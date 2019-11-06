EOG Resources : Reports Outstanding Third Quarter 2019 Results; Announces Two New Delaware Basin Plays and Adds 1,700 Net Premium Locations
Exceeded Crude Oil Production Target Range and Raised Full-Year 2019 U.S. Crude Oil Growth Target from 14 to 15 Percent
Capital Expenditures Near Low End of Target Range
Generated Significant Net Cash From Operating Activities and Free Cash Flow
Reduced YTD Well Costs 5 Percent
Per-Unit Lease and Well and DD&A Expense Rates Below Low End of Target Ranges
Added 1,700 Net Premium Locations to Inventory Now Totaling 10,500 Locations and Representing Over 14 Years of Drilling Inventory
New Delaware Basin Wolfcamp M and Third Bone Spring Plays Add 1.6 BnBoe Net Resource Potential
EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported third quarter 2019 net income of $615 million, or $1.06 per share, compared with third quarter 2018 net income of $1.2 billion, or $2.05 per share. Net cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter 2019 was $2.1 billion.
Adjusted non-GAAP net income for the third quarter 2019 was $654 million, or $1.13 per share, compared with adjusted non-GAAP net income of $1.0 billion, or $1.75 per share, for the same prior year period. Please refer to the attached tables for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.
Third Quarter 2019 Operating Review Total crude oil volumes of 464,100 barrels of oil per day (Bopd) in the third quarter 2019 increased 12 percent compared to the same prior year period and were above the high end of the target range. Natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas volumes each grew 11 percent. EOG incurred total expenditures of $1.6 billion in the third quarter. Cash capital expenditures before acquisitions of $1.5 billion were near the low end of the target range. Please refer to the attached tables for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.
EOG continued to lower operating costs during the third quarter 2019. Per-unit transportation costs declined nine percent compared to the same prior-year period, depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses fell seven percent year-over-year, and lease and well expenses declined three percent year-over-year.
EOG generated $2.0 billion of discretionary cash flow in the third quarter 2019. After considering cash capital expenditures before acquisitions of $1.5 billion and dividend payments of $166 million, EOG generated free cash flow during the third quarter 2019 of $337 million. Please refer to the attached tables for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.
'EOG's operating performance has never been better. The company generated outstanding financial results in the third quarter driven by improvements in every area,' said William R. 'Bill' Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. 'We reduced operating expenses, grew volumes at double-digit rates while lowering well costs and generated substantial free cash flow. EOG has never been in a better position to sustain this success long into the future.'
New Delaware Basin Plays and Premium Inventory Update EOG expanded its lineup of premium plays in the Delaware Basin with the addition of the Wolfcamp M and the Third Bone Spring. The drilling locations in these two plays are highly economic at a flat $40 oil price and flat $2.50 natural gas price, consistent with EOG's definition of premium inventory. The company continues to deepen its technical knowledge of the Delaware Basin as it executes its development program. EOG collects significant amounts of data on each well, integrates it with existing models and incorporates analysis from numerous spacing and targeting tests.
EOG has identified an initial 855 net premium drilling locations in the Wolfcamp M, with estimated net resource potential of 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent across its 193,000 net acre position. The wells in this deeper section of the Wolfcamp formation produce roughly equal parts oil, NGLs and natural gas. Benefiting from EOG's low well costs, Wolfcamp M wells deliver strong premium economics and exceptionally low finding costs.
To define the play, EOG has gathered extensive subsurface information and has completed six Wolfcamp M wells, including two during 2019. The Green Drake 16 Fed Com #759H was completed in Lea County, NM with a treated lateral length of 7,200 feet and a 30-day initial production rate of 4,165 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boed), or 2,145 Bopd, 1,070 barrels per day (Bpd) of NGLs and 5.7 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd) of natural gas. In Reeves County, TX, the State Correa #3H was completed with a treated lateral length of 9,900 feet and a 30-day initial production rate of 2,800 Boed, or 1,175 Bopd, 845 Bpd of NGLs and 4.7 MMcfd of natural gas.
EOG has identified an initial 615 net premium drilling locations in the Third Bone Spring, with estimated net resource potential of 585 million barrels of oil equivalent across its 200,000 net acre position. EOG's early focus in the Delaware Basin has been on development of the Wolfcamp formation, which sits below the Third Bone Spring. Each of the Wolfcamp wells has drilled through the Third Bone Spring, providing significant technical data and helping to delineate multiple targets within the play.
EOG has completed over 50 Third Bone Spring wells to date, including 10 net wells in 2019. The McGregor D 5 #592H targeted the Third Bone Spring Carbonate and was completed in Loving County, TX with a treated lateral length of 9,700 feet and a 30-day initial production rate of 2,865 Boed, or 1,990 Bopd, 500 Bpd of NGLs and 2.3 MMcfd of natural gas. In Lea County, NM, the Caravan 28 State Com #601H and the Convoy 28 State Com #606H targeted the Third Bone Spring Sand and were completed with an average treated lateral length of 10,000 feet per well and average 30-day initial production rates per well of 3,985 Boed, or 2,730 Bopd, 670 Bpd of NGLs and 3.5 MMcfd of natural gas.
