EOG Resources : Reports Outstanding Second Quarter 2019 Results; Generates Significant Returns, Growth and Cash Flow at Lower Oil Prices

Generated Significant Net Cash From Operating Activities and Free Cash Flow

Reduced Unit Cash Operating Costs 7 Percent YOY and Lowered YTD Well Costs 4 Percent EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported second quarter 2019 net income of $848 million, or $1.46 per share, compared with second quarter 2018 net income of $697 million, or $1.20 per share. Net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter 2019 was $2.7 billion. Adjusted non-GAAP net income for the second quarter 2019 was $762 million, or $1.31 per share, compared with adjusted non-GAAP net income of $795 million, or $1.37 per share, for the same prior year period. EOG generated $2.1 billion of discretionary cash flow in the second quarter 2019, one percent more than the same prior year period despite a 12 percent decline in the NYMEX WTI benchmark price. Please refer to the attached tables for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Second Quarter 2019 Operating Review

EOG delivered excellent operational and financial results in the second quarter 2019, extending its strong momentum from the first quarter. The company continues to benefit from operating a consistently-paced development program with meaningful scale across multiple basins. Innovations in drilling, completions and production, along with targeted infrastructure investments, are contributing to the capital productivity improvements realized through the second quarter. For the second consecutive quarter, crude oil production volumes exceeded the target range while capital expenditures were below the target range. Second quarter 2019 total company crude oil volumes grew 18 percent year-over-year to 455,700 barrels of oil per day, a new company record. Compared to the second quarter 2018, natural gas liquids (NGL) production increased 16 percent, while natural gas volumes grew 10 percent, contributing to total company production growth of 16 percent. Cash operating costs declined by seven percent during the second quarter 2019 on a per-unit basis compared to the same prior year period. Lower transportation and lease and well costs contributed to the overall cost reduction. EOG's marketing operations added to the strong second quarter financial performance, as the average price of U.S. crude oil sales was $1.18 per barrel higher than the average NYMEX WTI price. Weaker NGL and natural gas markets reduced price realizations for these products compared to the same prior year period. EOG generated $2.1 billion of discretionary cash flow in the second quarter 2019 and incurred total expenditures of $1.7 billion, including $1.6 billion of cash capital expenditures before acquisitions. After considering dividend payments of $127 million, the company generated free cash flow of $352 million during the second quarter. Please refer to the attached tables for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. 'Our goal remains to be one of the best companies in any industry in the S&P 500. EOG is positioned to generate significant shareholder value even in lower oil price environments. Today, EOG can generate double-digit returns, double-digit organic growth, free cash flow and grow the dividend to a market competitive yield. And we are poised to further improve our financial performance going forward,' said William R. 'Bill' Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. 'EOG is committed to disciplined, environmentally responsible operational execution. Every facet of the company is generating improved performance each quarter, from drilling and completions to production and marketing. To put it simply, EOG's business is stronger than ever.' Financial Review

EOG further strengthened its financial position during the second quarter 2019. The company repaid a $900 million bond that reached maturity in June 2019 with cash on hand. At June 30, 2019, EOG's total debt outstanding was $5.2 billion for a debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 20 percent. Considering cash on the balance sheet at the end of the second quarter, EOG's net debt was $4.0 billion for a net debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 16 percent. This is down significantly from 24 percent at the end of the same prior year period. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures, please refer to the attached tables. Second Quarter 2019 Results Webcast

Friday, August 2, 2019, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time)

Webcast will be available on EOG website for one year.

http://investors.eogresources.com/Investors About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com. Investor Contacts

David Streit 713-571-4902

Neel Panchal 713-571-4884 Media and Investor Contact

Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward-looking statements include, among others: the timing, extent and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas and related commodities;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to economically develop its acreage in, produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels from, and maximize reserve recovery from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas and related commodity production;

­the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation and refining facilities;

­the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of, and competition for, mineral licenses and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses and leases;

­the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including tax laws and regulations; climate change and other environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to air emissions, disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations imposing conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;

­EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, fully identify existing and potential problems with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production and costs with respect to such properties;

­the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully and economically;

­competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, leases and properties, employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials and services;

­the availability and cost of employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water and tubulars) and services;

­the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;

­weather, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and weather-related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, compression, storage and transportation facilities;

­the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;

­EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;

­the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;

­the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;

­the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;

­geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflict), including in the areas in which EOG operates;

­the use of competing energy sources and the development of alternative energy sources;

­the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage;

­acts of war and terrorism and responses to these acts;

­physical, electronic and cybersecurity breaches; and

the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors, on pages 13 through 22 of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only 'proved' reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also 'probable' reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as 'possible' reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include 'potential' reserves, 'resource potential' and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210-4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, reconciliation and calculation schedules for non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com. EOG RESOURCES, INC. Financial Report (Unaudited; in millions, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018























Operating Revenues and Other $ 4,697.6

$ 4,238.1

$ 8,756.3

$ 7,919.2 Net Income $ 847.8

$ 696.7

$ 1,483.3

$ 1,335.3 Net Income Per Share





















Basic $ 1.47

$ 1.21

$ 2.57

$ 2.32 Diluted $ 1.46

$ 1.20

$ 2.56

$ 2.30 Average Number of Common Shares





















Basic

577.5



576.1



577.3



576.0 Diluted

580.2



580.4



580.2



580.0















































Summary Income Statements (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating Revenues and Other













Crude Oil and Condensate $ 2,528,866

$ 2,377,528

$ 4,729,269

$ 4,478,836 Natural Gas Liquids

186,374



286,354



405,012



507,769 Natural Gas

269,892



300,845



604,864



600,611 Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts

177,300



(185,883)



