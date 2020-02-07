Enviva Partners, LP : to Hold Conference Call for 2019 Financial Results

Log in
02/07/2020 | 04:32pm EST

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) will hold a conference call to discuss 2019 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on February 27th, 2020.

When:

February 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

 

How:

On the internet at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/enviva20022786KG5vb6.html or by dialing (877) 328-5349.

 

Replays:

Will be available for three months on the internet at https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html or by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering the access code 10138244. The replay also will be available from the Investor Relations section of www.envivabiomass.com.

About Enviva Partners, LP

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that aggregates a natural resource, wood fiber, and processes it into a transportable form, wood pellets. The Partnership sells a significant majority of its wood pellets through long-term, take-or-pay agreements with creditworthy customers in the United Kingdom and Europe. The Partnership owns and operates seven plants with a combined production capacity of over 3.5 million metric tons of wood pellets per year in Virginia, North Carolina, Mississippi, and Florida. In addition, the Partnership exports wood pellets through its owned marine terminal assets at the Port of Chesapeake, Virginia and the Port of Wilmington, North Carolina and from third-party marine terminals in Mobile, Alabama and Panama City, Florida.

To learn more about Enviva Partners, LP, please visit our website at www.envivabiomass.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 695 M
EBIT 2019 77,3 M
Net income 2019 16,9 M
Debt 2019 557 M
Yield 2019 7,06%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 2,65x
EV / Sales2020 2,24x
Capitalization 1 286 M
Chart ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP
Duration : Period :
Enviva Partners, LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 38,00  $
Last Close Price 38,44  $
Spread / Highest target 4,06%
Spread / Average Target -1,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John K. Keppler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Edward Royal Smith Executive Vice President-Operations
Shai Even Chief Financial Officer, CAO & Executive VP
Ralph C. Alexander Director
Carl L. Williams Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP3.03%1 268
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.4.42%1 013
ITM POWER PLC68.78%629
GREEN PLAINS INC.-14.45%460
GLOBAL GREEN CHEMICALS PCL--.--%368
PINNACLE RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.9.20%252