In total, EOG added 1,700 net premium drilling locations to its undrilled premium inventory in the third quarter 2019. Taking into account approximately 640 net wells drilled to date in 2019 and updated location counts across its portfolio, EOG's premium inventory now totals 10,500 net locations, representing more than 14 years of high-return drilling inventory.
'EOG is a returns-focused company where organic growth is driven by exploration and low-cost development. The announcement of two more premium plays in the Delaware Basin and the addition of 1,700 new net premium drilling locations demonstrate the sustainability of our unique business model,' Thomas continued. 'EOG continues to demonstrate its ability to generate attractive returns on capital through reinvestment in an improving inventory of premium wells across multiple plays. Our best-in-class assets prove that EOG can adapt to changing industry conditions and create significant shareholder value for years to come.'
Financial Review EOG further strengthened its financial position during the third quarter 2019. At September 30, 2019, EOG's total debt outstanding was $5.2 billion for a debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 20 percent. Considering $1.6 billion of cash on the balance sheet at the end of the third quarter, EOG's net debt was $3.6 billion for a net debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 15 percent. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures, please refer to the attached tables.
About EOG EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.
This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, returns, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices and statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'project,' 'strategy,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'target,' 'aims,' 'goal,' 'may,' 'will,' 'should' and 'believe' or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward-looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning EOG's future operating results and returns or EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness or pay and/or increase dividends are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, EOG's forward-looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Furthermore, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow or discretionary cash flow, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, results and financial position. Any such forward-looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward-looking statements include, among others:
the timing, extent and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas and related commodities;
the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;
the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to economically develop its acreage in, produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels from, and maximize reserve recovery from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects;
the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas and related commodity production;
the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation and refining facilities;
the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of, and competition for, mineral licenses and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses and leases;
the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including tax laws and regulations; climate change and other environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to air emissions, disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations imposing conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;
EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, fully identify existing and potential problems with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production and costs with respect to such properties;
the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully and economically;
competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, leases and properties, employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials and services;
the availability and cost of employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water and tubulars) and services;
the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;
weather, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and weather-related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, compression, storage and transportation facilities;
the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;
EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;
the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;
the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;
the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;
geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflict), including in the areas in which EOG operates;
the use of competing energy sources and the development of alternative energy sources;
the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage;
acts of war and terrorism and responses to these acts;
physical, electronic and cybersecurity breaches; and
the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors, on pages 13 through 22 of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.
In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only 'proved' reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also 'probable' reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as 'possible' reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include 'potential' reserves, 'resource potential' and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210-4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, reconciliation and calculation schedules for non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com.
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Financial Report
(Unaudited; in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Operating Revenues and Other
$
4,303.5
$
4,781.6
$
13,059.7
$
12,700.9
Net Income
$
615.1
$
1,191.0
$
2,098.4
$
2,526.3
Net Income Per Share
Basic
$
1.06
$
2.06
$
3.63
$
4.38
Diluted
$
1.06
$
2.05
$
3.61
$
4.35
Average Number of Common Shares
Basic
577.8
577.3
577.5
576.4
Diluted
581.3
581.6
581.2
580.4
Summary Income Statements
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Operating Revenues and Other
Crude Oil and Condensate
$
2,418,989
$
2,655,278
$
7,148,258
$
7,134,114