156,720



(245,654) Gathering, Processing and Marketing

1,501,386



1,436,436



2,787,040



2,538,258 Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net

8,009



(6,317)



4,173



(21,286) Other, Net

25,803



29,114



69,194



60,705 Total

4,697,630



4,238,077



8,756,272



7,919,239 Operating Expenses





















Lease and Well

347,281



314,604



683,572



614,668 Transportation Costs

174,101



177,797



350,623



354,754 Gathering and Processing Costs

112,643



109,169



223,938



210,514 Exploration Costs

32,522



47,478



68,846



82,314 Dry Hole Costs

3,769



4,902



3,863



4,902 Impairments

112,130



51,708



184,486



116,317 Marketing Costs

1,500,915



1,420,463



2,770,972



2,526,853 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

957,304



848,674



1,836,899



1,597,265 General and Administrative

121,780



104,083



228,452



198,781 Taxes Other Than Income

204,414



194,268



397,320



373,352 Total

3,566,859



3,273,146



6,748,971



6,079,720























Operating Income

1,130,771



964,931



2,007,301



1,839,519























Other Income (Expense), Net

8,503



(8,551)



14,115



(7,824)























Income Before Interest Expense and Income Taxes

1,139,274



956,380



2,021,416



1,831,695























Interest Expense, Net

49,908



63,444



104,814



125,400























Income Before Income Taxes

1,089,366



892,936



1,916,602



1,706,295























Income Tax Provision

241,525



196,205



433,335



370,975























Net Income $ 847,841

$ 696,731

$ 1,483,267

$ 1,335,320























Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.2875

$ 0.1850

$ 0.5075

$ 0.3700 EOG RESOURCES, INC. Operating Highlights (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended





June 30,





June 30,





2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Wellhead Volumes and Prices













Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)













United States

454.9



379.2

20%



445.1



369.5

20% Trinidad

0.6



0.8

-25%



0.7



0.9

-22% Other International (B)

0.2



4.6

-96%



-



3.6

-100% Total

455.7



384.6

18%



445.8



374.0

19%































Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (C)





























United States $ 61.01

$ 67.91

-10%

$ 58.63

$ 66.13

-11% Trinidad

49.56



60.57

-18%



46.62



57.59

-19% Other International (B)

55.07



70.88

-22%



57.78



71.14

-19% Composite

60.99



67.93

-10%



58.61



66.16

-11%































Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)





























United States

131.1



112.9

16%



125.4



106.8

17% Other International (B)

-



-







-



-



Total

131.1



112.9

16%



125.4



106.8

17%































Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (C)





























United States $ 15.63

$ 27.86

-44%

$ 17.84

$ 26.27

-32% Other International (B)

-



-







-



-



Composite

15.63



27.86

-44%



17.84



26.27

-32%































Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)





























United States

1,047



914

15%



1,025



884

16% Trinidad

273



282

-3%



270



288

-6% Other International (B)

36



32

13%



37



30

23% Total

1,356



1,228

10%



1,332



1,202

11%































Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C)





























United States $ 1.98

$ 2.56

-22%

$ 2.37

$ 2.65

-11% Trinidad

2.69



2.98

-10%



2.80



2.93

-4% Other International (B)

4.25



4.10

4%



4.31



4.22

2% Composite

2.19



2.69

-19%



2.51



2.76

-9%































Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)





























United States

760.4



644.4

18%



741.3



623.6

19% Trinidad

46.1



47.8

-4%



45.6



48.8

-7% Other International (B)

6.3



10.0

-37%



6.4



8.8

-27% Total

812.8



702.2

16%



793.3



681.2

16%































Total MMBoe (D)

74.0



63.9

16%



143.6



123.3

16%

































(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable. (B) Other International includes EOG's United Kingdom, China and Canada operations. The United Kingdom operations were sold in the fourth quarter of 2018. (C) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019). (D) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand. EOG RESOURCES, INC. Summary Balance Sheets (Unaudited; in thousands, except share data)













June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018 ASSETS Current Assets









Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 1,160,485

$ 1,555,634 Accounts Receivable, Net

2,001,953



1,915,215 Inventories

853,128



859,359 Assets from Price Risk Management Activities

134,951



23,806 Income Taxes Receivable

121,364



427,909 Other

223,640



275,467 Total

4,495,521



5,057,390











Property, Plant and Equipment









Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)

60,214,151



57,330,016 Other Property, Plant and Equipment

4,328,675



4,220,665 Total Property, Plant and Equipment

64,542,826



61,550,681 Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

(34,818,395)



(33,475,162) Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

29,724,431



28,075,519 Deferred Income Taxes

1,489



777 Other Assets

1,530,060



800,788 Total Assets $ 35,751,501

$ 33,934,474











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities









Accounts Payable $ 2,387,403

$ 2,239,850 Accrued Taxes Payable

268,837



214,726 Dividends Payable

165,999



126,971 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

1,013,876



913,093 Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities

396,547



- Other

181,395



233,724 Total

4,414,057



3,728,364























Long-Term Debt

4,165,284



5,170,169 Other Liabilities

1,803,475



1,258,355 Deferred Income Taxes

4,738,409



4,413,398 Commitments and Contingencies





















Stockholders' Equity









Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and 580,931,822 Shares Issued at June 30, 2019 and 580,408,117 Shares Issued at December 31, 2018

205,809



205,804 Additional Paid in Capital

5,729,318



5,658,794 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(4,528)



(1,358) Retained Earnings

14,731,609



13,543,130 Common Stock Held in Treasury, 305,941 Shares at June 30, 2019 and 385,042 Shares at December 31, 2018

(31,932)



