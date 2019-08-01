EOG Resources : Reports Outstanding Second Quarter 2019 Results; Generates Significant Returns, Growth and Cash Flow at Lower Oil Prices
0
08/01/2019 | 05:05pm EDT
EOG Resources Reports Outstanding Second Quarter 2019 Results; Generates Significant Returns, Growth and Cash Flow at Lower Oil Prices
Company Release - 8/1/20194:45 PMET
HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Crude Oil Production Increased 18 Percent YOY and Exceeded Target with Capital Expenditures Below Target
Generated Significant Net Cash From Operating Activities and Free Cash Flow
Reduced Unit Cash Operating Costs 7 Percent YOY and Lowered YTD Well Costs 4 Percent
EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported second quarter 2019 net income of $848 million, or $1.46 per share, compared with second quarter 2018 net income of $697 million, or $1.20 per share. Net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter 2019 was $2.7 billion.
Adjusted non-GAAP net income for the second quarter 2019 was $762 million, or $1.31 per share, compared with adjusted non-GAAP net income of $795 million, or $1.37 per share, for the same prior year period.
EOG generated $2.1 billion of discretionary cash flow in the second quarter 2019, one percent more than the same prior year period despite a 12 percent decline in the NYMEX WTI benchmark price. Please refer to the attached tables for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.
Second Quarter 2019 Operating Review EOG delivered excellent operational and financial results in the second quarter 2019, extending its strong momentum from the first quarter. The company continues to benefit from operating a consistently-paced development program with meaningful scale across multiple basins. Innovations in drilling, completions and production, along with targeted infrastructure investments, are contributing to the capital productivity improvements realized through the second quarter.
For the second consecutive quarter, crude oil production volumes exceeded the target range while capital expenditures were below the target range. Second quarter 2019 total company crude oil volumes grew 18 percent year-over-year to 455,700 barrels of oil per day, a new company record. Compared to the second quarter 2018, natural gas liquids (NGL) production increased 16 percent, while natural gas volumes grew 10 percent, contributing to total company production growth of 16 percent.
Cash operating costs declined by seven percent during the second quarter 2019 on a per-unit basis compared to the same prior year period. Lower transportation and lease and well costs contributed to the overall cost reduction. EOG's marketing operations added to the strong second quarter financial performance, as the average price of U.S. crude oil sales was $1.18 per barrel higher than the average NYMEX WTI price. Weaker NGL and natural gas markets reduced price realizations for these products compared to the same prior year period.
EOG generated $2.1 billion of discretionary cash flow in the second quarter 2019 and incurred total expenditures of $1.7 billion, including $1.6 billion of cash capital expenditures before acquisitions. After considering dividend payments of $127 million, the company generated free cash flow of $352 million during the second quarter. Please refer to the attached tables for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.
'Our goal remains to be one of the best companies in any industry in the S&P 500. EOG is positioned to generate significant shareholder value even in lower oil price environments. Today, EOG can generate double-digit returns, double-digit organic growth, free cash flow and grow the dividend to a market competitive yield. And we are poised to further improve our financial performance going forward,' said William R. 'Bill' Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. 'EOG is committed to disciplined, environmentally responsible operational execution. Every facet of the company is generating improved performance each quarter, from drilling and completions to production and marketing. To put it simply, EOG's business is stronger than ever.'
Financial Review EOG further strengthened its financial position during the second quarter 2019. The company repaid a $900 million bond that reached maturity in June 2019 with cash on hand. At June 30, 2019, EOG's total debt outstanding was $5.2 billion for a debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 20 percent. Considering cash on the balance sheet at the end of the second quarter, EOG's net debt was $4.0 billion for a net debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 16 percent. This is down significantly from 24 percent at the end of the same prior year period. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures, please refer to the attached tables.
About EOG EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.
