EOG Resources : Statistics Excel

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 1 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS EOG Resources, Inc. 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year Wellhead Crude Oil & Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (1) United States 44.9 42.9 51.7 52.0 47.9 54.1 57.6 66.6 74.4 63.2 81.4 92.3 108.9 124.8 102.0 131.0 150.5 161.3 154.1 149.3 178.3 206.5 227.6 235.4 212.1 258.1 274.6 293.2 301.5 282.0 298.6 276.5 278.3 279.9 283.3 265.8 265.4 275.7 306.0 278.3 312.5 333.1 327.1 366.9 335.0 359.7 379.2 409.2 430.3 394.8 435.1 454.9 463.2 468.3 455.5 482.7 330.9 406.8 Canada (6) 3.2 2.9 4.7 5.5 4.1 5.8 6.6 5.9 8.6 6.7 8.5 8.8 6.8 7.6 7.9 7.5 6.4 6.7 7.5 7.0 7.7 6.4 6.1 7.7 7.0 7.2 5.6 5.3 5.2 5.8 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Trinidad 3.0 3.0 3.0 3.3 3.1 3.8 5.4 4.8 4.7 4.7 4.4 3.3 3.1 2.8 3.4 2.2 1.7 1.2 1.0 1.5 1.2 1.4 1.2 1.1 1.2 1.1 1.0 0.9 0.9 1.0 1.0 0.7 1.0 0.9 0.9 0.7 0.8 0.7 0.9 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 1.1 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.7 0.6 0.8 0.5 0.6 0.5 0.1 0.3 Other International (2) 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 1.4 1.5 6.2 4.8 3.4 2.4 0.8 - 0.1 0.8 2.7 4.6 5.0 4.5 4.3 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total 51.2 48.9 59.5 60.9 55.2 63.8 69.7 77.4 87.8 74.7 94.4 104.5 118.9 135.3 113.4 140.8 158.7 169.3 162.7 157.9 187.3 214.4 235.0 244.3 220.4 266.5 281.3 299.5 307.7 288.9 299.7 277.5 279.5 281.0 284.4 267.9 267.7 282.6 311.7 282.5 315.7 334.7 327.9 368.1 336.7 363.3 384.6 415.0 435.6 399.9 435.9 455.7 464.1 468.9 456.2 483.3 331.1 407.2 Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (1) United States 21.7 22.1 23.1 23.3 22.5 23.7 27.5 31.1 35.7 29.5 34.5 38.4 43.2 49.6 41.5 50.3 54.6 58.1 57.0 55.1 58.6 63.7 68.2 66.6 64.3 70.8 78.5 85.8 83.1 79.7 77.4 73.4 77.7 79.1 76.9 79.4 84.3 81.9 80.9 81.6 78.8 86.6 87.4 100.6 88.4 100.6 112.9 127.8 122.8 116.1 119.8 131.1 141.3 144.0 134.1 161.3 101.2 131.2 Canada (6) 1.1 1.0 1.0 1.1 1.1 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.8 0.9 0.9 0.7 0.8 1.1 0.9 0.8 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.8 0.9 1.0 0.9 0.8 0.9 0.8 0.7 0.6 0.5 0.6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Other International (2) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 0.1 0.1 0.1 - 0.1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Total 22.8 23.1 24.1 24.4 23.6 24.6 28.4 31.9 36.5 30.4 35.4 39.1 44.0 50.7 42.4 51.1 55.5 59.0 57.8 55.9 59.5 64.7 69.1 67.4 65.2 71.6 79.2 86.4 83.6 80.3 77.5 73.5 77.8 79.1 77.0 79.4 84.3 81.9 80.9 81.6 78.8 86.6 87.4 100.6 88.4 100.6 112.9 127.8 122.8 116.1 119.8 131.1 141.3 144.0 134.1 161.3 101.2 131.2 Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (1) United States 1,193 1,139 1,128 1,075 1,134 1,043 1,069 1,175 1,241 1,133 1,134 1,114 1,122 1,085 1,113 1,062 1,070 1,022 981 1,034 934 928 899 873 908 894 925 941 921 920 905 891 889 860 886 829 820 791 800 810 728 755 748 829 765 853 914 948 974 923 1,003 1,047 1,079 1,148 1,069 1,139 939 1,039 Canada (6) 230 225 219 225 224 211 204 200 185 200 143 139 123 124 132 105 96 94 84 95 79 79 76 69 76 64 67 63 51 61 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Trinidad 263 266 268 294 273 351 341 333 340 341 385 349 330 313 344 369 422 387 335 378 352 346 352 372 355 387 380 356 329 363 337 334 355 370 349 361 349 329 323 340 308 320 323 299 313 293 282 260 230 266 267 273 260 242 260 201 174 188 Other International (2) 16 15 13 13 14 16 15 14 12 14 14 13 12 11 13 11 10 9 8 9 8 8 7 7 8 7 11 9 9 9 31 32 30 27 30 25 25 24 22 25 22 21 25 32 25 30 32 28 32 30 38 36 34 35 37 38 34 35 Total 1,702 1,645 1,628 1,607 1,645 1,621 1,629 1,722 1,778 1,688 1,676 1,615 1,587 1,533 1,602 1,547 1,598 1,512 1,408 1,516 1,373 1,361 1,334 1,321 1,347 1,352 1,383 1,369 1,310 1,353 1,273 1,257 1,274 1,257 1,265 1,215 1,194 1,144 1,145 1,175 1,058 1,096 1,096 1,160 1,103 1,176 1,228 1,236 1,236 1,219 1,308 1,356 1,373 1,425 1,366 1,378 1,147 1,262 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (3) (6) United States 265.4 255.0 262.8 254.4 259.4 251.5 263.3 293.5 317.0 281.5 304.9 316.4 339.4 355.3 329.1 358.5 383.3 389.7 374.6 376.6 392.6 424.8 445.7 447.6 427.9 478.0 507.2 536.1 538.3 515.0 527.1 498.3 504.2 502.2 507.9 483.6 486.3 489.4 520.3 494.9 512.6 545.6 539.2 605.6 551.0 602.5 644.4 695.0 715.5 664.7 722.0 760.4 784.3 803.6 767.8 833.8 588.5 711.1 Canada (6) 42.6 41.4 42.2 44.1 42.6 41.8 41.5 40.0 40.3 40.9 33.2 32.6 27.9 29.3 30.7 25.7 23.4 23.2 22.3 23.6 21.8 20.6 19.7 19.9 20.5 18.7 17.4 16.4 14.1 16.7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Trinidad 46.8 47.3 47.7 52.3 48.5 62.4 62.2 60.3 61.3 61.5 68.6 61.4 58.0 54.9 60.7 63.8 72.0 65.7 56.8 64.5 59.8 59.0 59.8 63.0 60.4 65.6 64.5 60.1 55.7 61.5 57.1 56.5 60.2 62.7 59.1 60.8 59.0 55.6 54.6 57.5 52.2 54.1 54.6 51.0 53.0 49.8 47.8 44.1 39.0 45.1 45.1 46.1 44.1 40.9 44.0 34.0 29.2 31.6 Other International (2) 2.8 2.5 2.2 2.3 2.4 2.8 2.6 2.5 2.0 2.5 2.4 2.2 2.0 2.0 2.2 1.8 1.8 1.7 1.4 1.7 1.4 1.5 1.2 1.3 1.3 1.2 1.9 1.5 1.5 1.5 5.3 5.7 5.2 4.6 5.2 5.5 5.8 10.2 8.6 7.6 5.9 4.2 4.3 5.4 4.9 7.6 10.0 9.7 10.0 9.4 6.5 6.3 5.8 5.8 6.2 6.3 5.7 6.1 Total 357.6 346.2 354.9 353.1 352.9 358.5 369.6 396.3 420.6 386.4 409.1 412.6 427.3 441.5 422.7 449.8 480.5 480.3 455.1 466.4 475.6 505.9 526.4 531.8 510.1 563.5 591.0 614.1 609.6 594.7 589.5 560.5 569.6 569.5 572.2 549.9 551.1 555.2 583.5 560.0 570.7 603.9 598.1 662.0 608.9 659.9 702.2 748.8 764.5 719.2 773.6 812.8 834.2 850.3 818.0 874.1 623.4 748.8 Total MMBoe (3) 32.2 31.5 32.6 32.5 128.8 32.3 33.6 36.5 38.7 141.1 36.8 37.5 39.3 40.6 154.3 40.9 43.7 44.2 41.9 170.7 42.8 46.0 48.4 48.9 186.2 50.7 53.8 56.5 56.1 217.1 53.1 51.0 52.4 52.4 208.9 50.0 50.1 51.1 53.7 205.0 51.4 55.0 55.0 60.9 222.3 59.4 63.9 68.9 70.3 262.5 69.6 74.0 76.7 78.2 298.6 79.5 56.7 136.3 Average Crude Oil & Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (4) United States $33.24 $52.82 $60.79 $67.61 $54.42 $73.29 $73.18 $71.54 $80.38 $74.88 $88.00 $99.50 $87.22 $96.33 $92.92 $101.81 $95.80 $97.64 $98.72 $98.38 $106.57 $103.73 $108.56 $97.23 $103.81 $100.58 $102.66 $97.33 $72.76 $92.73 $46.71 $57.47 $45.93 $40.34 $47.55 $30.87 $43.87 $43.66 $47.93 $41.84 $50.38 $47.51 $48.06 $56.95 $50.91 $64.24 $67.91 $69.53 $59.37 $65.16 $56.11 $61.01 $56.67 $57.14 $57.74 $46.97 $20.40 $36.17 Canada (6) 37.11 52.52 61.43 68.92 57.72 73.27 71.63 69.12 75.47 72.66 84.24 102.65 90.54 89.32 91.92 89.39 82.78 86.09 85.59 86.08 85.32 89.66 97.90 78.02 87.05 89.98 94.66 87.64 72.72 86.71 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Trinidad 33.45 47.50 57.07 63.44 50.85 66.45 68.90 65.06 74.36 68.80 86.84 99.49 89.70 87.02 90.62 99.25 88.68 90.84 83.93 92.26 94.51 86.96 94.96 84.91 90.30 89.93 94.25 87.87 63.65 84.63 39.78 49.53 38.56 32.38 39.51 22.78 35.91 34.81 40.04 33.76 41.56 39.64 39.42 46.56 42.30 54.86 60.57 61.71 51.80 57.26 43.68 49.56 48.36 46.73 47.16 34.93 0.60 27.75 Other International (2) 46.71 46.75 57.93 63.64 53.07 71.37 73.21 74.14 74.29 73.11 85.57 101.52 110.84 103.46 100.11 107.15 91.20 83.59 87.34 89.57 95.13 92.28 81.30 89.97 89.11 87.20 91.27 94.31 87.90 90.03 43.06 62.40 61.80 53.28 57.32 32.33 - 43.53 38.96 36.72 47.77 35.13 - 45.72 57.20 71.61 70.88 72.81 70.44 71.45 60.13 55.07 59.87 53.76 57.40 57.51 48.78 53.41 Composite 33.51 52.47 60.65 67.50 54.46 72.87 72.69 70.96 79.55 74.29 87.61 99.77 87.49 95.75 92.79 101.12 95.20 97.13 98.02 97.77 105.61 103.19 108.20 96.57 103.20 100.25 102.47 97.13 72.74 92.58 46.68 57.45 45.91 40.32 47.53 30.85 43.65 43.63 47.76 41.76 50.34 47.46 48.11 56.97 50.91 64.27 67.93 69.55 59.47 65.21 56.09 60.99 56.66 57.13 57.72 46.96 20.40 36.16 Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (4) United States $22.12 $25.60 $31.15 $40.29 $30.03 $46.64 $40.31 $36.56 $43.95 $41.68 $46.63 $51.50 $50.90 $51.58 $50.37 $42.49 $33.54 $30.95 $35.36 $35.41 $31.63 $30.19 $32.75 $35.01 $32.46 $38.10 $34.35 $32.61 $23.48 $31.84 $16.10 $15.55 $13.25 $13.25 $14.50 $10.41 $14.56 $14.92 $18.51 $14.63 $21.63 $18.65 $22.38 $26.92 $22.61 $24.46 $27.86 $30.09 $23.54 $26.60 $20.28 $15.63 $12.67 $16.23 $16.03 $10.94 $10.20 $10.65 Canada (6) 25.52 25.60 30.96 39.31 30.49 45.78 42.55 40.34 44.98 43.40 47.11 60.39 57.69 49.16 52.69 50.88 42.89 41.09 42.50 44.13 41.90 39.49 32.24 45.17 39.45 46.88 40.90 40.38 31.42 40.73 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Other International (2) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2.46 7.81 8.05 - 4.61 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Composite 22.29 25.60 31.14 40.25 30.05 46.61 40.38 36.66 43.97 41.73 46.65 51.65 51.02 51.53 50.41 42.62 33.72 31.11 35.45 35.54 31.78 30.33 32.74 35.13 32.55 38.20 34.41 32.67 23.53 31.91 16.08 15.54 13.24 13.25 14.49 10.41 14.56 14.92 18.51 14.63 21.63 18.65 22.38 26.92 22.61 24.46 27.86 30.09 23.54 26.60 20.28 15.63 12.67 16.23 16.03 10.94 10.20 10.65 Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (4) (5) United States $4.06 $3.37 $3.27 $4.21 $3.72 $5.24 $4.12 $4.21 $3.78 $4.30 $4.10 $4.24 $4.06 $3.27 $3.92 $2.46 $2.09 $2.61 $2.93 $2.51 $3.08 $3.73 $3.19 $3.28 $3.32 $4.96 $4.14 $3.48 $3.21 $3.93 $2.27 $2.11 $2.04 $1.44 $1.97 $1.27 $1.18 $1.94 $2.05 $1.60 $2.32 $2.14 $2.20 $2.17 $2.20 $2.76 $2.56 $2.67 $3.50 $2.88 $2.77 $1.98 $1.97 $2.20 $2.22 $1.50 $1.11 $1.32 Canada (6) 4.43 3.40 3.15 4.41 3.85 5.22 3.60 3.42 3.30 3.91 3.67 4.16 3.81 3.14 3.71 2.45 2.21 2.39 2.98 2.49 3.24 3.17 2.61 3.34 3.08 4.70 4.72 4.05 3.64 4.32 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Trinidad 1.32 1.51 1.77 2.26 1.73 2.51 2.58 2.53 2.99 2.65 3.20 3.51 3.59 3.87 3.53 2.98 3.42 4.38 4.12 3.72 3.91 3.82 3.41 3.60 3.68 3.63 3.69 3.50 3.77 3.65 3.09 3.05 2.90 2.57 2.89 1.88 1.89 1.86 1.89 1.88 2.57 2.40 2.04 2.52 2.38 2.88 2.98 2.88 3.03 2.94 2.91 2.69 2.52 2.78 2.72 2.17 2.13 2.15 Other International (2) 6.03 3.55 3.53 3.96 4.34 4.28 4.27 5.41 5.91 4.90 5.63 5.61 5.54 5.70 5.62 5.79 5.64 5.67 5.75 5.71 6.75 6.81 6.12 6.01 6.45 6.12 4.39 5.00 5.04 5.03 3.28 3.49 7.18 6.51 5.05 3.63 3.35 3.74 3.85 3.64 3.76 3.66 3.74 4.23 3.89 4.36 4.10 3.83 4.02 4.08 4.37 4.25 4.25 4.88 4.44 4.32 4.36 4.34 Composite 3.71 3.07 3.01 3.88 3.42 4.64 3.73 3.80 3.59 3.93 3.87 4.08 3.95 3.40 3.83 2.61 2.47 3.07 3.23 2.83 3.32 3.73 3.23 3.39 3.42 4.58 4.04 3.52 3.38 3.88 2.51 2.40 2.40 1.88 2.30 1.50 1.44 1.95 2.04 1.73 2.42 2.25 2.19 2.31 2.29 2.83 2.69 2.74 3.42 2.92 2.85 2.19 2.13 2.36 2.38 1.67 1.36 1.53 (1) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable. (2) Other International includes EOG's United Kingdom operations (until disposition in 4Q 2018), China operations, Canada operations and Argentina operations (until disposition in 3Q 2016). (3) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas. MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand. (4) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable. Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments. (5) Includes a positive revenue adjustment of $0.49 per Mcf and $0.44 per Mcf for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively, related to the adoption of ASU 2014-09, "Revenue From Contracts with Customers" (ASU 2014-09). In connection with the adoption of ASU 2014-09, EOG presents natural gas processing fees for certain processing and marketing agreements as Gathering and Processing Costs, instead of a deduction to Natural Gas revenues. (6) As a result of the disposition of substantially all of EOG's Canadian operations in 4Q 2014, effective 1Q 2015, EOG's Canadian Operations are included in Other International. &"CB Futura CondensedBold,Regular"&8 1 2 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME EOG Resources, Inc. 2009 (3) 2010 (3) 2011 (3) 2012 (3) 2013 (3) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Share Data) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year Net Operating Revenues Crude Oil and Condensate $154.6 $233.2 $329.8 $372.1 $1,089.7 $406.2 $455.8 $506.4 $630.4 $1,998.8 $757.4 $938.5 $953.1 $1,189.3 $3,838.3 $1,310.3 $1,376.3 $1,512.2 $1,460.7 $5,659.5 $1,781.8 $2,013.0 $2,337.7 $2,168.1 $8,300.6 $2,397.1 $2,619.0 $2,671.5 $2,054.9 $9,742.5 $1,260.2 $1,452.8 $1,181.1 $1,040.5 $4,934.6 $753.7 $1,059.7 $1,137.7 $1,366.2 $4,317.3 $1,430.1 $1,445.4 $1,451.4 $1,929.4 $6,256.4 $2,101.3 $2,377.5 $2,655.3 $2,383.3 $9,517.4 $2,200.4 $2,528.9 $2,419.0 $2,464.3 $9,612.5 $2,065.5 $614.6 $2,680.1 Natural Gas Liquids 45.7 53.9 69.0 90.2 258.8 103.0 104.2 107.5 147.6 462.3 148.7 183.8 206.6 240.3 779.4 198.3 150.0 170.4 208.5 727.2 169.5 178.5 208.2 217.8 774.0 246.2 248.0 258.9 180.9 934.0 112.0 103.9 95.2 96.5 407.7 75.3 111.6 112.5 137.8 $437.2 153.4 146.9 180.0 249.2 729.6 221.4 286.4 353.7 266.0 1,127.5 218.6 186.4 164.7 215.1 784.8 160.5 93.9 254.4 Natural Gas 567.6 460.0 450.3 573.1 2,051.0 677.0 553.4 602.2 587.5 2,420.1 583.9 600.0 576.8 479.8 2,240.5 367.3 359.4 426.7 418.3 1,571.7 410.9 462.6 396.1 411.4 1,681.0 556.7 509.1 443.1 407.5 1,916.4 287.8 274.0 281.9 217.4 1,061.0 165.5 156.0 205.3 215.4 $742.2 230.6 224.0 220.4 246.9 921.9 299.8 300.9 311.7 389.2 1,301.5 335.0 269.9 269.6 309.6 1,184.1 209.8 141.7 351.5 Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts 351.4 33.6 20.8 25.9 431.7 7.8 37.0 61.0 (43.9) 61.9 (66.7) 189.6 357.6 145.5 626.0 134.2 188.5 4.6 66.4 393.7 (105.0) 191.5 (293.4) 40.6 (166.3) (155.7) (229.3) 469.1 750.2 834.3 76.2 (48.5) 29.3 4.9 61.9 5.4 (44.3) 5.1 (65.8) ($99.6) 62.0 9.5 (6.6) (45.0) 19.8 (59.8) (185.9) (52.1) 132.1 (165.6) (20.6) 177.3 85.9 (62.4) 180.3 1,205.8 (126.3) 1,079.5 Gathering, Processing and Marketing 37.8 77.3 134.6 157.4 407.1 171.9 195.9 234.0 307.9 909.7 395.6 487.7 578.0 654.5 2,115.8 718.2 710.7 764.4 903.4 3,096.7 923.0 959.4 872.7 888.6 3,643.7 1,015.4 1,027.8 1,196.9 806.2 4,046.3 570.3 678.4 572.1 432.3 2,253.1 334.0 485.2 532.5 614.6 $1,966.3 726.5 778.8 784.4 1,008.4 3,298.1 1,101.8 1,436.4 1,361.0 1,331.1 5,230.4 1,285.7 1,501.4 1,334.5 1,238.8 5,360.3 1,038.6 362.8 1,401.4 Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions, Net 0.3 0.5 (0.2) 534.8 535.4 (0.7) 8.3 64.8 151.1 223.5 71.7 163.8 207.5 49.9 492.9 67.5 113.3 67.3 (55.5) 192.6 164.2 13.2 8.2 12.0 197.6 11.5 3.8 60.4 431.9 507.6 1.6 (5.6) (1.1) (3.7) (8.8) 9.2 (15.6) 108.2 104.0 $205.8 (16.7) (8.9) (8.2) (65.2) (99.1) (14.9) (6.3) 115.9 79.9 174.6 (4.5) 8.0 (0.5) 120.0 123.6 16.5 13.2 29.7 Other, Net 0.8 2.5 2.5 7.4 13.2 5.5 3.4 6.1 8.6 23.6 6.5 6.9 6.1 13.7 33.2 10.9 11.1 9.2 10.0 41.2 12.1 22.0 11.9 10.5 56.5 12.5 9.1 18.7 13.9 54.2 10.4 14.7 14.0 8.8 47.9 11.3 23.1 17.2 29.8 $81.4 24.7 16.8 23.4 16.7 81.6 31.6 29.1 36.1 (7.1) 89.6 43.3 25.7 30.3 34.9 134.4 21.0 3.5 24.5 Total 1,158.2 861.0 1,006.8 1,760.9 4,786.9 1,370.7 1,358.0 1,582.0 1,789.2 6,099.9 1,897.1 2,570.3 2,885.7 2,773.0 10,126.1 2,806.7 2,909.3 2,954.8 3,011.8 11,682.6 3,356.5 3,840.2 3,541.4 3,749.0 14,487.1 4,083.7 4,187.5 5,118.6 4,645.5 18,035.3 2,318.5 2,469.7 2,172.5 1,796.7 8,757.4 1,354.4 1,775.7 2,118.5 2,402.0 7,650.6 2,610.6 2,612.5 2,644.8 3,340.4 11,208.3 3,681.2 4,238.1 4,781.6 4,574.5 17,275.4 4,057.9 4,697.6 4,303.5 4,320.3 17,380.0 4,717.7 1,103.4 5,821.1 Operating Expenses Lease and Well 145.5 134.6 142.2 157.0 579.3 166.0 160.7 180.9 190.8 698.4 215.1 216.7 248.9 261.3 942.0 261.5 250.8 253.4 234.3 1,000.0 249.0 268.9 299.2 288.9 1,106.0 320.8 346.5 368.3 380.8 1,416.4 361.5 289.7 283.2 247.9 1,182.3 240.9 218.4 226.3 241.9 927.5 255.8 255.2 251.9 281.9 1,044.8 300.1 314.6 321.5 346.4 1,282.7 334.1 347.3 348.9 334.5 1,367.0 329.7 245.4 575.1 Transportation Costs 68.9 66.0 71.0 77.5 283.4 88.7 94.4 103.2 98.9 385.2 97.6 102.0 108.7 122.0 430.3 131.8 135.4 164.4 169.8 601.4 184.3 224.5 219.7 224.5 853.0 243.2 240.6 246.1 242.3 972.2 228.3 209.8 203.6 207.6 849.3 190.5 179.4 200.9 193.3 764.1 178.7 186.4 183.6 191.7 740.4 177.0 177.8 196.0 196.1 746.9 176.5 174.1 199.4 208.3 758.3 208.3 151.7 360.0 Gathering and Processing Costs 17.7 13.5 13.3 13.1 57.6 15.7 13.2 18.5 19.4 66.8 19.2 17.7 18.5 25.3 80.7 25.6 20.6 26.2 25.5 97.9 24.5 25.9 31.1 26.4 107.9 33.9 32.5 41.6 37.8 145.8 36.0 35.0 35.5 39.7 146.2 28.5 29.3 32.6 32.5 122.9 38.1 34.8 32.6 43.3 148.8 101.3 109.2 114.1 112.4 437.0 111.3 112.6 127.5 127.6 479.1 128.5 96.8 225.2 Exploration Costs 49.6 34.3 44.9 40.8 169.6 51.2 50.1 47.3 38.8 187.4 50.9 41.2 48.5 31.0 171.6 42.8 48.1 46.0 48.7 185.6 44.2 47.3 39.5 30.4 161.4 48.1 42.2 49.0 45.1 184.4 39.4 43.8 31.4 34.9 149.5 29.8 30.6 25.5 39.1 125.0 56.9 34.7 30.8 23.0 145.3 34.8 47.5 32.8 33.9 149.0 35.9 32.5 34.5 36.5 139.9 39.7 27.3 67.0 Dry Hole Costs 3.0 33.6 3.0 11.6 51.2 23.1 19.3 2.7 27.4 72.5 23.0 1.7 22.6 6.0 53.3 - 11.1 1.9 2.0 15.0 4.0 35.7 19.6 15.4 74.7 8.3 5.6 16.4 18.2 48.5 14.7 (0.6) 0.2 0.4 14.7 0.2 (0.2) 10.4 0.2 10.6 - - 0.1 4.5 4.6 - 4.9 0.4 0.1 5.4 0.1 3.8 24.1 - 28.0 0.4 0.1 0.5 Impairments 65.5 47.0 69.4 123.9 305.8 69.6 80.4 352.9 239.7 742.6 89.3 358.7 83.4 499.6 1,031.0 133.2 54.2 62.8 1,020.5 1,270.7 53.5 38.0 85.9 109.5 286.9 113.4 39.0 55.5 535.7 743.6 69.4 68.6 6,307.4 168.2 6,613.6 71.6 72.7 178.0 298.0 620.3 193.2 78.9 53.7 153.4 479.2 64.6 51.7 44.6 186.1 347.0 72.4 112.1 105.3 228.1 517.9 1,572.9 305.4 1,878.4 Marketing Costs 32.0 74.1 131.8 159.6 397.5 168.7 191.3 231.7 292.5 884.2 385.4 469.4 572.6 644.7 2,072.1 705.5 694.1 755.4 880.5 3,035.5 904.6 965.6 876.7 901.9 3,648.8 1,006.3 1,043.5 1,213.7 862.5 4,126.0 638.7 670.2 615.2 461.9 2,386.0 340.9 480.0 552.5 634.2 2,007.6 736.5 790.6 793.5 1,009.6 3,330.2 1,106.4 1,420.4 1,327.0 1,349.4 5,203.2 1,270.0 1,500.9 1,343.3 1,237.3 5,351.5 1,109.0 444.4 1,553.4 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 389.3 375.6 385.3 398.9 1,549.1 431.9 465.3 500.9 543.8 1,941.9 568.2 602.9 651.7 693.6 2,516.4 748.7 808.8 825.9 786.3 3,169.7 846.4 910.5 928.8 915.3 3,601.0 946.5 996.6 1,040.0 1,013.9 3,997.0 912.8 909.2 722.2 769.4 3,313.6 928.9 862.5 899.5 862.5 3,553.4 816.0 865.4 846.2 881.7 3,409.4 748.6 848.7 918.2 920.0 3,435.4 879.6 957.3 953.6 959.2 3,749.7 1,000.0 706.7 1,706.7 General and Administrative 57.9 58.8 62.8 68.8 248.3 60.4 64.8 81.3 74.0 280.5 70.0 67.4 82.3 85.1 304.8 76.3 75.7 92.9 86.7 331.6 78.0 80.6 98.6 91.1 348.3 82.9 90.9 96.9 131.3 402.0 84.3 82.3 91.0 109.0 366.6 100.5 97.7 94.4 102.2 394.8 97.3 108.5 111.7 117.1 434.5 94.7 104.1 111.3 116.9 427.0 109.3 121.8 135.8 125.2 489.4 114.3 131.9 246.1 Taxes Other Than Income 47.4 23.5 47.8 55.6 174.3 75.5 78.0 74.3 89.3 317.1 105.9 104.3 98.5 101.9 410.6 121.5 118.2 120.1 135.6 495.4 134.9 151.2 172.5 165.3 623.9 196.0 205.4 205.0 151.2 757.6 106.4 122.1 105.7 87.5 421.7 60.7 93.5 91.9 103.6 349.7 130.3 130.1 125.9 158.3 544.7 179.1 194.3 209.0 190.1 772.5 192.9 204.4 203.1 199.8 800.2 157.3 80.3 237.7 Total 876.8 861.0 971.5 1,106.8 3,816.1 1,150.8 1,217.5 1,593.7 1,614.6 5,576.6 1,624.6 1,982.0 1,935.7 2,470.5 8,012.8 2,246.9 2,217.0 2,349.0 3,389.9 10,202.8 2,523.4 2,748.2 2,771.6 2,768.7 10,811.9 2,999.4 3,042.8 3,332.5 3,418.8 12,793.5 2,491.5 2,430.1 8,395.4 2,126.5 15,443.5 1,992.5 2,063.9 2,312.0 2,507.5 8,875.9 2,502.8 2,484.6 2,430.0 2,864.5 10,281.9 2,806.6 3,273.2 3,274.9 3,451.4 12,806.1 3,182.1 3,566.8 3,475.5 3,456.5 13,681.0 4,660.1 2,190.0 6,850.1 Operating Income (Loss) 281.4 - 35.3 654.1 970.8 219.9 140.5 (11.7) 174.6 523.3 272.5 588.3 950.0 302.5 2,113.3 559.8 692.3 605.8 (378.1) 1,479.8 833.1 1,092.0 769.8 980.3 3,675.2 1,084.3 1,144.7 1,786.1 1,226.7 5,241.8 (173.0) 39.6 (6,222.9) (329.8) (6,686.1) (638.1) (288.2) (193.5) (105.5) (1,225.3) 107.8 127.9 214.8 475.9 926.4 874.6 964.9 1,506.7 1,123.1 4,469.3 875.8 1,130.8 828.0 863.8 3,699.0 57.6 (1,086.6) (1,029.0) Other Income (Expense), Net 1.8 1.2 (0.3) (0.6) 2.1 2.7 (0.6) 5.8 6.4 14.3 3.6 6.2 1.4 (4.3) 6.9 10.6 4.7 7.6 (8.4) 14.5 (10.2) 4.9 11.2 (8.8) (2.9) (3.3) 7.9 (21.3) (28.4) (45.1) (10.0) 9.4 8.6 (6.1) 1.9 (4.5) (21.0) (7.9) (17.2) (50.5) 3.1 5.0 0.2 0.8 9.2 0.7 (8.5) 3.3 21.2 16.7 5.6 8.5 9.1 8.1 31.4 18.1 (4.5) 13.6 Income (Loss) Before Interest Expense and Income Taxes 283.2 1.2 35.0 653.5 972.9 222.6 139.9 (5.9) 181.0 537.6 276.1 594.5 951.4 298.2 2,120.2 570.4 697.0 613.4 (386.5) 1,494.3 822.9 1,096.9 781.0 971.5 3,672.3 1,081.0 1,152.6 1,764.8 1,198.3 5,196.7 (183.0) 49.0 (6,214.3) (335.9) (6,684.2) (642.6) (309.2) (201.4) (122.7) (1,275.8) 110.9 132.9 215.1 476.7 935.6 875.3 956.4 1,510.0 1,144.3 4,486.0 881.4 1,139.3 837.1 871.9 3,730.4 75.7 (1,091.1) (1,015.4) Interest Expense, Net Interest Expense Incurred 31.2 37.2 43.5 43.9 155.8 43.9 48.7 52.4 60.9 205.9 65.9 66.0 66.1 70.1 268.1 62.2 62.8 65.9 72.4 263.3 71.9 73.5 72.0 67.2 284.6 64.4 65.8 64.2 64.2 258.6 65.4 71.5 70.4 71.8 279.2 77.2 79.6 78.3 78.3 313.4 78.4 77.3 76.2 69.9 301.8 67.2 69.4 70.0 62.9 269.5 62.4 60.1 50.1 50.8 223.4 53.6 61.9 115.5 Capitalized Interest (12.8) (12.4) (13.1) (16.6) (54.9) (18.4) (18.9) (19.5) (19.5) (76.3) (15.5) (14.7) (13.9) (13.6) (57.7) (11.9) (12.1) (12.7) (13.1) (49.8) (10.0) (11.8) (12.6) (14.6) (49.2) (14.2) (14.0) (14.5) (14.5) (57.2) (12.1) (11.0) (9.8) (8.9) (41.8) (8.8) (8.5) (7.4) (7.0) (31.7) (6.9) (6.9) (7.1) (6.5) (27.4) (5.3) (5.9) (6.4) (6.9) (24.5) (7.5) (10.2) (10.5) (10.1) (38.3) (8.9) (7.7) (16.6) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 264.8 (23.6) 4.6 626.2 872.0 197.1 110.1 (38.8) 139.6 408.0 225.7 543.2 899.2 241.7 1,909.8 520.1 646.3 560.2 (445.8) 1,280.8 761.0 1,035.2 721.6 918.9 3,436.9 1,030.8 1,100.8 1,715.1 1,148.6 4,995.3 (236.3) (11.5) (6,274.9) (398.9) (6,921.6) (711.0) (380.3) (272.3) (194.0) (1,557.5) 39.4 62.5 146.0 413.4 661.2 813.4 892.9 1,446.4 1,088.3 4,241.0 826.5 1,089.4 797.5 831.2 3,545.3 31.0 (1,145.3) (1,114.3) Income Tax Provision (Benefit) 106.1 (6.9) 0.4 225.8 325.4 79.1 50.2 32.1 85.9 247.3 91.7 247.6 358.3 121.1 818.7 196.1 250.5 204.7 59.2 710.5 266.3 375.5 259.1 338.9 1,239.8 369.9 394.4 611.5 704.0 2,079.8 (66.6) (16.8) (2,199.2) (114.5) (2,397.1) (239.2) (87.7) (82.3) (51.6) (460.8) 10.9 39.4 45.4 (2,017.1) (1,921.4) 174.8 196.2 255.4 195.5 822.0 191.5 241.6 182.3 194.7 810.4 21.2 (235.9) (214.7) Net Income (Loss) $158.7 ($16.7) $4.2 $400.4 $546.6 $118.0 $59.9 ($70.9) $53.7 $160.7 $134.0 $295.6 $540.9 $120.6 $1,091.1 $324.0 $395.8 $355.5 ($505.0) $570.3 $494.7 $659.7 $462.5 $580.2 $2,197.1 $660.9 $706.4 $1,103.6 $444.6 $2,915.5 ($169.7) $5.3 ($4,075.7) ($284.3) ($4,524.5) ($471.8) ($292.6) ($190.0) ($142.4) ($1,096.7) $28.5 $23.1 $100.5 $2,430.5 $2,582.6 $638.6 $696.7 $1,191.0 $892.8 $3,419.0 $635.0 $847.8 $615.2 $636.5 $2,734.9 $9.8 ($909.4) ($899.6) Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share $0.33 ($0.04) $0.01 $0.79 $1.09 $0.23 $0.10 ($0.15) $0.13 $0.32 $0.26 $0.55 $1.00 $0.22 $2.05 $0.60 $0.73 $0.66 ($0.94) $1.05 $0.91 $1.21 $0.85 $1.06 $4.02 $1.21 $1.29 $2.01 $0.81 $5.32 ($0.31) $0.01 ($7.47) ($0.52) ($8.29) ($0.86) ($0.53) ($0.35) ($0.25) ($1.98) $0.05 $0.04 $0.17 $4.20 $4.46 $1.10 $1.20 $2.05 $1.54 $5.89 $1.09 $1.46 $1.06 $1.10 $4.71 $0.02 ($1.57) ($1.55) Dividends Declared per Common Share $0.073 $0.073 $0.073 $0.073 $0.292 $0.078 $0.078 $0.078 $0.078 $0.310 $0.080 $0.080 $0.080 $0.080 $0.320 $0.085 $0.085 $0.085 $0.085 $0.340 $0.09375 $0.09375 $0.09375 $0.09375 $0.3750 $0.1250 $0.1250 $0.1675 $0.1675 $0.5850 $0.1675 $0.1675 $0.1675 $0.1675 $0.6700 $0.1675 $0.1675 $0.1675 $0.1675 $0.6700 $0.1675 $0.1675 $0.1675 $0.1675 $0.6700 $0.1850 $0.1850 $0.2200 $0.2200 $0.8100 $0.2200 $0.2875 $0.2875 $0.2875 $1.0825 $0.3750 $0.3750 $0.7500 Average Number of Common Shares (in thousands) Basic 495,982 496,414 499,070 500,254 497,992 500,740 501,650 502,030 502,730 501,752 510,400 531,659 532,107 532,554 525,470 533,348 533,748 535,883 537,882 535,155 538,717 540,033 540,941 541,857 540,341 542,278 543,099 543,984 544,579 543,443 544,998 545,504 545,920 546,432 545,697 546,715 547,335 547,838 567,337 553,384 573,935 574,439 574,783 575,394 574,620 575,775 576,135 577,254 577,035 576,578 577,207 577,460 577,839 578,219 577,670 578,462 578,719 578,581 Diluted (2) 500,408 496,414 504,844 506,986 503,768 507,738 509,006 502,030 509,433 509,000 517,639 538,664 538,584 539,048 532,536 540,485 539,970 541,963 537,882 541,524 544,526 545,477 547,152 547,966 546,227 548,071 548,676 549,518 549,153 548,539 544,998 549,683 545,920 546,432 545,697 546,715 547,335 547,838 567,337 553,384 578,593 578,483 578,736 579,203 578,693 579,726 580,375 581,559 580,288 580,441 580,222 580,247 581,271 580,849 580,777 580,283 578,719 578,581 Market Price Per Share High (1) $36.42 $39.56 $42.22 $50.88 $50.88 $50.22 $57.48 $54.24 $51.03 $57.48 $60.72 $59.91 $53.94 $53.10 $60.72 $59.99 $57.17 $59.85 $62.25 $62.25 $69.10 $69.50 $86.96 $94.15 $94.15 $99.75 $118.89 $118.81 $103.04 $118.89 $97.88 $101.36 $87.85 $89.52 $101.36 $77.70 $86.87 $97.20 $109.37 $109.37 $106.79 $100.53 $98.37 $109.66 $109.66 $119.00 $128.03 $131.60 $133.53 $133.53 $101.37 $107.89 $95.29 $84.69 $107.89 $89.54 $62.43 $89.54 Low (1) 22.52 26.55 30.15 39.69 22.52 43.39 46.64 42.71 43.00 42.71 45.42 48.31 34.78 33.41 33.41 49.91 41.24 43.77 53.88 41.24 60.38 56.03 66.62 78.01 56.03 80.63 96.01 97.45 81.07 80.63 82.72 86.15 68.15 69.30 68.15 57.15 69.66 78.04 88.94 57.15 92.91 85.88 81.99 94.87 81.99 96.54 98.80 113.70 82.04 82.04 85.20 80.41 70.83 64.33 64.33 27.00 33.55 27.00 Close 27.38 33.96 41.76 48.65 48.65 46.47 49.19 46.49 45.71 45.71 59.26 52.28 35.51 49.26 49.26 55.55 45.06 56.03 60.40 60.40 64.04 65.84 84.64 83.92 83.92 98.09 116.86 99.02 92.07 92.07 91.69 87.55 72.80 70.79 70.79 72.58 83.42 96.71 101.10 101.10 97.55 90.52 96.74 107.91 107.91 105.27 124.43 127.57 87.21 87.21 95.18 93.16 74.22 83.76 83.76 35.92 50.66 50.66 (1) Based on intra-day prices. (2) In the periods where EOG realizes a Net Loss, the same number of shares are used in the calculation of both basic and diluted earnings per share. (3) All share and per-share amounts for years 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013 have been restated to reflect the 2-1 stock split effective March 31, 2014. &"CB Futura CondensedBold,Regular"&8 2 3 QUANTITATIVE RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (NON-GAAP) TO NET INCOME (LOSS) (GAAP) BEFORE-TAX 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 (1) 2017 (1) 2018 (1) 2019 2020 (In Millions, Except Per Share Data) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (GAAP) ($710.9) ($380.3) ($272.3) ($194.0) ($1,557.5) $39.4 $62.5 $146.0 $413.4 $661.2 $813.4 $892.9 $1,446.4 $1,088.3 $4,241.0 $827.2 $1,089.4 $797.5 $831.2 $3,545.3 $31.0 ($1,145.3) ($1,114.3) Mark-to-Market (MTM) Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact Total (Gains) Losses (351.4) (33.6) (20.9) (25.9) (431.8) (7.8) (37.0) (61.0) 43.9 (61.9) 66.7 (189.6) (357.7) (145.4) (626.0) (134.2) (188.5) (4.6) (66.4) (393.7) 105.0 (191.5) 293.4 (40.6) 166.3 155.7 229.3 (469.1) (750.2) (834.3) (76.2) 48.5 (29.2) (4.9) (61.9) (5.4) 44.4 (5.1) 65.8 99.6 (62.0) (9.5) 6.6 45.0 (19.8) 59.8 185.9 52.0 (132.1) 165.6 20.6 (177.3) (85.9) 62.4 (180.3) (1,205.7) 126.3 (1,079.4) Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts 311.0 344.8 331.3 290.6 1,277.6 23.0 15.8 (13.6) (18.2) 7.0 25.0 6.3 52.5 96.9 180.7 133.6 173.2 249.1 155.5 711.4 67.0 68.9 (20.6) 1.1 116.4 (34.0) (86.9) (68.0) 222.9 34.0 367.7 193.4 99.9 69.1 730.1 17.7 (14.8) (25.0) - (22.2) 1.9 0.7 2.1 2.7 7.4 (22.0) (66.4) (91.9) (78.6) (258.9) 20.9 10.4 108.4 91.5 231.2 84.3 639.4 723.8 Subtotal (40.4) 311.2 310.4 264.7 845.8 15.2 (21.2) (74.6) 25.7 (54.9) 91.7 (183.3) (305.2) (48.5) (445.3) (0.6) (15.3) 244.5 89.1 317.7 172.0 (122.6) 272.8 (39.5) 282.7 121.7 142.4 (537.1) (527.3) (800.3) 291.5 241.9 70.7 64.0 668.2 12.3 29.6 (30.1) 65.8 77.4 (60.1) (8.8) 8.7 47.7 (12.4) 37.8 119.5 (39.9) (210.7) (93.3) 41.5 (166.9) 22.5 153.9 50.9 (1,121.4) 765.7 (355.6) Impact of One-Time Items Add: Impairments of Certain Assets - - 102.8 217.8 320.6 137.8 23.4 - 100.3 261.4 20.9 - - 131.8 152.7 23.7 65.3 27.2 158.7 275.0 1,516.3 239.2 1,755.5 Acquisition Costs - - 2.9 2.2 5.1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Tax Expense Related to the Repatriation of Accumulated - - - Foreign Earnings in Future Years - - - - - - - - - - - - - Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination - - - - - - 10.2 - - 10.2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - Severance Costs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Trinidad Tax Settlement - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Voluntary Retirements Expense 22.4 19.7 - - 42.1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Acquisition - State Appointment Change - - - - - - - - - - - - - Joint Venture Transaction Costs - - - - - - 3.1 - - 3.1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - Joint Interest Billings Deemed Uncollectible - - - - - - - - 4.5 4.5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - Less: Net Gains on Property Exchange, Net of Tax Net Gains on Sale of California Assets, Net of Tax Net (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions (9.2) 15.6 (108.2) (104.1) (205.9) 16.7 8.9 8.2 65.2 99.1 14.9 6.4 (115.9) (79.9) (174.6) 3.8 (8.0) 0.5 (120.0) (123.6) (16.5) (13.2) (29.7) Tax Reform Impact - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Texas Margin Tax Rate Reduction - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Adjusted Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (Non-GAAP) ($685.4) ($315.4) ($304.9) ($12.3) ($1,318.2) $133.8 $99.3 $162.9 $631.1 $1,027.1 $887.0 $1,018.8 $1,290.6 $929.5 $4,125.8 $896.2 $979.8 $847.7 $1,023.8 $3,747.6 $409.4 ($153.6) $255.9 INCOME TAX IMPACT 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 (1) 2017 (1) 2018 (1) 2019 (1) 2020 (1) (In Millions, Except Per Share Data) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year Income Tax Benefit (Provision) $239.1 $87.7 $82.3 $51.7 $460.8 ($10.9) ($39.4) ($45.4) $2,017.1 $1,921.4 ($174.8) ($196.2) ($255.4) ($195.6) ($822.0) ($191.8) ($241.6) ($182.3) ($194.7) ($810.4) ($21.2) $235.9 $214.7 Mark-to-Market (MTM) Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact Total (Gains) Losses 2.0 (15.8) 1.7 (23.6) (35.6) 22.2 3.4 (2.4) (16.1) 7.1 (13.1) (40.9) (11.4) 29.1 (36.5) (4.5) 38.9 18.9 (13.7) 39.6 264.6 (27.7) 236.9 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts (6.4) 5.3 8.9 - 7.9 (0.7) (0.2) (0.8) (1.0) (2.7) 4.8 14.6 20.2 17.3 57.0 (4.6) (2.2) (23.8) (20.1) (50.8) (18.5) (140.3) (158.8) Subtotal (4.4) (10.5) 10.6 (23.6) (27.7) 21.5 3.2 (3.2) (17.1) 4.4 (8.3) (26.3) 8.8 46.4 20.5 (9.1) 36.7 (4.9) (33.8) (11.2) 246.1 (168.0) 78.1 Impact of One-Time Items Add: Impairments of Certain Assets - - (36.6) (76.7) (113.3) (49.3) (8.5) - (36.0) (93.7) (4.6) - - (29.0) (33.6) (5.2) (14.3) (6.0) (34.8) (60.3) (320.0) (48.4) (368.3) Acquisition Costs - - (1.0) 1.0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Tax Expense Related to the Repatriation of Accumulated - - - - - - - - - Foreign Earnings in Future Years - - - - - - - - - - - - Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination - - - - - - (3.7) - - (3.7) - - - - - - - - - - - - - Severance Costs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Trinidad Tax Settlement - 43.0 - - 43.0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Voluntary Retirements Expense (8.0) (7.0) - (0.1) (15.1) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Acquisition - State Appointment Change - - - 16.4 16.4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Joint Venture Transaction Costs - - - - - - (1.1) - - (1.1) - - - - - - - - - - - - - Joint Interest Billings Deemed Uncollectible - - - - - - - - (1.6) (1.6) - - - - - - - - - - - - - Less: Net Gains on Property Exchange, Net of Tax Net Gains on Sale of California Assets, Net of Tax 1.4 Net (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions 3.3 (7.4) 28.8 36.9 61.5 (5.7) (3.1) (3.1) (23.3) (35.2) (3.3) (1.4) 28.9 13.6 37.9 (0.8) 1.7 (0.1) 26.3 27.3 3.7 2.9 6.5 Tax Reform Impact - - - - - - - - (2,169.4) (2,169.4) (6.5) - (57.1) (46.6) (110.3) - - - - - - - - Texas Margin Tax Rate Reduction - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Adjusted Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (Non-GAAP) $230.0 $105.8 $84.1 $5.6 $425.6 ($44.4) ($52.6) ($51.5) ($230.3) ($378.9) ($197.5) ($223.9) ($274.8) ($211.2) ($907.5) ($206.9) ($217.5) ($193.3) ($237.0) ($854.6) ($91.4) $22.4 ($69.0) AFTER-TAX 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 (1) 2017 (1) 2018 (1) 2019 (1) 2020 (1) (In Millions, Except Per Share Data) 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year 1st Qtr 2nd Qtr Year Reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) $158.7 ($16.7) $4.2 $400.4 $546.6 $118.0 $59.9 ($70.9) $53.7 $160.7 $134.0 $295.6 $540.9 $120.6 $1,091.1 $324.0 $395.8 $355.5 ($505.0) $570.3 $494.7 $659.7 $462.5 $580.2 $2,197.1 $660.9 $706.4 $1,103.6 $444.6 $2,915.5 ($169.7) $5.3 ($4,075.7) ($284.3) ($4,524.5) ($471.8) ($292.6) ($190.0) ($142.3) ($1,096.7) $28.5 $23.1 $100.5 $2,430.5 $2,582.6 $638.6 $696.7 $1,191.0 $892.7 $3,419.0 $635.4 $847.8 $615.2 $636.5 $2,734.9 $9.8 ($909.4) ($899.6) Mark-to-Market (MTM) Commodity Derivative Contracts Impact Total (Gains) Losses (3.4) 28.5 (3.3) 42.2 64.0 (39.8) (6.0) 4.2 28.9 (12.7) 46.6 144.9 40.6 (103.0) 129.1 16.0 (138.4) (67.0) 48.7 (140.7) (941.1) 98.6 (842.5) Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts 11.3 (9.5) (16.1) - (14.3) 1.2 0.4 1.4 1.7 4.8 (17.1) (51.7) (71.7) (61.3) (201.9) 16.3 8.2 84.6 71.4 180.4 65.8 499.1 564.9 After-Tax MTM Impact (26.0) 200.3 199.7 169.9 543.9 9.7 (13.5) (47.8) 16.4 (35.2) 58.6 (117.4) (195.4) (31.0) (285.2) (0.4) (9.8) 156.6 57.0 203.4 110.1 (78.5) 174.6 (24.9) 181.3 78.1 91.3 (344.6) (339.8) (515.0) 187.6 155.7 45.4 41.3 430.0 7.9 19.0 (19.4) 42.2 49.7 (38.6) (5.6) 5.6 30.6 (8.0) 29.5 93.2 (31.1) (164.3) (72.8) 32.3 (130.2) 17.6 120.1 39.7 (875.3) 597.7 (277.6) Impact of One-Time Items Add: Impairments of Certain Assets, Net