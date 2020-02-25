Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Enzo Biochem, Inc.    ENZ

ENZO BIOCHEM, INC.

(ENZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Enzo Biochem : Shareholders Support the Election of Both HDF Nominees to Enzo Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 10:28am EST

 Preliminary Vote Count Indicates Shareholders Have Rejected Company’s Proposal to Expand Size of Board

Harbert Discovery Fund, LP and Harbert Discovery Co-Investment Fund I, LP (collectively “HDF”), the beneficial owners of more than 11.8% of the outstanding shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) (“Enzo” or the “Company”), today announced that, based on a preliminary vote count provided by its proxy solicitor, Enzo shareholders voted to elect HDF nominees, Fabian Blank and Peter Clemens, and Company nominee Rebecca Fischer, to the Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Company’s 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) today.

The preliminary results also indicate that shareholders rejected the Company’s proposal to amend the Enzo’s bylaws to increase the size of the Board.

Commenting on the preliminary results of the Annual Meeting, Kenan Lucas, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of HDF said:

“We are extremely pleased and grateful for the overwhelming support from shareholders for electing our two independent, highly-qualified nominees to the Board. We believe the addition of Fabian and Peter to the Board is a crucial step to putting Enzo on the path to value creation as well as working towards the corporate governance enhancements the Company so desperately needs. We look forward to the Board working to help Enzo reach its full potential.”

About Harbert Discovery Fund (HDF)

HDF invests in a concentrated portfolio of publicly traded small capitalization companies in the US and Canada. We perform significant due diligence on each portfolio company prior to investing. In addition to researching all publicly available information and meeting with management, our diligence includes substantial primary research with industry experts, consultants, bankers, customers and competitors. We often spend months or years researching ideas before making an investment decision and we only invest in companies that we believe are significantly undervalued, and where there is the potential for change to enhance or accelerate value creation. In an effort to unlock this potential value, we seek to work directly with the boards and management teams of our portfolio companies privately and collaboratively, engaging with them on a range of factors including governance, board composition, corporate strategy, capital allocation, strategic alternatives and operations. We have effected positive, fundamental changes at our current and past investments through this behind-the-scenes, constructive approach. HDF currently has board representation at three of our portfolio companies. In each case, changes to the board were agreed upon privately and it is our strong preference in every investment to avoid the unnecessary distractions and costs of a public proxy campaign.

About Harbert Management Corporation (HMC)

HMC is an alternative asset management firm with approximately $7.0 billion in regulatory assets under management as of December 31, 2019. HMC currently sponsors nine distinct investment strategies with dedicated investment teams. Additional information about HMC can be found at www.harbert.net.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENZO BIOCHEM, INC.
10:28aENZO BIOCHEM : Shareholders Support the Election of Both HDF Nominees to Enzo Bo..
BU
10:00aENZO BIOCHEM : Announces Preliminary Results of Voting at Annual Shareholder Mee..
BU
02/19ENZO BIOCHEM : ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote AGAINST Enzo Proposal to Increas..
BU
02/19ENZO BIOCHEM : Reports Publication of Study Detailing Promising Activity of Drug..
BU
02/18ENZO BIOCHEM INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/11ENZO BIOCHEM INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/11ENZO BIOCHEM : Announces Significant Milestone with Approval of Proprietary GenF..
BU
02/07ENZO BIOCHEM INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/07ENZO BIOCHEM : Disappointed in Harbert's Lawsuit Aimed at Disenfranchising Share..
BU
02/06ENZO BIOCHEM : Harbert Discovery Fund Files Lawsuit Seeking to Hold Enzo Board A..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 105 M
Chart ENZO BIOCHEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Enzo Biochem, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENZO BIOCHEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,20  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Elazar Rabbani Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Barry W. Weiner President, Treasurer & Director
Patricia Eckert Senior Finance Director
David A. Bench Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Schapfel Chief Medical Director & VP-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENZO BIOCHEM, INC.-14.45%105
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED6.43%9 616
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.13.53%3 788
NEOGENOMICS, INC.3.52%3 161
FLEURY S.A.2.36%2 256
DR. LAL PATHLABS LTD1.44%1 870
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group