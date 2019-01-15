Log in
01/15/2019 | 04:16pm EST

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2018 results on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 9 a.m. Central time (10 a.m. Eastern time).  Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access a live webcast of the conference call.  If you are unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available for one year.    

If you have any questions, please contact Angie Lewis at 713-651-6722.

About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts
David Streit  713-571-4902
Neel Panchal  713-571-4884
John Wagner  713-571-4404

Media and Investor Contact
Kimberly Ehmer  713-571-4676

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eog-resources-schedules-conference-call-and-webcast-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-results-for-february-27-2019-300778885.html

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