Natural Gas Liquids
164,736
353,704
569,748
861,473
Natural Gas
269,625
311,713
874,489
912,324
Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Commodity
Derivative Contracts
85,902
(52,081)
242,622
(297,735)
Gathering, Processing and Marketing
1,334,450
1,360,992
4,121,490
3,899,250
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net
(523)
115,944
3,650
94,658
Other, Net
30,276
36,074
99,470
96,779
Total
4,303,455
4,781,624
13,059,727
12,700,863
Operating Expenses
Lease and Well
348,883
321,568
1,032,455
936,236
Transportation Costs
199,365
196,027
549,988
550,781
Gathering and Processing Costs
127,549
114,063
351,487
324,577
Exploration Costs
34,540
32,823
103,386
115,137
Dry Hole Costs
24,138
358
28,001
5,260
Impairments
105,275
44,617
289,761
160,934
Marketing Costs
1,343,293
1,326,974
4,114,265
3,853,827
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
953,597
918,180
2,790,496
2,515,445
General and Administrative
135,758
111,284
364,210
310,065
Taxes Other Than Income
203,098
209,043
600,418
582,395
Total
3,475,496
3,274,937
10,224,467
9,354,657
Operating Income
827,959
1,506,687
2,835,260
3,346,206
Other Income (Expense), Net
9,118
3,308
23,233
(4,516)
Income Before Interest Expense and Income Taxes
837,077
1,509,995
2,858,493
3,341,690
Interest Expense, Net
39,620
63,632
144,434
189,032
Income Before Income Taxes
797,457
1,446,363
2,714,059
3,152,658
Income Tax Provision
182,335
255,411
615,670
626,386
Net Income
$
615,122
$
1,190,952
$
2,098,389
$
2,526,272
Dividends Declared per Common Share
$
0.2875
$
0.2200
$
0.7950
$
0.5900
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Operating Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
% Change
2019
2018
% Change
Wellhead Volumes and Prices
Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)
United States
463.2
409.2
13%
451.2
382.9
18%
Trinidad
0.8
0.8
0%
0.7
0.8
-13%
Other International (B)
0.1
5.0
-98%
0.1
4.1
-98%
Total
464.1
415.0
12%
452.0
387.8
17%
Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (C)
United States
$
56.67
$
69.53
-18%
$
57.95
$
67.35
-14%
Trinidad
48.36
61.71
-22%
47.26
58.91
-20%
Other International (B)
59.87
72.81
-18%
58.43
71.83
-19%
Composite
56.66
69.55
-19%
57.93
67.38
-14%
Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)
United States
141.3
127.8
11%
130.8
113.9
15%
Other International (B)
-
-
-
-
Total
141.3
127.8
11%
130.8
113.9
15%
Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (C)
United States
$
12.67
$
30.09
-58%
$
15.96
$
27.71
-42%
Other International (B)
-
-
-
-
Composite
12.67
30.09
-58%
15.96
27.71
-42%
Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)
United States
1,079
948
14%
1,043
905
15%
Trinidad
260
260
0%
267
278
-4%
Other International (B)
34
28
21%
36
31
16%
Total
1,373
1,236
11%
1,346
1,214
11%
Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C)
United States
$
1.97
$
2.67
-26%
$
2.23
$
2.66
-16%
Trinidad
2.52
2.88
-12%
2.71
2.91
-7%
Other International (B)
4.25
3.83
11%
4.29
4.10
5%
Composite
2.13
2.74
-22%
2.38
2.75
-14%
Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)
United States
784.3
695.0
13%
755.8
647.6
17%
Trinidad
44.1
44.1
0%
45.1
47.2
-4%
Other International (B)
5.8
9.7
-40%
6.2
9.2
-33%
Total
834.2
748.8
11%
807.1
704.0
15%
Total MMBoe (D)
76.7
68.9
11%
220.3
192.2
15%
(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.
(B) Other International includes EOG's United Kingdom, China and Canada operations. The United Kingdom operations were sold in the fourth quarter of 2018.
(C) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019).
(D) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Summary Balance Sheets
(Unaudited; in thousands, except share data)
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
1,583,105
$
1,555,634
Accounts Receivable, Net
1,927,996
1,915,215
Inventories
778,120
859,359
Assets from Price Risk Management Activities
122,627
23,806
Income Taxes Receivable
135,680
427,909
Other
272,203
275,467
Total
4,819,731
5,057,390
Property, Plant and Equipment
Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)
61,620,033
57,330,016
Other Property, Plant and Equipment
4,394,486
4,220,665
Total Property, Plant and Equipment
66,014,519
61,550,681
Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
(35,810,197)
(33,475,162)
Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
30,204,322
28,075,519
Deferred Income Taxes
1,998
777
Other Assets
1,516,218
800,788
Total Assets
$
36,542,269
$
33,934,474
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts Payable
$
2,395,080
$
2,239,850
Accrued Taxes Payable
302,774
214,726
Dividends Payable
166,215
126,971
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
1,014,200
913,093
Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities
384,348
-
Other
211,096
233,724
Total
4,473,713
3,728,364
Long-Term Debt
4,163,115
5,170,169
Other Liabilities
1,858,357
1,258,355
Deferred Income Taxes
4,922,804
4,413,398
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and
582,066,483 Shares Issued at September 30, 2019 and 580,408,117
Shares Issued at December 31, 2018
205,821
205,804
Additional Paid in Capital
5,769,073
5,658,794
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(3,689)
(1,358)
Retained Earnings
15,179,381
13,543,130
Common Stock Held in Treasury, 289,903 Shares at September 30, 2019
and 385,042 Shares at December 31, 2018
(26,306)
(42,182)
Total Stockholders' Equity
21,124,280
19,364,188
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
36,542,269
$
33,934,474
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Summary Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited; in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
Net Income
$
615,122
$
1,190,952
$
2,098,389
$
2,526,272
Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
953,597
918,180
2,790,496
2,515,445
Impairments
105,275
44,617
289,761
160,934
Stock-Based Compensation Expenses
54,670
49,001
132,323
116,290
Deferred Income Taxes
184,282
334,116
508,576
681,702
(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
523
(115,944)
(3,650)
(94,658)
Other, Net
(1,284)
1,807
4,155
15,314
Dry Hole Costs
24,138
358
28,001
5,260
Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts
Total (Gains) Losses
(85,902)
52,081
(242,622)
297,735
Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity
Derivative Contracts
108,418
(91,894)
139,708
(180,228)
Other, Net
(424)
1,913
1,215
1,652
Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities
Accounts Receivable
63,891
(243,778)
(5,855)
(553,529)
Inventories
66,857
(94,598)
55,598
(286,817)
Accounts Payable
7,400
81,548
134,253
537,525
Accrued Taxes Payable
34,767
(59,426)
88,047
(36,891)
Other Assets
(92,814)
(40,491)
394,573
(103,334)
Other Liabilities
39,791
38,392
(18,315)
(14,776)
Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and
Financing Activities
(16,643)
122,763
(38,677)
95,484
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
2,061,664
2,189,597
6,355,976
5,683,380
Investing Cash Flows
Additions to Oil and Gas Properties
(1,420,385)
(1,591,646)
(4,866,882)
(4,571,932)
Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment
(70,469)
(57,526)
(187,350)
(202,384)
Proceeds from Sales of Assets
17,767
3,306
35,409
11,582
Other Investing Activities
-
(19,993)
-
(19,993)
Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities
16,621
(122,791)
38,677
(95,541)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(1,456,466)
(1,788,650)
(4,980,146)
(4,878,268)
Financing Cash Flows
Long-Term Debt Repayments
-
-
(900,000)
-
Dividends Paid
(166,170)
(107,465)
(420,851)
(311,075)
Treasury Stock Purchased
(13,835)
(26,535)
(22,238)
(58,558)
Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee Stock Purchase Plan
863
953
9,558
12,098
Debt Issuance Costs
(114)
-
(5,016)
-
Repayment of Capital Lease Obligation
(3,235)
(1,698)
(9,638)
(5,052)
Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Financing Activities
22
28
-
57
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
(182,469)
(134,717)
(1,348,185)
(362,530)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
(109)
(313)
(174)
(2,678)
Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
422,620
265,917
27,471
439,904
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
1,160,485
1,008,215
1,555,634
834,228
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
$
1,583,105
$
1,274,132
$
1,583,105
$
1,274,132
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Third Quarter 2019 Well Results by Play
(Unaudited)
Wells On Line
Initial Gross 30-Day Average Production Rate
Gross
Net
Lateral
Length (ft)
Crude Oil and
Condensate
(Bbld) (A)
Natural Gas
Liquids
(Bbld) (A)
Natural Gas
(MMcfd) (A)
Crude Oil
Equivalent
(Boed) (B)
Delaware Basin
Wolfcamp
51
48
7,300
1,950
650
3.3
3,150
Bone Spring
24
21
5,900
1,600
350
1.9
2,300
Leonard
2
1
9,700
2,000
600
3.0
3,100
South Texas Eagle Ford
81
74
7,900
1,150
100
0.6
1,350
South Texas Austin Chalk
4
2
4,600
1,850
350
1.8
2,500
Powder River Basin
Turner / Parkman
7
6
9,800
800
200
3.3
1,550
Niobrara
1
1
10,200
1,250
250
4.0
2,200
DJ Basin Codell / Niobrara
5
4
9,700
800
50
0.4
900
Williston Basin Bakken/Three Forks
15
13
10,600
2,150
300
2.0
2,800
Anadarko Basin Woodford Oil Window
16
14
9,900
950
100
0.7
1,150
(A) Barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.
(B) Barrels of oil equivalent per day; includes crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or natural gas liquids to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas.
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income
(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)
The following chart adjusts the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 reported Net Income (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions in 2019 and 2018, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets in 2019 and 2018 and to eliminate certain adjustments in 2018 related to the 2017 U.S. tax reform. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Income
Diluted
Income
Diluted
Before
Tax
After
Earnings
Before
Tax
After
Earnings
Tax
Impact
Tax
per Share
Tax
Impact
Tax
per Share
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
$ 797,457
$(182,335)
$ 615,122
$ 1.06
$1,446,363
$(255,411)
$1,190,952
$ 2.05
Adjustments:
(Gains) Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity
Derivative Contracts
(85,902)
18,854
(67,048)
(0.12)
52,081
(11,472)
40,609
0.07
Net Cash Received from (Payments for)
Settlements of Commodity Derivative
Contracts
108,418
(23,796)
84,622
0.15
(91,894)
20,241
(71,653)
(0.12)
Add: (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
523
(89)
434
-
(115,944)
28,934
(87,010)
(0.15)
Add: Certain Impairments
27,215
(5,973)
21,242
0.04
-
-
-
-
Less: Tax Reform Impact
-
-
-
-
-
(57,127)
(57,127)
(0.10)
Adjustments to Net Income
50,254
(11,004)
39,250
0.07
(155,757)
(19,424)
(175,181)
(0.30)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
$ 847,711
$(193,339)
$ 654,372
$ 1.13
$1,290,606
$(274,835)
$1,015,771
$ 1.75
Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)
Basic
577,839
577,254
Diluted
581,271
581,559
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2018
Income
Diluted
Income
Diluted
Before
Tax
After
Earnings
Before
Tax
After
Earnings
Tax
Impact
Tax
per Share
Tax
Impact
Tax
per Share
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
$2,714,059
$(615,670)
$2,098,389
$ 3.61
$3,152,658
$(626,386)
$2,526,272
$ 4.35
Adjustments:
(Gains) Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity
Derivative Contracts
(242,622)
53,251
(189,371)
(0.34)
297,735
(65,582)
232,153
0.40
Net Cash Received from (Payments for)
Settlements of Commodity Derivative
Contracts
139,708
(30,663)
109,045
0.19
(180,228)
39,699
(140,529)
(0.24)
Add: (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
(3,650)
910
(2,740)
-
(94,658)
24,235
(70,423)
(0.12)
Add: Certain Impairments
116,249
(25,514)
90,735
0.16
20,876
(4,598)
16,278
0.03
Less: Tax Reform Impact
-
-
-
-
-
(63,651)
(63,651)
(0.11)
Adjustments to Net Income
9,685
(2,016)
7,669
0.01
43,725
(69,897)
(26,172)
(0.04)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
$2,723,744
$(617,686)
$2,106,058
$ 3.62
$3,196,383
$(696,283)
$2,500,100
$ 4.31
Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)
Basic
577,498
576,431
Diluted
581,190
580,442
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Reconciliation of Discretionary Cash Flow
(Unaudited; in thousands)
Calculation of Free Cash Flow
(Unaudited; in thousands)
The following chart reconciles the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses), Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net Receivable (Payable), Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, and Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total cash capital expenditures before acquisitions incurred (Non-GAAP) during such period and dividends paid (GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.
Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP)(a)
(1,518,019)
(1,671,922)
(4,846,221)
(4,869,951)
Dividends Paid (GAAP)
(166,170)
(107,465)
(420,851)
(311,075)
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
$
337,455
$
502,891
$
744,067
$
1,023,829
(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Expenditures Excluding Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) for the three-months and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:
Total Expenditures (GAAP)
$
1,629,343
$
1,828,348
$
5,394,389
$
5,201,921
Less:
Asset Retirement Costs
(90,970)
(10,834)
(151,551)
(41,789)
Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment
-
(1,257)
(586)
(48,937)
Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties
(10,666)
(101,821)
(64,387)
(161,823)
Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties
(9,688)
(42,514)
(331,644)
(79,421)
Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP)
$
1,518,019
$
1,671,922
$
4,846,221
$
4,869,951
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Total Expenditures
(Unaudited; in millions)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Exploration and Development Drilling
$1,173
$1,340
$3,865
$3,843
Facilities
161
178
499
518
Leasehold Acquisitions
56
159
201
331
Property Acquisitions
10
42
332
79
Capitalized Interest
10
7
28
18
Subtotal
1,410
1,726
4,925
4,789
Exploration Costs
34
33
103
115
Dry Hole Costs
24
-
28
5
Exploration and Development Expenditures
1,468
1,759
5,056
4,909
Asset Retirement Costs
91
11
151
42
Total Exploration and Development Expenditures
1,559
1,770
5,207
4,951
Other Property, Plant and Equipment
70
58
187
251
Total Expenditures
$1,629
$1,828
$5,394
$5,202
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAX
(Unaudited; in thousands)
The following chart adjusts the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 reported Net Income (GAAP) to Earnings Before Interest Expense (Net), Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments (EBITDAX) (Non-GAAP) and further adjusts such amount to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (MTM) (gains) losses from these transactions and to eliminate the (gains) losses on asset dispositions (Net). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported Net Income (GAAP) to add back Interest Expense (Net), Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments and further adjust such amount to match realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net Income (GAAP)
$
615,122
$
1,190,952
$
2,098,389
$
2,526,272
Adjustments:
Interest Expense, Net
39,620
63,632
144,434
189,032
Income Tax Provision
182,335
255,411
615,670
626,386
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
953,597
918,180
2,790,496
2,515,445
Exploration Costs
34,540
32,823
103,386
115,137
Dry Hole Costs
24,138
358
28,001
5,260
Impairments
105,275
44,617
289,761
160,934
EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)
1,954,627
2,505,973
6,070,137
6,138,466
Total (Gains) Losses on MTM Commodity Derivative Contracts
(85,902)
52,081
(242,622)
297,735
Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity
Derivative Contracts
108,418
(91,894)
139,708
(180,228)
(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
523
(115,944)
(3,650)
(94,658)
Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)
$
1,977,666
$
2,350,216
$
5,963,573
$
6,161,315
Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Decrease
-16%
-3%
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Debt and Total Capitalization
Calculation of Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio
(Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)
The following chart reconciles Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]
15%
19%
22%
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Reconciliation of Total Exploration and Development Expenditures
For Drilling Only and Total Exploration and Development Expenditures
Calculation of Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / BOE)
(Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)
The following chart reconciles Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) to Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) and Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP), as used in the calculation of Reserve Replacement Costs per Boe. There are numerous ways that industry participants present Reserve Replacement Costs, including 'Drilling Only' and 'All-In', which reflect total exploration and development expenditures divided by total net proved reserve additions from extensions and discoveries only, or from all sources. Combined with Reserve Replacement, these statistics provide management and investors with an indication of the results of the current year capital investment program. Reserve Replacement Cost statistics are widely recognized and reported by industry participants and are used by EOG management and other third parties for comparative purposes within the industry. Please note that the actual cost of adding reserves will vary from the reported statistics due to timing differences in reserve bookings and capital expenditures. Accordingly, some analysts use three or five year averages of reported statistics, while others prefer to estimate future costs. EOG has not included future capital costs to develop proved undeveloped reserves in exploration and development expenditures.