Investor Contacts David Streit 713-571-4902
Neel Panchal 713-571-4884
Media and Investor Contact Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676
This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, returns, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices and statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'project,' 'strategy,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'target,' 'aims,' 'goal,' 'may,' 'will,' 'should' and 'believe' or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward-looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning EOG's future operating results and returns or EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness or pay and/or increase dividends are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, EOG's forward-looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Furthermore, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow or discretionary cash flow, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, results and financial position. Any such forward-looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward-looking statements include, among others:
the timing, extent and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas and related commodities;
the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;
the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to economically develop its acreage in, produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels from, and maximize reserve recovery from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects;
the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas and related commodity production;
the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation and refining facilities;
the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of, and competition for, mineral licenses and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses and leases;
the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including tax laws and regulations; climate change and other environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to air emissions, disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations imposing conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;
EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, fully identify existing and potential problems with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production and costs with respect to such properties;
the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully and economically;
competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, leases and properties, employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials and services;
the availability and cost of employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water and tubulars) and services;
the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;
weather, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and weather-related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, compression, storage and transportation facilities;
the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;
EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;
the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;
the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;
the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;
geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflict), including in the areas in which EOG operates;
the use of competing energy sources and the development of alternative energy sources;
the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage;
acts of war and terrorism and responses to these acts;
physical, electronic and cybersecurity breaches; and
the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors, on pages 13 through 22 of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.
In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only 'proved' reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also 'probable' reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as 'possible' reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include 'potential' reserves, 'resource potential' and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210-4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, reconciliation and calculation schedules for non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Financial Report
(Unaudited; in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Operating Revenues and Other
$
4,697.6
$
4,238.1
$
8,756.3
$
7,919.2
Net Income
$
847.8
$
696.7
$
1,483.3
$
1,335.3
Net Income Per Share
Basic
$
1.47
$
1.21
$
2.57
$
2.32
Diluted
$
1.46
$
1.20
$
2.56
$
2.30
Average Number of Common Shares
Basic
577.5
576.1
577.3
576.0
Diluted
580.2
580.4
580.2