of Tax - - - - - - - 208.3 122.3 330.6 30.3 226.2 10.6 249.1 516.2 37.1 1.5 - 849.4 888.0 - 2.0 2.4 - 4.4 36.1 - - 517.0 553.1 - - 4,047.2 78.1 4,125.4 - - 66.1 141.2 207.3 88.5 14.9 - 64.4 167.7 16.3 - - 102.8 119.1 18.5 51.0 21.2 123.9 214.7 1,196.3 190.8 1,387.2 Write-off of Fees Associated with Revolving Credit Facilities, Net of Tax - - - - - - - - - - - - - 3.7 3.7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Acquisition Costs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1.9 3.1 5.0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Tax Expense Related to the Repatriation of Accumulated Foreign Earnings in Future Years - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 249.9 249.9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Legal Settlement - Early Leasehold Termination, net of tax - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 12.5 12.5 - - - - - - 6.5 - - 6.5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - Severance Costs, Net of Tax - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5.5 - - 5.5 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Trinidad Tax Settlement - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 43.0 - - 43.0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Voluntary Retirements Expense, Net of Tax - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 14.4 12.7 - (0.1) 27.0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Acquisition - State Appointment Change - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 16.4 16.4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Joint Venture Transaction Costs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2.0 - - 2.0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - Joint Interest Billings Deemed Uncollectible - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 2.9 2.9 - - - - - - - - - - - - - Less: Net Gains on Property Exchange, Net of Tax - - - (244.2) (244.2) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Net Gains on Sale of California Assets, Net of Tax - - - (91.8) (91.8) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Net (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net of Tax - - - - - 0.4 (5.3) (41.5) (96.3) (142.7) (45.9) (105.2) (132.9) (33.5) (317.5) (43.2) (75.1) (43.4) 35.6 (126.1) (114.9) (9.4) (5.2) (7.2) (136.7) (7.4) (1.7) (38.4) (439.8) (487.3) (1.1) 6.1 (3.4) 2.9 4.5 (5.9) 8.2 (79.4) (67.2) (144.3) 11.0 5.8 5.1 41.9 63.8 11.6 4.9 (87.0) (66.3) (136.7) 3.1 (6.3) 0.4 (93.6) (96.4) (12.8) (10.3) (23.2) Changes in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration Liability, Net of Tax - - - - - (9.9) (1.5) (1.5) (1.6) (14.5) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Tax Reform Impact - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (2,169.4) (2,169.4) (6.5) - (57.1) (46.7) (110.3) - - - - - - - - Texas Margin Tax Rate Reduction - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (19.5) - - (19.5) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (Non-GAAP) $132.7 $183.6 $203.9 $234.3 $754.5 $118.2 $39.6 $46.6 $94.5 $298.9 $177.0 $299.2 $223.2 $308.9 $1,008.3 $317.5 $312.4 $468.7 $437.0 $1,535.6 $489.9 $573.8 $634.3 $548.1 $2,246.1 $767.7 $796.0 $720.6 $431.9 $2,716.2 $16.8 $153.1 $13.5 ($149.5) $33.9 ($455.4) ($209.7) ($220.8) ($6.7) ($892.6) $89.4 $46.7 $111.3 $400.9 $648.2 $689.5 $794.8 $1,015.8 $718.2 $3,218.3 $689.3 $762.3 $654.4 $786.9 $2,892.9 $318.0 ($131.2) $186.8 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Non-GAAP) Basic $0.27 $0.37 $0.41 $0.47 $1.52 $0.24 $0.08 $0.10 $0.19 $0.60 $0.35 $0.57 $0.42 $0.58 $1.92 $0.60 $0.59 $0.88 $0.81 $2.87 $0.91 $1.07 $1.18 $1.01 $4.16 $1.42 $1.47 $1.32 $0.79 $5.00 $0.03 $0.28 $0.02 ($0.27) $0.06 ($0.83) ($0.38) ($0.40) ($0.01) ($1.61) $0.16 $0.08 $0.19 $0.70 $1.13 $1.20 $1.38 $1.76 $1.24 $5.58 $1.19 $1.32 $1.13 $1.36 $5.01 $0.55 ($0.23) $0.32 Diluted $0.27 $0.37 $0.41 $0.46 $1.50 $0.24 $0.08 $0.09 $0.19 $0.59 $0.34 $0.56 $0.42 $0.58 $1.90 $0.59 $0.58 $0.87 $0.81 $2.84 $0.90 $1.05 $1.16 $1.00 $4.11 $1.40 $1.45 $1.31 $0.79 $4.95 $0.03 $0.28 $0.02 ($0.27) $0.06 ($0.83) ($0.38) ($0.40) ($0.01) ($1.61) $0.15 $0.08 $0.19 $0.69 $1.12 $1.19 $1.37 $1.75 $1.24 $5.54 $1.19 $1.31 $1.13 $1.35 $4.98 $0.55 ($0.23) $0.32 (1) In accordance with SEC guidance related to the disclosure of non-GAAP financial measures, beginning with 1Q 2016, EOG will provide Before-Tax and After-Tax GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) reconciliations (and related income tax impact information) on a go-forward basis. (2) All share and per-share amounts for years 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013 have been restated to reflect the 2-1 stock split effective March 31, 2014. &A 4 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS EOG Resources, Inc. 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 (1) 2017 (2) 2018 2019 (3) 2020 (In Millions, Except Share Data) 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 Assets Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $85.2 $707.0 $608.5 $685.8 $230.1 $650.1 $27.8 $788.9 $1,668.3 $1,577.4 $1,386.7 $615.7 $294.0 $280.4 $1,112.6 $876.4 $1,108.0 $1,228.0 $1,318.8 $1,318.2 $1,667.2 $1,230.1 $1,481.1 $2,087.2 $2,127.4 $1,367.4 $742.7 $718.5 $668.5 $779.7 $1,048.7 $1,599.9 $1,546.6 $1,649.4 $846.1 $834.2 $816.1 $1,008.2 $1,274.1 $1,555.6 $1,135.8 $1,160.5 $1,583.1 $2,027.9 $2,906.9 $2,416.5 Accounts Receivable, Net 558.1 570.2 604.3 771.4 869.1 810.1 897.7 1,113.2 1,228.5 1,279.7 1,249.7 1,451.2 1,543.5 1,375.1 1,579.8 1,656.6 1,891.2 1,809.0 1,849.5 1,658.8 1,801.7 1,902.3 2,009.1 1,779.3 1,266.6 1,304.9 1,123.1 930.6 780.6 935.6 920.2 1,216.3 1,187.1 1,114.5 1,243.5 1,597.5 1,702.1 1,908.0 2,151.2 1,915.2 2,203.4 2,002.0 1,928.0 2,001.7 1,449.6 943.4 Inventories 242.6 243.6 240.2 261.7 313.1 306.6 381.3 415.7 481.8 540.1 580.4 590.6 561.5 620.3 657.9 683.2 697.5 657.4 566.0 563.3 635.4 667.1 672.9 706.6 764.2 661.2 660.3 598.9 538.9 495.8 429.6 350.0 314.2 336.2 344.0 483.9 584.7 671.0 767.0 859.4 860.8 853.1 778.1 767.3 662.4 676.5 Assets from Price Risk Management Activities 857.0 606.6 290.6 20.9 9.6 18.7 60.7 48.2 45.5 109.2 365.0 450.7 451.4 421.1 248.7 166.1 32.7 105.7 44.5 8.3 - - 132.9 465.1 329.8 106.8 71.5 - 4.1 - 2.2 - 1.1 4.7 3.3 7.7 0.8 1.9 1.6 23.8 3.9 135.0 122.6 1.3 932.9 207.0 Income Taxes Receivable 5.2 19.1 27.1 37.0 42.2 30.7 89.4 54.9 30.6 27.7 28.0 26.6 24.6 28.4 54.0 29.2 24.5 23.5 42.3 4.8 0.2 24.5 18.0 71.6 61.1 48.4 53.7 40.7 39.0 4.9 0.2 12.3 80.5 91.3 126.9 113.3 262.8 364.1 321.0 427.9 440.2 121.3 135.7 151.7 309.3 197.0 Deferred Income Taxes 6.8 - - - 5.1 1.2 - 9.3 28.1 - - - - - 121.0 - 102.0 157.0 127.7 244.6 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Other 54.8 63.8 61.0 62.7 76.7 98.8 77.6 97.2 114.8 103.8 125.6 119.1 167.0 222.8 226.1 178.4 225.1 260.3 243.2 274.0 288.3 415.2 332.4 286.6 225.6 209.4 133.1 155.7 157.7 187.4 199.7 206.7 264.6 187.3 200.1 242.5 218.6 278.7 302.2 275.5 263.8 223.6 272.2 323.4 229.9 157.0 Total 1,809.7 2,210.3 1,831.7 1,839.5 1,545.9 1,916.2 1,534.5 2,527.4 3,597.6 3,637.9 3,735.4 3,253.9 3,042.0 2,948.1 4,000.1 3,589.9 4,081.0 4,240.9 4,192.0 4,072.0 4,392.8 4,239.2 4,646.4 5,396.4 4,774.7 3,698.1 2,784.4 2,444.4 2,188.8 2,403.4 2,600.6 3,385.2 3,394.1 3,383.4 2,763.9 3,279.1 3,585.1 4,231.9 4,817.1 5,057.4 4,907.9 4,495.5 4,819.7 5,273.3 6,491.0 4,597.4 Property, Plant and Equipment Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method) 21,460.2 22,292.1 23,515.4 24,614.3 25,725.2 26,647.2 28,208.6 29,263.8 30,526.4 31,588.9 32,196.3 33,664.4 35,092.3 35,562.4 37,021.2 38,126.3 39,075.1 40,262.6 41,887.9 42,821.8 44,324.0 46,270.7 47,912.9 46,503.5 47,727.9 48,936.1 50,025.2 50,613.2 51,159.3 51,355.6 50,466.0 49,592.1 50,195.6 50,973.8 51,717.0 52,555.7 53,854.4 55,319.1 56,799.2 57,330.0 58,691.7 60,214.1 61,620.0 62,830.4 64,046.4 64,406.3 Other Property, Plant and Equipment 1,086.1 1,172.5 1,261.5 1,350.1 1,417.6 1,490.1 1,598.5 1,733.1 1,863.0 1,871.5 1,993.8 2,150.0 2,277.0 2,375.9 2,609.5 2,740.6 2,769.6 2,847.0 2,954.1 2,967.1 3,128.4 3,374.3 3,571.6 3,751.0 3,849.2 3,840.2 3,890.9 3,986.6 4,004.3 4,001.1 4,013.6 4,008.6 3,977.7 3,883.8 3,934.1 3,960.8 4,082.8 4,141.4 4,192.0 4,220.7 4,277.9 4,328.7 4,394.5 4,472.3 4,648.8 4,665.8 Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (8,539.7) (9,018.9) (9,524.3) (9,825.2) (10,325.9) (10,713.0) (11,557.3) (12,316.0) (12,748.0) (13,463.5) (13,453.9) (14,525.6) (15,235.5) (15,248.6) (15,944.2) (17,529.2) (17,906.7) (18,529.2) (19,242.8) (19,640.1) (20,454.0) (21,449.6) (22,267.6) (21,081.8) (21,855.4) (22,801.1) (29,640.8) (30,389.1) (31,362.2) (32,143.8) (31,835.2) (27,893.6) (28,566.8) (29,277.4) (29,926.5) (30,851.5) (31,561.6) (32,306.7) (33,043.5) (33,475.2) (33,840.6) (34,818.4) (35,810.2) (36,938.1) (39,001.1) (39,838.6) Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 14,006.6 14,445.7 15,252.6 16,139.2 16,816.9 17,424.3 18,249.8 18,680.9 19,641.4 19,996.9 20,736.2 21,288.8 22,133.8 22,689.7 23,686.5 23,337.7 23,938.0 24,580.4 25,599.2 26,148.8 26,998.4 28,195.4 29,216.9 29,172.7 29,721.7 29,975.2 24,275.3 24,210.7 23,801.4 23,212.9 22,644.4 25,707.1 25,606.5 25,580.2 25,724.6 25,665.0 26,375.6 27,153.8 27,947.7 28,075.5 29,129.0 29,724.4 30,204.3 30,364.6 29,694.1 29,233.5 Long-Term Assets Held for Sale Deferred Income Taxes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 108.4 121.4 123.1 20.2 19.3 20.5 19.7 19.1 18.6 17.2 16.9 16.1 16.2 16.8 17.5 17.5 18.2 17.1 16.9 0.8 1.2 1.5 2.0 2.4 2.6 1.8 Other Assets 167.4 136.8 137.0 140.0 146.3 125.2 160.6 415.9 306.5 324.6 323.1 296.1 375.6 356.9 340.4 403.9 208.8 251.3 351.8 349.4 291.2 377.8 395.0 169.3 171.3 165.8 168.3 160.7 165.2 162.2 168.4 190.8 195.2 283.2 299.3 871.4 761.6 689.6 856.0 800.8 1,625.4 1,530.1 1,516.3 1,484.3 1,446.4 1,389.0 Total Assets $15,983.7 $16,792.8 $17,221.3 $18,118.7 $18,509.1 $19,465.7 $19,944.9 $21,624.2 $23,545.5 $23,959.4 $24,794.7 $24,838.8 $25,551.4 $25,994.7 $28,027.0 $27,331.5 $28,227.8 $29,072.6 $30,143.0 $30,570.2 $31,790.8 $32,933.8 $34,381.4 $34,758.6 $34,687.0 $33,859.6 $27,247.7 $26,834.9 $26,174.0 $25,795.7 $25,430.3 $29,299.2 $29,212.0 $29,263.6 $28,805.3 $29,833.1 $30,740.5 $32,092.4 $33,637.7 $33,934.5 $35,663.5 $35,751.5 $36,542.3 $37,124.6 $37,634.1 $35,221.7 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable $774.4 $720.1 $783.8 $979.2 $1,134.3 $1,255.7 $1,541.3 $1,664.9 $1,839.0 $1,870.2 $1,926.5 $2,033.6 $2,289.9 $2,235.6 $2,151.1 $2,078.9 $2,258.2 $2,201.9 $2,247.7 $2,254.4 $2,647.2 $2,661.5 $2,775.3 $2,860.5 $2,182.1 $1,864.5 $1,561.6 $1,472.0 $1,182.0 $1,305.7 $1,296.2 $1,511.8 $1,556.9 $1,615.2 $1,635.7 $1,847.1 $1,915.7 $2,336.9 $2,435.8 $2,239.9 $2,452.3 $2,387.4 $2,395.1 $2,429.1 $2,892.3 $1,281.2 Accrued Taxes Payable 78.9 78.5 86.3 92.9 90.2 90.1 114.8 82.2 136.9 148.6 157.3 147.1 123.4 142.2 168.7 162.1 155.1 161.6 200.5 159.4 270.9 228.5 258.0 140.1 121.7 164.3 174.9 93.6 93.1 138.3 143.3 118.4 143.7 155.5 180.3 148.9 179.6 213.5 249.2 214.7 239.5 268.8 302.8 254.8 200.3 193.8 Dividends Payable 35.9 36.0 36.3 36.3 38.8 38.9 38.9 39.0 40.3 43.0 43.0 42.6 45.3 45.5 45.7 45.8 50.5 50.6 50.8 50.8 67.8 67.9 91.1 91.6 91.3 91.5 91.4 91.5 91.6 91.7 91.8 96.1 96.2 96.1 96.3 96.4 106.5 106.6 126.8 127.0 127.0 166.0 166.2 166.3 