EOG Resources : Reports Outstanding Third Quarter 2019 Results; Announces Two New Delaware Basin Plays and Adds 1,700 Net Premium Locations

Capital Expenditures Near Low End of Target Range

Generated Significant Net Cash From Operating Activities and Free Cash Flow

Reduced YTD Well Costs 5 Percent

Per-Unit Lease and Well and DD&A Expense Rates Below Low End of Target Ranges

Added 1,700 Net Premium Locations to Inventory Now Totaling 10,500 Locations and Representing Over 14 Years of Drilling Inventory

New Delaware Basin Wolfcamp M and Third Bone Spring Plays Add 1.6 BnBoe Net Resource Potential EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported third quarter 2019 net income of $615 million, or $1.06 per share, compared with third quarter 2018 net income of $1.2 billion, or $2.05 per share. Net cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter 2019 was $2.1 billion. Adjusted non-GAAP net income for the third quarter 2019 was $654 million, or $1.13 per share, compared with adjusted non-GAAP net income of $1.0 billion, or $1.75 per share, for the same prior year period. Please refer to the attached tables for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Third Quarter 2019 Operating Review

Total crude oil volumes of 464,100 barrels of oil per day (Bopd) in the third quarter 2019 increased 12 percent compared to the same prior year period and were above the high end of the target range. Natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas volumes each grew 11 percent. EOG incurred total expenditures of $1.6 billion in the third quarter. Cash capital expenditures before acquisitions of $1.5 billion were near the low end of the target range. Please refer to the attached tables for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. EOG continued to lower operating costs during the third quarter 2019. Per-unit transportation costs declined nine percent compared to the same prior-year period, depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses fell seven percent year-over-year, and lease and well expenses declined three percent year-over-year. EOG generated $2.0 billion of discretionary cash flow in the third quarter 2019. After considering cash capital expenditures before acquisitions of $1.5 billion and dividend payments of $166 million, EOG generated free cash flow during the third quarter 2019 of $337 million. Please refer to the attached tables for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. 'EOG's operating performance has never been better. The company generated outstanding financial results in the third quarter driven by improvements in every area,' said William R. 'Bill' Thomas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. 'We reduced operating expenses, grew volumes at double-digit rates while lowering well costs and generated substantial free cash flow. EOG has never been in a better position to sustain this success long into the future.' New Delaware Basin Plays and Premium Inventory Update

EOG expanded its lineup of premium plays in the Delaware Basin with the addition of the Wolfcamp M and the Third Bone Spring. The drilling locations in these two plays are highly economic at a flat $40 oil price and flat $2.50 natural gas price, consistent with EOG's definition of premium inventory. The company continues to deepen its technical knowledge of the Delaware Basin as it executes its development program. EOG collects significant amounts of data on each well, integrates it with existing models and incorporates analysis from numerous spacing and targeting tests. EOG has identified an initial 855 net premium drilling locations in the Wolfcamp M, with estimated net resource potential of 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent across its 193,000 net acre position. The wells in this deeper section of the Wolfcamp formation produce roughly equal parts oil, NGLs and natural gas. Benefiting from EOG's low well costs, Wolfcamp M wells deliver strong premium economics and exceptionally low finding costs. To define the play, EOG has gathered extensive subsurface information and has completed six Wolfcamp M wells, including two during 2019. The Green Drake 16 Fed Com #759H was completed in Lea County, NM with a treated lateral length of 7,200 feet and a 30-day initial production rate of 4,165 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boed), or 2,145 Bopd, 1,070 barrels per day (Bpd) of NGLs and 5.7 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd) of natural gas. In Reeves County, TX, the State Correa #3H was completed with a treated lateral length of 9,900 feet and a 30-day initial production rate of 2,800 Boed, or 1,175 Bopd, 845 Bpd of NGLs and 4.7 MMcfd of natural gas. EOG has identified an initial 615 net premium drilling locations in the Third Bone Spring, with estimated net resource potential of 585 million barrels of oil equivalent across its 200,000 net acre position. EOG's early focus in the Delaware Basin has been on development of the Wolfcamp formation, which sits below the Third Bone Spring. Each of the Wolfcamp wells has drilled through the Third Bone Spring, providing significant technical data and helping to delineate multiple targets within the play. EOG has completed over 50 Third Bone Spring wells to date, including 10 net wells in 2019. The McGregor D 5 #592H targeted the Third Bone Spring Carbonate and was completed in Loving County, TX with a treated lateral length of 9,700 feet and a 30-day initial production rate of 2,865 Boed, or 1,990 Bopd, 500 Bpd of NGLs and 2.3 MMcfd of natural gas. In Lea County, NM, the Caravan 28 State Com #601H and the Convoy 28 State Com #606H targeted the Third Bone Spring Sand and were completed with an average treated lateral length of 10,000 feet per well and average 30-day initial production rates per well of 3,985 Boed, or 2,730 Bopd, 670 Bpd of NGLs and 3.5 MMcfd of natural gas. In total, EOG added 1,700 net premium drilling locations to its undrilled premium inventory in the third quarter 2019. Taking into account approximately 640 net wells drilled to date in 2019 and updated location counts across its portfolio, EOG's premium inventory now totals 10,500 net locations, representing more than 14 years of high-return drilling inventory. 'EOG is a returns-focused company where organic growth is driven by exploration and low-cost development. The announcement of two more premium plays in the Delaware Basin and the addition of 1,700 new net premium drilling locations demonstrate the sustainability of our unique business model,' Thomas continued. 'EOG continues to demonstrate its ability to generate attractive returns on capital through reinvestment in an improving inventory of premium wells across multiple plays. Our best-in-class assets prove that EOG can adapt to changing industry conditions and create significant shareholder value for years to come.' Financial Review

EOG further strengthened its financial position during the third quarter 2019. At September 30, 2019, EOG's total debt outstanding was $5.2 billion for a debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 20 percent. Considering $1.6 billion of cash on the balance sheet at the end of the third quarter, EOG's net debt was $3.6 billion for a net debt-to-total capitalization ratio of 15 percent. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures, please refer to the attached tables. Third Quarter 2019 Results Webcast

Thursday, November 7, 2019, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time)

Webcast will be available on EOG website for one year.

http://investors.eogresources.com/Investors About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, and China. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com. Investor Contacts

David Streit 713-571-4902

Neel Panchal 713-571-4884 Media and Investor Contact

Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676 This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, returns, budgets, reserves, levels of production, capital expenditures, costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices and statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'project,' 'strategy,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'target,' 'aims,' 'goal,' 'may,' 'will,' 'should' and 'believe' or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward-looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning EOG's future operating results and returns or EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness or pay and/or increase dividends are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, EOG's forward-looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Furthermore, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow or discretionary cash flow, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, results and financial position. Any such forward-looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and estimates. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward-looking statements include, among others: ­the timing, extent and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas and related commodities;

­the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;

­the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to economically develop its acreage in, produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels from, and maximize reserve recovery from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects;

