EOG Resources : Statistics Excel

Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts
11.3
(9.5)
(16.1)
-
(14.3)
1.2
0.4
1.4
1.7
4.8
(17.1)
(51.7)
(71.7)
(61.3)
(201.9)
16.3
8.2
84.6
71.4
180.4
65.8
499.1
564.9
After-Tax MTM Impact
(26.0)
200.3
199.7
169.9
543.9
9.7
(13.5)
(47.8)
16.4
(35.2)
58.6
(117.4)
(195.4)
(31.0)
(285.2)
(0.4)
(9.8)
156.6
57.0
203.4
110.1
(78.5)
174.6
(24.9)
181.3
78.1
91.3
(344.6)
(339.8)
(515.0)
187.6
155.7
45.4
41.3
430.0
7.9
19.0
(19.4)
42.2
49.7
(38.6)
(5.6)
5.6
30.6
(8.0)
29.5
93.2
(31.1)
(164.3)
(72.8)
32.3
(130.2)
17.6
120.1
39.7
(875.3)
597.7
(277.6)
Impact of One-Time Items
Add:
Impairments of Certain Assets, Net of Tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
208.3
122.3
330.6
30.3
226.2
10.6
249.1
516.2
37.1
1.5
-
849.4
888.0
-
2.0
2.4
-
4.4
36.1
-
-
517.0
553.1
-
-
4,047.2
78.1
4,125.4
-
-
66.1
141.2
207.3
88.5
14.9
-
64.4
167.7
16.3
-
-
102.8
119.1
18.5
51.0
21.2
123.9
214.7
1,196.3
190.8
1,387.2
Write-off of Fees Associated with Revolving Credit Facilities, Net of Tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3.7
3.7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisition Costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1.9
3.1
5.0
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tax Expense Related to the Repatriation of Accumulated
Foreign Earnings in Future Years
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
249.9
249.9
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
12.5
12.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
6.5
-
-
6.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Severance Costs, Net of Tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5.5
-
-
5.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Trinidad Tax Settlement
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
43.0
-
-
43.0
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Voluntary Retirements Expense, Net of Tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
14.4
12.7
-
(0.1)
27.0
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisition - State Appointment Change
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
16.4
16.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Joint Venture Transaction Costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2.0
-
-
2.0
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Joint Interest Billings Deemed Uncollectible
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2.9
2.9
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Less:
Net Gains on Property Exchange, Net of Tax
-
-
-
(244.2)
(244.2)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net Gains on Sale of California Assets, Net of Tax
-
-
-
(91.8)
(91.8)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net of Tax
-
-
-
-
-
0.4
(5.3)
(41.5)
(96.3)
(142.7)
(45.9)
(105.2)
(132.9)
(33.5)
(317.5)
(43.2)
(75.1)
(43.4)
35.6
(126.1)
(114.9)
(9.4)
(5.2)
(7.2)
(136.7)
(7.4)
(1.7)
(38.4)
(439.8)
(487.3)
(1.1)
6.1
(3.4)
2.9
4.5
(5.9)
8.2
(79.4)
(67.2)
(144.3)
11.0
5.8
5.1
41.9
63.8
11.6
4.9
(87.0)
(66.3)
(136.7)
3.1
(6.3)
0.4
(93.6)
(96.4)
(12.8)
(10.3)
(23.2)
Changes in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration Liability, Net of Tax
-
-
-
-
-
(9.9)
(1.5)
(1.5)
(1.6)
(14.5)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tax Reform Impact
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,169.4)
(2,169.4)
(6.5)
-
(57.1)
(46.7)
(110.3)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Texas Margin Tax Rate Reduction
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(19.5)
-
-
(19.5)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP)
$132.7
$183.6
$203.9
$234.3
$754.5
$118.2
$39.6
$46.6
$94.5
$298.9
$177.0
$299.2
$223.2
$308.9
$1,008.3
$317.5
$312.4
$468.7
$437.0
$1,535.6
$489.9
$573.8
$634.3
$548.1
$2,246.1
$767.7
$796.0
$720.6
$431.9
$2,716.2
$16.8
$153.1
$13.5
($149.5)
$33.9
($455.4)
($209.7)
($220.8)
($6.7)
($892.6)
$89.4
$46.7
$111.3
$400.9
$648.2
$689.5
$794.8
$1,015.8
$718.2
$3,218.3
$689.3
$762.3
$654.4
$786.9
$2,892.9
$318.0
($131.2)
$186.8
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Non-GAAP)
Basic
$0.27
$0.37
$0.41
$0.47
$1.52
$0.24
$0.08
$0.10
$0.19
$0.60
$0.35
$0.57
$0.42
$0.58
$1.92
$0.60
$0.59
$0.88
$0.81
$2.87
$0.91
$1.07
$1.18
$1.01
$4.16
$1.42
$1.47
$1.32
$0.79
$5.00
$0.03
$0.28
$0.02
($0.27)
$0.06
($0.83)
($0.38)
($0.40)
($0.01)
($1.61)
$0.16
$0.08
$0.19
$0.70
$1.13
$1.20
$1.38
$1.76
$1.24
$5.58
$1.19
$1.32
$1.13
$1.36
$5.01
$0.55
($0.23)
$0.32
Diluted
$0.27
$0.37
$0.41
$0.46
$1.50
$0.24
$0.08
$0.09
$0.19
$0.59
$0.34
$0.56
$0.42
$0.58
$1.90
$0.59
$0.58
$0.87
$0.81
$2.84
$0.90
$1.05
$1.16
$1.00
$4.11
$1.40
$1.45
$1.31
$0.79
$4.95
$0.03
$0.28
$0.02
($0.27)
$0.06
($0.83)
($0.38)
($0.40)
($0.01)
($1.61)
$0.15
$0.08
$0.19
$0.69
$1.12
$1.19
$1.37
$1.75
$1.24
$5.54
$1.19
$1.31
$1.13
$1.35
$4.98
$0.55
($0.23)
$0.32
(1) In accordance with SEC guidance related to the disclosure of non-GAAP financial measures, beginning with 1Q 2016, EOG will provide Before-Tax and After-Tax GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) reconciliations (and related income tax impact information) on a go-forward basis.
(2) All share and per-share amounts for years 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013 have been restated to reflect the 2-1 stock split effective March 31, 2014.
&A
4
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
EOG Resources, Inc.
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016 (1)
2017 (2)
2018
2019 (3)
2020
(In Millions, Except Share Data)
3/31
6/30
9/30
12/31
3/31
6/30
9/30
12/31
3/31
6/30
9/30
12/31
3/31
6/30
9/30
12/31
3/31
6/30
9/30
12/31
3/31
6/30
9/30
12/31
3/31
6/30
9/30
12/31
3/31
6/30
9/30
12/31
3/31
6/30
9/30
12/31
3/31
6/30
9/30
12/31
3/31
6/30
9/30
12/31
3/31
6/30
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$85.2
$707.0
$608.5
$685.8
$230.1
$650.1
$27.8
$788.9
$1,668.3
$1,577.4
$1,386.7
$615.7
$294.0
$280.4
$1,112.6
$876.4
$1,108.0
$1,228.0
$1,318.8
$1,318.2
$1,667.2
$1,230.1
$1,481.1
$2,087.2
$2,127.4
$1,367.4
$742.7
$718.5
$668.5
$779.7
$1,048.7
$1,599.9
$1,546.6
$1,649.4
$846.1
$834.2
$816.1
$1,008.2
$1,274.1
$1,555.6
$1,135.8
$1,160.5
$1,583.1
$2,027.9
$2,906.9
$2,416.5
Accounts Receivable, Net
558.1
570.2
604.3
771.4
869.1
810.1
897.7
1,113.2
1,228.5
1,279.7
1,249.7
1,451.2
1,543.5
1,375.1
1,579.8
1,656.6
1,891.2
1,809.0
1,849.5
1,658.8
1,801.7
1,902.3
2,009.1
1,779.3
1,266.6
1,304.9
1,123.1
930.6
780.6
935.6
920.2
1,216.3
1,187.1
1,114.5
1,243.5
1,597.5
1,702.1
1,908.0
2,151.2
1,915.2
2,203.4
2,002.0
1,928.0
2,001.7
1,449.6
943.4
Inventories
242.6
243.6
240.2
261.7
313.1
306.6
381.3
415.7
481.8
540.1
580.4
590.6
561.5
620.3
657.9
683.2
697.5
657.4
566.0
563.3
635.4
667.1
672.9
706.6
764.2
661.2
660.3
598.9
538.9
495.8
429.6
350.0
314.2
336.2
344.0
483.9
584.7
671.0
767.0
859.4
860.8
853.1
778.1
767.3
662.4