580.0
Summary Income Statements
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Operating Revenues and Other
Crude Oil and Condensate
$
2,528,866
$
2,377,528
$
4,729,269
$
4,478,836
Natural Gas Liquids
186,374
286,354
405,012
507,769
Natural Gas
269,892
300,845
604,864
600,611
Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts
177,300
(185,883)
156,720
(245,654)
Gathering, Processing and Marketing
1,501,386
1,436,436
2,787,040
2,538,258
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net
8,009
(6,317)
4,173
(21,286)
Other, Net
25,803
29,114
69,194
60,705
Total
4,697,630
4,238,077
8,756,272
7,919,239
Operating Expenses
Lease and Well
347,281
314,604
683,572
614,668
Transportation Costs
174,101
177,797
350,623
354,754
Gathering and Processing Costs
112,643
109,169
223,938
210,514
Exploration Costs
32,522
47,478
68,846
82,314
Dry Hole Costs
3,769
4,902
3,863
4,902
Impairments
112,130
51,708
184,486
116,317
Marketing Costs
1,500,915
1,420,463
2,770,972
2,526,853
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
957,304
848,674
1,836,899
1,597,265
General and Administrative
121,780
104,083
228,452
198,781
Taxes Other Than Income
204,414
194,268
397,320
373,352
Total
3,566,859
3,273,146
6,748,971
6,079,720
Operating Income
1,130,771
964,931
2,007,301
1,839,519
Other Income (Expense), Net
8,503
(8,551)
14,115
(7,824)
Income Before Interest Expense and Income Taxes
1,139,274
956,380
2,021,416
1,831,695
Interest Expense, Net
49,908
63,444
104,814
125,400
Income Before Income Taxes
1,089,366
892,936
1,916,602
1,706,295
Income Tax Provision
241,525
196,205
433,335
370,975
Net Income
$
847,841
$
696,731
$
1,483,267
$
1,335,320
Dividends Declared per Common Share
$
0.2875
$
0.1850
$
0.5075
$
0.3700
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Operating Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
% Change
2019
2018
% Change
Wellhead Volumes and Prices
Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)
United States
454.9
379.2
20%
445.1
369.5
20%
Trinidad
0.6
0.8
-25%
0.7
0.9
-22%
Other International (B)
0.2
4.6
-96%
-
3.6
-100%
Total
455.7
384.6
18%
445.8
374.0
19%
Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (C)
United States
$
61.01
$
67.91
-10%
$
58.63
$
66.13
-11%
Trinidad
49.56
60.57
-18%
46.62
57.59
-19%
Other International (B)
55.07
70.88
-22%
57.78
71.14
-19%
Composite
60.99
67.93
-10%
58.61
66.16
-11%
Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)
United States
131.1
112.9
16%
125.4
106.8
17%
Other International (B)
-
-
-
-
Total
131.1
112.9
16%
125.4
106.8
17%
Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (C)
United States
$
15.63
$
27.86
-44%
$
17.84
$
26.27
-32%
Other International (B)
-
-
-
-
Composite
15.63
27.86
-44%
17.84
26.27
-32%
Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)
United States
1,047
914
15%
1,025
884
16%
Trinidad
273
282
-3%
270
288
-6%
Other International (B)
36
32
13%
37
30
23%
Total
1,356
1,228
10%
1,332
1,202
11%
Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C)
United States
$
1.98
$
2.56
-22%
$
2.37
$
2.65
-11%
Trinidad
2.69
2.98
-10%
2.80
2.93
-4%
Other International (B)
4.25
4.10
4%
4.31
4.22
2%
Composite
2.19
2.69
-19%
2.51
2.76
-9%
Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)
United States
760.4
644.4
18%
741.3
623.6
19%
Trinidad
46.1
47.8
-4%
45.6
48.8
-7%
Other International (B)
6.3
10.0
-37%
6.4
8.8
-27%
Total
812.8
702.2
16%
793.3
681.2
16%
Total MMBoe (D)
74.0
63.9
16%
143.6
123.3
16%
(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.
(B) Other International includes EOG's United Kingdom, China and Canada operations. The United Kingdom operations were sold in the fourth quarter of 2018.
(C) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019).
(D) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Summary Balance Sheets
(Unaudited; in thousands, except share data)
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
1,160,485
$
1,555,634
Accounts Receivable, Net
2,001,953
1,915,215
Inventories
853,128
859,359
Assets from Price Risk Management Activities
134,951
23,806
Income Taxes Receivable
121,364
427,909
Other
223,640
275,467
Total
4,495,521
5,057,390
Property, Plant and Equipment
Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)
60,214,151
57,330,016
Other Property, Plant and Equipment
4,328,675
4,220,665
Total Property, Plant and Equipment
64,542,826
61,550,681
Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
(34,818,395)
(33,475,162)
Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
29,724,431
28,075,519
Deferred Income Taxes
1,489
777
Other Assets
1,530,060
800,788
Total Assets
$
35,751,501
$
33,934,474
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts Payable
$
2,387,403
$
2,239,850
Accrued Taxes Payable
268,837
214,726
Dividends Payable