­the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas and related commodity production;

­the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation and refining facilities;

­the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of, and competition for, mineral licenses and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of-way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses and leases;

­the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including tax laws and regulations; climate change and other environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to air emissions, disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations imposing conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;

­EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, fully identify existing and potential problems with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production and costs with respect to such properties;

­the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully and economically;

­competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, leases and properties, employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials and services;

­the availability and cost of employees and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water and tubulars) and services;

­the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;

­weather, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and weather-related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, compression, storage and transportation facilities;

­the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;

­EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;

­the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;

­the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;

­the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;

­geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflict), including in the areas in which EOG operates;

­the use of competing energy sources and the development of alternative energy sources;

­the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage;

­acts of war and terrorism and responses to these acts;

­physical, electronic and cybersecurity breaches; and

­the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors, on pages 13 through 22 of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only 'proved' reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also 'probable' reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as 'possible' reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include 'potential' reserves, 'resource potential' and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210-4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, reconciliation and calculation schedules for non-GAAP financial measures can be found on the EOG website at www.eogresources.com. EOG RESOURCES, INC. Financial Report (Unaudited; in millions, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018























Operating Revenues and Other $ 4,303.5

$ 4,781.6

$ 13,059.7

$ 12,700.9 Net Income $ 615.1

$ 1,191.0

$ 2,098.4

$ 2,526.3 Net Income Per Share





















Basic $ 1.06

$ 2.06

$ 3.63

$ 4.38 Diluted $ 1.06

$ 2.05

$ 3.61

$ 4.35 Average Number of Common Shares





















Basic

577.8



577.3



577.5



576.4 Diluted

581.3



581.6



581.2



580.4















































Summary Income Statements (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating Revenues and Other













Crude Oil and Condensate $ 2,418,989

$ 2,655,278

$ 7,148,258

$ 7,134,114 Natural Gas Liquids

164,736



353,704



569,748



861,473 Natural Gas

269,625



311,713



874,489



912,324 Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Commodity

Derivative Contracts

85,902



(52,081)



242,622



(297,735) Gathering, Processing and Marketing

1,334,450



1,360,992



4,121,490



3,899,250 Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net

(523)



115,944



3,650



94,658 Other, Net

30,276



36,074



99,470



96,779 Total

4,303,455



4,781,624



13,059,727



12,700,863 Operating Expenses





















Lease and Well

348,883



321,568



1,032,455



936,236 Transportation Costs

199,365



196,027



549,988



550,781 Gathering and Processing Costs

127,549



114,063



351,487



324,577 Exploration Costs

34,540



32,823



103,386



115,137 Dry Hole Costs

24,138



358



28,001



5,260 Impairments

105,275



44,617



289,761



160,934 Marketing Costs

1,343,293



1,326,974



4,114,265



3,853,827 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

953,597



918,180



2,790,496



2,515,445 General and Administrative

135,758



111,284



364,210



310,065 Taxes Other Than Income

203,098



209,043



600,418



582,395 Total

3,475,496



3,274,937



10,224,467



9,354,657























Operating Income

827,959



1,506,687



2,835,260



3,346,206























Other Income (Expense), Net

9,118



3,308



23,233



(4,516)























Income Before Interest Expense and Income Taxes

837,077



1,509,995



2,858,493



3,341,690























Interest Expense, Net

39,620



63,632



144,434



189,032























Income Before Income Taxes

797,457



1,446,363



2,714,059



3,152,658























Income Tax Provision

182,335



255,411



615,670



626,386























Net Income $ 615,122

$ 1,190,952

$ 2,098,389

$ 2,526,272























Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.2875

$ 0.2200

$ 0.7950

$ 0.5900 EOG RESOURCES, INC. Operating Highlights (Unaudited)

































Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





September 30,





2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Wellhead Volumes and Prices













Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)













United States

463.2



409.2

13%



451.2



382.9

18% Trinidad

0.8



0.8

0%



0.7



0.8

-13% Other International (B)

0.1



5.0

-98%



0.1



4.1

-98% Total

464.1



415.0

12%



452.0



387.8

17%































Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (C)





























United States $ 56.67

$ 69.53

-18%

$ 57.95

$ 67.35

-14% Trinidad

48.36



61.71

-22%



47.26



58.91

-20% Other International (B)

59.87



72.81

-18%



58.43



71.83

-19% Composite

56.66



69.55

-19%



57.93



67.38

-14%































Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)





























United States

141.3



127.8

11%



130.8



113.9

15% Other International (B)

-



-







-



-



Total

141.3



127.8

11%



130.8



113.9

15%































Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (C)





























United States $ 12.67

$ 30.09

-58%

$ 15.96

$ 27.71

-42% Other International (B)

-



-







-



-



Composite

12.67



30.09

-58%



15.96



27.71

-42%































Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)





























United States

1,079



948

14%



1,043



905

15% Trinidad

260



260

0%



267



278

-4% Other International (B)

34



28

21%



36



31

16% Total

1,373



1,236

11%



1,346



1,214

11%































Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (C)





























United States $ 1.97

$ 2.67

-26%

$ 2.23

$ 2.66

-16% Trinidad

2.52



2.88

-12%



2.71



2.91

-7% Other International (B)

4.25



3.83

11%



4.29



4.10

5% Composite

2.13



2.74

-22%



2.38



2.75

-14%































Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (D)





























United States

784.3



695.0

13%



755.8



647.6

17% Trinidad

44.1



44.1

0%



45.1



47.2

-4% Other International (B)

5.8



9.7

-40%



6.2



9.2

-33% Total

834.2



748.8

11%



807.1



704.0

15%































Total MMBoe (D)

76.7



68.9

11%



220.3



192.2

15%

(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable. (B) Other International includes EOG's United Kingdom, China and Canada operations. The United Kingdom operations were sold in the fourth quarter of 2018. (C) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019). (D) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand. EOG RESOURCES, INC.





Summary Balance Sheets





(Unaudited; in thousands, except share data)



























September 30,

December 31,





2019

2018 ASSETS





Current Assets













Cash and Cash Equivalents



$ 1,583,105

$ 1,555,634 Accounts Receivable, Net





1,927,996



1,915,215 Inventories





778,120



859,359 Assets from Price Risk Management Activities





122,627



23,806 Income Taxes Receivable





135,680



427,909 Other





272,203



275,467 Total





4,819,731



5,057,390















Property, Plant and Equipment













Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)





61,620,033



57,330,016 Other Property, Plant and Equipment





4,394,486



4,220,665 Total Property, Plant and Equipment





66,014,519



61,550,681 Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization





(35,810,197)