(42,182) Total Stockholders' Equity

20,630,276



19,364,188 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 35,751,501

$ 33,934,474











EOG RESOURCES, INC. Summary Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited; in thousands)

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities





















Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:





















Net Income $ 847,841

$ 696,731

$ 1,483,267

$ 1,335,320 Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash





















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

957,304



848,674



1,836,899



1,597,265 Impairments

112,130



51,708



184,486



116,317 Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

38,566



31,803



77,653



67,289 Deferred Income Taxes

217,970



176,224



324,294



347,586 (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

(8,009)



6,317



(4,173)



21,286 Other, Net

2,487



11,494



5,439



13,507 Dry Hole Costs

3,769



4,902



3,863



4,902 Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts





















Total (Gains) Losses

(177,300)



185,883



(156,720)



245,654 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

10,444



(66,369)



31,290



(88,334) Other, Net

663



217



1,639



(261) Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities





















Accounts Receivable

239,250



(200,097)



(69,746)



(309,751) Inventories

7,720



(85,420)



(11,259)



(192,219) Accounts Payable

(67,229)



402,325



126,853



455,977 Accrued Taxes Payable

(61,718)



585



53,280



22,535 Other Assets

494,322



(53,980)



487,387



(62,843) Other Liabilities

(4,014)



(24,113)



(58,106)



(53,168) Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities

72,347



(45,267)



(22,034)



(27,279) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

2,686,543



1,941,617



4,294,312



3,493,783























Investing Cash Flows





















Additions to Oil and Gas Properties

(1,507,024)



(1,615,175)



(3,446,497)



(2,980,286) Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment

(55,918)



(68,758)



(116,881)



(144,858) Proceeds from Sales of Assets

2,593



5,447



17,642



8,276 Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities

(72,325)



45,295



22,056



27,250 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(1,632,674)



(1,633,191)



(3,523,680)



(3,089,618)























Financing Cash Flows





















Long-Term Debt Repayments

(900,000)



-



(900,000)



- Dividends Paid

(127,135)



(106,584)



(254,681)



(203,610) Treasury Stock Purchased

(2,155)



(15,247)



(8,403)



(32,023) Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee Stock Purchase Plan

8,292



9,692



8,695



11,145 Debt Issuance Costs

(4,902)



-



(4,902)



- Repayment of Capital Lease Obligation

(3,213)



(1,683)



(6,403)



(3,354) Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Financing Activities

(22)



(28)



(22)



29 Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(1,029,135)



(113,850)



(1,165,716)



(227,813)























Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

(59)



(2,455)



(65)



(2,365)























Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

24,675



192,121



(395,149)



173,987 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

1,135,810



816,094



1,555,634



834,228 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 1,160,485

$ 1,008,215

$ 1,160,485

$ 1,008,215 EOG RESOURCES, INC. Second Quarter 2019 Well Results by Play (Unaudited)

































Wells On Line





Initial Gross 30-Day Average Production Rate



Gross

Net

Lateral Length (ft)

Crude Oil and Condensate (Bbld) (A)

Natural Gas Liquids (Bbld) (A)

Natural Gas (MMcfd) (A)

Crude Oil Equivalent(Boed) (B) Delaware Basin



























Wolfcamp

63

57

6,500

1,950

450

2.9

2,900 Bone Spring

5

5

5,200

1,300

300

1.6

1,850 Leonard

3

3

4,700

1,200

600

3.1

2,300





























South Texas Eagle Ford

86

78

7,300

1,100

150

0.6

1,350





























South Texas Austin Chalk

6

4

4,300

1,450

250

1.0

1,850





























Powder River Basin



























Turner

6

5

8,400

700

150

2.7

1,300 Mowry

2

1

9,500

700

250

6.0

1,950 Niobrara

5

3

9,800

1,000

100

2.1

1,450





























DJ Basin Codell

18

12

11,400

800

50

0.3

900





























Anadarko Basin Woodford Oil Window

11

9

9,500

650

50

0.5

800





























(A) Barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable. (B) Barrels of oil equivalent per day; includes crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or natural gas liquids to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)































































The following chart adjusts the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 reported Net Income (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions in 2019 and 2018, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets in 2019 and 2018 and to eliminate certain adjustments in 2018 related to the 2017 U.S. tax reform. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018





































Income





Diluted





Income





Diluted

Before

Tax

After

Earnings

Before

Tax

After

Earnings

Tax

Impact

Tax

per Share

Tax

Impact

Tax

per Share Reported Net Income (GAAP) $ 1,089,366

$ (241,525)

$ 847,841

$ 1.46

$ 892,936

$ (196,205)

$ 696,731

$ 1.20 Adjustments:





























(Gains) Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts (177,300)

38,930

(138,370)

(0.24)

185,883

(40,944)

144,939

0.25 Net Cash Received from (Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts) 10,444

(2,276)

8,168

0.01

(66,369)

14,619

(51,750)

(0.09) Add: (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions (8,009)

1,734

(6,275)

(0.01)

6,317

(1,375)

4,942

0.01 Add: Impairments 65,289

(14,311)

50,978

0.09

-

-

-

- Adjustments to Net Income (109,576)

24,077

(85,499)

(0.15)

125,831

(27,700)

98,131

0.17































Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 979,790

$ (217,448)

$ 762,342

$ 1.31

$ 1,018,767

$ (223,905)

$ 794,862

$ 1.37































Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)





























Basic











577,460













576,135 Diluted











580,247













580,375

































































Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018





































Income





Diluted





Income





Diluted

Before

Tax

After

Earnings

Before

Tax

After

Earnings

Tax

Impact

Tax

per Share

Tax

Impact

Tax

per Share Reported Net Income (GAAP) $ 1,916,602

$ (433,335)

