Election Committee for Eolus Vind AB appointed

07/17/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Hässleholm, Sweden, July 17, 2019

The Election committee consists of the following members:
Hans-Göran Stennert, Chairman of the Board, Eolus Vind AB.
Ingvar Svantesson, appointed by Domneåns Kraftaktiebolag.
Hans Gydell, appointed by Hans-Göran Stennert.
Hans Johansson, appointed by Åke Johansson.

According to a decision of the Annual General Meeting of January 26, 2019, the Election Committee shall consist of one member appointed by each of the three largest shareholders and the Chairman of the Board. The appointment of the Election Committee has been carried out in such a manner that, Hans-Göran Stennert, Chairman of the Board of Eolus, on the basis of the Euroclear list of registered shareholders as of 31 May 2019, has contacted the largest known shareholders in the company, who have been invited to each propose a representative to the Election Committee. After such contacts, the Election Committee has been appointed. In total, approximately 34.1 percent of the votes are represented in the Election Committee.

The Election Committee's task is to present proposals to the Annual General Meeting 2020 regarding the number of Board members to be elected by the AGM, Board fees, composition of the Board, Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the AGM, and Auditors and Auditor's Fees.

Shareholders wishing to come in contact with the Election Committee can contact Hans-Göran Stennert, phone +46 706-06 62 62 or e-mail hgst@eolusvind.com. The person who wishes to submit a proposal or comments to the Election Committee may do so in writing by letter to:

Valberedningen, Eolus Vind AB, Box 95, 281 21 Hässleholm, Sweden

Eolus Vind AB (publ)

For further information contact:

Hans-Göran Stennert, Chairman of the Board +46 706 06 62 62
Johan Hammarqvist, head of communications, +46 10 199 88 10

About Eolus:
Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed more than 540 wind turbines of the approximately 3 600 wind turbines operating in Sweden. Eolus has signed contracts for over 800 MW of asset management services of which 420 MW is in operation.

Eolus Vind AB has about 11 500 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