(33,475,162) Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net





30,204,322



28,075,519 Deferred Income Taxes





1,998



777 Other Assets





1,516,218



800,788 Total Assets



$ 36,542,269

$ 33,934,474















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities













Accounts Payable



$ 2,395,080

$ 2,239,850 Accrued Taxes Payable





302,774



214,726 Dividends Payable





166,215



126,971 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt





1,014,200



913,093 Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities





384,348



- Other





211,096



233,724 Total





4,473,713



3,728,364































Long-Term Debt





4,163,115



5,170,169 Other Liabilities





1,858,357



1,258,355 Deferred Income Taxes





4,922,804



4,413,398 Commitments and Contingencies





























Stockholders' Equity













Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and

582,066,483 Shares Issued at September 30, 2019 and 580,408,117

Shares Issued at December 31, 2018





205,821



205,804 Additional Paid in Capital





5,769,073



5,658,794 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss





(3,689)



(1,358) Retained Earnings





15,179,381



13,543,130 Common Stock Held in Treasury, 289,903 Shares at September 30, 2019

and 385,042 Shares at December 31, 2018





(26,306)



(42,182) Total Stockholders' Equity





21,124,280



19,364,188 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



$ 36,542,269

$ 33,934,474 EOG RESOURCES, INC. Summary Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited; in thousands)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities





















Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:





















Net Income $ 615,122

$ 1,190,952

$ 2,098,389

$ 2,526,272 Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash





















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

953,597



918,180



2,790,496



2,515,445 Impairments

105,275



44,617



289,761



160,934 Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

54,670



49,001



132,323



116,290 Deferred Income Taxes

184,282



334,116



508,576



681,702 (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

523



(115,944)



(3,650)



(94,658) Other, Net

(1,284)



1,807



4,155



15,314 Dry Hole Costs

24,138



358



28,001



5,260 Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts





















Total (Gains) Losses

(85,902)



52,081



(242,622)



297,735 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity

Derivative Contracts

108,418



(91,894)



139,708



(180,228) Other, Net

(424)



1,913



1,215



1,652 Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities





















Accounts Receivable

63,891



(243,778)



(5,855)



(553,529) Inventories

66,857



(94,598)



55,598



(286,817) Accounts Payable

7,400



81,548



134,253



537,525 Accrued Taxes Payable

34,767



(59,426)



88,047



(36,891) Other Assets

(92,814)



(40,491)



394,573



(103,334) Other Liabilities

39,791



38,392



(18,315)



(14,776) Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and

Financing Activities

(16,643)



122,763



(38,677)



95,484 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

2,061,664



2,189,597



6,355,976



5,683,380























Investing Cash Flows





















Additions to Oil and Gas Properties

(1,420,385)



(1,591,646)



(4,866,882)



(4,571,932) Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment

(70,469)



(57,526)



(187,350)



(202,384) Proceeds from Sales of Assets

17,767



3,306



35,409



11,582 Other Investing Activities

-



(19,993)



-



(19,993) Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities

16,621



(122,791)



38,677



(95,541) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(1,456,466)



(1,788,650)



(4,980,146)



(4,878,268)























Financing Cash Flows





















Long-Term Debt Repayments

-



-



(900,000)



- Dividends Paid

(166,170)



(107,465)



(420,851)



(311,075) Treasury Stock Purchased

(13,835)



(26,535)



(22,238)



(58,558) Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee Stock Purchase Plan

863



953



9,558



12,098 Debt Issuance Costs

(114)



-



(5,016)



- Repayment of Capital Lease Obligation

(3,235)



(1,698)



(9,638)



(5,052) Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Financing Activities

22



28



-



57 Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(182,469)



(134,717)



(1,348,185)



(362,530)























Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash

(109)



(313)



(174)



(2,678)























Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

422,620



265,917



27,471



439,904 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

1,160,485



1,008,215



1,555,634



834,228 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 1,583,105

$ 1,274,132

$ 1,583,105

$ 1,274,132 EOG RESOURCES, INC. Third Quarter 2019 Well Results by Play (Unaudited)





























Wells On Line





Initial Gross 30-Day Average Production Rate

Gross

Net

Lateral

Length (ft)

Crude Oil and

Condensate

(Bbld) (A)

Natural Gas

Liquids

(Bbld) (A)

Natural Gas

(MMcfd) (A)

Crude Oil

Equivalent

(Boed) (B) Delaware Basin

























Wolfcamp 51

48

7,300

1,950

650

3.3

3,150 Bone Spring 24

21

5,900

1,600

350

1.9

2,300 Leonard 2

1

9,700

2,000

600

3.0

3,100



























South Texas Eagle Ford 81

74

7,900

1,150

100

0.6

1,350



























South Texas Austin Chalk 4

2

4,600

1,850

350

1.8

2,500



























Powder River Basin

























Turner / Parkman 7

6

9,800

800

200

3.3

1,550 Niobrara 1

1

10,200

1,250

250

4.0

2,200



























DJ Basin Codell / Niobrara 5

4

9,700

800

50

0.4

900



























Williston Basin Bakken/Three Forks 15

13

10,600

2,150

300

2.0

2,800



























Anadarko Basin Woodford Oil Window 16

14

9,900

950

100

0.7

1,150

(A) Barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable. (B) Barrels of oil equivalent per day; includes crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or natural gas liquids to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)































































The following chart adjusts the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 reported Net Income (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions in 2019 and 2018, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets in 2019 and 2018 and to eliminate certain adjustments in 2018 related to the 2017 U.S. tax reform. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018





































Income





Diluted





Income





Diluted

Before

Tax

After

Earnings

Before

Tax

After

Earnings

Tax

Impact

Tax

per Share

Tax

Impact

Tax

per Share Reported Net Income (GAAP) $ 797,457

$(182,335)

$ 615,122

$ 1.06

$1,446,363

$(255,411)

$1,190,952

$ 2.05 Adjustments:





























(Gains) Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity

Derivative Contracts (85,902)

18,854

(67,048)

(0.12)

52,081

(11,472)

40,609

0.07 Net Cash Received from (Payments for)

Settlements of Commodity Derivative

Contracts 108,418

(23,796)

84,622

0.15

(91,894)

20,241

(71,653)

(0.12) Add: (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 523

(89)

434

-

(115,944)

28,934

(87,010)

(0.15) Add: Certain Impairments 27,215

(5,973)

21,242

0.04

-

-

-

- Less: Tax Reform Impact -

-

-

-

-

(57,127)

(57,127)

(0.10) Adjustments to Net Income 50,254

(11,004)

39,250

0.07

(155,757)

(19,424)

(175,181)

(0.30)































Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 847,711

$(193,339)

$ 654,372

$ 1.13

$1,290,606

$(274,835)

$1,015,771

$ 1.75































Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)





























Basic











577,839













577,254 Diluted











581,271













581,559

































































Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018





































Income





Diluted





Income





Diluted

Before

Tax

After

Earnings

Before

Tax

After

Earnings

Tax

Impact

Tax

per Share

Tax

Impact

Tax

per Share Reported Net Income (GAAP) $2,714,059

$(615,670)

$2,098,389

$ 3.61

$3,152,658

$(626,386)

$2,526,272

$ 4.35 Adjustments:





























(Gains) Losses on Mark-to-Market Commodity

Derivative Contracts (242,622)

