Eoptolink Heads to OFC With 7nm-Based 400G DR4/FR4 Transceivers

CHENGDU, China, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd (SZSE: 300502) today announced the immediate availability of the world’s first sub-10W 400G QSFP-DD and OSFP DR4 and FR4 optical transceiver products. Enabled by Broadcom’s latest 7nm 400G 8:4 gearbox PHY device, the BCM87400, the new transceiver modules offer best-in-class performance while delivering unprecedented power efficiency enabling high volume deployment of 400GbE links in hyper-scale datacenter and cloud networks.



The DR4 and FR4 modules are fully MSA compliant and the full functionality of the gearbox and transceiver has been tested and verified together in 400G switches using the Broadcom® Tomahawk® 3 chipset with error-free operation and full interoperability. The DR4 modules support break-out applications with independent channel function for 4x100GbE enabling shuffle and aggregation applications using DR links. Eoptolink has also demonstrated 10km transmission distance that provides additional margin to the required 2km distance for FR4 transmission, showing a smooth way forward to support 400G LR4 applications when the standard is finalized.

With a typical power consumption of 8W in compact form factors, the new transceivers enable higher switch density and better system-level thermal performance, allowing network operators to cost-effectively transition to 400G Ethernet. Eoptolink's QSFP-DD's (EOLD-134HG-5H-M DR4 and EOLD-164HG-02 FR4) and OSFPs (EOLO-134HG-5H-M DR4 and EOLO-164HG-02 FR4), enable simpler and cost-effective designs for equipment vendors and lower OPEX costs for network operators.

The transceivers are currently sampling with full general availability in Q2 2019. The 400G modules are based on Eoptolink’s proven technology platform already in use at several customers. The fully automated and vertically integrated production gives Eoptolink the ability to quickly ramp-up in high volume with high reliability.

Eoptolink 400G DR4 and FR4 Module Highlights

2km transmission distance for DR4 and FR4 modules

Sub 10W power consumption

Fully IEEE and MSA compliant QSFP-DD and OSFP transceiver modules

Break-out support to 4x 100G DR, FR or LR

Operation temperature range 0℃ to 70℃

Broadcom 7nm Centenario™ PAM-4 DSP Highlights

Industry leading DSP performance and power efficiency enabling DR4/FR4 optical modules to meet IEEE standards and MSA specifications

DSP platform supporting DR/FR optical modules for legacy switch applications

Client-side interface compliance to CEI-28G/56G LR/MR/VSR specification supporting long reach (LR) channels

IEEE 802.3bs standard-compliant KP4 and end-to-end FEC bypass operation

Proven PAM-4 architecture supporting multiple optics front ends including EML, DML and silicon photonics

Optimized design with proven interoperability with Broadcom switch ASICs and ASSPs using 28Gbaud PAM-4 and NRZ SerDes architecture

Broadcom 100G EML (283Q)

Single Channel EML designed for 56-GBd (112Gb/s) PAM-4 uncooled operation at 1310nm and CWDM wavelengths

Industry leading high-bandwidth modulator for high ER at low Vpp

Multi-quantum well DFB structure, highly reliable for use in non-hermetic environments

“With the general availability of 12.8-Tb/s switches such as Broadcom’s Tomahawk 3, hyper-scale data center operators and cloud providers will be leveraging the 400GbE ports in these switches to address increasing demand for higher bandwidth. Our low power 7nm Centenario PAM-4 DSP is essential to support high density 400G connectivity using QSFP-DD and OSFP optical modules, accelerating the adoption of 400GbE network infrastructure. With Eoptolink sampling the first optical modules based on Centenario, hyperscale and cloud network providers can deploy high density 400G switches with the lowest power optics available delivering uncompromised performance,” said Lorenzo Longo, senior vice president and general manager of the Physical Layer Products Division at Broadcom.

“At Eoptolink, we are constantly improving the transmission performance of our modules to help our end customers. Broadcom’s 7nm DSP enables us to provide optical modules with the industry’s best performance at the lowest power. During 2018 the 400G ecosystem has been maturing and now all the sub-components for the transceivers are available in mass production. We are delighted to be the first transceiver manufacturer to offer these low power QSFP-DD and OSFP modules in high volume production thereby accelerating 400G adoption,” said Richard Huang, CEO at Eoptolink.

“Broadcom is committed to lead the evolution of Data Center interconnects from 100G to 400G by delivering end to end solutions with market leading performance and reliability. Optical module manufacturers are able to benefit from Broadcom’s complementary physical layer, PMD-IC and III-V Optical Component portfolio through consistent component interoperability driving shorter time to market and reduced design cost to advance the adoption of PAM4 solutions quickly and efficiently. Our industry-leading 100G EML is based on technology platforms with over 50 Billion device service hours in the field," said Mitch Fields, vice president and general manager of the Fiber Optics Product Division at Broadcom.

Availability

Eoptolink is offering four types of 400G transceiver products based on the Broadcom BCM87400 device:

· EOLD-134HG-5H-M (400G QSFP-DD DR4)

· EOLD-164HG-02 (400G QSFP-DD FR4)

· EOLO-134HG-5H-M (400G OSFP DR4)

· EOLO-164HG-02 (400G OSFP FR4)

Eoptolink is sampling the EOLD-134HG-5H-M and EOLD-164HG-02 to customers now. Please contact Eoptolink sales at sales@eoptolink.com for samples and pricing.

Eoptolink will be showcasing these transceiver products in Booth #4221 at OFC 2019 in San Diego, California from March 5th to 7th.





James Zhang james.zhang@eoptolink.com