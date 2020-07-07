Eolus and SCA starting a new cooperation regarding development of wind power projects

Hässleholm, Sweden, July 7, 2020

Eolus has signed an agreement regarding wind power development on land owned by SCA in Sweden and the Baltic States. Under the cooperation agreement, Eolus and SCA will initiate joint development in a number of projects and Eolus will also be able to sign land lease agreements in other identified project areas. The goal is to reach around 1 000 MW of projects for realization.

In Sweden, the agreement concerns designated areas and in the Baltic States the agreement covers all the properties that SCA currently owns in Estonia and Latvia. Under the agreement, Eolus will sell about 600 hectares of land on Saaremaa in Estonia to SCA, with the parties signing land lease agreements giving Eolus the right to continue developing wind power projects on the properties.

-We have a good longstanding relationship with SCA and are happy to develop our cooperation. Through the agreement, we take a new step in our cooperation by developing projects together. With our complementary skills there are extensive possibilities to develop attractive projects and by this contribute to the further expansion of renewable electricity production in Sweden and the Baltic states Per Witalisson, CEO of Eolus.

-For the last 15 years SCA has leased or cooperated on wind power projects to forward the green energy transition. Currently there are 536 wind turbines in operation on land owned by SCA with a production of 5 TWh of green energy per year. At SCA we are very pleased to cooperate with Eolus in our quest to reach our long term goal of 11 TWh of wind power production on land owned by SCA says Milan Kolar, responsible for wind power within Renewable Energy.