53,251

(189,371)

(0.34)

297,735

(65,582)

232,153

0.40 Net Cash Received from (Payments for)

Settlements of Commodity Derivative

Contracts 139,708

(30,663)

109,045

0.19

(180,228)

39,699

(140,529)

(0.24) Add: (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net (3,650)

910

(2,740)

-

(94,658)

24,235

(70,423)

(0.12) Add: Certain Impairments 116,249

(25,514)

90,735

0.16

20,876

(4,598)

16,278

0.03 Less: Tax Reform Impact -

-

-

-

-

(63,651)

(63,651)

(0.11) Adjustments to Net Income 9,685

(2,016)

7,669

0.01

43,725

(69,897)

(26,172)

(0.04)































Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) $2,723,744

$(617,686)

$2,106,058

$ 3.62

$3,196,383

$(696,283)

$2,500,100

$ 4.31































Average Number of Common Shares (GAAP)





























Basic











577,498













576,431 Diluted











581,190













580,442 EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of Discretionary Cash Flow (Unaudited; in thousands)























Calculation of Free Cash Flow (Unaudited; in thousands)













The following chart reconciles the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses), Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net Receivable (Payable), Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, and Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the total cash capital expenditures before acquisitions incurred (Non-GAAP) during such period and dividends paid (GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018























Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) $ 2,061,664

$ 2,189,597

$ 6,355,976

$ 5,683,380























Adjustments:





















Exploration Costs (excluding Stock-Based Compensation Expenses)

29,374



27,032



85,250



96,716 Other Non-Current Income Taxes - Net Receivable (Payable)

33,855



(129,941)



179,537



62,421 Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets





















and Liabilities





















Accounts Receivable

(63,891)



243,778



5,855



553,529 Inventories

(66,857)



94,598



(55,598)



286,817 Accounts Payable

(7,400)



(81,548)



(134,253)



(537,525) Accrued Taxes Payable

(34,767)



59,426



(88,047)



36,891 Other Assets

92,814



40,491



(394,573)



103,334 Other Liabilities

(39,791)



(38,392)



18,315



14,776 Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with





















Investing and Financing Activities

16,643



(122,763)



38,677



(95,484)























Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 2,021,644

$ 2,282,278

$ 6,011,139

$ 6,204,855























Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Decrease

-11%









-3%





















































Discretionary Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 2,021,644

$ 2,282,278

$ 6,011,139

$ 6,204,855 Less:





















Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP)(a)

(1,518,019)



(1,671,922)



(4,846,221)



(4,869,951) Dividends Paid (GAAP)

(166,170)



(107,465)



(420,851)



(311,075) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 337,455

$ 502,891

$ 744,067

$ 1,023,829















































(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Cash Expenditures Excluding Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) for the three-months and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:























Total Expenditures (GAAP) $ 1,629,343

$ 1,828,348

$ 5,394,389

$ 5,201,921 Less:





















Asset Retirement Costs

(90,970)



(10,834)



(151,551)



(41,789) Non-Cash Expenditures of Other Property, Plant and Equipment

-



(1,257)



(586)



(48,937) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties

(10,666)



(101,821)



(64,387)



(161,823) Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties

(9,688)



(42,514)



(331,644)



(79,421) Total Cash Capital Expenditures Before Acquisitions (Non-GAAP) $ 1,518,019

$ 1,671,922

$ 4,846,221

$ 4,869,951





EOG RESOURCES, INC. Total Expenditures (Unaudited; in millions)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Exploration and Development Drilling $1,173

$1,340

$3,865

$3,843 Facilities 161

178

499

518 Leasehold Acquisitions 56

159

201

331 Property Acquisitions 10

42

332

79 Capitalized Interest 10

7

28

18 Subtotal 1,410

1,726

4,925

4,789 Exploration Costs 34

33

103

115 Dry Hole Costs 24

-

28

5 Exploration and Development Expenditures 1,468

1,759

5,056

4,909 Asset Retirement Costs 91

11

151

42 Total Exploration and Development Expenditures 1,559

1,770

5,207

4,951 Other Property, Plant and Equipment 70

58

187

251 Total Expenditures $1,629

$1,828

$5,394

$5,202





EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAX (Unaudited; in thousands)























The following chart adjusts the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 reported Net Income (GAAP) to Earnings Before Interest Expense (Net), Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments (EBITDAX) (Non-GAAP) and further adjusts such amount to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the unrealized mark-to-market (MTM) (gains) losses from these transactions and to eliminate the (gains) losses on asset dispositions (Net). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported Net Income (GAAP) to add back Interest Expense (Net), Income Taxes (Income Tax Provision), Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Impairments and further adjust such amount to match realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018























Net Income (GAAP) $ 615,122

$ 1,190,952

$ 2,098,389

$ 2,526,272























Adjustments:





















Interest Expense, Net

39,620



63,632



144,434



189,032 Income Tax Provision

182,335



255,411



615,670



626,386 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

953,597



918,180



2,790,496



2,515,445 Exploration Costs

34,540



32,823



103,386



115,137 Dry Hole Costs

24,138



358



28,001



5,260 Impairments

105,275



44,617



289,761



160,934 EBITDAX (Non-GAAP)

1,954,627



2,505,973



6,070,137



6,138,466 Total (Gains) Losses on MTM Commodity Derivative Contracts

(85,902)



52,081



(242,622)



297,735 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity

Derivative Contracts

108,418



(91,894)



139,708



(180,228) (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net

523



(115,944)



(3,650)



(94,658)























Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) $ 1,977,666

$ 2,350,216

$ 5,963,573

$ 6,161,315























Adjusted EBITDAX (Non-GAAP) - Percentage Decrease

-16%









-3%





EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of Net Debt and Total Capitalization Calculation of Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)

















The following chart reconciles Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.



















At

At

At

September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

2019

2018

2018

















Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) $ 21,124

$ 19,364

$ 18,538

















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)

5,177



6,083



6,435 Less: Cash

(1,583)



(1,556)



(1,274) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)

3,594



4,527



5,161

















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) $ 26,301

$ 25,447

$ 24,973

















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) $ 24,718

$ 23,891

$ 23,699

















Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]

20%



24%



26%

















Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]

15%



19%



22% EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of Total Exploration and Development Expenditures For Drilling Only and Total Exploration and Development Expenditures Calculation of Reserve Replacement Costs ($ / BOE) (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)



















The following chart reconciles Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) to Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) and Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP), as used in the calculation of Reserve Replacement Costs per Boe. There are numerous ways that industry participants present Reserve Replacement Costs, including 'Drilling Only' and 'All-In', which reflect total exploration and development expenditures divided by total net proved reserve additions from extensions and discoveries only, or from all sources. Combined with Reserve Replacement, these statistics provide management and investors with an indication of the results of the current year capital investment program. Reserve Replacement Cost statistics are widely recognized and reported by industry participants and are used by EOG management and other third parties for comparative purposes within the industry. Please note that the actual cost of adding reserves will vary from the reported statistics due to timing differences in reserve bookings and capital expenditures. Accordingly, some analysts use three or five year averages of reported statistics, while others prefer to estimate future costs. EOG has not included future capital costs to develop proved undeveloped reserves in exploration and development expenditures.





















