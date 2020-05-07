Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  EOG Resources, Inc.    EOG

EOG RESOURCES, INC.

(EOG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EOG Resources : Cuts Capital Budget, Records $1.57 Billion in Charges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 05:08pm EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

EOG Resources Inc. said Thursday it would cut $1 billion more out of its capital-spending plan for the year, another example of how shale-oil companies are pushing to conserve cash as the Covid-19 pandemic puts tremendous pressure on demand for crude.

The company also recorded $1.57 billion in impairments in the quarter, weighing on profit. Net income plunged to $9.8 million, or 2 cents a share, for the first quarter, from $635.4 million, or $1.10 a share, a year earlier.

"These unprecedented market conditions have super-charged our unique culture to vigorously lower costs and generate innovative productivity gains," Chief Executive William Thomas said in a statement.

The company said revenue rose to $4.72 billion for the first quarter from $4.06 billion a year earlier.

For 2020, EOG now expects capital spending of $3.3 billion to $3.7 billion, $1 billion less than its last plan. The new forecast is $3 billion lower than its original plan given at the start of the year.

The company said its new strategy for the year reflects "the significant decline and increased volatility of commodity prices" and its goal to generate strong returns and support its dividend.

Average crude selling prices in the U.S. fell 16% year over year to $46.97 a barrel, EOG said.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EOG RESOURCES, INC.
05:12pEOG RESOURCES : Lowers Production Forecast As Covid-19 Weighs On Demand
DJ
05:08pEOG RESOURCES : Cuts Capital Budget, Records $1.57 Billion in Charges
DJ
04:42pEOG RESOURCES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:41pEOG RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
04:39pEOG RESOURCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
05/04EOG RESOURCES, INC. : quaterly earnings release
04/16EOG RESOURCES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements..
AQ
04/16EOG RESOURCES, INC. : SEC Filing 8K
CO
04/15EOG RESOURCES : to Hold Virtual-Only 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting
PR
04/15EOG RESOURCES, INC. : SEC Filing 8K
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 412 M
EBIT 2020 453 M
Net income 2020 231 M
Debt 2020 3 809 M
Yield 2020 3,05%
P/E ratio 2020 115x
P/E ratio 2021 92,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,27x
EV / Sales2021 2,37x
Capitalization 26 681 M
Chart EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
EOG Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 55,91  $
Last Close Price 45,84  $
Spread / Highest target 74,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Raymond Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lloyd W. Helms Chief Operating Officer
Timothy K. Driggers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sandeep Bhakhri Chief Information & Technology Officer, SVP
Charles R. Crisp Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-45.27%26 681
CNOOC LIMITED0.47%49 646
CONOCOPHILLIPS-37.74%43 422
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-47.10%18 549
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-45.94%13 491
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD-0.32%13 445
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group