$ 1,483,267

$ 2.56

$ 1,706,295

$ (370,975)

$ 1,335,320

$ 2.30 Adjustments:





























(Gains) Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts (156,720)

34,397

(122,323)

(0.21)

245,654

(54,110)

191,544

0.33 Net Cash Received from (Payments for Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts) 31,290

(6,868)

24,422

0.04

(88,334)

19,457

(68,877)

(0.12) Add: (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions (4,173)

998

(3,175)

(0.01)

21,286

(4,699)

16,587

0.03 Add: Impairments 89,034

(19,541)

69,493

0.12

20,876

(4,598)

16,278

0.03 Less: Tax Reform Impact -

-

-

-

-

(6,524)

(6,524)

(0.01) Adjustments to Net Income (40,569)

8,986

(31,583)

(0.06)

199,482

(50,474)

149,008

0.26































Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 1,876,033

$ (424,349)

$ 1,451,684

$ 2.50

$ 1,905,777

$ (421,449)

$ 1,484,328

$ 2.56































Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)





























Basic











577,333













575,953 Diluted











580,204













580,007 EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of Discretionary Cash Flow (Unaudited; in thousands)























Calculation of Free Cash Flow (Unaudited; in thousands)













The following chart reconciles the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses), Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net Receivable, Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, and Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total cash capital expenditures (excluding acquisitions) incurred (Non-GAAP) during such period and dividends paid (GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018























Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) $ 2,686,543

$ 1,941,617

$ 4,294,312

$ 3,493,783























Adjustments:





















Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses)

26,089



41,748



55,876



69,684 Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net Receivable

42,764



73,441



145,682



192,362 Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets





















and Liabilities





















Accounts Receivable

(239,250)



200,097



69,746



309,751 Inventories

(7,720)



85,420



11,259



192,219 Accounts Payable

67,229



(402,325)



(126,853)



(455,977) Accrued Taxes Payable

61,718



(585)



(53,280)



(22,535) Other Assets

(494,322)



53,980



(487,387)



62,843 Other Liabilities

4,014



24,113



58,106



53,168 Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with





















Investing and Financing Activities

(72,347)



45,267



22,034



27,279













Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 2,074,718

$ 2,062,773

$ 3,989,495

$ 3,922,577























Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase

1%









2%





















































Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 2,074,718

$ 2,062,773

$ 3,989,495

$ 3,922,577 Less:





















Total Cash Expenditures Excluding Acquisitions (Non-GAAP)(a)

(1,595,726)



(1,720,198)



(3,328,202)



(3,198,028) Dividends Paid (GAAP)

(127,135)



(106,584)



(254,681)



(203,610) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 351,857

$ 235,991

$ 406,612

$ 520,939















































(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Expenditures Excluding Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:























Total Expenditures (GAAP) $ 1,663,127

$ 1,826,932

$ 3,765,046

$ 3,373,573 Less:





















Asset Retirement Costs

(55,425)



(18,856)



(60,581)



(30,956) Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment

(586)



(45)



(586)



(47,680) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(10,240)



(51,193)



(53,721)



(60,002) Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(1,150)



(36,640)



(321,956)



(36,907) Total Cash Expenditures Excluding Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) $ 1,595,726

$ 1,720,198

$ 3,328,202

$ 3,198,028 EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAX (Unaudited; in thousands)























The following chart adjusts the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 reported Net Income (GAAP) to Earnings Before Interest Expense (Net), Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments (EBITDAX) (Non-GAAP) and further adjusts such amount to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (MTM) (gains) losses from these transactions and to eliminate the (gains) losses on asset dispositions (Net). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported Net Income (GAAP) to add back Interest Expense (Net), Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments and further adjust such amount to match realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018























Net Income (GAAP) $ 847,841

$ 696,731

$ 1,483,267

$ 1,335,320























Adjustments:





















Interest Expense, Net

49,908



63,444



104,814



125,400 Income Tax Provision

241,525



196,205



433,335



370,975 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

957,304



848,674



1,836,899



1,597,265 Exploration Costs

32,522



47,478



68,846



82,314 Dry Hole Costs

3,769



4,902



3,863



4,902 Impairments

112,130



51,708



184,486



116,317 EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

2,244,999



1,909,142



4,115,510



3,632,493 Total (Gains) Losses on MTM Commodity Derivative Contracts

(177,300)



185,883



(156,720)



245,654 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts

10,444



(66,369)



31,290



(88,334) (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

(8,009)



6,317



(4,173)



21,286























Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) $ 2,070,134

$ 2,034,973

$ 3,985,907

$ 3,811,099























Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Increase

2%









5%





EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of Net Debt and Total Capitalization Calculation of Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)

















The following chart reconciles Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.



















At

At

At

June 30,

December 31,

June 30,

2019

2018

2018

















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) $ 20,630

$ 19,364

$ 17,452

















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

5,179



6,083



6,435 Less: Cash

(1,160)



(1,556)



(1,008) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

4,019



4,527



5,427

















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) $ 25,809

$ 25,447

$ 23,887

















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) $ 24,649

$ 23,891

$ 22,879

















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

20%



24%



27%

















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]

16%



19%



24% EOG RESOURCES, INC. Crude Oil and Natural Gas Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts









EOG accounts for financial commodity derivative contracts using the mark-to-market accounting method. Prices received by EOG for its crude oil production generally vary from NYMEX West Texas Intermediate prices due to adjustments for delivery location (basis) and other factors. EOG has entered into crude oil basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing in Midland, Texas, and Cushing, Oklahoma (Midland Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Midland Differential basis swap contracts through July 29, 2019. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/Bbl represents the amount of reduction to Cushing, Oklahoma, prices for the notional volumes expressed in Bbld covered by the basis swap contracts.



















