South Africa tries to recover over $23 mln from SAP for 'unlawful' contracts

* SAP contracts with water ministry probed for 2 years
* Investigators allege government procurement rules broken
* Investigation into possible corruption still ongoing
* SAP says cooperating with South African authorities
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South African investigators
are seeking to recover more than 400 million rand ($23 million)
from German software firm SAP for two government
contracts they allege were entered into unlawfully, court
documents seen by Reuters show.
Although the amount of money sought is small for a company
with a market value of around 162 billion euros, the move by the
authorities is another headache for SAP, which in 2018 admitted
to misconduct over deals with South African state firms during
former president Jacob Zuma's tenure.
SAP, a major global business software company, had said it
was reviewing all its public sector deals in South Africa dating
back to 2010, but it has not publicly flagged wrongdoing over
the agreements in 2015 and 2016 with the Department of Water and
Sanitation.
Investigators say those contracts should be declared invalid
because government regulations were contravened, according to
the court papers, reported here for the first time.
SAP did not comment on the specific allegations. In a
statement to Reuters the company said: "SAP continues to
cooperate with South African authorities/law enforcement and
remains committed to the highest standards of business ethics."
"Our policy is, and always will be, to carry out all company
activities in accordance with the letter and spirit of
applicable laws."
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which is investigating
the contracts, told Reuters that evidence pointing to
contravention of regulations by water ministry officials had
been referred to prosecutors.
The SIU has been probing SAP's work for the water ministry
for roughly two years, after President Cyril Ramaphosa
authorised inquiries into possible procurement irregularities
and corruption.
RECOVERING PUBLIC FUNDS
In court papers filed late last week, the SIU asked the
Special Tribunal, a court Ramaphosa established to fast-track
recovery of misspent or stolen public money, to order SAP to
reimburse roughly 128 million rand for the 2015 agreement and
285 million rand for the 2016 agreement, plus interest.
In its review, included in the court documents, the SIU
found the water ministry's 2015 contract with SAP was concluded
despite the ministry still having a year left to run on an
existing agreement with the German company. For the 2016
contract, the SIU cited a senior technology official as saying
neither the ministry nor its entities had received services from
SAP despite the 285 million rand paid.
A SIU principal forensic lawyer said in an affidavit that
investigators were still probing possible corruption related to
SAP's work for the water ministry. But he said they had decided
to launch civil proceedings in the Special Tribunal now because
taxpayer money was at stake.
The acting director-general of the water ministry said in an
affidavit that a high turnover of directors-general since 2016
meant "the obvious illegality related to the conclusion of the
SAP contracts" was not addressed sooner.
A ministry spokesman declined further comment.
In March 2018, SAP admitted to paying more than $9 million
to intermediary companies linked to the Guptas, a family at the
centre of a political corruption scandal in South Africa, in
relation to software deals with state power utility Eskom and
state logistics firm Transnet.
The SIU said it was also investigating SAP contracts at
Eskom and Transnet. The companies did not immediately respond to
a Reuters request for comment.
The Guptas, close friends of former president Jacob Zuma,
have denied corruption allegations but their relationship to the
former president is one of the main areas of focus of a state
corruption inquiry that began after Ramaphosa succeeded Zuma in
February 2018.
Zuma also denies involvement in any corruption.
Ramaphosa has staked his reputation on cleaning up public
life in South Africa but a spate of tender scandals during the
coronavirus crisis has made some analysts question whether much
progress has been made.
The COVID-19 pandemic has poleaxed an already weak economy
and set the stage for a record budget deficit in the
post-apartheid era.
This week the SIU and Eskom took steps to try to recoup 3.8
billion rand they allege was diverted from the utility by former
Eskom executives and the Guptas.
The Guptas have denied unduly winning contracts with
government entities, including Eskom, during Zuma's time in
office.
($1 = 17.5557 rand)
(Additional reporting by Douglas Busvine in Berlin; Editing by
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Carmel Crimmins)