676.5
Assets from Price Risk Management Activities
857.0
606.6
290.6
20.9
9.6
18.7
60.7
48.2
45.5
109.2
365.0
450.7
451.4
421.1
248.7
166.1
32.7
105.7
44.5
8.3
-
-
132.9
465.1
329.8
106.8
71.5
-
4.1
-
2.2
-
1.1
4.7
3.3
7.7
0.8
1.9
1.6
23.8
3.9
135.0
122.6
1.3
932.9
207.0
Income Taxes Receivable
5.2
19.1
27.1
37.0
42.2
30.7
89.4
54.9
30.6
27.7
28.0
26.6
24.6
28.4
54.0
29.2
24.5
23.5
42.3
4.8
0.2
24.5
18.0
71.6
61.1
48.4
53.7
40.7
39.0
4.9
0.2
12.3
80.5
91.3
126.9
113.3
262.8
364.1
321.0
427.9
440.2
121.3
135.7
151.7
309.3
197.0
Deferred Income Taxes
6.8
-
-
-
5.1
1.2
-
9.3
28.1
-
-
-
-
-
121.0
-
102.0
157.0
127.7
244.6
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
54.8
63.8
61.0
62.7
76.7
98.8
77.6
97.2
114.8
103.8
125.6
119.1
167.0
222.8
226.1
178.4
225.1
260.3
243.2
274.0
288.3
415.2
332.4
286.6
225.6
209.4
133.1
155.7
157.7
187.4
199.7
206.7
264.6
187.3
200.1
242.5
218.6
278.7
302.2
275.5
263.8
223.6
272.2
323.4
229.9
157.0
Total
1,809.7
2,210.3
1,831.7
1,839.5
1,545.9
1,916.2
1,534.5
2,527.4
3,597.6
3,637.9
3,735.4
3,253.9
3,042.0
2,948.1
4,000.1
3,589.9
4,081.0
4,240.9
4,192.0
4,072.0
4,392.8
4,239.2
4,646.4
5,396.4
4,774.7
3,698.1
2,784.4
2,444.4
2,188.8
2,403.4
2,600.6
3,385.2
3,394.1
3,383.4
2,763.9
3,279.1
3,585.1
4,231.9
4,817.1
5,057.4
4,907.9
4,495.5
4,819.7
5,273.3
6,491.0
4,597.4
Property, Plant and Equipment
Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)
21,460.2
22,292.1
23,515.4
24,614.3
25,725.2
26,647.2
28,208.6
29,263.8
30,526.4
31,588.9
32,196.3
33,664.4
35,092.3
35,562.4
37,021.2
38,126.3
39,075.1
40,262.6
41,887.9
42,821.8
44,324.0
46,270.7
47,912.9
46,503.5
47,727.9
48,936.1
50,025.2
50,613.2
51,159.3
51,355.6
50,466.0
49,592.1
50,195.6
50,973.8
51,717.0
52,555.7
53,854.4
55,319.1
56,799.2
57,330.0
58,691.7
60,214.1
61,620.0
62,830.4
64,046.4
64,406.3
Other Property, Plant and Equipment
1,086.1
1,172.5
1,261.5
1,350.1
1,417.6
1,490.1
1,598.5
1,733.1
1,863.0
1,871.5
1,993.8
2,150.0
2,277.0
2,375.9
2,609.5
2,740.6
2,769.6
2,847.0
2,954.1
2,967.1
3,128.4
3,374.3
3,571.6
3,751.0
3,849.2
3,840.2
3,890.9
3,986.6
4,004.3
4,001.1
4,013.6
4,008.6
3,977.7
3,883.8
3,934.1
3,960.8
4,082.8
4,141.4
4,192.0
4,220.7
4,277.9
4,328.7
4,394.5
4,472.3
4,648.8
4,665.8
Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
(8,539.7)
(9,018.9)
(9,524.3)
(9,825.2)
(10,325.9)
(10,713.0)
(11,557.3)
(12,316.0)
(12,748.0)
(13,463.5)
(13,453.9)
(14,525.6)
(15,235.5)
(15,248.6)
(15,944.2)
(17,529.2)
(17,906.7)
(18,529.2)
(19,242.8)
(19,640.1)
(20,454.0)
(21,449.6)
(22,267.6)
(21,081.8)
(21,855.4)
(22,801.1)
(29,640.8)
(30,389.1)
(31,362.2)
(32,143.8)
(31,835.2)
(27,893.6)
(28,566.8)
(29,277.4)
(29,926.5)
(30,851.5)
(31,561.6)
(32,306.7)
(33,043.5)
(33,475.2)
(33,840.6)
(34,818.4)
(35,810.2)
(36,938.1)
(39,001.1)
(39,838.6)
Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
14,006.6
14,445.7
15,252.6
16,139.2
16,816.9
17,424.3
18,249.8
18,680.9
19,641.4
19,996.9
20,736.2
21,288.8
22,133.8
22,689.7
23,686.5
23,337.7
23,938.0
24,580.4
25,599.2
26,148.8
26,998.4
28,195.4
29,216.9
29,172.7
29,721.7
29,975.2
24,275.3
24,210.7
23,801.4
23,212.9
22,644.4
25,707.1
25,606.5
25,580.2
25,724.6
25,665.0
26,375.6
27,153.8
27,947.7
28,075.5
29,129.0
29,724.4
30,204.3
30,364.6
29,694.1
29,233.5
Long-Term Assets Held for Sale
Deferred Income Taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
108.4
121.4
123.1
20.2
19.3
20.5
19.7
19.1
18.6
17.2
16.9
16.1
16.2
16.8
17.5
17.5
18.2
17.1
16.9
0.8
1.2
1.5
2.0
2.4
2.6
1.8
Other Assets
167.4
136.8
137.0
140.0
146.3
125.2
160.6
415.9
306.5
324.6
323.1
296.1
375.6
356.9
340.4
403.9
208.8
251.3
351.8
349.4
291.2
377.8
395.0
169.3
171.3
165.8
168.3
160.7
165.2
162.2
168.4
190.8
195.2
283.2
299.3
871.4
761.6
689.6
856.0
800.8
1,625.4
1,530.1
1,516.3
1,484.3
1,446.4
1,389.0
Total Assets
$15,983.7
$16,792.8
$17,221.3
$18,118.7
$18,509.1
$19,465.7
$19,944.9
$21,624.2
$23,545.5
$23,959.4
$24,794.7
$24,838.8
$25,551.4
$25,994.7
$28,027.0
$27,331.5
$28,227.8
$29,072.6
$30,143.0
$30,570.2
$31,790.8
$32,933.8
$34,381.4
$34,758.6
$34,687.0
$33,859.6
$27,247.7
$26,834.9
$26,174.0
$25,795.7
$25,430.3
$29,299.2
$29,212.0
$29,263.6
$28,805.3
$29,833.1
$30,740.5
$32,092.4
$33,637.7
$33,934.5
$35,663.5
$35,751.5
$36,542.3
$37,124.6
$37,634.1
$35,221.7
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities
Accounts Payable
$774.4
$720.1
$783.8
$979.2
$1,134.3
$1,255.7
$1,541.3
$1,664.9
$1,839.0
$1,870.2
$1,926.5
$2,033.6
$2,289.9
$2,235.6
$2,151.1
$2,078.9
$2,258.2
$2,201.9
$2,247.7
$2,254.4
$2,647.2
$2,661.5
$2,775.3
$2,860.5
$2,182.1
$1,864.5
$1,561.6
$1,472.0
$1,182.0
$1,305.7
$1,296.2
$1,511.8
$1,556.9
$1,615.2
$1,635.7
$1,847.1
$1,915.7
$2,336.9
$2,435.8
$2,239.9
$2,452.3
$2,387.4
$2,395.1
$2,429.1
$2,892.3
$1,281.2
Accrued Taxes Payable
78.9
78.5
86.3
92.9
90.2
90.1
114.8
82.2
136.9
148.6
157.3
147.1
123.4
142.2
168.7
162.1
155.1
161.6
200.5
159.4
270.9
228.5
258.0
140.1
121.7
164.3
174.9
93.6
93.1
138.3
143.3
118.4
143.7
155.5
180.3
148.9
179.6
213.5
249.2
214.7
239.5
268.8
302.8
254.8
200.3
193.8
Dividends Payable
35.9
36.0
36.3
36.3
38.8
38.9
38.9
39.0
40.3
43.0
43.0
42.6
45.3
45.5
45.7
45.8
50.5
50.6
50.8
50.8
67.8
67.9
91.1
91.6
91.3
91.5
91.4
91.5
91.6
91.7
91.8
96.1
96.2
96.1
96.3
96.4
106.5
106.6
126.8
127.0
127.0
166.0
166.2
166.3
216.9
217.0
Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities
9.6
11.8
16.4
27.2
40.3
42.2
29.1
28.3
105.2
12.4
-
-
25.8
-
-
7.6
14.1
5.5
174.6
127.5
227.0
338.3
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1.3
-
61.8
7.6
-
2.8
50.4
84.1
195.5
132.6
-
0.8
-
-
20.2
-
-
Deferred Income Taxes
296.5
213.4
114.3
35.4
20.7
9.9
45.4
41.7
7.9
50.2
139.6
136.0
122.9
121.1
2.8
22.8
2.2
4.3
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
-
37.0
37.0
37.0
37.0
-
-
220.0
220.0
220.0
220.0
-
-
-
-
406.6
406.6
406.6
406.6
6.6
6.6
6.6
6.6
6.6
506.6
6.6
36.3
6.6
6.6
6.6
6.6
6.6
6.6
606.5
6.6
356.2
363.2
1,262.5
1,262.9
913.1
914.9
1,013.9
1,014.2
1,014.5
519.0
21.1
Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
396.3
396.5
384.3
369.4
322.4
252.6
Other
88.0
92.9
127.1
137.6
131.8
121.4
168.8
144.0
150.9
131.8
179.9
163.0
152.9
135.6
210.1
200.2
188.0
189.9
267.1
263.0
176.1
234.7
245.4
174.8
130.9
150.7
182.8
155.6
174.7
168.7
195.1
232.6
221.0
249.0
258.3
226.5
187.7
182.3
217.8
233.7
170.5
181.4
211.1
232.7
154.1
188.7
Total
1,283.3
1,189.7
1,201.2
1,345.6
1,493.1
1,558.2
1,938.3
2,220.1
2,500.2
2,476.2
2,666.3
2,522.3
2,760.2
2,680.0
2,578.4
2,924.0
3,074.7
3,020.4
3,347.3
2,861.7
3,395.6
3,537.5
3,376.4
3,273.6
3,032.6
2,277.6
2,047.0
1,819.3
1,548.0
1,712.3
1,733.0
2,027.3
2,032.0
2,722.3
2,180.0
2,725.5
2,836.8
4,297.3
4,425.1
3,728.4
4,301.3
4,414.0
4,473.7
4,487.0
4,305.0
2,154.4
Long-Term Debt
2,105.1
2,760.0
2,760.0
2,760.0
2,760.0
3,734.1
3,768.6
5,003.3
5,004.7
5,006.3
5,007.8
5,009.2
5,006.4
5,008.0
6,299.8
5,900.5
5,901.1
5,901.6
