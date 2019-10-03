Enviva Partners LP : Chairman and CEO Releases Statement Following Issuance of Air Permit for its Sampson Facility by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality

Enviva Partners, LP (“Enviva”) issued a statement today, thanking the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality's Division of Air Quality, after an extensive review process that included a public comment period, a well-attended public hearing in Clinton, and numerous public comments, for issuing an air permit for Enviva’s Sampson wood pellet production plant to: (1) install additional air emission controls; (2) increase production; and (3) allow flexibility to increase the percentage of softwood (pine) utilization.

Enviva’s Chairman and CEO John Keppler issued the following statement:

“We want to thank Secretary Regan and the Division of Air Quality’s leadership and staff for the crucial review and issuance of this important permit. We also want to thank Sampson and the neighboring communities for the great support we’ve received from community members, small business owners, and environmental and conservation leaders.

Enviva is proud to be part of the robust forest products industry that contributes to the vital rural economy in North Carolina. We are also proud of the work we do displacing fossil fuels. Since we opened our first plant in North Carolina over eight years ago, Enviva has helped to displace over 14 million tons of coal and, at the same time, we have helped ensure that private landowners continue to grow more trees. Forest inventory in our North Carolina sourcing region has increased by approximately 15% as we have grown in the state and helped provide a market for the forestry industry. We look forward to continued growth, alongside the communities in which we operate.

We want to solve big challenges. Renewable wood energy is an important part of the renewable energy transition. Enviva, and the broader forest products industry in North Carolina, are moving us toward a more sustainable future.

We want to create products here in the United States that we can export to other countries. Wood pellets are a great export success story, and our hardworking employees are a vital part of it.

We want to continue to be a good partner in the communities where we work and live. We have worked hard not only to provide good jobs and promote environmental stewardship, but also to listen to the needs of our neighbors, partners, suppliers, and associates. We want to be a sustainable resource for every community we are in. Whether that’s working with local schools, emergency responders, non-profit organizations, or conservation groups, we believe this is the responsibility of every company.

We will continue to work tirelessly – every day – to be a company that makes North Carolina proud.”