165,999
126,971
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
1,013,876
913,093
Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities
396,547
-
Other
181,395
233,724
Total
4,414,057
3,728,364
Long-Term Debt
4,165,284
5,170,169
Other Liabilities
1,803,475
1,258,355
Deferred Income Taxes
4,738,409
4,413,398
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and
580,931,822 Shares Issued at June 30, 2019 and 580,408,117
Shares Issued at December 31, 2018
205,809
205,804
Additional Paid in Capital
5,729,318
5,658,794
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(4,528)
(1,358)
Retained Earnings
14,731,609
13,543,130
Common Stock Held in Treasury, 305,941 Shares at June 30, 2019
and 385,042 Shares at December 31, 2018
(31,932)
(42,182)
Total Stockholders' Equity
20,630,276
19,364,188
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
35,751,501
$
33,934,474
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Summary Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited; in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
Net Income
$
847,841
$
696,731
$
1,483,267
$
1,335,320
Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
957,304
848,674
1,836,899
1,597,265
Impairments
112,130
51,708
184,486
116,317
Stock-Based Compensation Expenses
38,566
31,803
77,653
67,289
Deferred Income Taxes
217,970
176,224
324,294
347,586
(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
(8,009)
6,317
(4,173)
21,286
Other, Net
2,487
11,494
5,439
13,507
Dry Hole Costs
3,769
4,902
3,863
4,902
Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts
Total (Gains) Losses
(177,300)
185,883
(156,720)
245,654
Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity
Derivative Contracts
10,444
(66,369)
31,290
(88,334)
Other, Net
663
217
1,639
(261)
Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities
Accounts Receivable
239,250
(200,097)
(69,746)
(309,751)
Inventories
7,720
(85,420)
(11,259)
(192,219)
Accounts Payable
(67,229)
402,325
126,853
455,977
Accrued Taxes Payable
(61,718)
585
53,280
22,535
Other Assets
494,322
(53,980)
487,387
(62,843)
Other Liabilities
(4,014)
(24,113)
(58,106)
(53,168)
Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and
Financing Activities
72,347
(45,267)
(22,034)
(27,279)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
2,686,543
1,941,617
4,294,312
3,493,783
Investing Cash Flows
Additions to Oil and Gas Properties
(1,507,024)
(1,615,175)
(3,446,497)
(2,980,286)
Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment
(55,918)
(68,758)
(116,881)
(144,858)
Proceeds from Sales of Assets
2,593
5,447
17,642
8,276
Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities
(72,325)
45,295
22,056
27,250
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(1,632,674)
(1,633,191)
(3,523,680)
(3,089,618)
Financing Cash Flows
Long-Term Debt Repayments
(900,000)
-
(900,000)
-
Dividends Paid
(127,135)
(106,584)
(254,681)
(203,610)
Treasury Stock Purchased
(2,155)
(15,247)
(8,403)
(32,023)
Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee Stock Purchase Plan
8,292
9,692
8,695
11,145
Debt Issuance Costs
(4,902)
-
(4,902)
-
Repayment of Capital Lease Obligation
(3,213)
(1,683)
(6,403)
(3,354)
Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Financing Activities
(22)
(28)
(22)
29
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
(1,029,135)
(113,850)
(1,165,716)
(227,813)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
(59)
(2,455)
(65)
(2,365)
Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
24,675
192,121
(395,149)
173,987
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
1,135,810
816,094
1,555,634
834,228
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
$
1,160,485
$
1,008,215
$
1,160,485
$
1,008,215
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Second Quarter 2019 Well Results by Play
(Unaudited)
Wells On Line
Initial Gross 30-Day Average Production Rate
Gross
Net
Lateral
Length
(ft)
Crude Oil and
Condensate
(Bbld) (A)
Natural Gas
Liquids
(Bbld) (A)
Natural Gas
(MMcfd) (A)
Crude Oil
Equivalent(Boed) (B)
Delaware Basin
Wolfcamp
63
57
6,500
1,950
450
2.9
2,900
Bone Spring
5
5
5,200
1,300
300
1.6
1,850
Leonard
3
3
4,700
1,200
600
3.1
2,300
South Texas Eagle Ford
86
78
7,300
1,100
150
0.6
1,350
South Texas Austin Chalk
6
4
4,300
1,450
250
1.0
1,850
Powder River Basin
Turner
6
5
8,400
700
150
2.7
1,300
Mowry
2
1
9,500
700
250
6.0
1,950
Niobrara
5
3
9,800
1,000
100
2.1
1,450
DJ Basin Codell
18
12
11,400
800
50
0.3
900
Anadarko Basin Woodford Oil Window
11
9
9,500
650
50
0.5
800
(A) Barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.
(B) Barrels of oil equivalent per day; includes crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or natural gas liquids to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas.