2018

2017

2016

2015

2014









Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) $6,419.7

$4,439.4

$ 6,445.2

$4,928.3

$7,904.8 Less: Asset Retirement Costs (69.7)

(55.6)

19.9

(53.5)

(195.6) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (290.5)

(255.7)

(3,101.8)

-

- Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (123.7)

(72.6)

(749.0)

(480.6)

(139.1) Total Exploration and Development Expenditures for Drilling Only (Non-GAAP) (a) $5,935.8

$4,055.5

$ 2,614.3

$4,394.2

$7,570.1



















Total Costs Incurred in Exploration and Development Activities (GAAP) $6,419.7

$4,439.4

$ 6,445.2

$4,928.3

$7,904.8 Less: Asset Retirement Costs (69.7)

(55.6)

19.9

(53.5)

(195.6) Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Unproved Properties (290.5)

(255.7)

(3,101.8)

-

- Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (70.9)

(26.2)

(732.3)

-

- Total Exploration and Development Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (b) $5,988.6

$4,101.9

$ 2,631.0

$4,874.8

$7,709.2



















Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources - Oil Equivalents (MMBoe)

















Revisions Due to Price (c) 34.8

154.0

(100.7)

(573.8)

52.2 Revisions Other Than Price (39.5)

48.0

252.9

107.2

48.4 Purchases in Place 11.6

2.3

42.3

56.2

14.4 Extensions, Discoveries and Other Additions (d) 669.7

420.8

209.0

245.9

519.2 Total Proved Reserve Additions (e) 676.6

625.1

403.5

(164.5)

634.2 Sales in Place (10.8)

(20.7)

(167.6)

(3.5)

(36.3) Net Proved Reserve Additions From All Sources (f) 665.8

604.4

235.9

(168.0)

597.9



















Production (g) 265.0

224.4

207.1

211.2

219.1



















RESERVE REPLACEMENT COSTS ($ / Boe)

















Total Drilling, Before Revisions (a / d) $ 8.86

$ 9.64

$ 12.51

$ 17.87

$ 14.58 All-in Total, Net of Revisions (b / e) $ 8.85

$ 6.56

$ 6.52

$(29.63)

$ 12.16 All-in Total, Excluding Revisions Due to Price (b / (e - c)) $ 9.33

$ 8.71

$ 5.22

$ 11.91

$ 13.25 EOG RESOURCES, INC. Crude Oil and Natural Gas Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts







EOG accounts for financial commodity derivative contracts using the mark-to-market accounting method. Prices received by EOG for its crude oil production generally vary from NYMEX West Texas Intermediate prices due to adjustments for delivery location (basis) and other factors. EOG has entered into crude oil basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing in Midland, Texas, and Cushing, Oklahoma (Midland Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Midland Differential basis swap contracts through October 29, 2019. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/Bbl represents the amount of reduction to Cushing, Oklahoma, prices for the notional volumes expressed in Bbld covered by the basis swap contracts.















Midland Differential Basis Swap Contracts





Weighted





Average Price

Volume

Differential

(Bbld)

($/Bbl) 2019





January 1, 2019 through November 30, 2019 (closed) 20,000

$ 1.075 December 2019 20,000

1.075















EOG has also entered into crude oil basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing in the U.S. Gulf Coast and Cushing, Oklahoma (Gulf Coast Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Gulf Coast Differential basis swap contracts through October 29, 2019. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/Bbl represents the amount of addition to Cushing, Oklahoma, prices for the notional volumes expressed in Bbld covered by the basis swap contracts.















Gulf Coast Differential Basis Swap Contracts





Weighted





Average Price

Volume

Differential

(Bbld)

($/Bbl) 2019





January 1, 2019 through November 30, 2019 (closed) 13,000

$ 5.572 December 2019 13,000

5.572















Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's crude oil price swap contracts through October 29, 2019, with notional volumes expressed in Bbld and prices expressed in $/Bbl.















Crude Oil Price Swap Contracts





Weighted

Volume

Average Price

(Bbld)

($/Bbl) 2019





April 2019 (closed) 25,000

$ 60.00 May 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019 (closed) 150,000

62.50 October 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019 150,000

62.50















Prices received by EOG for its natural gas production generally vary from NYMEX Henry Hub prices due to adjustments for delivery location (basis) and other factors. EOG has entered into natural gas basis swap contracts in order to fix the differential between pricing in the Rocky Mountain area and NYMEX Henry Hub prices (Rockies Differential). Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's Rockies Differential basis swap contracts through October 29, 2019. The weighted average price differential expressed in $/MMBtu represents the amount of reduction to NYMEX Henry Hub prices for the notional volumes expressed in MMBtud covered by the basis swap contracts.















Rockies Differential Basis Swap Contracts





Weighted





Average Price

Volume

Differential

(MMBtud)

($/MMBtu) 2020





January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020 30,000

$ 0.549















Presented below is a comprehensive summary of EOG's natural gas price swap contracts through October 29, 2019, with notional volumes expressed in MMBtud and prices expressed in $/MMBtu.















Natural Gas Price Swap Contracts





Weighted

Volume

Average Price

(MMBtud)

($/MMBtu) 2019





April 1, 2019 through October 31, 2019 (closed) 250,000

$ 2.90



Definitions

Bbld Barrels per day $/Bbl Dollars per barrel MMBtud Million British thermal units per day $/MMBtu Dollars per million British thermal units NYMEX U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange EOG RESOURCES, INC. Direct After-Tax Rate of Return (ATROR)

The calculation of our direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) with respect to our capital expenditure program for a particular play or well is based on the estimated recoverable reserves ('net' to EOG's interest) for all wells in such play or such well (as the case may be), the estimated net present value (NPV) of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which we utilize certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and our direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring (as the case may be) such wells or well (as the case may be). As such, our direct ATROR with respect to our capital expenditures for a particular play or well cannot be calculated from our consolidated financial statements.



Direct ATROR Based on Cash Flow and Time Value of Money - Estimated future commodity prices and operating costs - Costs incurred to drill, complete and equip a well, including facilities Excludes Indirect Capital - Gathering and Processing and other Midstream - Land, Seismic, Geological and Geophysical

Payback ~12 Months on 100% Direct ATROR Wells First Five Years ~1/2 Estimated Ultimate Recovery Produced but ~3/4 of NPV Captured



Return on Equity / Return on Capital Employed Based on GAAP Accrual Accounting Includes All Indirect Capital and Growth Capital for Infrastructure - Eagle Ford, Bakken, Permian Facilities - Gathering and Processing Includes Legacy Gas Capital and Capital from Mature Wells EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Adjusted Net Income, Net Debt and Total Capitalization Calculations of Return on Capital Employed and Return on Equity (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)

















The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Net Income (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) calculations. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Adjusted Net Income, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE and ROE calculations. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.





