216.9 217.0 Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities 9.6 11.8 16.4 27.2 40.3 42.2 29.1 28.3 105.2 12.4 - - 25.8 - - 7.6 14.1 5.5 174.6 127.5 227.0 338.3 - - - - - - - 1.3 - 61.8 7.6 - 2.8 50.4 84.1 195.5 132.6 - 0.8 - - 20.2 - - Deferred Income Taxes 296.5 213.4 114.3 35.4 20.7 9.9 45.4 41.7 7.9 50.2 139.6 136.0 122.9 121.1 2.8 22.8 2.2 4.3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Current Portion of Long-Term Debt - 37.0 37.0 37.0 37.0 - - 220.0 220.0 220.0 220.0 - - - - 406.6 406.6 406.6 406.6 6.6 6.6 6.6 6.6 6.6 506.6 6.6 36.3 6.6 6.6 6.6 6.6 6.6 6.6 606.5 6.6 356.2 363.2 1,262.5 1,262.9 913.1 914.9 1,013.9 1,014.2 1,014.5 519.0 21.1 Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 396.3 396.5 384.3 369.4 322.4 252.6 Other 88.0 92.9 127.1 137.6 131.8 121.4 168.8 144.0 150.9 131.8 179.9 163.0 152.9 135.6 210.1 200.2 188.0 189.9 267.1 263.0 176.1 234.7 245.4 174.8 130.9 150.7 182.8 155.6 174.7 168.7 195.1 232.6 221.0 249.0 258.3 226.5 187.7 182.3 217.8 233.7 170.5 181.4 211.1 232.7 154.1 188.7 Total 1,283.3 1,189.7 1,201.2 1,345.6 1,493.1 1,558.2 1,938.3 2,220.1 2,500.2 2,476.2 2,666.3 2,522.3 2,760.2 2,680.0 2,578.4 2,924.0 3,074.7 3,020.4 3,347.3 2,861.7 3,395.6 3,537.5 3,376.4 3,273.6 3,032.6 2,277.6 2,047.0 1,819.3 1,548.0 1,712.3 1,733.0 2,027.3 2,032.0 2,722.3 2,180.0 2,725.5 2,836.8 4,297.3 4,425.1 3,728.4 4,301.3 4,414.0 4,473.7 4,487.0 4,305.0 2,154.4 Long-Term Debt 2,105.1 2,760.0 2,760.0 2,760.0 2,760.0 3,734.1 3,768.6 5,003.3 5,004.7 5,006.3 5,007.8 5,009.2 5,006.4 5,008.0 6,299.8 5,900.5 5,901.1 5,901.6 5,902.2 5,902.6 5,898.2 5,898.5 5,898.9 5,899.3 6,388.2 6,388.7 6,389.0 6,648.9 6,979.0 6,979.3 6,979.5 6,979.8 6,980.0 6,380.3 6,380.4 6,030.8 6,071.6 5,172.3 5,172.0 5,170.2 5,166.0 4,165.3 4,163.1 4,160.9 4,703.2 5,703.1 Other Liabilities 514.1 550.3 609.1 632.7 635.2 618.7 695.9 667.5 680.7 718.7 768.5 799.2 802.6 791.3 842.2 894.8 864.0 795.3 846.8 865.1 922.6 991.5 1,084.4 939.4 959.1 986.7 970.3 971.4 985.7 978.5 975.8 1,282.1 1,248.1 1,199.8 1,215.1 1,275.2 1,301.9 1,304.6 1,302.2 1,258.4 1,772.2 1,803.5 1,858.4 1,789.9 2,064.2 2,138.7 Deferred Income Taxes 2,965.6 3,033.3 3,133.3 3,382.4 3,455.9 3,423.7 3,424.0 3,501.7 3,571.5 3,681.0 3,858.3 3,867.2 3,990.4 4,160.3 4,513.2 4,327.4 4,631.7 4,970.7 5,185.1 5,522.4 5,541.1 5,797.9 6,301.8 6,933.7 6,836.6 6,779.4 4,557.2 4,452.3 4,255.8 4,068.9 3,943.7 5,028.4 5,023.7 5,059.5 5,107.6 3,518.2 3,689.6 3,865.8 4,199.9 4,413.4 4,520.2 4,738.4 4,922.8 5,046.1 5,091.1 4,837.9 Stockholders' Equity Preferred Stock, Series B (1) Common Stock, $0.01 Par, 1,280,000,000 Shares Authorized and 582,386,649 Shares and 582,213,016 Shares Issued at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 202.5 202.5 202.5 202.5 202.5 202.5 202.5 202.5 202.7 202.7 202.7 202.7 202.7 202.7 202.7 202.7 202.7 202.7 202.7 202.7 205.5 205.5 205.5 205.5 205.5 205.5 205.5 205.5 205.5 205.5 205.5 205.8 205.8 205.8 205.8 205.8 205.8 205.8 205.8 205.8 205.8 205.8 205.8 205.8 205.8 205.8 Additional Paid in Capital 349.2 395.1 528.6 596.7 620.4 656.6 695.0 730.0 2,148.5 2,181.1 2,230.6 2,272.1 2,345.5 2,374.1 2,459.5 2,500.4 2,539.6 2,576.4 2,614.9 2,646.9 2,697.8 2,728.5 2,785.7 2,837.2 2,819.0 2,857.6 2,897.4 2,923.4 2,951.8 2,982.1 2,992.9 5,420.4 5,447.2 5,485.8 5,513.6 5,536.5 5,569.2 5,591.6 5,626.3 5,658.8 5,695.2 5,729.3 5,769.1 5,817.5 5,852.8 5,886.3 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (21.7) 130.5 291.6 339.7 405.2 314.6 375.9 440.1 485.4 492.9 372.4 401.7 429.5 400.1 451.4 439.9 427.8 408.3 425.3 415.8 402.8 426.6 387.7 (23.1) (36.4) (28.0) (35.0) (33.3) (31.1) (25.3) (25.1) (19.0) (18.7) (17.5) (17.2) (19.3) (14.3) (17.5) (19.5) (1.4) (2.9) (4.5) (3.7) (4.7) (3.3) (6.1) Retained Earnings 8,588.7 8,535.6 8,502.9 8,866.8 8,945.7 8,966.2 8,855.9 8,870.2 8,963.5 9,213.4 9,711.2 9,789.3 10,067.5 10,417.4 10,726.8 10,175.6 10,619.4 11,228.0 11,639.3 12,168.3 12,760.9 13,398.9 14,410.7 14,763.1 14,501.8 14,414.9 10,247.4 9,870.8 9,308.5 8,923.7 8,641.7 8,398.1 8,330.0 8,256.4 8,260.0 10,593.5 11,125.0 11,714.7 12,778.1 13,543.1 14,050.7 14,731.6 15,179.4 15,648.6 15,440.1 14,312.5 Common Stock Held in Treasury, 142,025 Shares and 298,820 Shares at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (3.1) (4.2) (7.9) (7.7) (8.9) (8.9) (11.2) (11.2) (11.7) (12.9) (23.1) (24.9) (53.4) (39.2) (47.0) (33.8) (33.2) (30.8) (20.6) (15.3) (33.7) (51.1) (69.7) (70.1) (19.4) (22.8) (31.1) (23.4) (29.2) (29.3) (16.7) (23.7) (36.1) (28.8) (40.0) (33.3) (45.1) (42.2) (52.2) (42.2) (45.0) (31.9) (26.3) (26.5) (24.8) (10.9) Total Stockholders' Equity 9,115.6 9,259.5 9,517.7 9,998.0 10,164.9 10,131.0 10,118.1 10,231.6 11,788.4 12,077.2 12,493.8 12,640.9 12,991.8 13,355.1 13,793.4 13,284.8 13,756.3 14,384.6 14,861.6 15,418.4 16,033.3 16,708.4 17,719.9 17,712.6 17,470.5 17,427.2 13,284.2 12,943.0 12,405.5 12,056.7 11,798.3 13,981.6 13,928.2 13,901.7 13,922.2 16,283.3 16,840.6 17,452.4 18,538.5 19,364.1 19,903.8 20,630.3 21,124.3 21,640.7 21,470.6 20,387.6 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $15,983.7 $16,792.8 $17,221.3 $18,118.7 $18,509.1 $19,465.7 $19,944.9 $21,624.2 $23,545.5 $23,959.4 $24,794.7 $24,838.8 $25,551.4 $25,994.7 $28,027.0 $27,331.5 $28,227.8 $29,072.6 $30,143.0 $30,570.1 $31,790.8 $32,933.8 $34,381.4 $34,758.6 $34,687.0 $33,859.6 $27,247.7 $26,834.9 $26,174.0 $25,795.7 $25,430.3 $29,299.2 $29,212.0 $29,263.6 $28,805.3 $29,833.1 $30,740.5 $32,092.4 $33,637.7 $33,934.5 $35,663.5 $35,751.5 $36,542.3 $37,124.6 $37,634.1 $35,221.7 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio (Non-GAAP) 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) $9,115.6 $9,259.5 $9,517.7 $9,998.0 $10,164.9 $10,131.0 $10,118.1 $10,231.6 $11,788.4 $12,077.2 $12,493.8 $12,640.9 $12,991.8 $13,355.1 $13,793.4 $13,284.8 $13,756.3 $14,384.6 $14,861.6 $15,418.4 $16,033.3 $16,708.4 $17,719.9 $17,712.6 $17,470.5 $17,427.2 $13,284.2 $12,943.0 $12,405.5 $12,056.7 $11,798.3 $13,981.6 $13,928.2 $13,901.7 $13,922.2 $16,283.3 $16,840.6 $17,452.4 $18,538.5 $19,364.1 $19,903.8 $20,630.3 $21,124.3 $21,640.7 $21,470.6 $20,387.6 Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 2,105.1 2,797.0 2,797.0 2,797.0 2,797.0 3,734.1 3,768.6 5,223.3 5,224.7 5,226.3 5,227.8 5,009.2 5,006.4 5,008.0 6,299.8 6,312.2 6,307.7 6,308.2 6,308.8 5,913.2 5,904.8 5,905.1 5,905.5 5,910.0 6,894.8 6,395.3 6,425.3 6,660.3 6,985.6 6,985.9 6,986.1 6,986.4 6,986.6 6,986.8 6,387.0 6,387.0 6,434.8 6,434.8 6,434.9 6,083.3 6,080.9 5,179.2 5,177.3 5,175.4 5,222.2 5,724.2 Less: Cash (85.2) (707.0) (608.5) (685.8) (230.1) (650.1) (27.8) (788.9) (1,668.3) (1,577.4) (1,386.7) (615.7) (294.0) (280.4) (1,112.6) (876.4) (1,108.0) (1,228.0) (1,318.8) (1,318.2) (1,667.2) (1,230.1) (1,481.1) (2,087.2) (2,127.4) (1,367.4) (742.7) (718.5) (668.5) (779.7) (1,048.7) (1,599.9) (1,546.6) (1,649.4) (846.1) (834.2) (816.1) (1,008.2) (1,274.1) (1,555.6) (1,135.8) (1,160.5) (1,583.1) (2,027.9) (2,906.9) (2,416.5) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) 2,019.9 2,090.0 2,188.5 2,111.2 2,566.9 3,084.0 3,740.8 4,434.4 3,556.4 3,648.9 3,841.1 4,393.5 4,712.4 4,727.6 5,187.2 5,435.8 5,199.7 5,080.2 4,990.0 4,595.0 4,237.6 4,675.0 4,424.4 3,822.8 4,767.4 5,027.9 5,682.6 5,941.8 6,317.1 6,206.2 5,937.4 5,386.5 5,440.0 5,337.4 5,540.9 5,552.8 5,618.7 5,426.6 5,160.8 4,527.7 4,945.1 4,018.7 3,594.2 3,147.5 2,315.3 3,307.7 Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) $11,220.7 $12,056.5 $12,314.7 $12,795.0 $12,961.9 $13,865.1 $13,886.7 $15,454.9 $17,013.1 $17,303.5 $17,721.6 $17,650.1 $17,998.2 $18,363.1 $20,093.2 $19,597.0 $20,064.0 $20,692.8 $21,170.4 $21,331.6 $21,938.1 $22,613.5 $23,625.4 $23,622.6 $24,365.3 $23,822.5 $19,709.5 $19,603.3 $19,391.1 $19,042.6 $18,784.4 $20,968.0 $20,914.8 $20,888.5 $20,309.2 $22,670.3 $23,275.4 $23,887.2 $24,973.4 $25,447.4 $25,984.7 $25,809.5 $26,301.6 $26,816.1 $26,692.8 $26,111.8 Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) $11,135.5 $11,349.5 $11,706.2 $12,109.2 $12,731.8 $13,215.0 $13,858.9 $14,666.0 $15,344.8 $15,726.1 $16,334.9 $17,034.4 $17,704.2 $18,082.7 $18,980.6 $18,720.6 $18,956.0 $19,464.8 $19,851.6 $20,013.4 $20,270.9 $21,383.4 $22,144.3 $21,535.4 $22,237.9 $22,455.1 $18,966.8 $18,884.8 $18,722.6 $18,262.9 $17,735.7 $19,368.1 $19,368.2 $19,239.1 $19,463.1 $21,836.1 $22,459.3 $22,879.0 $23,699.3 $23,891.8 $24,848.9 $24,649.0 $24,718.5 $24,788.2 $23,785.9 $23,695.3 Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 19% 23% 23% 22% 22% 27% 27% 34% 31% 30% 29% 28% 28% 27% 31% 32% 31% 30% 30% 28% 27% 26% 25% 25% 28% 27% 33% 34% 36% 37% 37% 33% 33% 33% 31% 28% 28% 27% 26% 24% 23% 20% 20% 19% 20% 22% Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) / [(a) + (c)] 18% 18% 19% 17% 20% 23% 27% 30% 23% 23% 24% 26% 27% 26% 27% 29% 27% 26% 25% 23% 21% 22% 20% 18% 21% 22% 30% 31% 34% 34% 33% 28% 28% 28% 28% 25% 25% 24% 22% 19% 20% 16% 15% 13% 10% 14% (1) Effective January 1, 2016, EOG adopted the provisions of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2015-03, "Interest - Computation of Interest (Subtopic 835-30): Simplifying the Presentation of Debt Issuance Costs" (ASU 2015-03). ASU 2015-03 requires that debt issuance costs be presented in the balance sheet as a direct reduction from the related debt liability rather than as an asset. In connection with the adoption of ASU 2015-03, EOG restated its balance sheets during the years 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 to reclassify unamortized debt issuance costs from "Other Assets" to "Long-Term Debt." Debt issuance costs related to EOG's senior unsecured credit facility remain classified as "Other Assets." Periods prior to these have not been restated for the effects of this ASU. (2) Effective January 1, 2017, EOG adopted the provisions of ASU 2015-17, "Income Taxes (Topic 740): Balance Sheet Classification of Deferred Taxes" (ASU 2015-17), which simplifies the presentation of deferred taxes in a classified balance sheet by eliminating the requirement to separate deferred income tax liabilities and assets into current and noncurrent amounts. Instead, ASU 2015-17 requires that all deferred tax liabilities and assets be shown as noncurrent in a classfied balance sheet. In connection with the adoption of ASU 2015-17, EOG restated its balance sheets during the years 2014, 2015, and 2016 to reclassify current deferred income tax assets as noncurrent. Periods prior to these have not been restated for the effects of this ASU. (1) Effective January 1, 2016, EOG adopted the provisions of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2015-03, "Interest - Computation of Interest (Subtopic 835-30): Simplifying the Presentation of Debt Issuance Costs" (ASU 2015-03). ASU 2015-03 requires that debt issuance costs be presented in the balance sheet as a direct reduction from the related debt liability rather than as an asset. In connection with the adoption of ASU 2015-03, EOG restated its balance sheets during the years 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 to reclassify unamortized debt issuance costs from "Other Assets" to "Long- Term Debt." Debt issuance costs related to EOG's senior unsecured credit facility remain classified as "Other Assets." Periods prior to these have not been restated for the effects of this ASU. (2) Effective January 1, 2017, EOG adopted the provisions of ASU 2015-17, "Income Taxes (Topic 740): Balance Sheet Classification of Deferred Taxes" (ASU 2015-17), which simplifies the presentation of deferred taxes in a classified balance sheet by eliminating the requirement to separate deferred income tax liabilities and assets into current and noncurrent amounts. Instead, ASU 2015- 17 requires that all deferred tax liabilities and assets be shown as noncurrent in a classfied balance sheet. In connection with the adoption of ASU 2015-17, EOG restated its balance sheets during the years 2014, 2015, and 2016 to reclassify current deferred income tax assets as noncurrent. Periods prior to these have not been restated for the effects of this ASU. (3) Effective January 1, 2019, EOG adopted the provisions of Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)" (ASU 2016-02). ASU 2016-02 and other related ASUs require that lessees recognize a right-of-use (ROU) asset and related lease liability, representing the obligation to make lease payments for certain lease transactions, on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and disclose additional leasing information. EOG elected to adopt ASU 2016-02 and other related ASUs using the modified retrospective approach with a cumulative-effect adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings as of the effective date. Financial results reported in periods prior to January 1, 2019, are unchanged. &9&A 5 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS EOG Resources, Inc. 