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)
The following chart adjusts the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 reported Net Income (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions in 2019 and 2018, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets in 2019 and 2018 and to eliminate certain adjustments in 2018 related to the 2017 U.S. tax reform. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Income
Diluted
Income
Diluted
Before
Tax
After
Earnings
Before
Tax
After
Earnings
Tax
Impact
Tax
per Share
Tax
Impact
Tax
per Share
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
$ 1,089,366
$ (241,525)
$ 847,841
$ 1.46
$ 892,936
$ (196,205)
$ 696,731
$ 1.20
Adjustments:
(Gains) Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts
(177,300)
38,930
(138,370)
(0.24)
185,883
(40,944)
144,939
0.25
Net Cash Received from (Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts)
10,444
(2,276)
8,168
0.01
(66,369)
14,619
(51,750)
(0.09)
Add: (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions
(8,009)
1,734
(6,275)
(0.01)
6,317
(1,375)
4,942
0.01
Add: Impairments
65,289
(14,311)
50,978
0.09
-
-
-
-
Adjustments to Net Income
(109,576)
24,077
(85,499)
(0.15)
125,831
(27,700)
98,131
0.17
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
$ 979,790
$ (217,448)
$ 762,342
$ 1.31
$ 1,018,767
$ (223,905)
$ 794,862
$ 1.37
Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)
Basic
577,460
576,135
Diluted
580,247
580,375
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Income
Diluted
Income
Diluted
Before
Tax
After
Earnings
Before
Tax
After
Earnings
Tax
Impact
Tax
per Share
Tax
Impact
Tax
per Share
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
$ 1,916,602
$ (433,335)
$ 1,483,267
$ 2.56
$ 1,706,295
$ (370,975)
$ 1,335,320
$ 2.30
Adjustments:
(Gains) Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts
(156,720)
34,397
(122,323)
(0.21)
245,654
(54,110)
191,544
0.33
Net Cash Received from (Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts)
31,290
(6,868)
24,422
0.04
(88,334)
19,457
(68,877)
(0.12)
Add: (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions
(4,173)
998
(3,175)
(0.01)
21,286
(4,699)
16,587
0.03
Add: Impairments
89,034
(19,541)
69,493
0.12
20,876
(4,598)
16,278
0.03
Less: Tax Reform Impact
-
-
-
-
-
(6,524)
(6,524)
(0.01)
Adjustments to Net Income
(40,569)
8,986
(31,583)
(0.06)
199,482
(50,474)
149,008
0.26
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
$ 1,876,033
$ (424,349)
$ 1,451,684
$ 2.50
$ 1,905,777
$ (421,449)
$ 1,484,328
$ 2.56
Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)
Basic
577,333
575,953
Diluted
580,204
580,007
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Reconciliation of Discretionary Cash Flow
(Unaudited; in thousands)
Calculation of Free Cash Flow
(Unaudited; in thousands)
The following chart reconciles the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses), Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net Receivable, Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, and Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total cash capital expenditures (excluding acquisitions) incurred (Non-GAAP) during such period and dividends paid (GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.
Total Cash Expenditures Excluding Acquisitions (Non-GAAP)(a)
(1,595,726)
(1,720,198)
(3,328,202)
(3,198,028)
Dividends Paid (GAAP)
(127,135)
(106,584)
(254,681)
(203,610)
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
$
351,857
$
235,991
$
406,612
$
520,939
(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Expenditures Excluding Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:
Total Expenditures (GAAP)
$
1,663,127
$
1,826,932
$
3,765,046
$
3,373,573
Less:
Asset Retirement Costs
(55,425)
(18,856)
(60,581)
(30,956)
Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment
(586)
(45)
(586)
(47,680)
Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties
(10,240)
(51,193)
(53,721)
(60,002)
Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties
(1,150)
(36,640)
(321,956)
(36,907)
Total Cash Expenditures Excluding Acquisitions (Non-GAAP)
$
1,595,726
$
1,720,198
$
3,328,202
$
3,198,028
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAX
(Unaudited; in thousands)
The following chart adjusts the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 reported Net Income (GAAP) to Earnings Before Interest Expense (Net), Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments (EBITDAX) (Non-GAAP) and further adjusts such amount to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (MTM) (gains) losses from these transactions and to eliminate the (gains) losses on asset dispositions (Net). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported Net Income (GAAP) to add back Interest Expense (Net), Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments and further adjust such amount to match realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net Income (GAAP)
$
847,841
$
696,731
$
1,483,267
$
1,335,320
Adjustments:
Interest Expense, Net
49,908
63,444
104,814
125,400
Income Tax Provision
241,525
196,205
433,335
370,975
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
957,304
848,674
1,836,899
1,597,265
Exploration Costs
32,522
47,478
68,846
82,314
Dry Hole Costs
3,769
4,902
3,863
4,902
Impairments
112,130
51,708
184,486
116,317
EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)
2,244,999
1,909,142
4,115,510
3,632,493
Total (Gains) Losses on MTM Commodity Derivative Contracts
(177,300)
185,883
(156,720)
245,654
Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity
Derivative Contracts
10,444
(66,369)
31,290
(88,334)
(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
(8,009)
6,317
(4,173)
21,286
Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)
$
2,070,134
$
2,034,973
$
3,985,907
$
3,811,099
Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase
2%
5%
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Debt and Total Capitalization
Calculation of Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio
(Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)
The following chart reconciles Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]
16%
19%
24%
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Crude Oil and Natural Gas Financial Commodity
Derivative Contracts
EOG accounts for financial commodity derivative contracts using the mark-to-market accounting method. Prices received by EOG for its crude oil production generally vary from NYMEX West Texas Intermediate prices due to adjustments for delivery location (basis) and other factors. EOG has entered into crude oil basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing in Midland, Texas, and Cushing, Oklahoma (Midland Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Midland Differential basis swap contracts through July 29, 2019. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/Bbl represents the amount of reduction to Cushing, Oklahoma, prices for the notional volumes expressed in Bbld covered by the basis swap contracts.