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP)
$6,419.7
$4,439.4
$ 6,445.2
$4,928.3
$7,904.8
Less: Asset Retirement Costs
(69.7)
(55.6)
19.9
(53.5)
(195.6)
Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties
(290.5)
(255.7)
(3,101.8)
-
-
Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties
(123.7)
(72.6)
(749.0)
(480.6)
(139.1)
Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) (a)
$5,935.8
$4,055.5
$ 2,614.3
$4,394.2
$7,570.1
Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP)
$6,419.7
$4,439.4
$ 6,445.2
$4,928.3
$7,904.8
Less: Asset Retirement Costs
(69.7)
(55.6)
19.9
(53.5)
(195.6)
Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties
(290.5)
(255.7)
(3,101.8)
-
-
Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties
(70.9)
(26.2)
(732.3)
-
-
Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (b)
$5,988.6
$4,101.9
$ 2,631.0
$4,874.8
$7,709.2
Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)
Revisions Due to Price (c)
34.8
154.0
(100.7)
(573.8)
52.2
Revisions Other Than Price
(39.5)
48.0
252.9
107.2
48.4
Purchases in Place
11.6
2.3
42.3
56.2
14.4
Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions (d)
669.7
420.8
209.0
245.9
519.2
Total Proved Reserve Additions (e)
676.6
625.1
403.5
(164.5)
634.2
Sales in Place
(10.8)
(20.7)
(167.6)
(3.5)
(36.3)
Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources (f)
665.8
604.4
235.9
(168.0)
597.9
Production (g)
265.0
224.4
207.1
211.2
219.1
RESERVE REPLACEMENT COSTS ($ / Boe)
Total Drilling, Before Revisions (a / d)
$ 8.86
$ 9.64
$ 12.51
$ 17.87
$ 14.58
All-in Total, Net of Revisions (b / e)
$ 8.85
$ 6.56
$ 6.52
$(29.63)
$ 12.16
All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price (b / (e - c))
$ 9.33
$ 8.71
$ 5.22
$ 11.91
$ 13.25
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Crude Oil and Natural Gas Financial Commodity
Derivative Contracts
EOG accounts for financial commodity derivative contracts using the mark-to-market accounting method. Prices received by EOG for its crude oil production generally vary from NYMEX West Texas Intermediate prices due to adjustments for delivery location (basis) and other factors. EOG has entered into crude oil basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing in Midland, Texas, and Cushing, Oklahoma (Midland Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Midland Differential basis swap contracts through October 29, 2019. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/Bbl represents the amount of reduction to Cushing, Oklahoma, prices for the notional volumes expressed in Bbld covered by the basis swap contracts.
Midland Differential Basis Swap Contracts
Weighted
Average Price
Volume
Differential
(Bbld)
($/Bbl)
2019
January 1, 2019 through November 30, 2019 (closed)
20,000
$ 1.075
December 2019
20,000
1.075
EOG has also entered into crude oil basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Cushing, Oklahoma (Gulf Coast Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Gulf Coast Differential basis swap contracts through October 29, 2019. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/Bbl represents the amount of addition to Cushing, Oklahoma, prices for the notional volumes expressed in Bbld covered by the basis swap contracts.
Gulf Coast Differential Basis Swap Contracts
Weighted
Average Price
Volume
Differential
(Bbld)
($/Bbl)
2019
January 1, 2019 through November 30, 2019 (closed)
13,000
$ 5.572
December 2019
13,000
5.572
Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's crude oil price swap contracts through October 29, 2019, with notional volumes expressed in Bbld and prices expressed in $/Bbl.
Crude Oil Price Swap Contracts
Weighted
Volume
Average Price
(Bbld)
($/Bbl)
2019
April 2019 (closed)
25,000
$ 60.00
May 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019 (closed)
150,000
62.50
October 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019
150,000
62.50
Prices received by EOG for its natural gas production generally vary from NYMEX Henry Hub prices due to adjustments for delivery location (basis) and other factors. EOG has entered into natural gas basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing in the Rocky Mountain area and NYMEX Henry Hub prices (Rockies Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Rockies Differential basis swap contracts through October 29, 2019. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/MMBtu represents the amount of reduction to NYMEX Henry Hub prices for the notional volumes expressed in MMBtud covered by the basis swap contracts.
Rockies Differential Basis Swap Contracts
Weighted
Average Price
Volume
Differential
(MMBtud)
($/MMBtu)
2020
January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020
30,000
$ 0.549
Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's natural gas price swap contracts through October 29, 2019, with notional volumes expressed in MMBtud and prices expressed in $/MMBtu.