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 (In Millions) 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 9/30 12/31 3/31 6/30 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Net Income (Loss) $158.7 $142.0 $146.2 $546.6 $118.0 $177.9 $107.0 $160.7 $134.0 $429.5 $970.4 $1,091.1 $324.0 $719.8 $1,075.3 $570.3 $494.7 $1,154.4 $1,616.9 $2,197.1 $660.9 $1,367.3 $2,470.9 $2,915.5 ($169.7) ($164.5) ($4,240.2) ($4,524.5) ($471.8) ($764.3) ($954.3) ($1,096.7) $28.5 $51.6 $152.1 $2,582.6 $638.6 $1,335.3 $2,526.3 $3,419.0 $635.4 $1,483.3 $2,098.4 $2,734.9 $9.8 ($899.6) Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 389.3 764.9 1,150.3 1,549.2 431.9 897.2 1,398.1 1,941.9 568.2 1,171.2 1,822.8 2,516.4 748.7 1,557.5 2,383.4 3,169.7 846.4 1,756.9 2,685.7 3,601.0 946.5 1,943.1 2,983.1 3,997.0 912.8 1,822.0 2,544.2 3,313.6 928.9 1,791.4 2,690.9 3,553.4 816.0 1,681.4 2,527.6 3,409.4 748.6 1,597.3 2,515.4 3,435.4 879.6 1,836.9 2,790.5 3,749.7 1,000.1 1,706.7 Impairments 65.5 112.5 181.9 305.8 69.6 150.0 502.9 742.6 89.3 448.0 531.4 1,031.0 133.2 187.4 250.2 1,270.7 53.5 91.5 177.4 286.9 113.4 152.4 207.9 743.6 69.4 138.0 6,445.4 6,613.6 71.6 144.3 322.3 620.3 193.2 272.1 325.8 479.2 64.6 116.3 160.9 347.0 72.4 184.5 289.8 517.9 1,572.9 1,878.3 Stock-Based Compensation Expenses 26.4 48.5 74.5 95.2 22.5 45.0 81.7 107.4 27.4 53.4 95.1 128.3 28.3 55.5 101.3 127.8 30.4 57.7 103.2 134.1 35.6 65.1 103.6 145.1 33.0 61.7 101.9 130.6 32.4 59.5 97.1 128.1 30.4 58.0 101.5 133.8 35.5 67.3 116.3 155.3 39.1 77.7 132.3 174.7 40.1 79.6 Deferred Income Taxes 83.2 62.2 39.8 174.4 36.7 24.5 53.1 76.2 31.3 206.1 499.3 499.3 110.2 278.7 385.9 292.9 200.8 488.6 657.7 874.8 232.8 479.1 974.5 1,705.0 (97.2) (154.8) (2,377.0) (2,482.3) (196.7) (384.3) (492.5) (515.2) 0.7 35.2 114.9 (1,473.9) 171.4 347.6 681.7 894.2 106.3 324.3 508.6 631.7 44.8 (207.7) (Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net (0.3) (0.8) (0.6) (535.4) 0.7 (7.6) (72.4) (223.5) (71.7) (235.5) (443.0) (492.9) (67.5) (180.8) (248.1) (192.7) (164.2) (177.4) (185.6) (197.6) (11.5) (15.3) (75.7) (507.6) (1.6) 3.9 5.1 8.8 (9.1) 6.4 (101.8) (205.8) 16.7 25.7 33.9 99.1 15.0 21.3 (94.7) (174.5) 3.8 (4.2) (3.7) (123.6) (16.5) (29.7) Other, Net (0.4) 2.5 3.3 6.7 (1.0) (1.3) (2.3) (0.5) 2.5 (0.8) 2.2 15.1 0.4 (3.4) (10.3) 0.7 8.3 8.7 0.5 11.1 5.4 1.0 17.2 48.1 12.5 6.8 3.7 11.9 5.4 30.0 42.2 61.7 (3.1) (6.7) (4.5) 6.5 2.0 13.5 15.3 7.1 3.0 5.4 4.2 4.5 (8.8) 0.2 Dry Hole Costs 3.0 36.6 39.7 51.2 23.1 42.4 45.1 72.5 23.0 24.7 47.3 53.2 - 11.1 13.0 15.0 4.0 39.7 59.3 74.7 8.3 13.9 30.3 48.5 14.7 14.1 14.3 14.7 0.2 - 10.4 10.7 - - 0.1 4.6 - 4.9 5.3 5.4 0.1 3.9 28.0 28.0 0.4 0.5 Mark-to-Market Commodity Derivative Contracts Total (Gains) Losses (351.4) (385.0) (405.8) (431.8) (7.8) (44.8) (105.8) (61.9) 66.8 (122.9) (480.5) (626.1) (134.2) (322.7) (327.3) (393.7) 105.0 (86.5) 206.9 166.3 155.7 385.0 (84.1) (834.3) (76.2) (27.7) (57.0) (61.9) (5.4) 38.9 33.8 99.6 (62.0) (71.5) (64.9) (19.8) 59.8 245.7 297.7 165.6 20.6 (156.7) (242.6) (180.3) (1,205.8) (1,079.4) Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Commodity Derivative Contracts 311.0 655.7 987.0 1,277.6 23.0 38.8 25.2 7.0 24.9 31.3 83.7 180.7 133.6 306.8 555.9 711.5 67.0 136.0 115.3 116.4 (34.0) (120.9) (188.9) 34.0 367.7 561.1 661.0 730.1 17.7 2.9 (22.2) (22.2) 1.9 2.6 4.7 7.4 (22.0) (88.3) (180.2) (258.9) 20.8 31.3 139.7 231.2 84.4 723.8 Excess Tax Benefits from Stock-Based Compensation (4.7) (21.9) (34.1) (76.1) - - - - - - - - (16.6) (22.1) (49.4) (67.0) (11.7) (21.9) (50.2) (55.8) (27.4) (63.8) (87.8) (99.4) (8.9) (16.4) (24.2) (26.0) - (11.8) (22.1) (29.4) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Other, Net 2.9 6.9 9.4 18.9 2.5 8.5 13.4 17.3 6.2 13.2 21.1 26.5 3.4 9.9 12.7 14.4 5.0 7.8 16.2 18.2 3.6 7.2 8.7 13.0 1.6 6.3 8.9 12.5 1.4 5.0 7.5 11.0 (0.3) (0.2) 0.3 1.2 (0.5) (0.3) 1.7 3.1 1.0 1.6 1.2 1.0 (0.4) (0.7) Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities Accounts Receivable 157.0 149.0 119.1 (47.8) (95.8) (39.3) (124.8) (339.1) (113.9) (165.3) (129.0) (339.7) (89.9) 115.4 (112.2) (178.7) (236.8) (164.8) (213.8) (23.6) (144.3) (249.3) (341.0) 85.0 353.1 298.2 448.3 641.4 132.4 (22.6) (11.9) (232.8) 28.7 103.8 (25.4) (392.1) (109.7) (309.8) (553.5) (368.2) (309.0) (69.8) (5.9) (91.8) 722.2 1,191.4 Inventories (22.9) (22.2) (23.6) (50.1) (53.3) (67.4) (134.2) (171.8) (67.7) (127.1) (167.6) (176.6) 10.2 (103.6) (154.8) (156.8) (15.1) 22.1 61.1 53.4 (68.9) (109.8) (119.2) (162.0) (62.2) 37.6 27.0 58.5 57.6 95.8 137.6 170.7 24.8 (6.1) (17.7) (174.5) (106.8) (192.2) (286.8) (395.4) (19.0) (11.3) 55.6 90.3 102.7 84.6 Accounts Payable (352.6) (414.8) (361.7) (153.6) 147.6 254.8 527.3 654.8 165.5 189.3 245.4 351.1 236.6 176.4 83.7 (17.2) 186.1 141.4 145.2 178.7 361.8 347.5 566.8 543.6 (677.9) (999.6) (1,310.2) (1,409.2) (289.6) (203.3) (201.2) (74.1) 20.4 76.7 112.9 324.2 53.7 456.0 537.5 439.3 194.1 126.8 134.3 168.5 433.5 (1,184.7) Accrued Taxes Payable 19.2 4.2 16.1 90.9 (3.8) (6.0) (40.1) (53.1) 79.8 94.3 101.2 92.6 (5.2) 14.4 42.8 78.1 9.0 24.8 73.2 75.1 139.8 115.7 176.4 16.5 2.1 64.1 77.6 11.8 2.5 93.3 114.0 92.8 (38.6) (39.1) (50.0) (63.9) 22.0 22.5 (36.9) (92.4) 115.0 53.3 88.0 40.1 (54.6) (61.1) Other Assets 1.4 (7.5) (4.3) (5.5) (13.5) (24.5) (16.1) (32.2) (18.7) (4.8) (28.6) (23.6) (108.8) (102.3) (120.1) (118.5) (47.2) (92.3) (78.8) (109.6) (12.5) (141.5) (62.0) (14.4) 59.2 76.1 147.0 118.1 3.9 (33.6) (12.5) (40.7) (44.7) (61.1) (83.9) (658.6) (8.9) (62.8) (103.3) (125.4) (6.9) 487.4 394.6 358.0 58.3 253.0 Other Liabilities (18.1) (24.8) 9.4 (12.3) (5.5) (10.9) 44.3 19.3 8.6 (12.0) 37.0 15.0 (5.1) (27.4) 39.9 36.1 (52.9) (51.4) 10.9 (20.4) (29.2) 57.1 66.6 75.4 (31.9) (48.8) (15.6) (66.3) 8.0 1.6 36.8 (16.2) (51.2) (66.9) (69.2) (89.9) (29.1) (53.2) (14.8) 10.9 (54.1) (58.1) (18.3) (56.6) (66.1) (64.4) Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing and Financing Activities 138.6 169.2 147.1 118.5 (74.6) (136.0) (216.7) (209.0) 2.0 76.6 133.2 237.0 (223.7) (97.4) 87.7 74.2 (57.4) (19.6) (72.9) (51.4) (68.3) (31.6) (108.6) (103.4) 260.0 169.8 519.2 499.8 2.2 (54.5) (119.8) (156.1) (63.3) (79.1) (120.4) 90.0 18.0 (27.3) 95.5 301.1 (94.4) (22.0) (38.8) (115.0) (132.1) 282.2 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 605.8 1,277.2 2,093.7 2,922.4 620.3 1,301.3 2,085.7 2,708.6 957.5 2,069.2 3,341.4 4,578.4 1,077.6 2,573.2 4,009.6 5,236.8 1,424.9 3,315.7 5,328.2 7,329.4 2,267.7 4,202.2 6,538.7 8,649.2 960.5 1,847.9 2,979.4 3,595.2 291.6 794.7 1,554.3 2,359.1 898.1 1,976.4 2,937.8 4,265.3 1,552.2 3,493.8 5,683.4 7,768.6 1,607.8 4,294.3 6,355.9 8,163.2 2,584.9 2,673.0 Investing Cash Flows Additions to Oil and Gas Properties (822.6) (1,433.6) (2,267.9) (3,176.9) (1,063.4) (2,288.2) (3,740.9) (5,210.6) (1,527.9) (3,122.6) (4,665.5) (6,294.3) (1,878.8) (3,748.2) (5,326.9) (6,735.3) (1,604.1) (3,250.1) (5,084.3) (6,697.1) (1,736.6) (3,724.5) (5,653.0) (7,519.7) (1,428.7) (2,611.9) (3,918.1) (4,725.2) (547.4) (1,143.5) (1,781.6) (2,489.7) (912.2) (1,885.4) (2,928.0) (3,950.9) (1,365.1) (2,980.3) (4,571.9) (5,839.3) (1,939.4) (3,446.5) (4,866.9) (6,151.9) (1,566.0) (1,990.0) Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment (65.0) (151.8) (240.6) (326.2) (61.5) (115.7) (223.1) (370.8) (159.8) (340.1) (502.1) (656.4) (170.7) (315.5) (477.3) (619.8) (92.2) (183.5) (271.1) (363.6) (166.0) (403.0) (587.2) (727.1) (116.9) (201.6) (252.3) (288.0) (25.8) (44.6) (60.3) (93.0) (34.3) (88.1) (139.6) (173.3) (76.1) (144.9) (202.4) (237.2) (61.0) (116.9) (187.4) (270.6) (122.8) (147.4) Acquisition of Galveston LNG Inc. - - - - - - - (210.0) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Proceeds from Sales of Assets 0.4 0.8 2.5 212.0 3.8 41.9 126.4 672.6 260.1 944.5 1,294.6 1,433.1 450.1 1,111.5 1,213.6 1,309.8 479.4 579.9 587.3 760.6 19.8 74.5 91.3 569.3 1.1 116.2 144.3 192.8 6.6 252.5 457.7 1,119.2 46.8 175.3 191.6 226.8 2.8 8.3 11.5 227.4 15.0 17.6 35.4 140.3 25.8 43.4 Changes in Restricted Cash - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (52.3) (68.1) (65.8) (9.1) (91.2) (91.2) 60.4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Net Cash Received from Yates Transaction - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 54.5 - - - - - - - - Other Investing Activities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (20.0) (20.0) - - - (10.0) - - Changes in Components of Working Capital - - - Associated with Investing Activities (138.5) (169.1) (146.8) (118.2) 74.3 135.7 216.5 208.9 (0.2) (76.9) (133.5) (237.3) 224.1 97.7 (87.7) (73.9) 57.2 19.4 72.9 51.1 68.3 31.6 109.0 103.5 (259.7) (169.9) (519.3) (499.9) (2.2) 54.5 120.6 156.1 63.3 79.1 120.5 (89.9) (18.0) 27.3 (95.5) (301.1) 94.4 22.1 38.7 115.0 132.1 (282.2) Other, Net 0.6 1.4 1.4 (5.3) 7.1 (4.2) (4.2) 7.1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (1,025.1) (1,752.3) (2,651.4) (3,414.6) (1,039.7) (2,230.5) (3,625.3) (4,902.8) (1,427.8) (2,595.1) (4,006.5) (5,754.9) (1,375.3) (2,854.5) (4,678.3) (6,119.2) (1,159.7) (2,886.6) (4,763.3) (6,314.8) (1,823.6) (4,112.6) (6,131.1) (7,513.6) (1,804.2) (2,867.2) (4,545.4) (5,320.3) (568.8) (881.1) (1,263.6) (1,252.9) (836.4) (1,719.1) (2,755.5) (3,987.4) (1,456.4) (3,089.6) (4,878.3) (6,170.2) (1,891.0) (3,523.7) (4,980.2) (6,177.2) (1,530.9) (2,376.2) Financing Cash Flows Net Commercial Paper Borrowings 208.1 - - - - - 33.7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 29.7 259.7 (259.7) (259.7) (259.7) (259.7) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Long-Term Debt Borrowings - 900.0 900.0 900.0 - 991.4 991.4 2,478.6 - - - - - - 1,234.1 1,234.1 - - - - 496.2 496.2 496.2 496.2 990.2 990.2 990.2 990.2 991.1 991.1 991.1 991.1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1,483.9 