ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP

(EVA)
Enviva Partners, LP : Completes Greenwood Drop-Down Acquisition

07/01/2020 | 05:07pm EDT

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) (the “Partnership” or “we”) has completed the previously announced acquisition (the “Greenwood Acquisition”) from its sponsor of Enviva Pellets Greenwood Holdings II, LLC, which, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a wood pellet production plant in Greenwood, South Carolina (the “Greenwood plant”).

In connection with the Greenwood Acquisition, our sponsor has assigned to the Partnership five firm, long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy Japanese counterparties (the “Associated Off-Take Contracts”) that have maturities between 2031 and 2041, aggregate annual deliveries of 1.4 million metric tons per year (“MTPY”), and an aggregate revenue backlog of $5.3 billion. Including the Associated Off-Take Contracts, the Partnership’s total weighted-average remaining term of off-take contracts has increased from 11.4 years to 12.7 years and its total product sales backlog has increased from $10.2 billion to $15.5 billion, as of April 1, 2020.

To finance the Greenwood Acquisition, as well as the Partnership’s previously announced purchase of Georgia Biomass Holding LLC, which, through its wholly owned subsidiary, owns a wood pellet production plant in Waycross, Georgia, the Partnership has completed the issuance of an aggregate of 6,153,847 common units in a private placement in exchange for gross proceeds of $200.0 million on June 23, 2020, and expects to close its previously announced private placement to eligible purchasers of $150.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.5% senior unsecured notes due 2026 on July 15, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Enviva Partners, LP

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that aggregates a natural resource, wood fiber, and processes it into a transportable form, wood pellets. The Partnership sells a significant majority of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom and Europe. Including the Greenwood plant, and assuming the successful expansion thereof, the Partnership owns and operates eight plants with a combined production capacity of approximately 4.1 million MTPY in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, and Florida. In addition, the Partnership exports wood pellets through its marine terminals at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia and the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina and from third-party marine terminals in Mobile, Alabama and Panama City, Florida. The Partnership also has agreed to purchase a wood pellet production plant in Waycross, Georgia, which would add an additional operating plant with production capacity of approximately 800,000 MTPY and a third-party marine terminal in Savannah, Georgia.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release may constitute “forward‑looking statements.” The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “foresee,” “should,” “would,” “could” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward‑looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. These forward‑looking statements are based on the Partnership’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on it. Although management believes that these forward‑looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Partnership will be those that it anticipates. All comments concerning the Partnership’s expectations for future revenues and operating results are based on the forecasts for its existing operations and do not include the potential impact of any future acquisitions. The Partnership’s forward‑looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Partnership’s control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the its historical experience and its present expectations or projections. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward‑looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the volume and quality of products that it is able to produce or source and sell, which could be adversely affected by, among other things, operating or technical difficulties at the Partnership’s wood pellet production plants or deep-water marine terminals; (ii) the prices at which the Partnership is able to sell the its products; (iii) the Partnership’s ability to successfully negotiate and complete and integrate drop-down and third-party acquisitions, including the associated contracts, or to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; (iv) failure of the Partnership’s customers, vendors and shipping partners to pay or perform their contractual obligations to it; (v) the Partnership’s inability to successfully execute its project development, expansion and construction activities on time and within budget; (vi) the creditworthiness of the Partnership’s contract counterparties; (vii) the amount of low-cost wood fiber that it is able to procure and process, which could be adversely affected by, among other things, disruptions in supply or operating or financial difficulties suffered by the Partnership’s suppliers; (viii) changes in the price and availability of natural gas, coal or other sources of energy; (ix) changes in prevailing economic conditions; (x) unanticipated ground, grade or water conditions; (xi) inclement or hazardous environmental conditions, including extreme precipitation, temperatures and flooding; (xii) fires, explosions or other accidents; (xiii) changes in domestic and foreign laws and regulations (or the interpretation thereof) related to renewable or low-carbon energy, the forestry products industry, the international shipping industry or power, heat or combined heat and power generators; (xiv) changes in the regulatory treatment of biomass in core and emerging markets; (xv) the Partnership’s inability to acquire or maintain necessary permits or rights for the Partnership’s production, transportation or terminaling operations; (xvi) changes in the price and availability of transportation; (xvii) changes in foreign currency exchange rates or interest rates, and the failure of the Partnership’s hedging arrangements to effectively reduce its exposure to the risks related thereto; (xviii) risks related to the Partnership’s indebtedness; (xix) the Partnership’s failure to maintain effective quality control systems at its production plants and deep-water marine terminals, which could lead to the rejection of the Partnership’s products by its customers; (xx) changes in the quality specifications for the Partnership’s products that are required by its customers; (xxi) labor disputes; (xxii) the Partnership’s inability to hire, train or retain qualified personnel to manage and operate its business and newly acquired assets; (xxiii) the effects of the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union on the Partnership’s and its customers’ businesses; (xxiv) the Partnership’s inability to borrow funds and access capital markets; and (xxv) viral contagions or pandemic diseases, such as the recent outbreak of a novel strain of coronavirus known as COVID-19.

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause the Partnership’s actual results to differ from projected results, please read its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q most recently filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 905 M - -
Net income 2020 63,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 676 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 8,13%
Capitalization 1 433 M 1 433 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 652
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP
Duration : Period :
Enviva Partners, LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 39,00 $
Last Close Price 36,04 $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John K. Keppler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Edward Royal Smith Executive Vice President-Operations
Shai S. Even Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ralph C. Alexander Director
Carl L. Williams Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP-3.40%1 433
ITM POWER PLC271.31%1 563
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.-8.05%968
GLOBAL GREEN CHEMICALS-27.38%297
PINNACLE RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-55.81%107
GLOBAL BIOENERGIES-12.63%32
© Business Wire 2020