2018



2017





Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)

































Net Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 245











Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 21%)

(51)











After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) $ 194





























Net Income (GAAP) - (b) $ 3,419











Adjustments to Net Income, Net of Tax (See Accompanying

Schedule)

(201) (1)









Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) - (c) $ 3,218





























Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) $ 19,364

$ 16,283























Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) $ 17,824





























Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) $ 6,083

$ 6,387





Less: Cash

(1,556)



(834)





Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) $ 4,527

$ 5,553























Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) $ 25,447

$ 22,670























Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) $ 23,891

$ 21,836























Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) $ 22,864





























ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

15.8%





























ROCE (Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income) - [(a) + (c)] / (h)

14.9%





























Return on Equity (ROE)

































ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)

19.2%





























ROE (Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income) - (c) / (e)

18.1%





























* Average for the current and immediately preceding year



































Adjustments to Net Income (GAAP)



















































(1) See below schedule for detail of adjustments to Net Income (GAAP) in 2018:





















Year Ended December 31, 2018



Before



Income Tax



After



Tax



Impact



Tax Adjustments:















Add: Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact $ (93)

$ 20

$ (73) Add: Impairments of Certain Assets

153



(34)



119 Less: Net Gains on Asset Dispositions

(175)



38



(137) Less: Tax Reform Impact

-



(110)



(110) Total $ (115)

$ (86)

$ (201) EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization Calculation of Return on Capital Employed (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)





















The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP) calculation. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

























2017

2016

2015

2014

2013 Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)



















(Calculated Using GAAP Net Income)









































Net Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 274 $ 282 $ 237 $ 201 $ 235 Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(96)

(99)

(83)

(70)

(82) After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) $ 178 $ 183 $ 154 $ 131 $ 153





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) $ 2,583 $ (1,097) $ (4,525) $ 2,915 $ 2,197





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) $ 16,283 $ 13,982 $ 12,943 $ 17,713 $ 15,418





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) $ 15,133 $ 13,463 $ 15,328 $ 16,566 $ 14,352





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) $ 6,387 $ 6,986 $ 6,655 $ 5,906 $ 5,909 Less: Cash

(834)

(1,600)

(719)

(2,087)

(1,318) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) $ 5,553 $ 5,386 $ 5,936 $ 3,819 $ 4,591





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) $ 22,670 $ 20,968 $ 19,598 $ 23,619 $ 21,327





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) $ 21,836 $ 19,368 $ 18,879 $ 21,532 $ 20,009





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) $ 20,602 $ 19,124 $ 20,206 $ 20,771 $ 19,365





















ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

13.4%

-4.8%

-21.6%

14.7%

12.1%





















Return on Equity (ROE) (GAAP)









































ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)

17.1%

-8.1%

-29.5%

17.6%

15.3%











































* Average for the current and immediately preceding year











































EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization Calculation of Return on Capital Employed (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)





















The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP) calculation. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

























2012

2011

2010

2009

2008 Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)



















(Calculated Using GAAP Net Income)









































Net Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 214 $ 210 $ 130 $ 101 $ 52 Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(75)

(74)

(46)

(35)

(18) After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) $ 139 $ 136 $ 84 $ 66 $ 34





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) $ 570 $ 1,091 $ 161 $ 547 $ 2,437





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) $ 13,285 $ 12,641 $ 10,232 $ 9,998 $ 9,015





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) $ 12,963 $ 11,437 $ 10,115 $ 9,507 $ 8,003





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) $ 6,312 $ 5,009 $ 5,223 $ 2,797 $ 1,897 Less: Cash

(876)

(616)

(789)

(686)

(331) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) $ 5,436 $ 4,393 $ 4,434 $ 2,111 $ 1,566





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) $ 19,597 $ 17,650 $ 15,455 $ 12,795 $ 10,912





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) $ 18,721 $ 17,034 $ 14,666 $ 12,109 $ 10,581





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) $ 17,878 $ 15,850 $ 13,388 $ 11,345 $ 9,351





















ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

4.0%

7.7%

1.8%

5.4%

26.4%





















Return on Equity (ROE) (GAAP)









































ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)

4.4%

9.5%

1.6%

5.8%

30.5%











































* Average for the current and immediately preceding year











































EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization Calculation of Return on Capital Employed (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)





















The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP) calculation. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

























2007

2006

2005

2004

2003 Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)



















(Calculated Using GAAP Net Income)









































Net Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 47 $ 43 $ 63 $ 63 $ 59 Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(16)

(15)

(22)

(22)

(21) After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) $ 31 $ 28 $ 41 $ 41 $ 38





















Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) $ 1,090 $ 1,300 $ 1,260 $ 625 $ 430





















Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) $ 6,990 $ 5,600 $ 4,316 $ 2,945 $ 2,223





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) $ 6,295 $ 4,958 $ 3,631 $ 2,584 $ 1,948





















Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) $ 1,185 $ 733 $ 985 $ 1,078 $ 1,109 Less: Cash

(54)

(218)

(644)

(21)

(4) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) $ 1,131 $ 515 $ 341 $ 1,057 $ 1,105





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) $ 8,175 $ 6,333 $ 5,301 $ 4,023 $ 3,332





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) $ 8,121 $ 6,115 $ 4,657 $ 4,002 $ 3,328





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) $ 7,118 $ 5,386 $ 4,330 $ 3,665 $ 3,068





















ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

15.7%

24.7%

30.0%

18.2%

15.3%





















Return on Equity (ROE) (GAAP)









































ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)

17.3%

26.2%

34.7%

24.2%

22.1%











































* Average for the current and immediately preceding year











































EOG RESOURCES, INC. Reconciliation of After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization Calculation of Return on Capital Employed (Unaudited; in millions, except ratio data)





















The following chart reconciles Net Interest Expense (GAAP), Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP), Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), respectively, as used in the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP) calculation. EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize After-Tax Net Interest Expense, Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their ROCE calculation. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

























2002

2001

2000

1999

1998 Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) (Non-GAAP)



















(Calculated Using GAAP Net Income)









































Net Interest Expense (GAAP) $ 60 $ 45 $ 61 $ 62



Tax Benefit Imputed (based on 35%)

(21)

(16)

(21)

(22)



After-Tax Net Interest Expense (Non-GAAP) - (a) $ 39 $ 29 $ 40 $ 40

























Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) - (b) $ 87 $ 399 $ 397 $ 569

























Total Stockholders' Equity - (d) $ 1,672 $ 1,643 $ 1,381 $ 1,130 $ 1,280





















Average Total Stockholders' Equity * - (e) $ 1,658 $ 1,512 $ 1,256 $ 1,205

























Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (f) $ 1,145 $ 856 $ 859 $ 990 $ 1,143 Less: Cash

(10)

(3)

(20)

(25)

(6) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (g) $ 1,135 $ 853 $ 839 $ 965 $ 1,137





















Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (d) + (f) $ 2,817 $ 2,499 $ 2,240 $ 2,120 $ 2,423





















Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (d) + (g) $ 2,807 $ 2,496 $ 2,220 $ 2,095 $ 2,417





















Average Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) * - (h) $ 2,652 $ 2,358 $ 2,158 $ 2,256

























ROCE (GAAP Net Income) - [(a) + (b)] / (h)

4.8%

18.2%

20.2%

27.0%

























Return on Equity (ROE) (GAAP)









































ROE (GAAP Net Income) - (b) / (e)

5.2%

26.4%

31.6%

47.2%















































* Average for the current and immediately preceding year EOG RESOURCES, INC. Cash Operating Expenses per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) (Unaudited; in thousands, except per Boe amounts)



















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended









September 30,

September 30,









2019

2018

2019

2018





























Cash Operating Expenses (GAAP)*





















Lease and Well

$ 348,883

$ 321,568

$1,032,455

$ 936,236





Transportation Costs

199,365

196,027

549,988

550,781





General and Administrative

135,758

111,284

364,210

310,065





Cash Operating Expenses

684,006

628,879

1,946,653

1,797,082





Less: Non-GAAP Adjustments

-

-

-

-





Adjusted Cash Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) - (a)

$ 684,006

$ 628,879

$1,946,653

$1,797,082





























Volume - Thousand Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (b)

76,748

68,890

220,334

192,182





























Adjusted Cash Operating Expenses Per Boe (Non-GAAP) - (a) / (b)

$ 8.92 (c) $ 9.13 (d) $ 8.84 (e) $ 9.35 (f)



























Adjusted Cash Operating Expenses Per Boe (Non-GAAP) -

Percentage Decrease





















Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 compared to Three Months

Ended September 30, 2018 - [(c) - (d)] / (d)

-2%

















Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 compared to Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2018 - [(e) - (f)] / (f)

-6%









































* Includes stock compensation expense and other non-cash items.





































































EOG RESOURCES, INC. Cash Operating Expenses per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) (Unaudited; in thousands, except per Boe amounts)



















































Year Ended





December 31,





2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

























Cash Operating Expenses (GAAP)*





















Lease and Well

$1,282,678

$1,044,847

$ 927,452

$1,182,282

$1,416,413

Transportation Costs

746,876

740,352

764,106

849,319

972,176

General and Administrative

426,969

434,467

394,815

366,594

402,010

Cash Operating Expenses

2,456,523

2,219,666

2,086,373

2,398,195

2,790,599

Less: Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination

-

(10,202)

-

(19,355)

-

Less: Voluntary Retirement Expense

-

-

(42,054)

-

-

Less: Acquisition Costs - Yates Transaction

-

-

(5,100)

-

-

Less: Joint Venture Transaction Costs

-

(3,056)

-

-

-

Less: Joint Interest Billings Deemed Uncollectible

-

(4,528)

-

-

-

Adjusted Cash Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) - (a)

$2,456,523

$2,201,880

$2,039,219

$2,378,840

$2,790,599

























Volume - Thousand Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (b)

262,516

222,251

204,929

208,862

217,073

























Adjusted Cash Operating Expenses Per Boe (Non-GAAP) - (a) / (b)

$ 9.36 (c) $ 9.91 (d) $ 9.95 (e) $ 11.39 (f) $ 12.86 (g)























Adjusted Cash Operating Expenses Per Boe (Non-GAAP) -

Percentage Decrease





















2018 compared to 2017 - [(c) - (d)] / (d)

-6%

















2018 compared to 2016 - [(c) - (e)] / (e)

-6%

















2018 compared to 2015 - [(c) - (f)] / (f)

-18%

















2018 compared to 2014 - [(c) - (g)] / (g)

-27%









































* Includes stock compensation expense and other non-cash items.





















EOG RESOURCES, INC. Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) (Unaudited; in thousands, except per Boe amounts)









































Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date





March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,





2019

2019

2019

2019























Volume - Thousand Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a) 69,623

73,964

76,748

220,334























Crude Oil and Condensate $ 2,200,403

$ 2,528,866

$ 2,418,989

$ 7,148,258



Natural Gas Liquids 218,638

186,374

164,736

569,748



Natural Gas 334,972

269,892

269,625

874,489



Total Wellhead Revenues - (b) $ 2,754,013

$ 2,985,132

$ 2,853,350

$ 8,592,495























Operating Costs

















Lease and Well $ 336,291

$ 347,281

$ 348,883

$ 1,032,455



Transportation Costs 176,522

174,101

199,365

549,988



Gathering and Processing Costs 111,295

112,643

127,549

351,487



General and Administrative 106,672

121,780

135,758

364,210



Taxes Other Than Income 192,906

204,414

203,098

600,418



Interest Expense, Net 54,906

49,908

39,620

144,434



Total Cash Operating Cost (excluding DD&A and Total

Exploration Costs) - (c) $ 978,592

$ 1,010,127

$ 1,054,273

$ 3,042,992























Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A) 879,595

957,304

953,597

2,790,496



Total Operating Cost (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (d) $ 1,858,187

$ 1,967,431

$ 2,007,870

$ 5,833,488























Exploration Costs $ 36,324

$ 32,522

$ 34,540

$ 103,386



Dry Hole Costs 94

3,769

24,138

28,001



Impairments 72,356

112,130

105,275

289,761



Total Exploration Costs 108,774

148,421

163,953

421,148



Less: Certain Impairments (Non-GAAP) (23,745)

(65,289)

(27,215)

(116,249)



Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP) $ 85,029

$ 83,132

$ 136,738

$ 304,899























Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total

Exploration Costs) - (e) $ 1,943,216

$ 2,050,563

$ 2,144,608

$ 6,138,387























Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (b) / (a) $ 39.56

$ 40.36

$ 37.18

$ 39.00























Total Cash Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A

and Total Exploration Costs) - (c) / (a) $ 14.06

$ 13.65

$ 13.75

$ 13.83























Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A

and Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (c) / (a)] $ 25.50

$ 26.71

$ 23.43

$ 25.17























Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total

Exploration Costs) - (d) / (a) $ 26.69

$ 26.59

$ 26.18

$ 26.50























Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total

Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (d) / (a)] $ 12.87

$ 13.77

$ 11.00

$ 12.50























Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including

Total Exploration Costs) - (e) / (a) $ 27.91

$ 27.72

$ 27.97

$ 27.88























Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(including Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (e) / (a)] $ 11.65

$ 12.64

$ 9.21

$ 11.12











































EOG RESOURCES, INC. Cost per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) (Unaudited; in thousands, except per Boe amounts)









































Year Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014



















Volume - Thousand Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a) 262,516

222,251

204,929

208,862

217,073



















Crude Oil and Condensate $ 9,517,440

$ 6,256,396

$ 4,317,341

$ 4,934,562

$ 9,742,480 Natural Gas Liquids 1,127,510

729,561

437,250

407,658

934,051 Natural Gas 1,301,537

921,934

742,152

1,061,038

1,916,386 Total Wellhead Revenues - (b) $ 11,946,487

$ 7,907,891

$ 5,496,743

$ 6,403,258

$ 12,592,917



















Operating Costs

















Lease and Well $ 1,282,678

$ 1,044,847

$ 927,452

$ 1,182,282

$ 1,416,413 Transportation Costs 746,876

740,352

764,106

849,319

972,176 Gathering and Processing Costs 436,973

148,775

122,901

146,156

145,800



















General and Administrative 426,969

434,467

394,815

366,594

402,010 Less: Voluntary Retirement Expense -

-

(42,054)