Long-Term Debt Repayments - - - - - (37.0) (37.0) (37.0) - - - (220.0) - - - - - - - (400.0) (500.0) (500.0) (500.0) (500.0) - (500.0) (500.0) (500.0) (400.0) (400.0) (400.0) (563.8) - - (600.0) (600.0) - - - (350.0) - (900.0) (900.0) (900.0) - (1,000.0) Settlement of Foreign Currency Swap - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (31.5) (31.5) (31.5) (31.5) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Common Stock Sold - - - - - - - - 1,388.2 1,388.3 1,388.3 1,388.3 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Dividends Paid (33.5) (69.5) (106.0) (142.2) (36.3) (75.2) (114.3) (153.2) (39.0) (81.6) (124.1) (167.2) (43.2) (88.9) (134.4) (181.1) (46.2) (97.0) (147.7) (199.2) (51.8) (119.7) (187.7) (279.7) (91.7) (183.1) (274.6) (367.0) (92.1) (184.0) (276.7) (372.9) (96.7) (193.0) (289.3) (386.5) (97.0) (203.6) (311.1) (438.0) (127.5) (254.7) (420.9) (588.2) (167.1) (384.1) Excess Tax Benefits from Stock-Based Compensation 4.7 21.9 34.1 76.1 - - - - - - - - 16.6 22.1 49.4 67.0 11.7 21.9 50.2 55.8 27.4 63.8 87.8 99.5 8.9 16.4 24.2 26.1 - 11.8 22.1 29.4 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Treasury Stock Purchased (4.9) (6.1) (9.9) (11.0) (5.4) (7.3) (10.3) (11.3) (15.0) (16.7) (21.4) (24.0) (20.1) (22.6) (44.8) (58.6) (11.0) (21.1) (55.6) (63.8) (28.9) (89.5) (114.8) (127.4) (15.4) (26.4) (43.4) (48.8) (12.7) (28.8) (55.6) (82.1) (18.6) (21.7) (50.4) (63.4) (16.8) (32.0) (58.6) (63.5) (6.3) (8.4) (22.2) (25.2) (4.7) (5.1) Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and Employee Stock Purchase Plan 1.2 8.0 13.7 20.5 5.3 21.0 24.5 34.6 17.4 24.6 26.9 35.9 20.2 33.0 59.7 82.9 8.0 20.8 30.1 38.8 1.0 10.4 11.7 22.2 4.0 14.5 15.0 22.7 2.7 10.6 14.3 23.3 2.3 9.6 11.2 20.8 1.4 11.1 12.1 20.5 0.4 8.7 9.6 18.0 0.1 8.6 Repayment of Capital Lease Obligation - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (1.4) (2.8) (1.4) (2.9) (4.3) (5.8) (1.5) (3.0) (4.5) (6.0) (1.5) (3.1) (4.6) (6.2) (1.6) (3.2) (4.8) (1.6) (1.6) (3.2) (4.9) (6.5) (1.7) (3.3) (5.1) (8.2) (3.2) (6.4) (9.6) (12.9) (3.6) (8.5) Changes in working Capital Associated with Financing Activities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 0.1 0.1 - - - - - - Other, Net (1) (0.1) (8.8) (9.2) (9.2) 0.3 (0.9) (6.3) (8.3) (1.8) 0.2 0.3 (4.5) (0.4) (0.3) (1.8) (1.8) 0.2 0.3 - 0.3 (0.9) (0.9) (1.3) (1.0) (1.9) (1.4) (5.8) (5.8) (1.6) (1.6) (2.5) (6.4) - - (0.1) (0.1) 0.1 - - - - (4.9) (5.0) (5.0) - (2.6) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities 175.5 845.5 822.7 834.2 (36.1) 892.0 881.7 2,303.4 1,349.8 1,314.8 1,270.0 1,008.5 (26.9) (56.7) 1,160.8 1,139.7 (38.7) (78.0) (127.3) (573.9) (90.0) (174.2) (244.1) (327.7) 892.6 307.1 230.7 370.9 226.1 136.2 28.2 (242.7) (114.6) (208.3) (933.5) (1,035.7) (114.0) (227.8) (362.6) (839.1) (136.6) (1,165.7) (1,348.1) (1,513.3) (175.3) 92.2 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (2.3) 5.3 12.2 12.5 (0.2) 1.5 (0.1) (6.1) (0.1) (0.4) (7.1) (5.2) 2.9 2.7 4.8 3.4 5.1 0.5 4.8 1.1 (5.1) (3.5) (0.6) (38.9) (8.7) (7.6) (9.2) (14.5) 1.1 11.4 11.3 17.9 (0.4) 0.5 (2.6) (7.9) 0.1 (2.4) (2.7) (37.9) - - (0.1) (0.3) 0.2 (0.5) Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (246.1) 375.7 277.2 354.5 (455.7) (35.7) (658.0) 103.1 879.4 788.5 597.8 (173.2) (321.7) (335.3) 496.9 260.7 231.6 351.6 442.4 441.8 349.0 (88.1) 162.9 769.0 40.2 (719.8) (1,344.5) (1,368.7) (50.0) 61.2 330.2 881.4 (53.3) 49.5 (753.8) (765.7) (18.1) 174.0 439.8 721.4 (419.8) (395.1) 27.5 472.4 878.9 388.5 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 331.3 331.3 331.3 331.3 685.8 685.8 685.8 685.8 788.9 788.9 788.9 788.9 615.7 615.7 615.7 615.7 876.4 876.4 876.4 876.4 1,318.2 1,318.2 1,318.2 1,318.2 2,087.2 2,087.2 2,087.2 2,087.2 718.5 718.5 718.5 718.5 1,599.9 1,599.9 1,599.9 1,599.9 834.2 834.2 834.2 834.2 1,555.6 1,555.6 1,555.6 1,555.6 2,028.0 2,028.0 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $85.2 $707.0 $608.5 $685.8 $230.1 $650.1 $27.8 $788.9 $1,668.3 $1,577.4 $1,386.7 $615.7 $294.0 $280.4 $1,112.6 $876.4 $1,108.0 $1,228.0 $1,318.8 $1,318.2 $1,667.2 $1,230.1 $1,481.1 $2,087.2 $2,127.4 $1,367.4 $742.7 $718.5 $668.5 $779.7 $1,048.7 $1,599.9 $1,546.6 $1,649.4 $846.1 $834.2 $816.1 $1,008.2 $1,274.0 $1,555.6 $1,135.8 $1,160.5 $1,583.1 $2,028.0 $2,906.9 $2,416.5 (1) Other, net includes debt issuance costs of $2.6 million, $5.0 million, zero, zero, $1.6 million, $5.9 million, $0.9 million, zero, $1.6 million, $4.8 million, $8.3 million, and $8.9 million at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, and 2009 respectively. &9&A 6 ADDITIONAL OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS EOG Resources, Inc. 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net Developed Lease Acreage (Acres in Thousands) United States 1,246 1,325 1,303 1,258 1,453 1,621 1,700 2,225 2,048 1,884 2,035 Canada 1,671 1,025 1,021 1,002 1,007 95 46 36 36 36 36 Trinidad 64 64 65 65 66 66 66 67 67 67 67 China 131 131 131 131 131 131 131 131 131 131 131 United Kingdom 3 3 3 3 2 2 2 6 6 - - Total Net Developed Lease Acreage 3,115 2,548 2,523 2,459 2,659 1,915 1,945 2,464 2,288 2,118 2,269 Net Undeveloped Lease Acreage (Acres in Thousands) United States 4,184 4,403 3,573 2,970 2,706 2,591 2,006 2,237 2,152 2,410 2,273 Canada 1,660 1,258 748 638 482 183 161 98 99 99 96 Other China - - - - - - - - - - - Argentina - - - 79 95 95 79 - - - - Trinidad 156 39 39 39 39 39 40 39 115 115 115 United Kingdom 277 190 95 95 54 35 7 4 4 - - Total Net Undeveloped Lease Acreage 6,277 5,890 4,455 3,821 3,376 2,943 2,293 2,378 2,370 2,624 2,484 Total Net Developed and Undeveloped Lease Acreage 9,392 8,438 6,978 6,280 6,035 4,858 4,238 4,842 4,658 4,742 4,753 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net Working Interest Well Completions Exploratory United States Gas 17.5 7.4 3.2 6.5 2.0 - - - - - - Oil 14.5 16.0 8.7 7.2 6.0 11.0 2.0 1.0 - - 4.0 Dry 5.6 9.8 2.0 0.5 3.0 5.0 -0 - 1.0 1.0 1.0 Total 37.6 33.2 13.9 14.2 11.0 16.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 5.0 International Gas - 3 1.0 - 2.0 2.0 4.0 - 1.0 2.0 - Oil 4.0 1.0 2.0 3.9 2.0 1.0 - - - - - Dry 0.7 2.7 2.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 - 1.0 - 2.0 Total 4.7 6.5 5.0 4.9 5.0 4.0 6.0 - 2.0 2.0 2.0 Total Exploratory 42.3 39.7 18.9 19.1 16.0 20.0 8.0 1.0 3.0 3.0 7.0 Development United States Gas 351.6 374.0 139.0 100.3 50.0 39.0 14.0 17.0 21.0 37.0 22.0 Oil 142.6 459.0 687.2 704.7 787.7 807.0 457.0 420.0 490.0 704.0 721.0 Dry 21.5 29.4 17.7 7.0 15.2 7.0 8.0 6.0 13.0 18.0 12.0 Total 515.7 862.4 843.9 812.0 852.9 853.0 479.0 443.0 524.0 759.0 755.0 International Gas 48.1 24.5 10.9 3.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 9.0 1.0 3.0 Oil 38.0 128.0 94.5 80.1 79.0 35.0 - - - - - Dry - - - - - - - - - - - Total 86.1 152.5 105.4 83.1 80.0 36.0 2.0 1.0 9.0 1.0 3.0 Total Development 601.8 1,014.9 949.3 895.1 932.9 889.0 481.0 444.0 533.0 760.0 758.0 Total Net Working Interest Well Completions 644.1 1,054.6 968.2 914.2 948.9 909.0 489.0 445.0 536.0 763.0 765.0 &9&A 7 NET PROVED AND PROVED DEVELOPED RESERVE SUMMARY EOG Resources, Inc. Liquids (MBbl) (1) Natural Gas (Bcf) Oil Equivalent (MBoe) U.S. Canada (3) Trinidad Other Total U.S. Canada (3) Trinidad Other Total U.S. Canada (3) Trinidad Other Total International (2) International (2) International (2) Net proved reserves at December 31, 2008 205,846 10,795 8,326 65 225,032 4,889.0 1,237.2 1,198.1 14.9 7,339.2 1,020,671 217,002 208,013 2,548 1,448,234 Revisions of previous estimates 10,511 (1,109) (1,760) 17 7,659 (378.0) (447.2) (104.9) 3.0 (927.1) (52,487) (75,638) (19,250) 515 (146,860) Purchases in place 21,467 - - - 21,467 450.8 -0 - -0 450.8 96,605 - - - 96,605 Extensions, discoveries & other additions 76,804 19,807 - - 96,611 1,925.0 846.5 - - 2,771.5 397,642 160,882 - - 558,524 Sales in place (8,973) (50) - - (9,023) (114.4) (5) - - (119.5) (28,032) (898) - - (28,930) Production (25,714) (1,885) (1,123) (24) (28,746) (422.3) (81.9) (107.4) (5.2) (616.8) (96,107) (15,540) (19,016) (891) (131,554) Net proved reserves at December 31, 2009 279,941 27,558 5,443 58 313,000 6,350.1 1,549.5 985.8 12.7 8,898.1 1,338,292 285,808 169,747 2,172 1,796,019 Revisions of previous estimates 19,177 (300) (754) 20 18,143 (222.7) (29.9) (88.6) 1.9 (339.3) (17,945) (5,288) (15,513) 342 (38,404) Purchases in place 13 - - - 13 - - - - - 14 - - - 14 Extensions, discoveries & other additions 241,700 3,219 1,751 48 246,718 821.3 3.4 63 8 895.6 378,582 3,789 12,250 1,363 395,984 Sales in place (1,084) (595) - - (1,679) (34.6) (316.2) - - (350.8) (6,860) (53,288) - - (60,148) Production (33,856) (2,771) (1,709) (28) (38,364) (422.6) (73.0) (132.6) (5.2) (633.4) (104,277) (14,937) (23,815) (901) (143,930) Net proved reserves at December 31, 2010 505,891 27,111 4,731 98 537,831 6,491.5 1,133.8 827.6 17.3 8,470.2 1,587,806 216,084 142,669 2,976 1,949,535 Revisions of previous estimates 14,811 (4,568) 18 25 10,286 (344.0) (49.8) (24.2) 1.3 (416.7) (42,526) (12,865) (4,011) 239 (59,163) Purchases in place 26 - - - 26 3.0 - - - 3.0 521 - - - 521 Extensions, discoveries & other additions 267,840 449 - - 268,289 634.6 -0 74.7 4.5 713.8 373,602 448 12,455 750 387,255 Sales in place (14,309) - - - (14,309) (323.6) - - - (323.6) (68,247) - - - (68,247) Production (52,377) (3,198) (1,242) (25) (56,842) (415.7) (48.1) (127.4) (4.6) (595.8) (121,648) (11,219) (22,484) (787) (156,138) Net proved reserves at December 31, 2011 721,882 19,794 3,507 98 745,281 6,045.8 1,035.9 750.7 18.5 7,850.9 1,729,508 192,448 128,629 3,178 2,053,763 Revisions of previous estimates 51,398 (1,930) 71 5 49,544 (1,736.0) (894.5) (24.1) 1.6 (2,653.0) (237,936) (151,015) (3,953) 283 (392,621) Purchases in place 1,622 - - - 1,622 14.8 - - - 14.8 4,098 - - - 4,098 Extensions, discoveries & other additions 312,567 5,859 - 8,834 327,260 477.8 - - 0.3 478.1 392,196 5,860 - 8,876 406,932 Sales in place (23,221) (1,420) - - (24,641) (386.2) (8.5) - - (394.7) (87,588) (2,832) - - (90,420) Production (74,813) (2,883) (550) (39) (78,285) (380.2) (34.6) (138.4) (3.4) (556.6) (138,170) (8,657) (23,616) (611) (171,054) Net proved reserves at December 31, 2012 989,435 19,420 3,028 8,898 1,020,781 4,036.0 98.3 588.2 17.0 4,739.5 1,662,108 35,804 101,060 11,726 1,810,698 Revisions of previous estimates 69,825 (5,914) (991) (142) 62,778 264.0 31.4 (17.4) (0.7) 277.3 113,823 (676) (3,892) (265) 108,990 Purchases in place 2,299 - - - 2,299 5.7 - - - 5.7 3,241 - - - 3,241 Extensions, discoveries & other additions 299,210 683 - 58 299,951 504.7 0.1 79.5 9.8 594.1 383,324 693 13,245 1,703 398,965 Sales in place (3,808) - - - (3,808) (69.4) - - - (69.4) (15,375) - - - (15,375) Production (100,910) (2,865) (447) (33) (104,255) (342.3) (27.7) (129.6) (2.8) (502.4) (157,955) (7,482) (22,049) (490) (187,976) Net proved reserves at December 31, 2013 1,256,051 11,324 1,590 8,781 1,277,746 4,398.7 102.1 520.7 23.3 5,044.8 1,989,166 28,339 88,364 12,674 2,118,543 Revisions of previous estimates 55,751 (320) 99 (65) 55,465 252.2 9.8 12.9 (4.3) 270.6 97,782 1,316 2,245 (775) 100,568 Purchases in place 11,517 - - - 11,517 17.1 - - - 17.1 14,367 - - - 14,367 Extensions, discoveries & other additions 411,223 - - 14 411,237 638.3 - 4.5 4.7 647.5 517,613 - 758 796 519,167 Sales in place (5,923) (8,479) - - (14,402) (52.4) (78.7) - - (131.1) (14,661) (21,602) - - (36,263) Production (132,007) (2,362) (350) (26) (134,745) (348.4) (22.3) (132.5) (3.1) (506.3) (190,065) (6,080) (22,430) (551) (219,126) Net proved reserves at December 31, 2014 1,596,612 163 1,339 8,704 1,606,818 4,905.5 10.9 405.6 20.6 5,342.6 2,414,202 1,973 68,937 12,144 2,497,256 Adjustment to include Canada in Other International - (163) - 163 - - (10.9) - 10.9 - - (1,973) - 1,973 - Revisions of previous estimates (228,214) - (1) 68 (228,147) (1,453.1) - 16.8 5.6 (1,430.7) (470,401) - 2,802 995 (466,604) Purchases in place 44,173 - - - 44,173 72.3 - - - 72.3 56,215 - - - 56,215 Extensions, discoveries & other additions 190,457 - 63 13 190,533 306.3 - 21.7 4.4 332.4 241,513 - 3,682 736 245,931 Sales in place (814) - - (197) (1,011) (3.9) - - (11.1) (15.0) (1,467) - - (2,039) (3,506) Production (131,479) - (332) (84) (131,895) (337.3) - (127.5) (10.9) (475.7) (187,701) - (21,578) (1,896) (211,175) Net proved reserves at December 31, 2015 1,470,735 - 1,069 8,667 1,480,471 3,489.8 - 316.6 19.5 3,825.9 2,052,361 - 53,843 11,913 2,118,117 Revisions of previous estimates 95,811 - 54 861 96,726 298.4 - 29.5 5.2 333.1 145,542 - 4,978 1,722 152,242 Purchases in place 27,079 - - - 27,079 91.5 - - - 91.5 42,330 - - - 42,330 Extensions, discoveries & other additions 165,303 - - - 165,303 202.1 - 59.9 - 262.0 198,973 - 9,990 - 208,963 Sales in place (42,339) - - - (42,339) (752.0) - - - (752.0) (167,669) - - - (167,669) Production (131,732) - (284) (1,273) (133,289) (308.6) - (125.1) (8.9) (442.6) (183,145) - (21,150) (2,755) (207,050) Net proved reserves at December 31, 2016 1,584,857 - 839 8,255 1,593,951 3,021.2 - 280.9 15.8 3,317.9 2,088,392 - 47,661 10,880 2,146,933 Revisions of previous estimates 104,778 - 80 (179) 104,679 602.8 - (27.4) 8.6 584.0 205,262 - (4,493) 1,249 202,018 Purchases in place 1,532 - - - 1,532 4.8 - - - 4.8 2,332 - - - 2,332 Extensions, discoveries & other additions 282,140 - 301 119 282,560 619.3 - 174.2 35.9 829.4 385,354 - 29,340 6,104 420,798 Sales in place (11,280) - - - (11,280) (56.4) - - - (56.4) (20,687) - - - (20,687) Production (154,483) - (322) (191) (154,996) (293.2) - (114.3) (9.1) (416.6) (203,351) - (19,366) (1,707) (224,424) Net proved reserves at December 31, 2017 1,807,544 - 898 8,004 1,816,446 3,898.5 - 313.4 51.2 4,263.1 2,457,302 - 53,142 16,526 2,526,970 Revisions of previous estimates 10,705 - (183) 44 10,566 (127.2) - 20.7 15.0 (91.5) (10,500) - 3,272 2,544 (4,684) Purchases in place 4,749 - - - 4,749 41.3 - - - 41.3 11,640 - - - 11,640 Extensions, discoveries & other additions 510,412 - - 15 510,427 951.4 - - 4.6 956.0 668,972 - - 778 669,750 Sales in place (809) - - (6,310) (7,119) (22.2) - - - (22.2) (4,509) - - (6,310) (10,819) Production (186,588) - (298) (1,542) (188,428) (351.2) - (97.1) (11.2) (459.5) (245,127) - (16,478) (3,406) (265,011) Net proved reserves at December 31, 2018 2,146,013 - 417 211 2,146,641 4,390.6 - 237.0 59.6 4,687.2 2,877,778 - 39,936 10,132 2,927,846 Revisions of previous estimates (37,579) - 85 (8) (37,502) (184.4) - 47.0 2.6 (134.8) (68,317) - 7,915 431 (59,971) Purchases in place 4,807 - - - 4,807 71.7 - - - 71.7 16,761 - - - 16,761 Extensions, discoveries & other additions 537,750 - - 28 537,778 1,175.9 - 87.5 9.7 1,273.1 733,730 - 14,577 1,661 749,968 Sales in place (2,137) - - - (2,137) (14.5) - - - (14.5) (4,555) - - - (4,555) Production (215,202) - (236) (40) (215,478) (404.5) - (95.4) (13.1) (513.0) (282,619) - (16,130) (2,232) (300,981) Net proved reserves at December 31, 2019 2,433,652 - 266 191 2,434,109 5,034.8 - 276.1 58.8 5,369.7 3,272,778 - 46,298 9,992 3,329,068 Liquids (MBbl) (1) Natural Gas (Bcf) Oil Equivalent (MBoe) Net Proved Developed Reserves at U.S. Canada (3) Trinidad Other Total U.S. Canada (3) Trinidad Other Total U.S. Canada (3) Trinidad Other Total December 31, International (2) International (2) International (2) 2009 189,322 10,831 3,966 58 204,177 3,330.1 681.0 609.4 12.7 4,633.2 744,339 124,323 105,540 2,172 976,374 2010 253,308 12,758 3,853 98 270,017 3,519.7 401.6 519.2 17.3 4,457.8 839,928 79,701 90,382 2,976 1,012,987 2011 338,144 9,220 2,657 97 350,118 3,234.9 295.8 606.3 18.6 4,155.6 877,301 58,524 103,710 3,178 1,042,713 2012 442,648 7,963 2,378 253 453,242 2,387.5 98.3 476.7 17.0 2,979.5 840,564 24,348 81,826 3,081 949,819 2013 582,481 7,767 1,505 163 591,916 2,597.3 102.1 494.6 19.4 3,213.4 1,015,359 24,782 83,933 3,402 1,127,476 2014 758,305 163 1,339 90 759,897 3,102.8 10.9 396.9 17.7 3,528.3 1,275,447 1,973 67,484 3,043 1,347,947 2015 649,968 - 1,069 63 651,100 2,211.2 -0 297.6 19.5 2,528.3 1,018,491 - 50,677 3,309 1,072,477 2016 737,750 - 839 8,255 746,844 1,804.4 -0 262.2 15.8 2,082.4 1,038,483 - 44,543 10,880 1,093,906 2017 892,277 - 898 7,933 901,108 2,450.8 -0 299.2 29.3 2,779.3 1,300,757 - 50,779 12,798 1,364,334 2018 1,053,604 - 417 150 1,054,171 2,699.0 -0 223.9 40.9 2,963.8 1,503,441 - 37,746 6,950 1,548,137 2019 1,188,442 - 266 143 1,188,851 2,974.6 -0 177.7 41.8 3,194.1 1,684,209 - 29,886 7,117 1,721,212 (1) Crude oil and condensate and natural gas liquids. (2) Other International includes EOG's United Kingdom operations (until disposition in 4Q 2018), China operations, Argentina operations (effective 2Q 2012 until disposition in 3Q 2016), and, effective 1Q 2015, EOG's Canada operations. (3) As a result of the disposition of substantially all of EOG's Canadian operations in 4Q 2014, effective 1Q 2015, EOG's Canadian Operations are included in Other International. &9&A 8 TOTAL EXPENDITURES EOG Resources, Inc. Acquisition Acquisition Asset Total Gathering, Costs Unproved Exploration Development Drilling Facilities Total Costs Proved Retirement Exploration & Processing Total ($ In Millions) Properties Costs Costs Costs (7) Drilling & Facilities Properties Costs Development and Other Expenditures 2009 United States 648.3 (2) 473.5 1,839.1 -0 2,960.9 464.3 (3) 59.8 3,485.0 324.7 3,809.7 Canada 17.8 51.2 219.8 -0 288.8 -0 17.8 306.6 1.0 307.6 Trinidad 0.8 14.2 21.3 -0 36.3 -0 6.1 42.4 0.2 42.6 Other International (1) (0.3) 71.9 2.0 -0 73.6 -0 (0.1) 73.5 0.3 73.8 Total 666.6 610.8 2,082.2 -0 3,359.6 464.3 83.6 3,907.5 326.2 4,233.7 2010 United States 403.5 454.4 3,818.4 -0 4,676.3 2.8 71.2 4,750.3 369.7 5,120.0 Canada 14.0 38.6 414.7 -0 467.3 -0 2.4 469.7 210.7 (5) 680.4 Trinidad -0 23.4 118.1 -0 141.5 -0 (3.1) 138.4 0.1 138.5 Other International (1) (0.1) 86.8 11.6 -0 98.3 -0 1.8 100.1 0.2 100.3 Total 417.4 603.2 4,362.8 -0 5,383.4 2.8 72.3 5,458.5 580.7 6,039.2 2011 United States 295.2 311.3 5,358.6 -0 5,965.1 4.2 51.8 6,021.1 604.0 6,625.1 Canada 6.2 31.5 232.8 -0 270.5 -0 69.8 340.3 52.1 392.4 Trinidad -0 2.6 132.1 -0 134.7 -0 6.8 141.5 0.1 141.6 Other International (1) (0.6) 18.2 73.9 -0 91.5 -0 4.8 96.3 0.1 96.4 Total 300.8 363.6 5,797.4 -0 6,461.8 4.2 133.2 6,599.2 656.3 7,255.5 2012 United States 471.3 (4) 333.5 5,577.0 -0 6,381.8 0.7 80.5 6,463.0 633.6 (6) 7,096.6 Canada 33.6 38.5 245.7 -0 317.8 -0 33.3 351.1 50.2 401.3 Trinidad 1.0 19.6 31.1 -0 51.7 -0 1.5 53.2 0.2 53.4 Other International (1) (0.6) 54.0 135.8 -0 189.2 -0 11.7 200.9 1.6 202.5 Total 505.3 445.6 5,989.6 -0 6,940.5 0.7 127.0 7,068.2 685.6 7,753.8 2013 United States 411.6 273.8 4,695.7 793.2 6,174.3 120.2 84.3 6,378.8 360.0 6,738.8 Canada 2.6 19.7 109.7 26.8 158.8 -0 13.0 171.8 2.8 174.6 Trinidad -0 16.1 114.8 8.9 139.8 -0 0.5 140.3 -0 140.3 Other International (1) -0 67.7 57.7 145.1 270.5 -0 36.6 307.1 0.7 307.8 Total 414.2 377.3 4,977.9 974.0 6,743.4 120.2 134.4 6,998.0 363.5 7,361.5 2014 United States 365.9 332.7 5,298.1 1,191.2 7,187.9 138.8 148.9 7,475.6 725.0 8,200.6 Canada 4.5 13.0 56.7 13.9 88.1 0.3 31.0 119.4 1.4 120.8 Trinidad -0 2.8 69.3 6.3 78.4 -0 14.0 92.4 0.2 92.6 Other International (1) -0 47.5 12.8 155.4 215.7 -0 1.7 217.4 0.5 217.9 Total 370.4 396.0 5,436.9 1,366.8 7,570.1 139.1 195.6 7,904.8 727.1 8,631.9 2015 United States 133.8 206.8 3,176.6 638.8 4,156.0 480.6 32.4 4,669.0 287.5 4,956.5 Trinidad -0 22.9 64.4 22.8 110.1 -0 15.5 125.6 0.3 125.9 Other International (1) 0.1 23.0 1.8 103.2 128.1 -0 5.6 133.7 0.3 134.0 Total 133.9 252.7 3,242.8 764.8 4,394.2 480.6 53.5 4,928.3 288.1 5,216.4 2016 United States 3,216.6 (8) 156.3 1,924.8 303.2 5,600.9 749.0 (9) 24.7 6,374.6 108.6 (10) 6,483.2 Trinidad -0 2.7 33.6 41.8 78.1 -0 (3.2) 74.9 0.1 75.0 Other International (1) -0 6.8 0.3 30.0 37.1 -0 (41.3) (4.2) 0.1 (4.1) Total 3,216.6 165.8 1,958.7 375.0 5,716.1 749.0 (19.8) 6,445.3 108.8 6,554.1 2017 United States 424.1 (11) 144.5 2,971.9 568.8 4,109.3 72.6 (12) 50.2 4,232.1 173.0 4,405.1 Trinidad 2.4 62.5 103.5 3.8 172.2 -0 2.3 174.5 0.1 174.6 Other International (1) -0 16.6 10.1 3.1 29.8 -0 3.0 32.8 0.2 33.1 Total 426.5 223.6 3,085.5 575.7 4,311.3 72.6 55.5 4,439.4 173.3 4,612.7 2018 United States 486.1 (13) 157.2 4,901.8 613.5 6,158.6 123.7 (14) 90.0 6,372.3 286.0 (15) 6,658.3 Trinidad 1.2 22.5 (1.6) 0.9 23.0 -0 (12.1) 10.9 0.4 11.3 Other International (1) -0 13.9 20.1 10.7 44.7 -0 (8.2) 36.5 0.3 36.8 Total 487.3 193.6 4,920.3 625.1 6,226.3 123.7 69.7 6,419.7 286.7 6,706.4 2019 United States 276.1 (16) 213.5 4,855.2 625.4 5,970.2 380.0 (17) 181.1 6,531.3 269.7 6,801.0 Trinidad -0 46.6 23.4 0.6 70.6 -0 1.0 71.6 2.4 74.0 Other International (1) -0 13.2 5.0 3.1 21.3 -0 4.0 25.3 0.1 25.4 Total 276.1 273.3 4,883.6 629.1 6,062.1 380.0 186.1 6,628.2 272.2 6,900.4 (1) Other International includes EOG's United Kingdom operations (until disposition in 4Q 2018), China operations, Argentina operations (effective 2Q 2012 until disposition in 3Q 2016), and, effective 1Q 2015, EOG's Canada operations. (2) Includes non-cash additions related to contingent consideration valued at $35 million at December 31, 2009 in connection with the acquisition of assets in the Haynesville and Bossier Shale Formations in the Upper Gulf Coast area. (3) Includes non-cash additions of $353 million related to a property exchange transaction in the Rocky Mountain area. (4) Includes non-cash leasehold acquisitions of $20 million related to property exchanges. (5) Includes $210 million for the acquisition of Galveston LNG Inc. (6) Includes non-cash additions of $66 million in connection with a capital lease transaction in the Eagle Ford Shale. (7) Prior to 2013, Facilities Costs are included in Development Drilling Costs. (8) Includes non-cash leasehold acquisitions of $3,115 million related to the Yates transaction. (9) Includes non-cash additions of $735 million related to the Yates transaction. (10) Includes non-cash additions of $17 million related to the Yates transaction. (11) Includes non-cash leasehold acquisitions of $256 million related to non-cash property exchanges. (12) Includes non-cash additions of $26 million related to the Yates transaction. (13) Includes non-cash leasehold acquisitions of $291 million related to non-cash property exchanges. (14) Includes non-cash additions of $71 million related to non-cash property exchanges. (15) Includes non-cash additions of $49 million related to a capital lease transaction in the Permian Basin. (16) Includes non-cash leasehold acquisitions of $98 million related to non-cash property exchanges. (17) Includes non-cash additions of $52 million related to non-cash property exchanges. &"Arial,Regular"&8 &A Attachments Original document

