mobile, Alabama and Panama City, Florida.

To learn more about Enviva Partners, LP, please visit our website at www.envivabiomass.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENVIVA PARTNERS LP
03:36pENVIVA PARTNERS LP : Announces Execution of Lease Option at Port of Pascagoula
BU
07/31ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP : Announces Sixteenth Consecutive Distribution Increase
BU
07/22ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP : to Hold Conference Call for 2019 Second Quarter Financial ..
BU
07/15ENVIVA PARTNERS LP : Thanks NCDEQ for Opportunity to Hear from Stakeholders and ..
BU
07/15ENVIVA PARTNERS LP : Chairman and CEO Releases Statement Following Mississippi D..
BU
07/12ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial S..
AQ
07/09ENVIVA PARTNERS LP : Board approves air pollution permit for wood pellet plant
AQ
06/21ENVIVA PARTNERS LP : $1.4M grant for Enviva Lucedale road project announced
AQ
06/17ENVIVA PARTNERS LP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05/15POWERDYNE INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTC : $PWDY) Electrical Power Generation Equipmen..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 722 M
EBIT 2019 81,1 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 511 M
Yield 2019 8,73%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,12x
EV / Sales2020 1,84x
Capitalization 1 022 M
Chart ENVIVA PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Enviva Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENVIVA PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 36,25  $
Last Close Price 30,55  $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John K. Keppler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Edward Royal Smith Executive Vice President-Operations
Shai Even Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ralph C. Alexander Director
Carl L. Williams Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENVIVA PARTNERS LP7.82%1 001
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG5.92%498
GLOBAL GREEN CHEMICALS PCL--.--%389
GREEN PLAINS INC-33.87%359
GUANGZHOU DEVOTION THERMAL TECH CO LTD--.--%299
GLOBAL BIOENERGIES-34.93%39
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group