Midland Differential Basis Swap Contracts







Weighted







Average Price



Volume

Differential



(Bbld)

($/Bbl) 2019







January 1, 2019 through August 31, 2019 (closed) 20,000

$ 1.075 September 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019 20,000

1.075



















EOG has also entered into crude oil basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Cushing, Oklahoma (Gulf Coast Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Gulf Coast Differential basis swap contracts through July 29, 2019. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/Bbl represents the amount of addition to Cushing, Oklahoma, prices for the notional volumes expressed in Bbld covered by the basis swap contracts.



















Gulf Coast Differential Basis Swap Contracts







Weighted







Average Price



Volume

Differential



(Bbld)

($/Bbl) 2019







January 1, 2019 through August 31, 2019 (closed) 13,000

$ 5.572 September 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019 13,000

5.572



















Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's crude oil price swap contracts through July 29, 2019, with notional volumes expressed in Bbld and prices expressed in $/Bbl.



















Crude Oil Price Swap Contracts







Weighted



Volume

Average Price



(Bbld)

($/Bbl) 2019







April 2019 (closed) 25,000

$ 60.00 May 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019 (closed) 150,000

62.50 July 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019 150,000

62.50



















Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's natural gas price swap contracts through July 29, 2019, with notional volumes expressed in MMBtud and prices expressed in $/MMBtu.



















Natural Gas Price Swap Contracts







Weighted



Volume

Average Price



(MMBtud)

($/MMBtu) 2019







April 1, 2019 through August 31, 2019 (closed) 250,000

$ 2.90 September 1, 2019 through October 31, 2019 250,000

2.90



















Definitions







Bbld Barrels per day





$/Bbl Dollars per barrel





MMBtud Million British thermal units per day





$/MMBtu Dollars per million British thermal units





NYMEX U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange





EOG RESOURCES, INC. Direct After-Tax Rate of Return (ATROR)

The calculation of our direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) with respect to our capital expenditure program for a particular play or well is based on the estimated recoverable reserves ('net' to EOG's interest) for all wells in such play or such well (as the case may be), the estimated net present value (NPV) of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which we utilize certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and our direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring (as the case may be) such wells or well (as the case may be). As such, our direct ATROR with respect to our capital expenditures for a particular play or well cannot be calculated from our consolidated financial statements.



Direct ATROR Based on Cash Flow and Time Value of Money - Estimated future commodity prices and operating costs - Costs incurred to drill, complete and equip a well, including facilities Excludes Indirect Capital - Gathering and Processing and other Midstream - Land, Seismic, Geological and Geophysical

Payback ~12 Months on 100% Direct ATROR Wells First Five Years ~1/2 Estimated Ultimate Recovery Produced but ~3/4 of NPV Captured



Return on Equity / Return on Capital Employed Based on GAAP Accrual Accounting Includes All Indirect Capital and Growth Capital for Infrastructure - Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian Facilities - Gathering and Processing Includes Legacy Gas Capital and Capital from Mature Wells EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Adjusted Net Income, Net Debt and Total Capitalization Calculations of Return on Capital Employed and Return on Equity (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)

















The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Net Income (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) calculations. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Adjusted Net Income, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE and ROE calculations. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.





















2018



2017





Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)

































Net Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 245











Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%)

(51)











After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) $ 194





























Net Income (GAAP) - (b) $ 3,419











Adjustments to Net Income, Net of Tax (See Accompanying Schedule)

(201) (1)









Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) - (c) $ 3,218





























Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) $ 19,364

$ 16,283























Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) $ 17,824





























Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) $ 6,083

$ 6,387





Less: Cash

(1,556)



(834)





Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) $ 4,527

$ 5,553























Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) $ 25,447

$ 22,670























Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) $ 23,891

$ 21,836























Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) $ 22,864





























ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

15.8%





























ROCE (Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income) - [(a) + (c)] / (h)

14.9%





























Return on Equity (ROE)

































ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)

19.2%





























ROE (Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income) - (c) / (e)

18.1%





























* Average for the current and immediately preceding year



















































Adjustments to Net Income (GAAP)



















































(1) See below schedule for detail of adjustments to Net Income (GAAP) in 2018:































Year Ended December 31, 2018



Before



Income Tax



After



Tax



Impact



Tax Adjustments:















Add: Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact $ (93)

$ 20

$ (73) Add: Impairments of Certain Assets

153



(34)



119 Less: Net Gains on Asset Dispositions

(175)



38



(137) Less: Tax Reform Impact

-



(110)



(110) Total $ (115)

$ (86)

$ (201) EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization Calculation of Return on Capital Employed (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)





















The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP) calculation. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

























2017

2016

2015

2014

2013 Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)



















(Calculated Using GAAP Net Income)









































Net Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 274 $ 282 $ 237 $ 201 $ 235 Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(96)

(99)

(83)

(70)

(82) After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) $ 178 $ 183 $ 154 $ 131 $ 153





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) $ 2,583 $ (1,097) $ (4,525) $ 2,915 $ 2,197





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) $ 16,283 $ 13,982 $ 12,943 $ 17,713 $ 15,418





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) $ 15,133 $ 13,463 $ 15,328 $ 16,566 $ 14,352





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) $ 6,387 $ 6,986 $ 6,655 $ 5,906 $ 5,909 Less: Cash

(834)

(1,600)

(719)

(2,087)

(1,318) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) $ 5,553 $ 5,386 $ 5,936 $ 3,819 $ 4,591





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) $ 22,670 $ 20,968 $ 19,598 $ 23,619 $ 21,327





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) $ 21,836 $ 19,368 $ 18,879 $ 21,532 $ 20,009





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) $ 20,602 $ 19,124 $ 20,206 $ 20,771 $ 19,365





















ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

13.4%

-4.8%

-21.6%

14.7%

12.1%





















Return on Equity (ROE) (GAAP)









































ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)

17.1%

-8.1%

-29.5%

17.6%

15.3%











































* Average for the current and immediately preceding year



















































EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization Calculation of Return on Capital Employed (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)





















The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP) calculation. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

























2012

2011

2010

2009

2008 Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)



















(Calculated Using GAAP Net Income)









































Net Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 214 $ 210 $ 130 $ 101 $ 52 Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(75)

(74)

(46)

(35)

(18) After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) $ 139 $ 136 $ 84 $ 66 $ 34





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) $ 570 $ 1,091 $ 161 $ 547 $ 2,437





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) $ 13,285 $ 12,641 $ 10,232 $ 9,998 $ 9,015





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) $ 12,963 $ 11,437 $ 10,115 $ 9,507 $ 8,003





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) $ 6,312 $ 5,009 $ 5,223 $ 2,797 $ 1,897 Less: Cash

(876)

(616)

(789)

(686)

(331) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) $ 5,436 $ 4,393 $ 4,434 $ 2,111 $ 1,566





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) $ 19,597 $ 17,650 $ 15,455 $ 12,795 $ 10,912





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) $ 18,721 $ 17,034 $ 14,666 $ 12,109 $ 10,581





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) $ 17,878 $ 15,850 $ 13,388 $ 11,345 $ 9,351





















ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

4.0%

7.7%

1.8%

5.4%

26.4%





















Return on Equity (ROE) (GAAP)









































ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)

4.4%

9.5%

1.6%

5.8%

30.5%











































* Average for the current and immediately preceding year























































EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization Calculation of Return on Capital Employed (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)





















The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP) calculation. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

























2007

2006

2005

2004

2003 Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)



















(Calculated Using GAAP Net Income)









































Net Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 47 $ 43 $ 63 $ 63 $ 59 Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(16)

(15)

(22)

(22)

(21) After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) $ 31 $ 28 $ 41 $ 41 $ 38





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) $ 1,090 $ 1,300 $ 1,260 $ 625 $ 430





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) $ 6,990 $ 5,600 $ 4,316 $ 2,945 $ 2,223





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) $ 6,295 $ 4,958 $ 3,631 $ 2,584 $ 1,948





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) $ 1,185 $ 733 $ 985 $ 1,078 $ 1,109 Less: Cash

(54)

(218)

(644)

(21)

(4) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) $ 1,131 $ 515 $ 341 $ 1,057 $ 1,105





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) $ 8,175 $ 6,333 $ 5,301 $ 4,023 $ 3,332





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) $ 8,121 $ 6,115 $ 4,657 $ 4,002 $ 3,328





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) $ 7,118 $ 5,386 $ 4,330 $ 3,665 $ 3,068





















ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

15.7%

24.7%

30.0%

18.2%

15.3%





















Return on Equity (ROE) (GAAP)









































ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)

17.3%

26.2%

34.7%

24.2%

22.1%











































* Average for the current and immediately preceding year































































EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization Calculation of Return on Capital Employed (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)





















The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP) calculation. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

























2002

2001

2000

1999

1998 Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)



















(Calculated Using GAAP Net Income)









































Net Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 60 $ 45 $ 61 $ 62



Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(21)

(16)

(21)

(22)



After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) $ 39 $ 29 $ 40 $ 40

























Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) $ 87 $ 399 $ 397 $ 569

























Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) $ 1,672 $ 1,643 $ 1,381 $ 1,130 $ 1,280





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) $ 1,658 $ 1,512 $ 1,256 $ 1,205

























Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) $ 1,145 $ 856 $ 859 $ 990 $ 1,143 Less: Cash

(10)

(3)

(20)

(25)

(6) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) $ 1,135 $ 853 $ 839 $ 965 $ 1,137





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) $ 2,817 $ 2,499 $ 2,240 $ 2,120 $ 2,423





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) $ 2,807 $ 2,496 $ 2,220 $ 2,095 $ 2,417





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) $ 2,652 $ 2,358 $ 2,158 $ 2,256

























ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

4.8%

18.2%

20.2%

27.0%

























Return on Equity (ROE) (GAAP)









































ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)

5.2%

26.4%

31.6%

47.2%















































* Average for the current and immediately preceding year



















EOG RESOURCES, INC. Cash Operating Expenses per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) (Unaudited; in thousands, except per Boe amounts)



















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended









June 30,

June 30,









2019

2018

2019

2018





























Cash Operating Expenses (GAAP)*





















Lease and Well

$ 347,281

$ 314,604

$ 683,572

$ 614,668





Transportation Costs

174,101

177,797

350,623

354,754





General and Administrative

121,780

104,083

228,452

198,781





Cash Operating Expenses

643,162

596,484

1,262,647

1,168,203





Less: Non-GAAP Adjustments

-

-

-

-





Adjusted Cash Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) - (a)

$ 643,162

$ 596,484

$ 1,262,647

$ 1,168,203





























Volume - Thousand Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (b)

73,964

63,898

143,587

123,291





























Adjusted Cash Operating Expenses Per Boe (Non-GAAP) - (a) / (b)

$ 8.70 (c) $ 9.33 (d) $ 8.79 (e) $ 9.48 (f)



























Adjusted Cash Operating Expenses Per Boe (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Decrease





















Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 - [(c) - (d)] / (d)

-7%

















Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 - [(e) - (f)] / (f)

-7%









































* Includes stock compensation expense and other non-cash items.





































































EOG RESOURCES, INC. Cash Operating Expenses per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) (Unaudited; in thousands, except per Boe amounts)



















