5,902.2
5,902.6
5,898.2
5,898.5
5,898.9
5,899.3
6,388.2
6,388.7
6,389.0
6,648.9
6,979.0
6,979.3
6,979.5
6,979.8
6,980.0
6,380.3
6,380.4
6,030.8
6,071.6
5,172.3
5,172.0
5,170.2
5,166.0
4,165.3
4,163.1
4,160.9
4,703.2
5,703.1
Other Liabilities
514.1
550.3
609.1
632.7
635.2
618.7
695.9
667.5
680.7
718.7
768.5
799.2
802.6
791.3
842.2
894.8
864.0
795.3
846.8
865.1
922.6
991.5
1,084.4
939.4
959.1
986.7
970.3
971.4
985.7
978.5
975.8
1,282.1
1,248.1
1,199.8
1,215.1
1,275.2
1,301.9
1,304.6
1,302.2
1,258.4
1,772.2
1,803.5
1,858.4
1,789.9
2,064.2
2,138.7
Deferred Income Taxes
2,965.6
3,033.3
3,133.3
3,382.4
3,455.9
3,423.7
3,424.0
3,501.7
3,571.5
3,681.0
3,858.3
3,867.2
3,990.4
4,160.3
4,513.2
4,327.4
4,631.7
4,970.7
5,185.1
5,522.4
5,541.1
5,797.9
6,301.8
6,933.7
6,836.6
6,779.4
4,557.2
4,452.3
4,255.8
4,068.9
3,943.7
5,028.4
5,023.7
5,059.5
5,107.6
3,518.2
3,689.6
3,865.8
4,199.9
4,413.4
4,520.2
4,738.4
4,922.8
5,046.1
5,091.1
4,837.9
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred Stock, Series B (1)
Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized
and 582,386,649 Shares and 582,213,016 Shares Issued
at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
202.5
202.5
202.5
202.5
202.5
202.5
202.5
202.5
202.7
202.7
202.7
202.7
202.7
202.7
202.7
202.7
202.7
202.7
202.7
202.7
205.5
205.5
205.5
205.5
205.5
205.5
205.5
205.5
205.5
205.5
205.5
205.8
205.8
205.8
205.8
205.8
205.8
205.8
205.8
205.8
205.8
205.8
205.8
205.8
205.8
205.8
Additional Paid in Capital
349.2
395.1
528.6
596.7
620.4
656.6
695.0
730.0
2,148.5
2,181.1
2,230.6
2,272.1
2,345.5
2,374.1
2,459.5
2,500.4
2,539.6
2,576.4
2,614.9
2,646.9
2,697.8
2,728.5
2,785.7
2,837.2
2,819.0
2,857.6
2,897.4
2,923.4
2,951.8
2,982.1
2,992.9
5,420.4
5,447.2
5,485.8
5,513.6
5,536.5
5,569.2
5,591.6
5,626.3
5,658.8
5,695.2
5,729.3
5,769.1
5,817.5
5,852.8
5,886.3
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(21.7)
130.5
291.6
339.7
405.2
314.6
375.9
440.1
485.4
492.9
372.4
401.7
429.5
400.1
451.4
439.9
427.8
408.3
425.3
415.8
402.8
426.6
387.7
(23.1)
(36.4)
(28.0)
(35.0)
(33.3)
(31.1)
(25.3)
(25.1)
(19.0)
(18.7)
(17.5)
(17.2)
(19.3)
(14.3)
(17.5)
(19.5)
(1.4)
(2.9)
(4.5)
(3.7)
(4.7)
(3.3)
(6.1)
Retained Earnings
8,588.7
8,535.6
8,502.9
8,866.8
8,945.7
8,966.2
8,855.9
8,870.2
8,963.5
9,213.4
9,711.2
9,789.3
10,067.5
10,417.4
10,726.8
10,175.6
10,619.4
11,228.0
11,639.3
12,168.3
12,760.9
13,398.9
14,410.7
14,763.1
14,501.8
14,414.9
10,247.4
9,870.8
9,308.5
8,923.7
8,641.7
8,398.1
8,330.0
8,256.4
8,260.0
10,593.5
11,125.0
11,714.7
12,778.1
13,543.1
14,050.7
14,731.6
15,179.4
15,648.6
15,440.1
14,312.5
Common Stock Held in Treasury, 142,025 Shares and 298,820
Shares at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)]
18%
18%
19%
17%
20%
23%
27%
30%
23%
23%
24%
26%
27%
26%
27%
29%
27%
26%
25%
23%
21%
22%
20%
18%
21%
22%
30%
31%
34%
34%
33%
28%
28%
28%
28%
25%
25%
24%
22%
19%
20%
16%
15%
13%
10%
14%
(1) Effective January 1, 2016, EOG adopted the provisions of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2015-03, "Interest - Computation of Interest (Subtopic 835-30): Simplifying the Presentation of Debt Issuance Costs" (ASU 2015-03). ASU 2015-03 requires that debt issuance costs be presented in the balance sheet as a direct reduction from the related debt liability rather than as an asset. In connection with the adoption of ASU 2015-03, EOG restated its balance sheets during the years 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 to reclassify unamortized debt issuance costs from "Other Assets" to "Long-Term Debt." Debt issuance costs related to EOG's senior unsecured credit facility remain classified as "Other Assets." Periods prior to these have not been restated for the effects of this ASU.
(2) Effective January 1, 2017, EOG adopted the provisions of ASU 2015-17, "Income Taxes (Topic 740): Balance Sheet Classification of Deferred Taxes" (ASU 2015-17), which simplifies the presentation of deferred taxes in a classified balance sheet by eliminating the requirement to separate deferred income tax liabilities and assets into current and noncurrent amounts. Instead, ASU 2015-17 requires that all deferred tax liabilities and assets be shown as noncurrent in a classfied balance sheet. In connection with the adoption of ASU 2015-17, EOG restated its balance sheets during the years 2014, 2015, and 2016 to reclassify current deferred income tax assets as noncurrent. Periods prior to these have not been restated for the effects of this ASU.
(1) Effective January 1, 2016, EOG adopted the provisions of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2015-03, "Interest - Computation of Interest (Subtopic 835-30): Simplifying the Presentation of Debt
Issuance Costs" (ASU 2015-03). ASU 2015-03 requires that debt issuance costs be presented in the balance sheet as a direct reduction from the related debt liability rather than as an asset. In
connection with the adoption of ASU 2015-03, EOG restated its balance sheets during the years 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 to reclassify unamortized debt issuance costs from "Other Assets" to "Long-
Term Debt." Debt issuance costs related to EOG's senior unsecured credit facility remain classified as "Other Assets." Periods prior to these have not been restated for the effects of this ASU.
(2) Effective January 1, 2017, EOG adopted the provisions of ASU 2015-17, "Income Taxes (Topic 740): Balance Sheet Classification of Deferred Taxes" (ASU 2015-17), which simplifies the
presentation of deferred taxes in a classified balance sheet by eliminating the requirement to separate deferred income tax liabilities and assets into current and noncurrent amounts. Instead, ASU 2015-
17 requires that all deferred tax liabilities and assets be shown as noncurrent in a classfied balance sheet. In connection with the adoption of ASU 2015-17, EOG restated its balance sheets during the
years 2014, 2015, and 2016 to reclassify current deferred income tax assets as noncurrent. Periods prior to these have not been restated for the effects of this ASU.
(3) Effective January 1, 2019, EOG adopted the provisions of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)" (ASU 2016-02). ASU 2016-02 and other related ASUs require
that lessees recognize a right-of-use (ROU) asset and related lease liability, representing the obligation to make lease payments for certain lease transactions, on the Condensed Consolidated
Balance Sheets and disclose additional leasing information. EOG elected to adopt ASU 2016-02 and other related ASUs using the modified retrospective approach with a cumulative-effect
adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings as of the effective date. Financial results reported in periods prior to January 1, 2019, are unchanged.
&9&A
5
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
EOG Resources, Inc.