Midland Differential Basis Swap Contracts
Weighted
Average Price
Volume
Differential
(Bbld)
($/Bbl)
2019
January 1, 2019 through August 31, 2019 (closed)
20,000
$ 1.075
September 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019
20,000
1.075
EOG has also entered into crude oil basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Cushing, Oklahoma (Gulf Coast Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Gulf Coast Differential basis swap contracts through July 29, 2019. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/Bbl represents the amount of addition to Cushing, Oklahoma, prices for the notional volumes expressed in Bbld covered by the basis swap contracts.
Gulf Coast Differential Basis Swap Contracts
Weighted
Average Price
Volume
Differential
(Bbld)
($/Bbl)
2019
January 1, 2019 through August 31, 2019 (closed)
13,000
$ 5.572
September 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019
13,000
5.572
Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's crude oil price swap contracts through July 29, 2019, with notional volumes expressed in Bbld and prices expressed in $/Bbl.
Crude Oil Price Swap Contracts
Weighted
Volume
Average Price
(Bbld)
($/Bbl)
2019
April 2019 (closed)
25,000
$ 60.00
May 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019 (closed)
150,000
62.50
July 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019
150,000
62.50
Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's natural gas price swap contracts through July 29, 2019, with notional volumes expressed in MMBtud and prices expressed in $/MMBtu.
Natural Gas Price Swap Contracts
Weighted
Volume
Average Price
(MMBtud)
($/MMBtu)
2019
April 1, 2019 through August 31, 2019 (closed)
250,000
$ 2.90
September 1, 2019 through October 31, 2019
250,000
2.90
Definitions
Bbld
Barrels per day
$/Bbl
Dollars per barrel
MMBtud
Million British thermal units per day
$/MMBtu
Dollars per million British thermal units
NYMEX
U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Direct After-Tax Rate of Return (ATROR)
The calculation of our direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) with respect to our capital expenditure program for a particular play or well is based on the estimated recoverable reserves ('net' to EOG's interest) for all wells in such play or such well (as the case may be), the estimated net present value (NPV) of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which we utilize certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and our direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring (as the case may be) such wells or well (as the case may be). As such, our direct ATROR with respect to our capital expenditures for a particular play or well cannot be calculated from our consolidated financial statements.