Year Ended





December 31,





2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

























Cash Operating Expenses (GAAP)*





















Lease and Well

$ 1,282,678

$ 1,044,847

$ 927,452

$ 1,182,282

$ 1,416,413

Transportation Costs

746,876

740,352

764,106

849,319

972,176

General and Administrative

426,969

434,467

394,815

366,594

402,010

Cash Operating Expenses

2,456,523

2,219,666

2,086,373

2,398,195

2,790,599

Less: Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination

-

(10,202)

-

(19,355)

-

Less: Voluntary Retirement Expense

-

-

(42,054)

-

-

Less: Acquisition Costs - Yates Transaction

-

-

(5,100)

-

-

Less: Joint Venture Transaction Costs

-

(3,056)

-

-

-

Less: Joint Interest Billings Deemed Uncollectible

-

(4,528)

-

-

-

Adjusted Cash Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) - (a)

$ 2,456,523

$ 2,201,880

$ 2,039,219

$ 2,378,840

$ 2,790,599

























Volume - Thousand Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (b)

262,516

222,251

204,929

208,862

217,073

























Adjusted Cash Operating Expenses Per Boe (Non-GAAP) - (a) / (b)

$ 9.36 (c) $ 9.91 (d) $ 9.95 (e) $ 11.39 (f) $ 12.86 (g)























Adjusted Cash Operating Expenses Per Boe (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Decrease





















2018 compared to 2017 - [(c) - (d)] / (d)

-6%

















2018 compared to 2016 - [(c) - (e)] / (e)

-6%

















2018 compared to 2015 - [(c) - (f)] / (f)

-18%

















2018 compared to 2014 - [(c) - (g)] / (g)

-27%

































































* Includes stock compensation expense and other non-cash items.

















EOG RESOURCES, INC. Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) (Unaudited; in thousands, except per Boe amounts)















































Three Months Ended

Year-To-Date











March 31,

June 30,

June 30,











2019

2019

2019





























Volume - Thousand Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)

69,623

73,964

143,587





























Crude Oil and Condensate

$ 2,200,403

$ 2,528,866

$ 4,729,269







Natural Gas Liquids

218,638

186,374

405,012







Natural Gas

334,972

269,892

604,864







Total Wellhead Revenues - (b)

$ 2,754,013

$ 2,985,132

$ 5,739,145





























Operating Costs



















Lease and Well

$ 336,291

$ 347,281

$ 683,572







Transportation Costs

176,522

174,101

350,623







Gathering and Processing Costs

111,295

112,643

223,938







General and Administrative

106,672

121,780

228,452







Taxes Other Than Income

192,906

204,414

397,320







Interest Expense, Net

54,906

49,908

104,814







Total Cash Operating Cost (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (c)

$ 978,592

$ 1,010,127

$ 1,988,719





























Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

879,595

957,304

1,836,899







Total Operating Cost (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (d)

$ 1,858,187

$ 1,967,431

$ 3,825,618





























Exploration Costs

$ 36,324

$ 32,522

$ 68,846







Dry Hole Costs

94

3,769

3,863







Impairments

72,356

112,130

184,486







Total Exploration Costs

108,774

148,421

257,195







Less: Impairments (Non-GAAP)

(23,745)

(65,289)

(89,034)







Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)

$ 85,029

$ 83,132

$ 168,161





























Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) - (e)

$ 1,943,216

$ 2,050,563

$ 3,993,779





























Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (b) / (a)

$ 39.56

$ 40.36

$ 39.97





























Total Cash Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (c) / (a)

$ 14.06

$ 13.65

$ 13.85





























Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (c) / (a)]

$ 25.50

$ 26.71

$ 26.12





























Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (d) / (a)

$ 26.69

$ 26.59

$ 26.64





























Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (d) / (a)]

$ 12.87

$ 13.77

$ 13.33





























Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) - (e) / (a)

$ 27.91

$ 27.72

$ 27.81





























Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (e) / (a)]

$ 11.65

$ 12.64

$ 12.16



















































EOG RESOURCES, INC. Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) (Unaudited; in thousands, except per Boe amounts)















































Year Ended



December 31,



2018

2017

2016

2015

2014





















Volume - Thousand Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)

262,516

222,251

204,929

208,862

217,073





















Crude Oil and Condensate

$ 9,517,440

$ 6,256,396

$ 4,317,341

$ 4,934,562

$ 9,742,480 Natural Gas Liquids

1,127,510

729,561

437,250

407,658

934,051 Natural Gas

1,301,537

921,934

742,152

1,061,038

1,916,386 Total Wellhead Revenues - (b)

$ 11,946,487

$ 7,907,891

$ 5,496,743

$ 6,403,258

$ 12,592,917





















Operating Costs



















Lease and Well

$ 1,282,678

$ 1,044,847

$ 927,452

$ 1,182,282

$ 1,416,413 Transportation Costs

746,876

740,352

764,106

849,319

972,176 Gathering and Processing Costs

436,973

148,775

122,901

146,156

145,800





















General and Administrative

426,969

434,467

394,815

366,594

402,010 Less: Voluntary Retirement Expense

-

-

(42,054)

-

- Less: Acquisition Costs

-

-

(5,100)

-

- Less: Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination

-

(10,202)

-

(19,355)

- Less: Joint Venture Transaction Costs

-

(3,056)

-

-

- Less: Joint Interest Billings Deemed Uncollectible

-

(4,528)

-

-

- General and Administrative (Non-GAAP)

426,969

416,681

347,661

347,239

402,010





















Taxes Other Than Income

772,481

544,662

349,710

421,744

757,564 Interest Expense, Net

245,052

274,372

281,681

237,393

201,458 Total Cash Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (c)

$ 3,911,029

$ 3,169,689

$ 2,793,511

$ 3,184,133

$ 3,895,421





















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)

