ENZO BIOCHEM : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

- Revenue of $17 million and EPS of ($0.21) due to COVID-19 impact

- Achieved major milestone with launch of comprehensive COVID-19 program for virus screening and antibody testing

NEW YORK, NY, June 8, 2020 -- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ), a leading biosciences and diagnostics company, today reported results for the third quarter ended April 30, 2020.

Elazar Rabbani, PhD., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: 'The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unique challenges as well as opportunities for Enzo. The company has applied several years of investment in technology and product development and rapidly launched a COVID-19 test on its proprietary GenFlex™ molecular diagnostics platform and serological tests for antibodies on its ELISA platform.

'The value proposition for Enzo is clear with its distinct advantage as a vertically integrated company. By leveraging control of our own supply chain in conjunction with our proprietary platforms, we are able to address the unprecedented needs underlying this health crisis. The result is the launch of an extensive COVID-19 program that goes beyond testing alone and spans virus detection, immunity, inflammation and therapy. This is further testament to our ability to deliver high performance, open, flexible, adaptable and cost-effective products, devices and services. It demonstrates how we are uniquely positioned to gain momentum within the broader molecular diagnostics market.'

Third Quarter Highlights

Enzo Life Sciences launched COVID-19 related molecular diagnostics products as well as serological related products under the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization.

Enzo Clinical Labs launched comprehensive molecular COVID-19 testing services, rolled out a drive-through facility for COVID-19 testing on Long Island, New York and introduced serological IgG antibody detection testing.

Enzo Therapeutics had two significant patents issued, including one regarding Enzo's proprietary compound SK1-I (a potential option as a therapeutic treatment for COVID-19) and another for methods of producing monoclonal antibodies against the osteoporosis drug target Sclerostin.

Third Quarter Results

Total third quarter revenue was $16.9 million, a decrease of 14% from $19.7 million in the third quarter last year. Clinical Services revenue decreased 11% to $10.5 million from $11.8 million in the third quarter last year. This was driven by a 28% reduction in accession volume due to factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Product revenue of $6.4 million decreased 19% from $7.9 million in the third quarter last year also due to the impact of COVID-19, partially offset by a 19% increase in average product order value.

Consolidated gross margin was 26.2% compared to 27.0% a year ago. Clinical services gross margin increased to 12.9% from 6.7% in the third quarter last year, primarily due to cost efficiencies and supplemental grant income, partially offset by accession volume declines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Product gross margin declined to 47.9% from 57.1% in the third quarter last year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net loss was ($9.9) million, or ($0.21) per share, compared to net income of $22.3 million, or $0.47 per share a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA loss was ($7.4) million, or ($0.16) per share, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($6.1) million, or ($0.13) per share, in the third quarter of 2019. Last year's third quarter results benefitted from legal settlements and licensing payments, net of $28.9 million related to a patent infringement and contract case in New York and a patent infringement case in Delaware.

Adjusted EBITDA is described below under 'Adjusted Financial Measures' and is reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, GAAP income (loss), in the accompanying tables.

At quarter-end, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $55 million. The company added $10.6 million of capital in the third quarter to strengthen its balance sheet through various grants, loans and advanced payments.

Barry Weiner, President, said: 'Our third quarter results reflect the substantial challenges affecting our core business operations during this unprecedented time. The dedication of our staff ensured our ability to maintain operations and launch new processes and systems in a difficult environment. Our operating performance was impacted by revenue loss related to the coronavirus pandemic, partially offset by supplemental grant income and improvements in cost of goods sold and other spending. Despite these dynamics, we saw favorable trends in average product order value and year-over-year expansion in clinical services gross margins. We continue to make positive progress across the cost efficiency measures we have implemented and have recognized more than $8 million towards our $10 million target.

'Our strategic goal remains investing in key focus areas including our proprietary lab developed tests. This investment should have a significant positive impact on gross margins in a post-COVID environment. While accession volume increased slightly subsequent to the quarter-end, along with the rest of the industry we remain affected by lower volume in the clinical lab segment, in addition to COVID-19 impacted revenue in the life sciences segment. We expect these issues to be partially counterbalanced by new opportunities related to the COVID-19 pandemic. These opportunities include prospects ranging from academic and research institutions to commercial, laboratory, and government entities. In Enzo Life Sciences, we are offering a full range of COVID-19 products including sample collection, molecular, and IgG antibody kits on a global basis as well as instrumentation. On the Enzo Clinical Lab side, we expect to ramp up substantially throughout the year from our initial weekly capacity of approximately 10,000 COVID-19 molecular tests and 10,000 ELISA serological antibody tests.'

Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem's products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with 478 issued patents worldwide and 63 pending patent applications, along with extensive enabling technologies and platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered 'forward-looking' statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management, including those related to cash flow, gross margins, revenue, and expenses which are dependent on a number of factors outside of the control of the Company including, inter alia, the markets for the Company's products and services, costs of goods and services, other expenses, government regulations, litigation, and general business conditions. See Risk Factors in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2020. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. The Company disclaims any obligations to update any forward-looking statement as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release.

