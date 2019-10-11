Log in
Enzo Biochem Schedules Teleconference to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 4:30 PM E.T.

0
10/11/2019 | 09:03am EDT

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) will hold a conference call to discuss fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 results on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 4:30 PM E.T.

To listen to the conference call dial 1-888-459-5609. International callers can dial 1-973-321-1024. When prompted, use PIN number 4196818. Dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled teleconference time. A rebroadcast of the call will be available starting approximately two hours after the conference call ends, through 12 AM (E.T.) Tuesday October 29, 2019. The replay of the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (International callers can dial 1-404-537-3406) and, when prompted, use the same PIN number 4196818.

Enzo’s conference call can also be accessed live over the Internet at:
https://tinyurl.com/yxb9r46c

To listen to the live call, individuals should go to the web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Any pop up blocker installed on your PC should be disabled while accessing the webcast.

A press release announcing fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 results will be distributed on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, following the market close and prior to the call.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem is a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories, life sciences and intellectual property through the development of unique diagnostic platform technologies that provide numerous advantages over previous standards. A global company, Enzo Biochem utilizes cross-functional teams to develop and deploy products, systems and services that meet the ever-changing and rapidly growing needs of health care today and into the future. Underpinning Enzo Biochem’s products and technologies is a broad and deep intellectual property portfolio, with patent coverage across a number of key enabling technologies.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management, including those related to cash flow, gross margins, revenues, and expenses which are dependent on a number of factors outside of the control of the Company including, inter alia, the markets for the Company’s products and services, costs of goods and services, other expenses, government regulations, litigation, and general business conditions. See Risk Factors in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2018. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. The Company disclaims any obligations to update any forward-looking statement as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release.


© Business Wire 2019