Direct ATROR
Based on Cash Flow and Time Value of Money
- Estimated future commodity prices and operating costs
- Costs incurred to drill, complete and equip a well, including facilities
Excludes Indirect Capital
- Gathering and Processing and other Midstream
- Land, Seismic, Geological and Geophysical
Payback ~12 Months on 100% Direct ATROR Wells
First Five Years ~1/2 Estimated Ultimate Recovery Produced but ~3/4 of NPV Captured
Return on Equity / Return on Capital Employed
Based on GAAP Accrual Accounting
Includes All Indirect Capital and Growth Capital for Infrastructure
- Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian Facilities
- Gathering and Processing
Includes Legacy Gas Capital and Capital from Mature Wells
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Adjusted Net Income,
Net Debt and Total Capitalization
Calculations of Return on Capital Employed and Return on Equity
(Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)
The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Net Income (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) calculations. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Adjusted Net Income, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE and ROE calculations. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
2018
2017
Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)
Net Interest Expense (GAAP)
$
245
Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%)
(51)
After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)
$
194
Net Income (GAAP) - (b)
$
3,419
Adjustments to Net Income, Net of Tax (See Accompanying Schedule)
(201)
(1)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) - (c)
$
3,218
Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)
$
19,364
$
16,283
Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e)
$
17,824
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)
$
6,083
$
6,387
Less: Cash
(1,556)
(834)
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)
$
4,527
$
5,553
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)
$
25,447
$
22,670
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)
$
23,891
$
21,836
Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h)
$
22,864
ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)
15.8%
ROCE (Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income) - [(a) + (c)] / (h)
14.9%
Return on Equity (ROE)
ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)
19.2%
ROE (Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income) - (c) / (e)
18.1%
* Average for the current and immediately preceding year
Adjustments to Net Income (GAAP)
(1) See below schedule for detail of adjustments to Net Income (GAAP) in 2018:
The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP) calculation. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)
(Calculated Using GAAP Net Income)
Net Interest Expense (GAAP)
$
274
$
282
$
237
$
201
$
235
Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)
(96)
(99)
(83)
(70)
(82)
After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)
$
178
$
183
$
154
$
131
$
153
Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b)
$
2,583
$
(1,097)
$
(4,525)
$
2,915
$
2,197
Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)
$
16,283
$
13,982
$
12,943
$
17,713
$
15,418
Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e)
$
15,133
$
13,463
$
15,328
$
16,566
$
14,352
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)
$
6,387
$
6,986
$
6,655
$
5,906
$
5,909
Less: Cash
(834)
(1,600)
(719)
(2,087)
(1,318)
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)
$
5,553
$
5,386
$
5,936
$
3,819
$
4,591
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)
$
22,670
$
20,968
$
19,598
$
23,619
$
21,327
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)
$
21,836
$
19,368
$
18,879
$
21,532
$
20,009
Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h)
$
20,602
$
19,124
$
20,206
$
20,771
$
19,365
ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)
13.4%
-4.8%
-21.6%
14.7%
12.1%
Return on Equity (ROE) (GAAP)
ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)
17.1%
-8.1%
-29.5%
17.6%
15.3%
* Average for the current and immediately preceding year
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense,
Net Debt and Total Capitalization
Calculation of Return on Capital Employed
(Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)
The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP) calculation. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)
(Calculated Using GAAP Net Income)
Net Interest Expense (GAAP)
$
214
$
210
$
130
$
101
$
52
Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)
(75)
(74)
(46)
(35)
(18)
After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)
$
139
$
136
$
84
$
66
$
34
Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b)
$
570
$
1,091
$
161
$
547
$
2,437
Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)
$
13,285
$
12,641
$
10,232
$
9,998
$
9,015
Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e)
$
12,963
$
11,437
$
10,115
$
9,507
$
8,003
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)
$
6,312
$
5,009
$
5,223
$
2,797
$
1,897
Less: Cash
(876)
(616)
(789)
(686)
(331)
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)
$
5,436
$
4,393
$
4,434
$
2,111
$
1,566
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)
$
19,597
$
17,650
$
15,455
$
12,795
$
10,912
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)
$
18,721
$
17,034
$
14,666
$
12,109
$
10,581
Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h)
$
17,878
$
15,850
$
13,388
$
11,345
$
9,351
ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)
4.0%
7.7%
1.8%
5.4%
26.4%
Return on Equity (ROE) (GAAP)
ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)
4.4%
9.5%
1.6%
5.8%
30.5%
* Average for the current and immediately preceding year