Natural Gas Price Swap Contracts
Weighted
Volume
Average Price
(MMBtud)
($/MMBtu)
2019
April 1, 2019 through October 31, 2019 (closed)
250,000
$ 2.90
Definitions
Bbld
Barrels per day
$/Bbl
Dollars per barrel
MMBtud
Million British thermal units per day
$/MMBtu
Dollars per million British thermal units
NYMEX
U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Direct After-Tax Rate of Return (ATROR)
The calculation of our direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) with respect to our capital expenditure program for a particular play or well is based on the estimated recoverable reserves ('net' to EOG's interest) for all wells in such play or such well (as the case may be), the estimated net present value (NPV) of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which we utilize certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and our direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring (as the case may be) such wells or well (as the case may be). As such, our direct ATROR with respect to our capital expenditures for a particular play or well cannot be calculated from our consolidated financial statements.
Direct ATROR
Based on Cash Flow and Time Value of Money
- Estimated future commodity prices and operating costs
- Costs incurred to drill, complete and equip a well, including facilities
Excludes Indirect Capital
- Gathering and Processing and other Midstream
- Land, Seismic, Geological and Geophysical
Payback ~12 Months on 100% Direct ATROR Wells
First Five Years ~1/2 Estimated Ultimate Recovery Produced but ~3/4 of NPV Captured
Return on Equity / Return on Capital Employed
Based on GAAP Accrual Accounting
Includes All Indirect Capital and Growth Capital for Infrastructure
- Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian Facilities
- Gathering and Processing
Includes Legacy Gas Capital and Capital from Mature Wells
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Adjusted Net Income,
Net Debt and Total Capitalization
Calculations of Return on Capital Employed and Return on Equity
(Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)
The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Net Income (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) calculations. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Adjusted Net Income, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE and ROE calculations. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
2018
2017
Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)
Net Interest Expense (GAAP)
$
245
Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%)
(51)
After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)
$
194
Net Income (GAAP) - (b)
$
3,419
Adjustments to Net Income, Net of Tax (See Accompanying
Schedule)
(201)
(1)
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) - (c)
$
3,218
Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)
$
19,364
$
16,283
Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e)
$
17,824
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)
$
6,083
$
6,387
Less: Cash
(1,556)
(834)
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)
$
4,527
$
5,553
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)
$
25,447
$
22,670
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)
$
23,891
$
21,836
Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h)
$
22,864
ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)
15.8%
ROCE (Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income) - [(a) + (c)] / (h)
14.9%
Return on Equity (ROE)
ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)
19.2%
ROE (Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income) - (c) / (e)
18.1%
* Average for the current and immediately preceding year
Adjustments to Net Income (GAAP)
(1) See below schedule for detail of adjustments to Net Income (GAAP) in 2018:
The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP) calculation. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)
(Calculated Using GAAP Net Income)
Net Interest Expense (GAAP)
$
274
$
282
$
237
$
201
$
235
Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)
(96)
(99)
(83)
(70)
(82)
After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)
$
178
$
183
$
154
$
131
$
153
Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b)
$
2,583
$
(1,097)
$
(4,525)
$
2,915
$
2,197
Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)
$
16,283
$
13,982
$
12,943
$
17,713
$
15,418
Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e)
$
15,133
$
13,463
$
15,328
$
16,566
$
14,352
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)
$
6,387
$
6,986
$
6,655
$
5,906
$
5,909
Less: Cash
(834)
(1,600)
(719)
(2,087)
(1,318)
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)
$
5,553
$
5,386
$
5,936
$
3,819
$
4,591
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)
$
22,670
$
20,968
$
19,598
$
23,619
$
21,327
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)
$
21,836
$
19,368
$
18,879
$
21,532
$
20,009
Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h)
$
20,602
$
19,124
$
20,206
$
20,771
$
19,365
ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)
13.4%
-4.8%
-21.6%
14.7%
12.1%
Return on Equity (ROE) (GAAP)
ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)
17.1%
-8.1%
-29.5%
17.6%
15.3%
* Average for the current and immediately preceding year
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense,
Net Debt and Total Capitalization
Calculation of Return on Capital Employed
(Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)
The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP) calculation. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)
(Calculated Using GAAP Net Income)
Net Interest Expense (GAAP)
$
214
$
210
$
130
$
101
$
52
Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)
(75)
(74)
(46)
(35)
(18)
After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)
$
139
$
136
$
84
$
66
$
34
Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b)
$
570
$
1,091
$
161
$
547
$
2,437
Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)
$
13,285
$
12,641
$
10,232
$
9,998
$
9,015
Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e)
$
12,963
$
11,437
$
10,115
$
9,507
$
8,003
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)
$
6,312
$
5,009
$
5,223
$
2,797
$
1,897
Less: Cash
(876)
(616)
(789)
(686)
(331)
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)
$
5,436
$
4,393
$
4,434
$
2,111
$
1,566
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)
$
19,597
$
17,650
$
15,455
$
12,795
$
10,912
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)