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
(In Millions)
3/31
6/30
9/30
12/31
3/31
6/30
9/30
12/31
3/31
6/30
9/30
12/31
3/31
6/30
9/30
12/31
3/31
6/30
9/30
12/31
3/31
6/30
9/30
12/31
3/31
6/30
9/30
12/31
3/31
6/30
9/30
12/31
3/31
6/30
9/30
12/31
3/31
6/30
9/30
12/31
3/31
6/30
9/30
12/31
3/31
6/30
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
Net Income (Loss)
$158.7
$142.0
$146.2
$546.6
$118.0
$177.9
$107.0
$160.7
$134.0
$429.5
$970.4
$1,091.1
$324.0
$719.8
$1,075.3
$570.3
$494.7
$1,154.4
$1,616.9
$2,197.1
$660.9
$1,367.3
$2,470.9
$2,915.5
($169.7)
($164.5)
($4,240.2)
($4,524.5)
($471.8)
($764.3)
($954.3)
($1,096.7)
$28.5
$51.6
$152.1
$2,582.6
$638.6
$1,335.3
$2,526.3
$3,419.0
$635.4
$1,483.3
$2,098.4
$2,734.9
$9.8
($899.6)
Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
389.3
764.9
1,150.3
1,549.2
431.9
897.2
1,398.1
1,941.9
568.2
1,171.2
1,822.8
2,516.4
748.7
1,557.5
2,383.4
3,169.7
846.4
1,756.9
2,685.7
3,601.0
946.5
1,943.1
2,983.1
3,997.0
912.8
1,822.0
2,544.2
3,313.6
928.9
1,791.4
2,690.9
3,553.4
816.0
1,681.4
2,527.6
3,409.4
748.6
1,597.3
2,515.4
3,435.4
879.6
1,836.9
2,790.5
3,749.7
1,000.1
1,706.7
Impairments
65.5
112.5
181.9
305.8
69.6
150.0
502.9
742.6
89.3
448.0
531.4
1,031.0
133.2
187.4
250.2
1,270.7
53.5
91.5
177.4
286.9
113.4
152.4
207.9
743.6
69.4
138.0
6,445.4
6,613.6
71.6
144.3
322.3
620.3
193.2
272.1
325.8
479.2
64.6
116.3
160.9
347.0
72.4
184.5
289.8
517.9
1,572.9
1,878.3
Stock-Based Compensation Expenses
26.4
48.5
74.5
95.2
22.5
45.0
81.7
107.4
27.4
53.4
95.1
128.3
28.3
55.5
101.3
127.8
30.4
57.7
103.2
134.1
35.6
65.1
103.6
145.1
33.0
61.7
101.9
130.6
32.4
59.5
97.1
128.1
30.4
58.0
101.5
133.8
35.5
67.3
116.3
155.3
39.1
77.7
132.3
174.7
40.1
79.6
Deferred Income Taxes
83.2
62.2
39.8
174.4
36.7
24.5
53.1
76.2
31.3
206.1
499.3
499.3
110.2
278.7
385.9
292.9
200.8
488.6
657.7
874.8
232.8
479.1
974.5
1,705.0
(97.2)
(154.8)
(2,377.0)
(2,482.3)
(196.7)
(384.3)
(492.5)
(515.2)
0.7
35.2
114.9
(1,473.9)
171.4
347.6
681.7
894.2
106.3
324.3
508.6
631.7
44.8
(207.7)
(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
(0.3)
(0.8)
(0.6)
(535.4)
0.7
(7.6)
(72.4)
(223.5)
(71.7)
(235.5)
(443.0)
(492.9)
(67.5)
(180.8)
(248.1)
(192.7)
(164.2)
(177.4)
(185.6)
(197.6)
(11.5)
(15.3)
(75.7)
(507.6)
(1.6)
3.9
5.1
8.8
(9.1)
6.4
(101.8)
(205.8)
16.7
25.7
33.9
99.1
15.0
21.3
(94.7)
(174.5)
3.8
(4.2)
(3.7)
(123.6)
(16.5)
(29.7)
Other, Net
(0.4)
2.5
3.3
6.7
(1.0)
(1.3)
(2.3)
(0.5)
2.5
(0.8)
2.2
15.1
0.4
(3.4)
(10.3)
0.7
8.3
8.7
0.5
11.1
5.4
1.0
17.2
48.1
12.5
6.8
3.7
11.9
5.4
30.0
42.2
61.7
(3.1)
(6.7)
(4.5)
6.5
2.0
13.5
15.3
7.1
3.0
5.4
4.2
4.5
(8.8)
0.2
Dry Hole Costs
3.0
36.6
39.7
51.2
23.1
42.4
45.1
72.5
23.0
24.7
47.3
53.2
-
11.1
13.0
15.0
4.0
39.7
59.3
74.7
8.3
13.9
30.3
48.5
14.7
14.1
14.3
14.7
0.2
-
10.4
10.7
-
-
0.1
4.6
-
4.9
5.3
5.4
0.1
3.9
28.0
28.0
0.4
0.5
Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts
Total (Gains) Losses
(351.4)
(385.0)
(405.8)
(431.8)
(7.8)
(44.8)
(105.8)
(61.9)
66.8
(122.9)
(480.5)
(626.1)
(134.2)
(322.7)
(327.3)
(393.7)
105.0
(86.5)
206.9
166.3
155.7
385.0
(84.1)
(834.3)
(76.2)
(27.7)
(57.0)
(61.9)
(5.4)
38.9
33.8
99.6
(62.0)
(71.5)
(64.9)
(19.8)
59.8
245.7
297.7
165.6
20.6
(156.7)
(242.6)
(180.3)
(1,205.8)
(1,079.4)
Net Cash Received from (Payments for)
Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts
311.0
655.7
987.0
1,277.6
23.0
38.8
25.2
7.0
24.9
31.3
83.7
180.7
133.6
306.8
555.9
711.5
67.0
136.0
115.3
116.4
(34.0)
(120.9)
(188.9)
34.0
367.7
561.1
661.0
730.1
17.7
2.9
(22.2)
(22.2)
1.9
2.6
4.7
7.4
(22.0)
(88.3)
(180.2)
(258.9)
20.8
31.3
139.7
231.2
84.4
723.8
Excess Tax Benefits from Stock-Based Compensation
(4.7)
(21.9)
(34.1)
(76.1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(16.6)
(22.1)
(49.4)
(67.0)
(11.7)
(21.9)
(50.2)
(55.8)
(27.4)
(63.8)
(87.8)
(99.4)
(8.9)
(16.4)
(24.2)
(26.0)
-
(11.8)
(22.1)
(29.4)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other, Net
2.9
6.9
9.4
18.9
2.5
8.5
13.4
17.3
6.2
13.2
21.1
26.5
3.4
9.9
12.7
14.4
5.0
7.8
16.2
18.2
3.6
7.2
8.7
13.0
1.6
6.3
8.9
12.5
1.4
5.0
7.5
11.0
(0.3)
(0.2)
0.3
1.2
(0.5)
(0.3)
1.7
3.1
1.0
1.6
1.2
1.0
(0.4)
(0.7)
Changes in Components of Working Capital
and Other Assets and Liabilities
Accounts Receivable
157.0
149.0
119.1
(47.8)
(95.8)
(39.3)
(124.8)
(339.1)
(113.9)
(165.3)
(129.0)
(339.7)
(89.9)
115.4
(112.2)
(178.7)
(236.8)
(164.8)
(213.8)
(23.6)
(144.3)
(249.3)
(341.0)
85.0
353.1
298.2
448.3
641.4
132.4
(22.6)
(11.9)
(232.8)
28.7
103.8
(25.4)
(392.1)
(109.7)
(309.8)
(553.5)
(368.2)
(309.0)
(69.8)
(5.9)
(91.8)
722.2
1,191.4
Inventories
(22.9)
(22.2)
(23.6)
(50.1)
(53.3)
(67.4)
(134.2)
(171.8)
(67.7)
(127.1)
(167.6)
(176.6)
10.2
(103.6)
(154.8)
(156.8)
(15.1)
22.1
61.1
53.4
(68.9)
(109.8)
(119.2)
(162.0)
(62.2)
37.6
27.0
58.5
57.6
95.8
137.6
170.7
24.8
(6.1)
(17.7)
(174.5)
(106.8)
(192.2)
(286.8)
(395.4)
(19.0)
(11.3)
55.6
90.3
102.7
84.6
Accounts Payable
(352.6)
(414.8)
(361.7)
(153.6)
147.6
254.8
527.3
654.8
165.5
189.3
245.4
351.1
236.6
176.4
83.7
(17.2)
186.1
141.4
145.2
178.7
361.8
347.5
566.8
543.6
(677.9)
(999.6)
(1,310.2)
(1,409.2)
(289.6)
(203.3)
(201.2)
(74.1)
20.4
76.7
112.9
324.2
53.7
456.0
537.5
439.3
194.1
126.8
134.3
168.5
433.5
(1,184.7)
Accrued Taxes Payable
19.2
4.2
16.1
90.9
(3.8)
(6.0)
(40.1)
(53.1)
79.8
94.3
101.2
92.6
(5.2)
14.4
42.8
78.1
9.0
24.8
73.2
75.1
139.8
115.7
176.4
16.5
2.1
64.1
77.6
11.8
2.5
93.3
114.0
92.8
(38.6)
(39.1)
(50.0)
(63.9)
22.0
22.5
(36.9)
(92.4)
115.0
53.3
88.0
40.1
(54.6)
(61.1)
Other Assets
1.4
(7.5)
(4.3)
(5.5)
(13.5)
(24.5)
(16.1)
(32.2)
(18.7)
(4.8)
(28.6)
(23.6)
(108.8)
(102.3)
(120.1)
(118.5)
(47.2)
(92.3)
(78.8)
(109.6)
(12.5)
(141.5)
(62.0)
(14.4)
59.2
76.1
147.0
118.1
3.9
(33.6)
(12.5)
(40.7)
(44.7)
(61.1)
(83.9)
(658.6)
(8.9)
(62.8)
(103.3)
(125.4)
(6.9)
487.4
394.6
358.0
58.3
253.0
Other Liabilities
(18.1)
(24.8)
9.4
(12.3)
(5.5)
(10.9)
44.3
19.3
8.6
(12.0)
37.0
15.0
(5.1)
(27.4)
39.9
36.1
(52.9)
(51.4)
10.9
(20.4)
(29.2)
57.1
66.6
75.4
(31.9)
(48.8)
(15.6)
(66.3)
8.0
1.6
36.8
(16.2)
(51.2)
(66.9)
(69.2)
(89.9)
(29.1)
(53.2)
(14.8)
10.9
(54.1)
(58.1)
(18.3)
(56.6)
(66.1)
(64.4)
Changes in Components of Working Capital
Associated with Investing and Financing Activities
138.6
169.2
147.1
118.5
(74.6)
(136.0)
(216.7)
(209.0)
2.0
76.6
133.2
237.0
(223.7)
(97.4)
87.7
74.2
(57.4)
(19.6)
(72.9)
(51.4)
(68.3)
(31.6)
(108.6)
(103.4)
260.0
169.8
519.2
499.8
2.2
(54.5)
(119.8)
(156.1)
(63.3)
(79.1)
(120.4)
90.0
18.0
(27.3)
95.5
301.1
(94.4)
(22.0)
(38.8)
(115.0)
(132.1)
282.2
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
605.8
1,277.2
2,093.7
2,922.4
620.3
1,301.3
2,085.7
2,708.6
957.5
2,069.2
3,341.4
4,578.4
1,077.6
2,573.2
4,009.6
5,236.8
1,424.9
3,315.7
5,328.2
7,329.4
2,267.7
4,202.2
6,538.7
8,649.2
960.5
1,847.9
2,979.4
3,595.2
291.6
794.7
1,554.3
2,359.1
898.1
1,976.4
2,937.8
4,265.3
1,552.2
3,493.8
5,683.4
7,768.6
1,607.8
4,294.3
6,355.9
8,163.2
2,584.9
2,673.0
Investing Cash Flows
Additions to Oil and Gas Properties
(822.6)
(1,433.6)
(2,267.9)
(3,176.9)
(1,063.4)
(2,288.2)
(3,740.9)
(5,210.6)
(1,527.9)
(3,122.6)
(4,665.5)
(6,294.3)
(1,878.8)
(3,748.2)
(5,326.9)
(6,735.3)
(1,604.1)
(3,250.1)
(5,084.3)
(6,697.1)
(1,736.6)
(3,724.5)
(5,653.0)
(7,519.7)
(1,428.7)
(2,611.9)
(3,918.1)
(4,725.2)
(547.4)
(1,143.5)
(1,781.6)
(2,489.7)
(912.2)
(1,885.4)
(2,928.0)
(3,950.9)
(1,365.1)
(2,980.3)
(4,571.9)
(5,839.3)
(1,939.4)
(3,446.5)
(4,866.9)
(6,151.9)
(1,566.0)
(1,990.0)
Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment
(65.0)
(151.8)
(240.6)
(326.2)
(61.5)
(115.7)
(223.1)
(370.8)
(159.8)
(340.1)
(502.1)
(656.4)
(170.7)
(315.5)
(477.3)
(619.8)
(92.2)
(183.5)
(271.1)
(363.6)
(166.0)
(403.0)
(587.2)
(727.1)
(116.9)
(201.6)
(252.3)
(288.0)
(25.8)
(44.6)
(60.3)
(93.0)
(34.3)
(88.1)
(139.6)
(173.3)
(76.1)
(144.9)
(202.4)
(237.2)
(61.0)
(116.9)
(187.4)
(270.6)
(122.8)
(147.4)
Acquisition of Galveston LNG Inc.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(210.0)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Proceeds from Sales of Assets
0.4
0.8
2.5
212.0
3.8
41.9
126.4
672.6
260.1
944.5
1,294.6
1,433.1
450.1
1,111.5
1,213.6
1,309.8
479.4
579.9
587.3
760.6
19.8
74.5
91.3
569.3
1.1
116.2
144.3
192.8
6.6
252.5
457.7
1,119.2
46.8
175.3
191.6
226.8
2.8
8.3
11.5
227.4
15.0
17.6
35.4
140.3
25.8
43.4
Changes in Restricted Cash
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(52.3)
(68.1)
(65.8)
(9.1)
(91.2)
(91.2)
60.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net Cash Received from Yates Transaction
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
54.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other Investing Activities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(20.0)
(20.0)
-
-
-
(10.0)
-
-
Changes in Components of Working Capital
-
-
-
Associated with Investing Activities
(138.5)
(169.1)
(146.8)
(118.2)
74.3
135.7
216.5
208.9
(0.2)
(76.9)
(133.5)
(237.3)
224.1
97.7
(87.7)
(73.9)
57.2
19.4
72.9
51.1
68.3
31.6
109.0
103.5
(259.7)
(169.9)
(519.3)
(499.9)
(2.2)
54.5
120.6
156.1
63.3
79.1
120.5
(89.9)
(18.0)
27.3
(95.5)
(301.1)
94.4
22.1
38.7
115.0
132.1
(282.2)
Other, Net
0.6
1.4
1.4
(5.3)
7.1
(4.2)
(4.2)
7.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(1,025.1)
(1,752.3)
(2,651.4)
(3,414.6)
(1,039.7)
(2,230.5)
(3,625.3)
(4,902.8)
(1,427.8)
(2,595.1)
(4,006.5)
(5,754.9)
(1,375.3)
(2,854.5)
(4,678.3)
(6,119.2)
(1,159.7)
(2,886.6)
(4,763.3)
(6,314.8)
(1,823.6)
(4,112.6)
(6,131.1)
(7,513.6)
(1,804.2)
(2,867.2)
(4,545.4)
(5,320.3)
(568.8)
(881.1)
(1,263.6)
(1,252.9)
(836.4)
(1,719.1)
(2,755.5)
(3,987.4)
(1,456.4)
(3,089.6)
(4,878.3)
(6,170.2)
(1,891.0)
(3,523.7)
(4,980.2)
(6,177.2)
(1,530.9)
(2,376.2)
Financing Cash Flows
Net Commercial Paper Borrowings
208.1
-
-
-
-
-
33.7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
29.7
259.7
(259.7)
(259.7)
(259.7)
(259.7)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Long-Term Debt Borrowings
-
900.0
900.0
900.0
-
991.4
991.4
2,478.6
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,234.1
1,234.1
-
-
-
-
496.2
496.2
496.2
496.2
990.2
990.2
990.2
990.2
991.1
991.1
991.1
991.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,483.9
Long-Term Debt Repayments
-
-
-
-
-
(37.0)
(37.0)
(37.0)
-
-
-
(220.0)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(400.0)
(500.0)
(500.0)
(500.0)
(500.0)
-
(500.0)
(500.0)
(500.0)
(400.0)
(400.0)
(400.0)
(563.8)
-
-
(600.0)
(600.0)
-
-
-
(350.0)
-
(900.0)
(900.0)
(900.0)
-
(1,000.0)
Settlement of Foreign Currency Swap
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(31.5)
(31.5)
(31.5)
(31.5)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Common Stock Sold
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,388.2
1,388.3
1,388.3
1,388.3
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dividends Paid
(33.5)
(69.5)
(106.0)
(142.2)
(36.3)
(75.2)
(114.3)
(153.2)
(39.0)
(81.6)
(124.1)
(167.2)
(43.2)
(88.9)
(134.4)
(181.1)
(46.2)
(97.0)
(147.7)
(199.2)
(51.8)
(119.7)
(187.7)
(279.7)
(91.7)
(183.1)
(274.6)
(367.0)
(92.1)
(184.0)
(276.7)
(372.9)
(96.7)
(193.0)
(289.3)
(386.5)
(97.0)
(203.6)
(311.1)
(438.0)
(127.5)
(254.7)
(420.9)
(588.2)
(167.1)
(384.1)
Excess Tax Benefits from Stock-Based Compensation
4.7
21.9
34.1
76.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
16.6
22.1
49.4
67.0
11.7
21.9
50.2
55.8
27.4
63.8
87.8
99.5
8.9
16.4
24.2
26.1
-
11.8
22.1
29.4
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Treasury Stock Purchased
(4.9)
(6.1)
(9.9)
(11.0)
(5.4)
(7.3)
(10.3)
(11.3)
(15.0)
(16.7)
(21.4)
(24.0)
(20.1)
(22.6)
(44.8)
(58.6)
(11.0)
(21.1)
(55.6)
(63.8)
(28.9)
(89.5)
(114.8)
(127.4)
(15.4)
(26.4)
(43.4)
(48.8)
(12.7)
(28.8)
(55.6)
(82.1)
(18.6)
(21.7)
(50.4)
(63.4)
(16.8)
(32.0)
(58.6)
(63.5)
(6.3)
(8.4)
(22.2)
(25.2)
(4.7)
(5.1)
Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and
Employee Stock Purchase Plan
1.2
8.0
13.7
20.5
5.3
21.0
24.5
34.6
17.4
24.6
26.9
35.9
20.2
33.0
59.7
82.9
8.0
20.8
30.1
38.8
1.0
10.4
11.7
22.2
4.0
14.5
15.0
22.7
2.7
10.6
14.3
23.3
2.3
9.6
11.2
20.8
1.4
11.1
12.1
20.5
0.4
8.7
9.6
18.0
0.1
8.6
Repayment of Capital Lease Obligation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1.4)
(2.8)
(1.4)
(2.9)
(4.3)
(5.8)
(1.5)
(3.0)
(4.5)
(6.0)
(1.5)
(3.1)
(4.6)
(6.2)
(1.6)
(3.2)
(4.8)
(1.6)
(1.6)
(3.2)
(4.9)
(6.5)
(1.7)
(3.3)
(5.1)
(8.2)
(3.2)
(6.4)
(9.6)
(12.9)
(3.6)
(8.5)
Changes in working Capital Associated with
Financing Activities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.1
0.1
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other, Net (1)
(0.1)
(8.8)
(9.2)
(9.2)
0.3
(0.9)
(6.3)
(8.3)
(1.8)
0.2
0.3
(4.5)
(0.4)
(0.3)
(1.8)
(1.8)
0.2
0.3
-
0.3
(0.9)
(0.9)
(1.3)
(1.0)
(1.9)
(1.4)
(5.8)
(5.8)
(1.6)
(1.6)
(2.5)
(6.4)
-
-
(0.1)
(0.1)
0.1
-
-
-
-
(4.9)
(5.0)
(5.0)
-
(2.6)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
175.5
845.5
822.7
834.2
(36.1)
892.0
881.7
2,303.4
1,349.8
1,314.8
1,270.0
1,008.5
(26.9)
(56.7)
1,160.8
1,139.7
(38.7)
(78.0)
(127.3)
(573.9)
(90.0)
(174.2)
(244.1)
(327.7)
892.6
307.1
230.7
370.9
226.1
136.2
28.2
(242.7)
(114.6)
(208.3)
(933.5)
(1,035.7)
(114.0)
(227.8)
(362.6)
(839.1)
(136.6)
(1,165.7)
(1,348.1)
(1,513.3)
(175.3)
92.2
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
(2.3)
5.3
12.2
12.5
(0.2)
1.5
(0.1)
(6.1)
(0.1)
(0.4)
(7.1)
(5.2)
2.9
2.7
4.8
3.4
5.1
0.5
4.8
1.1
(5.1)
(3.5)
(0.6)
(38.9)
(8.7)
(7.6)
(9.2)
(14.5)
1.1
11.4
11.3
17.9
(0.4)
0.5
(2.6)
(7.9)
0.1
(2.4)
(2.7)
(37.9)
-
-
(0.1)
(0.3)
0.2
(0.5)
Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
(246.1)
375.7
277.2
354.5
(455.7)
(35.7)
(658.0)
103.1
879.4
788.5
597.8
(173.2)
(321.7)
(335.3)
496.9
260.7
231.6
351.6
442.4
441.8
349.0
(88.1)
162.9
769.0
40.2
(719.8)
(1,344.5)
(1,368.7)
(50.0)
61.2
330.2
881.4
(53.3)
49.5
(753.8)
(765.7)
(18.1)
174.0
439.8
721.4
(419.8)
(395.1)
27.5
472.4
878.9
388.5
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
331.3
331.3
331.3
331.3
685.8
685.8
685.8
685.8
788.9
788.9
788.9
788.9
615.7
615.7
615.7
615.7
876.4
876.4
876.4
876.4
1,318.2
1,318.2
1,318.2
1,318.2
2,087.2
2,087.2
2,087.2
2,087.2
718.5
718.5
718.5
718.5
1,599.9
1,599.9
1,599.9
1,599.9
834.2
834.2
834.2
834.2
1,555.6
1,555.6
1,555.6
1,555.6
2,028.0
2,028.0
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
$85.2
$707.0
$608.5
$685.8
$230.1
$650.1
$27.8
$788.9
$1,668.3
$1,577.4
$1,386.7
$615.7
$294.0
$280.4
$1,112.6
$876.4
$1,108.0
$1,228.0
$1,318.8
$1,318.2
$1,667.2
$1,230.1
$1,481.1
$2,087.2
$2,127.4
$1,367.4
$742.7
$718.5
$668.5
$779.7
$1,048.7
$1,599.9
$1,546.6
$1,649.4
$846.1
$834.2
$816.1
$1,008.2
$1,274.0
$1,555.6
$1,135.8
$1,160.5
$1,583.1
$2,028.0
$2,906.9
$2,416.5
(1)
Other, net includes debt issuance costs of $2.6 million, $5.0 million, zero, zero, $1.6 million, $5.9 million, $0.9 million, zero, $1.6 million, $4.8 million, $8.3 million, and $8.9 million at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, and 2009 respectively.