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense,
Net Debt and Total Capitalization
Calculation of Return on Capital Employed
(Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)
The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP) calculation. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)
(Calculated Using GAAP Net Income)
Net Interest Expense (GAAP)
$
47
$
43
$
63
$
63
$
59
Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)
(16)
(15)
(22)
(22)
(21)
After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)
$
31
$
28
$
41
$
41
$
38
Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b)
$
1,090
$
1,300
$
1,260
$
625
$
430
Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)
$
6,990
$
5,600
$
4,316
$
2,945
$
2,223
Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e)
$
6,295
$
4,958
$
3,631
$
2,584
$
1,948
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)
$
1,185
$
733
$
985
$
1,078
$
1,109
Less: Cash
(54)
(218)
(644)
(21)
(4)
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)
$
1,131
$
515
$
341
$
1,057
$
1,105
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)
$
8,175
$
6,333
$
5,301
$
4,023
$
3,332
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)
$
8,121
$
6,115
$
4,657
$
4,002
$
3,328
Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h)
$
7,118
$
5,386
$
4,330
$
3,665
$
3,068
ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)
15.7%
24.7%
30.0%
18.2%
15.3%
Return on Equity (ROE) (GAAP)
ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)
17.3%
26.2%
34.7%
24.2%
22.1%
* Average for the current and immediately preceding year
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense,
Net Debt and Total Capitalization
Calculation of Return on Capital Employed
(Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)
The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP) calculation. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)
(Calculated Using GAAP Net Income)
Net Interest Expense (GAAP)
$
60
$
45
$
61
$
62
Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)
(21)
(16)
(21)
(22)
After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)
$
39
$
29
$
40
$
40
Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b)
$
87
$
399
$
397
$
569
Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)
$
1,672
$
1,643
$
1,381
$
1,130
$
1,280
Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e)
$
1,658
$
1,512
$
1,256
$
1,205
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)
$
1,145
$
856
$
859
$
990
$
1,143
Less: Cash
(10)
(3)
(20)
(25)
(6)
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)
$
1,135
$
853
$
839
$
965
$
1,137
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)
$
2,817
$
2,499
$
2,240
$
2,120
$
2,423
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)
$
2,807
$
2,496
$
2,220
$
2,095
$
2,417
Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h)
$
2,652
$
2,358
$
2,158
$
2,256
ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)
4.8%
18.2%
20.2%
27.0%
Return on Equity (ROE) (GAAP)
ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)
5.2%
26.4%
31.6%
47.2%
* Average for the current and immediately preceding year
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Cash Operating Expenses per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe)
Third Quarter and Full Year 2019 Forecast and Benchmark Commodity Pricing
(a) Third Quarter and Full Year 2019 Forecast
The forecast items for the third quarter and full year 2019 set forth below for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) are based on current available information and expectations as of the date of the accompanying press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with the accompanying press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.
(b) Capital Expenditures
The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs and any Non-Cash Exchanges.
(c) Benchmark Commodity Pricing
EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.
EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for the last three trading days of the applicable month.
Estimated Ranges
(Unaudited)
3Q 2019
Full Year 2019
Daily Sales Volumes
Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld)
United States
453.0
-
463.0
450.0
-
455.0
Trinidad
0.5
-
0.7
0.5
-
0.7
Other International
0.0
-
0.2
0.0
-
0.2
Total
453.5
-
463.9
450.5
-
455.9
Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)
Total
128.0
-
138.0
125.0
-
135.0
Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)
United States
1,010
-
1,070
1,020
-
1,070
Trinidad
235
-
265
260
-
280
Other International
30
-
40
30
-
40
Total
1,275
-
1,375
1,310
-
1,390
Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)
United States
749.3
-
779.3
745.0
-
768.3
Trinidad
39.7
-
44.9
43.8
-
47.4
Other International
5.0
-
6.9
5.0
-
6.9
Total
794.0
-
831.1
793.8
-
822.6
Capital Expenditures ($MM)
$
1,500
-
$
1,700
$
6,100
-
$
6,500
Estimated Ranges
(Unaudited)
3Q 2019
Full Year 2019
Operating Costs
Unit Costs ($/Boe)
Lease and Well
$
4.70
-
$
5.00
$
4.50
-
$
5.10
Transportation Costs
$
2.20
-
$
2.70
$
2.25
-
$
2.75
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
$
12.70
-
$
13.10
$
12.25
-
$
13.25
Expenses ($MM)
Exploration and Dry Hole
$
45
-
$
55
$
140
-
$
180
Impairment
$
75
-
$
85
$
250
-
$
300
General and Administrative
$
120
-
$
130
$
450
-
$
490
Gathering and Processing
$
120
-
$
130
$
440
-
$
480
Capitalized Interest
$
9
-
$
11
$
30
-
$
40
Net Interest
$
39
-
$
41
$
180
-
$
190
Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue)
7.0%
-
7.4%
7.0%
-
7.4%
Income Taxes
Effective Rate
21%
-
26%
21%
-
26%
Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM)
$
(35)
-
$
5
$
(85)
-
$
(45)
Pricing - (Refer to Benchmark Commodity Pricing in text)
EOG Resources Inc. published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 21:04:12 UTC