$
18,721
$
17,034
$
14,666
$
12,109
$
10,581
Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h)
$
17,878
$
15,850
$
13,388
$
11,345
$
9,351
ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)
4.0%
7.7%
1.8%
5.4%
26.4%
Return on Equity (ROE) (GAAP)
ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)
4.4%
9.5%
1.6%
5.8%
30.5%
* Average for the current and immediately preceding year
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense,
Net Debt and Total Capitalization
Calculation of Return on Capital Employed
(Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)
The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP) calculation. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)
(Calculated Using GAAP Net Income)
Net Interest Expense (GAAP)
$
47
$
43
$
63
$
63
$
59
Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)
(16)
(15)
(22)
(22)
(21)
After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)
$
31
$
28
$
41
$
41
$
38
Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b)
$
1,090
$
1,300
$
1,260
$
625
$
430
Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)
$
6,990
$
5,600
$
4,316
$
2,945
$
2,223
Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e)
$
6,295
$
4,958
$
3,631
$
2,584
$
1,948
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)
$
1,185
$
733
$
985
$
1,078
$
1,109
Less: Cash
(54)
(218)
(644)
(21)
(4)
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)
$
1,131
$
515
$
341
$
1,057
$
1,105
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)
$
8,175
$
6,333
$
5,301
$
4,023
$
3,332
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)
$
8,121
$
6,115
$
4,657
$
4,002
$
3,328
Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h)
$
7,118
$
5,386
$
4,330
$
3,665
$
3,068
ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)
15.7%
24.7%
30.0%
18.2%
15.3%
Return on Equity (ROE) (GAAP)
ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)
17.3%
26.2%
34.7%
24.2%
22.1%
* Average for the current and immediately preceding year
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense,
Net Debt and Total Capitalization
Calculation of Return on Capital Employed
(Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)
The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP) calculation. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)
(Calculated Using GAAP Net Income)
Net Interest Expense (GAAP)
$
60
$
45
$
61
$
62
Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)
(21)
(16)
(21)
(22)
After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a)
$
39
$
29
$
40
$
40
Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b)
$
87
$
399
$
397
$
569
Total Stockholders' Equity - (d)
$
1,672
$
1,643
$
1,381
$
1,130
$
1,280
Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e)
$
1,658
$
1,512
$
1,256
$
1,205
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f)
$
1,145
$
856
$
859
$
990
$
1,143
Less: Cash
(10)
(3)
(20)
(25)
(6)
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g)
$
1,135
$
853
$
839
$
965
$
1,137
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f)
$
2,817
$
2,499
$
2,240
$
2,120
$
2,423
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g)
$
2,807
$
2,496
$
2,220
$
2,095
$
2,417
Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h)
$
2,652
$
2,358
$
2,158
$
2,256
ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)
4.8%
18.2%
20.2%
27.0%
Return on Equity (ROE) (GAAP)
ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)
5.2%
26.4%
31.6%
47.2%
* Average for the current and immediately preceding year
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Cash Operating Expenses per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe)
Total Cash Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A
and Total Exploration Costs) - (c)
$ 3,911,029
$ 3,169,689
$ 2,793,511
$ 3,184,133
$ 3,895,421
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)
3,435,408
3,409,387
3,553,417
3,313,644
3,997,041
Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total
Exploration Costs) - (d)
$ 7,346,437
$ 6,579,076
$ 6,346,928
$ 6,497,777
$ 7,892,462
Exploration Costs
$ 148,999
$ 145,342
$ 124,953
$ 149,494
$ 184,388
Dry Hole Costs
5,405
4,609
10,657
14,746
48,490
Impairments
347,021
479,240
620,267
6,613,546
743,575
Total Exploration Costs
501,425
629,191
755,877
6,777,786
976,453
Less: Certain Impairments (Non-GAAP)
(152,671)
(261,452)
(320,617)
(6,307,593)
(824,312)
Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)
$ 348,754
$ 367,739
$ 435,260
$ 470,193
$ 152,141
Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total
Exploration Costs) - (e)
$ 7,695,191
$ 6,946,815
$ 6,782,188
$ 6,967,970
$ 8,044,603
Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (b) / (a)
$ 45.51
$ 35.58
$ 26.82
$ 30.66
$ 58.01
Total Cash Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP)
(excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (c) / (a)
$ 14.90
$ 14.25
$ 13.64
$ 15.25
$ 17.95
Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding
DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (c) / (a)]
$ 30.61
$ 21.33
$ 13.18
$ 15.41
$ 40.06
Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding
Total Exploration Costs) - (d) / (a)
$ 27.99
$ 29.59
$ 30.98
$ 31.11
$ 36.38
Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)
(excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (d) / (a)]
$ 17.52
$ 5.99
$ (4.16)
$ (0.45)
$ 21.63
Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including
Total Exploration Costs) - (e) / (a)
$ 29.32
$ 31.24
$ 33.10
$ 33.36
$ 37.08
Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)
(including Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (e) / (a)]
$ 16.19
$ 4.34
$ (6.28)
$ (2.70)
$ 20.93
EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Forecast and Benchmark Commodity Pricing
(a) Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Forecast
The forecast items for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 set forth below for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) are based on current available information and expectations as of the date of the accompanying press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with the accompanying press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.
(b) Capital Expenditures
The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs and any Non-Cash Exchanges.
(c) Benchmark Commodity Pricing
EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.
EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for the last three trading days of the applicable month.