&9&A
6
ADDITIONAL OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
EOG Resources, Inc.
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Net Developed Lease Acreage (Acres in Thousands)
United States
1,246
1,325
1,303
1,258
1,453
1,621
1,700
2,225
2,048
1,884
2,035
Canada
1,671
1,025
1,021
1,002
1,007
95
46
36
36
36
36
Trinidad
64
64
65
65
66
66
66
67
67
67
67
China
131
131
131
131
131
131
131
131
131
131
131
United Kingdom
3
3
3
3
2
2
2
6
6
-
-
Total Net Developed Lease Acreage
3,115
2,548
2,523
2,459
2,659
1,915
1,945
2,464
2,288
2,118
2,269
Net Undeveloped Lease Acreage (Acres in Thousands)
United States
4,184
4,403
3,573
2,970
2,706
2,591
2,006
2,237
2,152
2,410
2,273
Canada
1,660
1,258
748
638
482
183
161
98
99
99
96
Other
China
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Argentina
-
-
-
79
95
95
79
-
-
-
-
Trinidad
156
39
39
39
39
39
40
39
115
115
115
United Kingdom
277
190
95
95
54
35
7
4
4
-
-
Total Net Undeveloped Lease Acreage
6,277
5,890
4,455
3,821
3,376
2,943
2,293
2,378
2,370
2,624
2,484
Total Net Developed and Undeveloped Lease Acreage
9,392
8,438
6,978
6,280
6,035
4,858
4,238
4,842
4,658
4,742
4,753
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Net Working Interest Well Completions
Exploratory
United States
Gas
17.5
7.4
3.2
6.5
2.0
-
-
-
-
-
-
Oil
14.5
16.0
8.7
7.2
6.0
11.0
2.0
1.0
-
-
4.0
Dry
5.6
9.8
2.0
0.5
3.0
5.0
-0
-
1.0
1.0
1.0
Total
37.6
33.2
13.9
14.2
11.0
16.0
2.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
5.0
International
Gas
-
3
1.0
-
2.0
2.0
4.0
-
1.0
2.0
-
Oil
4.0
1.0
2.0
3.9
2.0
1.0
-
-
-
-
-
Dry
0.7
2.7
2.0
1.0
1.0
1.0
2.0
-
1.0
-
2.0
Total
4.7
6.5
5.0
4.9
5.0
4.0
6.0
-
2.0
2.0
2.0
Total Exploratory
42.3
39.7
18.9
19.1
16.0
20.0
8.0
1.0
3.0
3.0
7.0
Development
United States
Gas
351.6
374.0
139.0
100.3
50.0
39.0
14.0
17.0
21.0
37.0
22.0
Oil
142.6
459.0
687.2
704.7
787.7
807.0
457.0
420.0
490.0
704.0
721.0
Dry
21.5
29.4
17.7
7.0
15.2
7.0
8.0
6.0
13.0
18.0
12.0
Total
515.7
862.4
843.9
812.0
852.9
853.0
479.0
443.0
524.0
759.0
755.0
International
Gas
48.1
24.5
10.9
3.0
1.0
1.0
2.0
1.0
9.0
1.0
3.0
Oil
38.0
128.0
94.5
80.1
79.0
35.0
-
-
-
-
-
Dry
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
86.1
152.5
105.4
83.1
80.0
36.0
2.0
1.0
9.0
1.0
3.0
Total Development
601.8
1,014.9
949.3
895.1
932.9
889.0
481.0
444.0
533.0
760.0
758.0
Total Net Working Interest Well Completions
644.1
1,054.6
968.2
914.2
948.9
909.0
489.0
445.0
536.0
763.0
765.0
&9&A
7
NET PROVED AND PROVED DEVELOPED RESERVE SUMMARY
EOG Resources, Inc.
Liquids (MBbl) (1)
Natural Gas (Bcf)
Oil Equivalent (MBoe)
U.S.
Canada (3)
Trinidad
Other
Total
U.S.
Canada (3)
Trinidad
Other
Total
U.S.
Canada (3)
Trinidad
Other
Total
International (2)
International (2)
International (2)
Net proved reserves at December 31, 2008
205,846
10,795
8,326
65
225,032
4,889.0
1,237.2
1,198.1
14.9
7,339.2
1,020,671
217,002
208,013
2,548
1,448,234
Revisions of previous estimates
10,511
(1,109)
(1,760)
17
7,659
(378.0)
(447.2)
(104.9)
3.0
(927.1)
(52,487)
(75,638)
(19,250)
515
(146,860)
Purchases in place
21,467
-
-
-
21,467
450.8
-0
-
-0
450.8
96,605
-
-
-
96,605
Extensions, discoveries & other additions
76,804
19,807
-
-
96,611
1,925.0
846.5
-
-
2,771.5
397,642
160,882
-
-
558,524
Sales in place
(8,973)
(50)
-
-
(9,023)
(114.4)
(5)
-
-
(119.5)
(28,032)
(898)
-
-
(28,930)
Production
(25,714)
(1,885)
(1,123)
(24)
(28,746)
(422.3)
(81.9)
(107.4)
(5.2)
(616.8)
(96,107)
(15,540)
(19,016)
(891)
(131,554)
Net proved reserves at December 31, 2009
279,941
27,558
5,443
58
313,000
6,350.1
1,549.5
985.8
12.7
8,898.1
1,338,292
285,808
169,747
2,172
1,796,019
Revisions of previous estimates
19,177
(300)
(754)
20
18,143
(222.7)
(29.9)
(88.6)
1.9
(339.3)
(17,945)
(5,288)
(15,513)
342
(38,404)
Purchases in place
13
-
-
-
13
-
-
-
-
-
14
-
-
-
14
Extensions, discoveries & other additions
241,700
3,219
1,751
48
246,718
821.3
3.4
63
8
895.6
378,582
3,789
12,250
1,363
395,984
Sales in place
(1,084)
(595)
-
-
(1,679)
(34.6)
(316.2)
-
-
(350.8)
(6,860)
(53,288)
-
-
(60,148)
Production
(33,856)
(2,771)
(1,709)
(28)
(38,364)
(422.6)
(73.0)
(132.6)
(5.2)
(633.4)
(104,277)
(14,937)
(23,815)
(901)
(143,930)
Net proved reserves at December 31, 2010
505,891
27,111
4,731
98
537,831
6,491.5
1,133.8
827.6
17.3
8,470.2
1,587,806
216,084
142,669
2,976
1,949,535
Revisions of previous estimates
14,811
(4,568)
18
25
10,286
(344.0)
(49.8)
(24.2)
1.3
(416.7)
(42,526)
(12,865)
(4,011)
239
(59,163)
Purchases in place
26
-
-
-
26
3.0
-
-
-
3.0
521
-
-
-
521
Extensions, discoveries & other additions
267,840
449
-
-
268,289
634.6
-0
74.7
4.5
713.8
373,602
448
12,455
750
387,255
Sales in place
(14,309)
-
-
-
(14,309)
(323.6)
-
-
-
(323.6)
(68,247)
-
-
-
(68,247)
Production
(52,377)
(3,198)
(1,242)
(25)
(56,842)
(415.7)
(48.1)
(127.4)
(4.6)
(595.8)
(121,648)
(11,219)
(22,484)
(787)
(156,138)
Net proved reserves at December 31, 2011
721,882
19,794
3,507
98
745,281
6,045.8
1,035.9
750.7
18.5
7,850.9
1,729,508
192,448
128,629
3,178
2,053,763
Revisions of previous estimates
51,398
(1,930)
71
5
49,544
(1,736.0)
(894.5)
(24.1)
1.6
(2,653.0)
(237,936)
(151,015)
(3,953)
283
(392,621)
Purchases in place
1,622
-
-
-
1,622
14.8
-
-
-
14.8
4,098
-
-
-
4,098
Extensions, discoveries & other additions
312,567
5,859
-
8,834
327,260
477.8
-
-
0.3
478.1