-

- Less: Acquisition Costs -

-

(5,100)

-

- Less: Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination -

(10,202)

-

(19,355)

- Less: Joint Venture Transaction Costs -

(3,056)

-

-

- Less: Joint Interest Billings Deemed Uncollectible -

(4,528)

-

-

- General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) 426,969

416,681

347,661

347,239

402,010



















Taxes Other Than Income 772,481

544,662

349,710

421,744

757,564 Interest Expense, Net 245,052

274,372

281,681

237,393

201,458 Total Cash Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A

and Total Exploration Costs) - (c) $ 3,911,029

$ 3,169,689

$ 2,793,511

$ 3,184,133

$ 3,895,421



















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A) 3,435,408

3,409,387

3,553,417

3,313,644

3,997,041 Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total

Exploration Costs) - (d) $ 7,346,437

$ 6,579,076

$ 6,346,928

$ 6,497,777

$ 7,892,462



















Exploration Costs $ 148,999

$ 145,342

$ 124,953

$ 149,494

$ 184,388 Dry Hole Costs 5,405

4,609

10,657

14,746

48,490 Impairments 347,021

479,240

620,267

6,613,546

743,575 Total Exploration Costs 501,425

629,191

755,877

6,777,786

976,453 Less: Certain Impairments (Non-GAAP) (152,671)

(261,452)

(320,617)

(6,307,593)

(824,312) Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP) $ 348,754

$ 367,739

$ 435,260

$ 470,193

$ 152,141



















Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total

Exploration Costs) - (e) $ 7,695,191

$ 6,946,815

$ 6,782,188

$ 6,967,970

$ 8,044,603



















Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (b) / (a) $ 45.51

$ 35.58

$ 26.82

$ 30.66

$ 58.01



















Total Cash Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - (c) / (a) $ 14.90

$ 14.25

$ 13.64

$ 15.25

$ 17.95



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding

DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (c) / (a)] $ 30.61

$ 21.33

$ 13.18

$ 15.41

$ 40.06



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (excluding

Total Exploration Costs) - (d) / (a) $ 27.99

$ 29.59

$ 30.98

$ 31.11

$ 36.38



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (d) / (a)] $ 17.52

$ 5.99

$ (4.16)

$ (0.45)

$ 21.63



















Total Operating Cost per Boe (Non-GAAP) (including

Total Exploration Costs) - (e) / (a) $ 29.32

$ 31.24

$ 33.10

$ 33.36

$ 37.08



















Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP)

(including Total Exploration Costs) - [(b) / (a) - (e) / (a)] $ 16.19

$ 4.34

$ (6.28)

$ (2.70)

$ 20.93 EOG RESOURCES, INC. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Forecast and Benchmark Commodity Pricing























(a) Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Forecast

The forecast items for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 set forth below for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) are based on current available information and expectations as of the date of the accompanying press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with the accompanying press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.

(b) Capital Expenditures

The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Exploration Costs, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs and any Non-Cash Exchanges.

(c) Benchmark Commodity Pricing

EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.

EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for the last three trading days of the applicable month.



Estimated Ranges

(Unaudited)



4Q 2019



Full Year 2019 Daily Sales Volumes





















Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld)





















United States

459.5 -

469.5



453.3 -

455.8 Trinidad

0.4 -

0.6



0.6 -

0.7 Other International

0.0 -

0.2



0.1 -

0.1 Total

459.9 -

470.3



454.0 -

456.6























Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)





















Total

135.0 -

145.0



131.8 -

134.4























Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)





















United States

1,085 -

1,145



1,054 -

1,069 Trinidad

225 -

255



256 -

264 Other International

34 -

38



36 -

37 Total

1,344 -

1,438



1,346 -

1,370























Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)





















United States

775.3 -

805.3



760.7 -

768.3 Trinidad

37.9 -

43.1



43.3 -

44.6 Other International

5.7 -

6.5



6.1 -

6.3 Total

818.9 -

854.9



810.1 -

819.2















































Capital Expenditures ($MM) $ 1,400 - $ 1,600

$ 6,200 - $ 6,400

























Estimated Ranges

(Unaudited)

4Q 2019



Full Year 2019 Operating Costs





















Unit Costs ($/Boe)





















Lease and Well $ 4.50 - $ 4.80

$ 4.65 - $ 4.75 Transportation Costs $ 2.55 - $ 3.05

$ 2.50 - $ 2.60 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization $ 12.45 - $ 12.85

$ 12.60 - $ 12.70























Expenses ($MM)





















Exploration and Dry Hole $ 35 - $ 45

$ 165 - $ 175 Impairment $ 95 - $ 105

$ 270 - $ 280 General and Administrative $ 110 - $ 120

$ 470 - $ 490 Gathering and Processing $ 130 - $ 140

$ 480 - $ 490 Capitalized Interest $ 9 - $ 11

$ 37 - $ 39 Net Interest $ 39 - $ 41

$ 183 - $ 185























Taxes Other Than Income (% of Wellhead Revenue)

6.9% -

7.3%



6.8% -

7.2%























Income Taxes





















Effective Rate

21% -

26%



21% -

26% Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM) $ (40) - $ 0

$ (110) - $ (70)























Pricing - (Refer toBenchmark Commodity Pricingin text)





















Crude Oil and Condensate ($/Bbl)





















Differentials





















United States - above (below) WTI $ (1.85) - $ 0.15

$ 0.15 - $ 0.65 Trinidad - above (below) WTI $ (11.00) - $ (9.00)

$ (10.00) - $ (9.00) Other International - above (below) WTI $ (1.00) - $ 3.00

$ 0.69 - $ 2.00























Natural Gas Liquids





















Realizations as % of WTI

20% -

28%



26% -

28%























Natural Gas ($/Mcf)





















Differentials





















United States - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub $ (0.70) - $ (0.30)

$ (0.50) - $ (0.40)























Realizations





















Trinidad $ 2.50 - $ 2.90

$ 2.65 - $ 2.75 Other International $ 3.80 - $ 4.20

$ 4.10 - $ 4.30



Definitions

$/Bbl U.S. Dollars per barrel $/Boe U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent $/Mcf U.S. Dollars per thousand cubic feet $MM U.S. Dollars in millions MBbld Thousand barrels per day Mboed Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day MMcfd Million cubic feet per day NYMEX U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange WTI West Texas Intermediate View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eog-resources-reports-outstanding-third-quarter-2019-results-announces-two-new-delaware-basin-plays-and-adds-1-700-net-premium-locations-300953238.html SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc. Attachments Original document

