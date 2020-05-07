Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  EOG Resources, Inc.    EOG

EOG RESOURCES, INC.

(EOG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EOG Resources : Lowers Production Forecast As Covid-19 Weighs On Demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 05:12pm EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

EOG Resources Inc. said Thursday it now expects full-year oil production of about 390,000 barrels a day, representing a decline of 15% compared with 2019, a move that reflects how the coronavirus pandemic has rippled through global crude markets.

The shale-driller "plans to bring approximately 485 net wells onto production for the full-year 2020 compared with the original forecast of 800 net wells, with a focus on the Delaware Basin and South Texas Eagle Ford," the company said.

EOG also said it has elected to defer some production until oil prices recover. Prices have face pressure this year, in part because the pandemic has crimped demand as people and businesses avoid travel.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on EOG RESOURCES, INC.
05:12pEOG RESOURCES : Lowers Production Forecast As Covid-19 Weighs On Demand
DJ
05:08pEOG RESOURCES : Cuts Capital Budget, Records $1.57 Billion in Charges
DJ
04:42pEOG RESOURCES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:41pEOG RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
04:39pEOG RESOURCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD..
AQ
05/04EOG RESOURCES, INC. : quaterly earnings release
04/16EOG RESOURCES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements..
AQ
04/16EOG RESOURCES, INC. : SEC Filing 8K
CO
04/15EOG RESOURCES : to Hold Virtual-Only 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting
PR
04/15EOG RESOURCES, INC. : SEC Filing 8K
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 412 M
EBIT 2020 453 M
Net income 2020 231 M
Debt 2020 3 809 M
Yield 2020 3,05%
P/E ratio 2020 115x
P/E ratio 2021 92,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,27x
EV / Sales2021 2,37x
Capitalization 26 681 M
Chart EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
EOG Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 55,91  $
Last Close Price 45,84  $
Spread / Highest target 74,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Raymond Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lloyd W. Helms Chief Operating Officer
Timothy K. Driggers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sandeep Bhakhri Chief Information & Technology Officer, SVP
Charles R. Crisp Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-45.27%26 681
CNOOC LIMITED0.47%49 646
CONOCOPHILLIPS-37.74%43 422
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-47.10%18 549
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-45.94%13 491
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD-0.32%13 445
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group