392,196
5,860
-
8,876
406,932
Sales in place
(23,221)
(1,420)
-
-
(24,641)
(386.2)
(8.5)
-
-
(394.7)
(87,588)
(2,832)
-
-
(90,420)
Production
(74,813)
(2,883)
(550)
(39)
(78,285)
(380.2)
(34.6)
(138.4)
(3.4)
(556.6)
(138,170)
(8,657)
(23,616)
(611)
(171,054)
Net proved reserves at December 31, 2012
989,435
19,420
3,028
8,898
1,020,781
4,036.0
98.3
588.2
17.0
4,739.5
1,662,108
35,804
101,060
11,726
1,810,698
Revisions of previous estimates
69,825
(5,914)
(991)
(142)
62,778
264.0
31.4
(17.4)
(0.7)
277.3
113,823
(676)
(3,892)
(265)
108,990
Purchases in place
2,299
-
-
-
2,299
5.7
-
-
-
5.7
3,241
-
-
-
3,241
Extensions, discoveries & other additions
299,210
683
-
58
299,951
504.7
0.1
79.5
9.8
594.1
383,324
693
13,245
1,703
398,965
Sales in place
(3,808)
-
-
-
(3,808)
(69.4)
-
-
-
(69.4)
(15,375)
-
-
-
(15,375)
Production
(100,910)
(2,865)
(447)
(33)
(104,255)
(342.3)
(27.7)
(129.6)
(2.8)
(502.4)
(157,955)
(7,482)
(22,049)
(490)
(187,976)
Net proved reserves at December 31, 2013
1,256,051
11,324
1,590
8,781
1,277,746
4,398.7
102.1
520.7
23.3
5,044.8
1,989,166
28,339
88,364
12,674
2,118,543
Revisions of previous estimates
55,751
(320)
99
(65)
55,465
252.2
9.8
12.9
(4.3)
270.6
97,782
1,316
2,245
(775)
100,568
Purchases in place
11,517
-
-
-
11,517
17.1
-
-
-
17.1
14,367
-
-
-
14,367
Extensions, discoveries & other additions
411,223
-
-
14
411,237
638.3
-
4.5
4.7
647.5
517,613
-
758
796
519,167
Sales in place
(5,923)
(8,479)
-
-
(14,402)
(52.4)
(78.7)
-
-
(131.1)
(14,661)
(21,602)
-
-
(36,263)
Production
(132,007)
(2,362)
(350)
(26)
(134,745)
(348.4)
(22.3)
(132.5)
(3.1)
(506.3)
(190,065)
(6,080)
(22,430)
(551)
(219,126)
Net proved reserves at December 31, 2014
1,596,612
163
1,339
8,704
1,606,818
4,905.5
10.9
405.6
20.6
5,342.6
2,414,202
1,973
68,937
12,144
2,497,256
Adjustment to include Canada in Other International
-
(163)
-
163
-
-
(10.9)
-
10.9
-
-
(1,973)
-
1,973
-
Revisions of previous estimates
(228,214)
-
(1)
68
(228,147)
(1,453.1)
-
16.8
5.6
(1,430.7)
(470,401)
-
2,802
995
(466,604)
Purchases in place
44,173
-
-
-
44,173
72.3
-
-
-
72.3
56,215
-
-
-
56,215
Extensions, discoveries & other additions
190,457
-
63
13
190,533
306.3
-
21.7
4.4
332.4
241,513
-
3,682
736
245,931
Sales in place
(814)
-
-
(197)
(1,011)
(3.9)
-
-
(11.1)
(15.0)
(1,467)
-
-
(2,039)
(3,506)
Production
(131,479)
-
(332)
(84)
(131,895)
(337.3)
-
(127.5)
(10.9)
(475.7)
(187,701)
-
(21,578)
(1,896)
(211,175)
Net proved reserves at December 31, 2015
1,470,735
-
1,069
8,667
1,480,471
3,489.8
-
316.6
19.5
3,825.9
2,052,361
-
53,843
11,913
2,118,117
Revisions of previous estimates
95,811
-
54
861
96,726
298.4
-
29.5
5.2
333.1
145,542
-
4,978
1,722
152,242
Purchases in place
27,079
-
-
-
27,079
91.5
-
-
-
91.5
42,330
-
-
-
42,330
Extensions, discoveries & other additions
165,303
-
-
-
165,303
202.1
-
59.9
-
262.0
198,973
-
9,990
-
208,963
Sales in place
(42,339)
-
-
-
(42,339)
(752.0)
-
-
-
(752.0)
(167,669)
-
-
-
(167,669)
Production
(131,732)
-
(284)
(1,273)
(133,289)
(308.6)
-
(125.1)
(8.9)
(442.6)
(183,145)
-
(21,150)
(2,755)
(207,050)
Net proved reserves at December 31, 2016
1,584,857
-
839
8,255
1,593,951
3,021.2
-
280.9
15.8
3,317.9
2,088,392
-
47,661
10,880
2,146,933
Revisions of previous estimates
104,778
-
80
(179)
104,679
602.8
-
(27.4)
8.6
584.0
205,262
-
(4,493)
1,249
202,018
Purchases in place
1,532
-
-
-
1,532
4.8
-
-
-
4.8
2,332
-
-
-
2,332
Extensions, discoveries & other additions
282,140
-
301
119
282,560
619.3
-
174.2
35.9
829.4
385,354
-
29,340
6,104
420,798
Sales in place
(11,280)
-
-
-
(11,280)
(56.4)
-
-
-
(56.4)
(20,687)
-
-
-
(20,687)
Production
(154,483)
-
(322)
(191)
(154,996)
(293.2)
-
(114.3)
(9.1)
(416.6)
(203,351)
-
(19,366)
(1,707)
(224,424)
Net proved reserves at December 31, 2017
1,807,544
-
898
8,004
1,816,446
3,898.5
-
313.4
51.2
4,263.1
2,457,302
-
53,142
16,526
2,526,970
Revisions of previous estimates
10,705
-
(183)
44
10,566
(127.2)
-
20.7
15.0
(91.5)
(10,500)
-
3,272
2,544
(4,684)
Purchases in place
4,749
-
-
-
4,749
41.3
-
-
-
41.3
11,640
-
-
-
11,640
Extensions, discoveries & other additions
510,412
-
-
15
510,427
951.4
-
-
4.6
956.0
668,972
-
-
778
669,750
Sales in place
(809)
-
-
(6,310)
(7,119)
(22.2)
-
-
-
(22.2)
(4,509)
-
-
(6,310)
(10,819)
Production
(186,588)
-
(298)
(1,542)
(188,428)
(351.2)
-
(97.1)
(11.2)
(459.5)
(245,127)
-
(16,478)
(3,406)
(265,011)
Net proved reserves at December 31, 2018
2,146,013
-
417
211
2,146,641
4,390.6
-
237.0
59.6
4,687.2
2,877,778
-
39,936
10,132
2,927,846
Revisions of previous estimates
(37,579)
-
85
(8)
(37,502)
(184.4)
-
47.0
2.6
(134.8)
(68,317)
-
7,915
431
(59,971)
Purchases in place
4,807
-
-
-
4,807
71.7
-
-
-
71.7
16,761
-
-
-
16,761
Extensions, discoveries & other additions
537,750
-
-
28
537,778
1,175.9
-
87.5
9.7
1,273.1
733,730
-
14,577
1,661
749,968
Sales in place
(2,137)
-
-
-
(2,137)
(14.5)
-
-
-
(14.5)
(4,555)
-
-
-
(4,555)
Production
(215,202)
-
(236)
(40)
(215,478)
(404.5)
-
(95.4)
(13.1)
(513.0)
(282,619)
-
(16,130)
(2,232)
(300,981)
Net proved reserves at December 31, 2019
2,433,652
-
266
191
2,434,109
5,034.8
-
276.1
58.8
5,369.7
3,272,778
-
46,298
9,992
3,329,068
Liquids (MBbl) (1)
Natural Gas (Bcf)
Oil Equivalent (MBoe)
Net Proved Developed Reserves at
U.S.
Canada (3)
Trinidad
Other
Total
U.S.
Canada (3)
Trinidad
Other
Total
U.S.
