Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  EnWave Corp    ENW   CA29410K1084

ENWAVE CORP (ENW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

EnWave Corporation Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the "Company") announces that Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA,  who was appointed to be the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer on August 28, 2018, has been appointed to the Board of Directors.  The  Company’s Board of Directors has also accepted the resignation of Dr. Tim Durance, the Company’s former President and Chief Executive Officer.

About EnWave
EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) – an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. EnWave has further developed patent-pending methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV™ technology, shortening the time from harvest to marketable cannabis products. 

REV™ technology’s commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food, and pharmaceutical sectors including legal cannabis. EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with industry leaders in multiple verticals for the use of REV™ technology. The company has signed over twenty royalty-bearing licenses to date, opening up nine distinct market sectors for commercialization of new and innovative products. In addition to these licenses, EnWave has formed a Limited Liability Corporation, NutraDried Food Company, LLC, to develop, manufacture, market and sell all-natural cheese snack products in the United States under the Moon Cheese® brand. 

EnWave has introduced REV™ as the new dehydration standard in the food and biological material sectors: faster and cheaper than freeze drying, with better end product quality than air drying or spray drying. EnWave currently has three commercial REV™ platforms:

  1. nutraREV® which is used in the food industry to dry food products quickly and at low-cost, while maintaining high levels of nutrition, taste, texture and colour;

  2. powderREV® which is used for the bulk dehydration of food cultures, probiotics and fine biochemicals such as enzymes below the freezing point, and

  3. quantaREV® which is used for continuous, high-volume low-temperature drying.

An additional platform, freezeREV®, is being developed as a new method to stabilize and dehydrate biopharmaceuticals such as vaccines and antibodies. More information about EnWave is available at www.enwave.net.

EnWave Corporation
Mr. John P.A.  Budreski
Executive Chairman

For further information:

John P.A. Budreski, Executive Chairman at +1 (416) 930-0914
E-mail: jbudreski@enwave.net  

Brent Charleton, CFA , President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616
E-mail: bcharleton@enwave.net  

Deborah Honig, Corporate Development at + 1 (647) 203-8793
E-mail: dhonig@enwave.net

Safe Harbour for Forward-Looking Information Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information based on management's expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, market position, expected expenditures, and the expected synergies following the closing are forward-looking statements. All third party claims referred to in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate. All third party references to market information in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate as the Company did not conduct the original primary research. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ENW_Logo_Final-04.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENWAVE CORP
03:01pEnWave Corporation Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
GL
10:24aENWAVE : Announces 2018 Third Quarter Consolidated Interim Financial Results
AQ
10:23aENWAVE CORPORATION : Announces Changes to its Executive Management Team
AQ
08/28ENWAVE CORPORATION : Announces Changes to its Executive Management Team
AQ
08/28EnWave Announces 2018 Third Quarter Consolidated Interim Financial Results
GL
08/24ENWAVE CORPORATION : Discontinues Equipment Development Project
AQ
08/24ENWAVE : Announces Hiring of Mr. Mike Pytlinski as NutraDried Food Company's New..
AQ
08/22ENWAVE : Announces Hiring of Mr. Mike Pytlinski as NutraDried Food Company&rsquo..
AQ
08/17ENWAVE CORPORATION : Discontinues Equipment Development Project
AQ
08/17Today's Research Reports on EnWave, Legend Power Systems, Cascades and Villag..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/28EnWave reports Q3 results 
07/06EnWave signs royalty-bearing license with Arla Foods 
06/27EnWave signs technology evaluation and licence option agreement with Fresh Bu.. 
05/24EnWave reports Q2 results 
2017EnWave reports Q4 results 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 22,9 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 9,16 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,86x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,28x
Capitalization 125 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,73  CAD
Spread / Average Target 41%
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Douglas Durance President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Philip Adrian Budreski Executive Chairman
Daniel Henriques Chief Financial Officer
Leon Fu Senior VP-Manufacturing & Chief Engineer
Gary Melvin Michael Sandberg Director & SVP-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENWAVE CORP99
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%30 482
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC28.61%25 639
LONZA GROUP19.22%24 126
INCYTE CORPORATION-22.24%15 699
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.43.66%11 922
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.