3,435,408

3,409,387

3,553,417

3,313,644

3,997,041 Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (d)

$ 7,346,437

$ 6,579,076

$ 6,346,928

$ 6,497,777

$ 7,892,462





















Exploration Costs

$ 148,999

$ 145,342

$ 124,953

$ 149,494

$ 184,388 Dry Hole Costs

5,405

4,609

10,657

14,746

48,490 Impairments

347,021

479,240

620,267

6,613,546

743,575 Total Exploration Costs

501,425

629,191

755,877

6,777,786

976,453 Less: Impairments (Non-GAAP)

(152,671)

(261,452)

(320,617)

(6,307,593)

(824,312) Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)

$ 348,754

$ 367,739

$ 435,260

$ 470,193

$ 152,141





















Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) - (e)

$ 7,695,191

$ 6,946,815

$ 6,782,188

$ 6,967,970

$ 8,044,603





















Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (b) / (a)

$ 45.51

$ 35.58

$ 26.82

$ 30.66

$ 58.01





















Total Cash Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (c) / (a)

$ 14.90

$ 14.25

$ 13.64

$ 15.25

$ 17.95





















Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (c) / (a)]

$ 30.61

$ 21.33

$ 13.18

$ 15.41

$ 40.06





















Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (d) / (a)

$ 27.99

$ 29.59

$ 30.98

$ 31.11

$ 36.38





















Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (d) / (a)]

$ 17.52

$ 5.99

$ (4.16)

$ (0.45)

$ 21.63





















Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) - (e) / (a)

$ 29.32

$ 31.24

$ 33.10

$ 33.36

$ 37.08





















Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (e) / (a)]

$ 16.19

$ 4.34

$ (6.28)

$ (2.70)

$ 20.93 EOG RESOURCES, INC. Third Quarter and Full Year 2019 Forecast and Benchmark Commodity Pricing























(a) Third Quarter and Full Year 2019 Forecast























The forecast items for the third quarter and full year 2019 set forth below for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) are based on current available information and expectations as of the date of the accompanying press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with the accompanying press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.























(b) Capital Expenditures























The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs and any Non-Cash Exchanges.























(c) Benchmark Commodity Pricing























EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.























EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for the last three trading days of the applicable month.



























Estimated Ranges



(Unaudited)



3Q 2019



Full Year 2019 Daily Sales Volumes





















Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld)





















United States

453.0 -

463.0



450.0 -

455.0 Trinidad

0.5 -

0.7



0.5 -

0.7 Other International

0.0 -

0.2



0.0 -

0.2 Total

453.5 -

463.9



450.5 -

455.9























Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)





















Total

128.0 -

138.0



125.0 -

135.0























Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)





















United States

1,010 -

1,070



1,020 -

1,070 Trinidad

235 -

265



260 -

280 Other International

30 -

40



30 -

40 Total

1,275 -

1,375



1,310 -

1,390























Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)





















United States

749.3 -

779.3



745.0 -

768.3 Trinidad

39.7 -

44.9



43.8 -

47.4 Other International

5.0 -

6.9



5.0 -

6.9 Total

794.0 -

831.1



793.8 -

822.6















































Capital Expenditures ($MM) $ 1,500 - $ 1,700

$ 6,100 - $ 6,500



























Estimated Ranges



(Unaudited)

3Q 2019



Full Year 2019 Operating Costs





















Unit Costs ($/Boe)





















Lease and Well $ 4.70 - $ 5.00

$ 4.50 - $ 5.10 Transportation Costs $ 2.20 - $ 2.70

$ 2.25 - $ 2.75 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization $ 12.70 - $ 13.10

$ 12.25 - $ 13.25























Expenses ($MM)





















Exploration and Dry Hole $ 45 - $ 55

$ 140 - $ 180 Impairment $ 75 - $ 85

$ 250 - $ 300 General and Administrative $ 120 - $ 130

$ 450 - $ 490 Gathering and Processing $ 120 - $ 130

$ 440 - $ 480 Capitalized Interest $ 9 - $ 11

$ 30 - $ 40 Net Interest $ 39 - $ 41

$ 180 - $ 190























Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue)

7.0% -

7.4%



7.0% -

7.4%























Income Taxes





















Effective Rate

21% -

26%



21% -

26% Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM) $ (35) - $ 5

$ (85) - $ (45)























Pricing - (Refer to Benchmark Commodity Pricing in text)





















Crude Oil and Condensate ($/Bbl)





















Differentials





















United States - above (below) WTI $ 0.00 - $ 0.60

$ (0.50) - $ 1.50 Trinidad - above (below) WTI $ (11.00) - $ (9.00)

$ (11.50) - $ (9.50) Other International - above (below) WTI $ 0.00 - $ 4.00

$ (0.50) - $ 1.50























Natural Gas Liquids





















Realizations as % of WTI

18% -

26%



22% -

32%























Natural Gas ($/Mcf)





















Differentials





















United States - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub $ (0.60) - $ (0.20)

$ (0.70) - $ (0.20)























Realizations





















Trinidad $ 2.30 - $ 2.70

$ 2.40 - $ 3.10 Other International $ 4.00 - $ 4.40

$ 3.75 - $ 4.75























Definitions





















$/Bbl U.S. Dollars per barrel





















$/Boe U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent





















$/Mcf U.S. Dollars per thousand cubic feet





















$MM U.S. Dollars in millions





















MBbld Thousand barrels per day





















MBoed Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day





















MMcfd Million cubic feet per day





















NYMEX U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange





















WTI West Texas Intermediate













































View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eog-resources-reports-outstanding-second-quarter-2019-results-generates-significant-returns-growth-and-cash-flow-at-lower-oil-prices-300895359.html SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc. Attachments Original document