Canada (3)
Trinidad
Other
Total
December 31,
International (2)
International (2)
International (2)
2009
189,322
10,831
3,966
58
204,177
3,330.1
681.0
609.4
12.7
4,633.2
744,339
124,323
105,540
2,172
976,374
2010
253,308
12,758
3,853
98
270,017
3,519.7
401.6
519.2
17.3
4,457.8
839,928
79,701
90,382
2,976
1,012,987
2011
338,144
9,220
2,657
97
350,118
3,234.9
295.8
606.3
18.6
4,155.6
877,301
58,524
103,710
3,178
1,042,713
2012
442,648
7,963
2,378
253
453,242
2,387.5
98.3
476.7
17.0
2,979.5
840,564
24,348
81,826
3,081
949,819
2013
582,481
7,767
1,505
163
591,916
2,597.3
102.1
494.6
19.4
3,213.4
1,015,359
24,782
83,933
3,402
1,127,476
2014
758,305
163
1,339
90
759,897
3,102.8
10.9
396.9
17.7
3,528.3
1,275,447
1,973
67,484
3,043
1,347,947
2015
649,968
-
1,069
63
651,100
2,211.2
-0
297.6
19.5
2,528.3
1,018,491
-
50,677
3,309
1,072,477
2016
737,750
-
839
8,255
746,844
1,804.4
-0
262.2
15.8
2,082.4
1,038,483
-
44,543
10,880
1,093,906
2017
892,277
-
898
7,933
901,108
2,450.8
-0
299.2
29.3
2,779.3
1,300,757
-
50,779
12,798
1,364,334
2018
1,053,604
-
417
150
1,054,171
2,699.0
-0
223.9
40.9
2,963.8
1,503,441
-
37,746
6,950
1,548,137
2019
1,188,442
-
266
143
1,188,851
2,974.6
-0
177.7
41.8
3,194.1
1,684,209
-
29,886
7,117
1,721,212
(1) Crude oil and condensate and natural gas liquids.
(2) Other International includes EOG's United Kingdom operations (until disposition in 4Q 2018), China operations, Argentina operations (effective 2Q 2012 until disposition in 3Q 2016), and, effective 1Q 2015, EOG's Canada operations.
(3) As a result of the disposition of substantially all of EOG's Canadian operations in 4Q 2014, effective 1Q 2015, EOG's Canadian Operations are included in Other International.
&9&A
8
TOTAL EXPENDITURES
EOG Resources, Inc.
Acquisition
Acquisition
Asset
Total
Gathering,
Costs Unproved
Exploration
Development Drilling
Facilities
Total
Costs Proved
Retirement
Exploration &
Processing
Total
($ In Millions)
Properties
Costs
Costs
Costs (7)
Drilling & Facilities
Properties
Costs
Development
and Other
Expenditures
2009
United States
648.3
(2)
473.5
1,839.1
-0
2,960.9
464.3
(3)
59.8
3,485.0
324.7
3,809.7
Canada
17.8
51.2
219.8
-0
288.8
-0
17.8
306.6
1.0
307.6
Trinidad
0.8
14.2
21.3
-0
36.3
-0
6.1
42.4
0.2
42.6
Other International (1)
(0.3)
71.9
2.0
-0
73.6
-0
(0.1)
73.5
0.3
73.8
Total
666.6
610.8
2,082.2
-0
3,359.6
464.3
83.6
3,907.5
326.2
4,233.7
2010
United States
403.5
454.4
3,818.4
-0
4,676.3
2.8
71.2
4,750.3
369.7
5,120.0
Canada
14.0
38.6
414.7
-0
467.3
-0
2.4
469.7
210.7
(5)
680.4
Trinidad
-0
23.4
118.1
-0
141.5
-0
(3.1)
138.4
0.1
138.5
Other International (1)
(0.1)
86.8
11.6
-0
98.3
-0
1.8
100.1
0.2
100.3
Total
417.4
603.2
4,362.8
-0
5,383.4
2.8
72.3
5,458.5
580.7
6,039.2
2011
United States
295.2
311.3
5,358.6
-0
5,965.1
4.2
51.8
6,021.1
604.0
6,625.1
Canada
6.2
31.5
232.8
-0
270.5
-0
69.8
340.3
52.1
392.4
Trinidad
-0
2.6
132.1
-0
134.7
-0
6.8
141.5
0.1
141.6
Other International (1)
(0.6)
18.2
73.9
-0
91.5
-0
4.8
96.3
0.1
96.4
Total
300.8
363.6
5,797.4
-0
6,461.8
4.2
133.2
6,599.2
656.3
7,255.5
2012
United States
471.3
(4)
333.5
5,577.0
-0
6,381.8
0.7
80.5
6,463.0
633.6
(6)
7,096.6
Canada
33.6
38.5
245.7
-0
317.8
-0
33.3
351.1
50.2
401.3
Trinidad
1.0
19.6
31.1
-0
51.7
-0
1.5
53.2
0.2
53.4
Other International (1)
(0.6)
54.0
135.8
-0
189.2
-0
11.7
200.9
1.6
202.5
Total
505.3
445.6
5,989.6
-0
6,940.5
0.7
127.0
7,068.2
685.6
7,753.8
2013
United States
411.6
273.8
4,695.7
793.2
6,174.3
120.2
84.3
6,378.8
360.0
6,738.8
Canada
2.6
19.7
109.7
26.8
158.8
-0
13.0
171.8
2.8
174.6
Trinidad
-0
16.1
114.8
8.9
139.8
-0
0.5
140.3
-0
140.3
Other International (1)
-0
67.7
57.7
145.1
270.5
-0
36.6
307.1
0.7
307.8
Total
414.2
377.3
4,977.9
974.0
6,743.4
120.2
134.4
6,998.0
363.5
7,361.5
2014
United States
365.9
332.7
5,298.1
1,191.2
7,187.9
138.8
148.9
7,475.6
725.0
8,200.6
Canada
4.5
13.0
56.7
13.9
88.1
0.3
31.0
119.4
1.4
120.8
Trinidad
-0
2.8
69.3
6.3
78.4
-0
14.0
92.4
0.2
92.6
Other International (1)
-0
47.5
12.8
155.4
215.7
-0
1.7
217.4
0.5
217.9
Total
370.4
396.0
5,436.9
1,366.8
7,570.1
139.1
195.6
7,904.8
727.1
8,631.9
2015
United States
133.8
206.8
3,176.6
638.8
4,156.0
480.6
32.4
4,669.0
287.5
4,956.5
Trinidad
-0
22.9
64.4
22.8
110.1
-0
15.5
125.6
0.3
125.9
Other International (1)
0.1
23.0
1.8
103.2
128.1
-0
5.6
133.7
0.3
134.0
Total
133.9
252.7
3,242.8
764.8
4,394.2
480.6
53.5
4,928.3
288.1
5,216.4
2016
United States
3,216.6
(8)
156.3
1,924.8
303.2
5,600.9
749.0
(9)
24.7
6,374.6
108.6
(10)
6,483.2
Trinidad
-0
2.7
33.6
41.8
78.1
-0
(3.2)
74.9
0.1
75.0
Other International (1)
-0
6.8
0.3
30.0
37.1
-0
(41.3)
(4.2)
0.1
(4.1)
Total
3,216.6
165.8
1,958.7
375.0
5,716.1
749.0
(19.8)
6,445.3
108.8
6,554.1
2017
United States
424.1
(11)
144.5
2,971.9
568.8
4,109.3
72.6
(12)
50.2
4,232.1
173.0
4,405.1
Trinidad
2.4
62.5
103.5
3.8
172.2
-0
2.3
174.5
0.1
174.6
Other International (1)
-0
16.6
10.1
3.1
29.8
-0
3.0
32.8
0.2
33.1
Total
426.5
223.6
3,085.5
575.7
4,311.3
72.6
55.5
4,439.4
173.3
4,612.7
2018
United States
486.1
(13)
157.2
4,901.8
613.5
6,158.6
123.7
(14)
90.0
6,372.3
286.0
(15)
6,658.3
Trinidad
1.2
22.5
(1.6)
0.9
23.0
-0
(12.1)
10.9
0.4
11.3
Other International (1)
-0
13.9
20.1
10.7
44.7
-0
(8.2)
36.5
0.3
36.8
Total
487.3
193.6
4,920.3
625.1
6,226.3
123.7
69.7
6,419.7
286.7
6,706.4
2019
United States
276.1
(16)
213.5
4,855.2
625.4
5,970.2
380.0
(17)
181.1
6,531.3
269.7
6,801.0
Trinidad
-0
46.6
23.4
0.6
70.6
-0
1.0
71.6
2.4
74.0
Other International (1)
-0
13.2
5.0
3.1
21.3
-0
4.0
25.3
0.1
25.4
Total
276.1
273.3
4,883.6
629.1
6,062.1
380.0
186.1
6,628.2
272.2
6,900.4
(1) Other International includes EOG's United Kingdom operations (until disposition in 4Q 2018), China operations, Argentina operations (effective 2Q 2012 until disposition in 3Q 2016), and, effective 1Q 2015, EOG's Canada operations.
(2) Includes non-cash additions related to contingent consideration valued at $35 million at December 31, 2009 in connection with the acquisition of assets in the Haynesville and Bossier Shale Formations in the Upper Gulf Coast area.
(3) Includes non-cash additions of $353 million related to a property exchange transaction in the Rocky Mountain area.
(4) Includes non-cash leasehold acquisitions of $20 million related to property exchanges.
(5) Includes $210 million for the acquisition of Galveston LNG Inc.
(6) Includes non-cash additions of $66 million in connection with a capital lease transaction in the Eagle Ford Shale.
(7) Prior to 2013, Facilities Costs are included in Development Drilling Costs.
(8) Includes non-cash leasehold acquisitions of $3,115 million related to the Yates transaction.
(9) Includes non-cash additions of $735 million related to the Yates transaction.
(10) Includes non-cash additions of $17 million related to the Yates transaction.
(11) Includes non-cash leasehold acquisitions of $256 million related to non-cash property exchanges.
(12) Includes non-cash additions of $26 million related to the Yates transaction.
(13) Includes non-cash leasehold acquisitions of $291 million related to non-cash property exchanges.
(14) Includes non-cash additions of $71 million related to non-cash property exchanges.
(15) Includes non-cash additions of $49 million related to a capital lease transaction in the Permian Basin.
(16) Includes non-cash leasehold acquisitions of $98 million related to non-cash property exchanges.
(17) Includes non-cash additions of $52 million related to non-cash property exchanges.
EOG Resources Inc. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 08:23:26 UTC