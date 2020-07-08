Log in
EOS IMAGING

(EOSI)
EOS imaging : Announces the First EOSedge™ Installation in Germany

07/08/2020

Asklepios Clinic St. Georg in Hamburg is the first German site to image their patients with EOSedge.

Regulatory News:

EOS imaging (Euronext, FR0011191766 - EOSI - PEA-PME eligible), the leader in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, today announces the first installation in Germany on its innovative new platform EOSedge™ at the Asklepios Clinic St. Georg in Hamburg.

After installing EOSedge systems in France and North America, Germany is the latest market to implement EOSedge technology at the Asklepios Clinic St. Georg. This facility located in Hamburg is part of the "Asklepios" health network, one of the biggest clinic groups and health care providers in Germany, which is recognized as a high quality and innovative patient care provider with a multi-disciplinary and forward-thinking medical team delivering high-precision, personalized, patient care.

"Since the launch of EOSedge at the RSNA meeting in Chicago late last year we have been looking forward to working with this new system. EOSedge brings an innovative breakthrough for musculoskeletal imaging and will significantly improve our patient care along their care pathway thanks to the high-resolution weight-bearing images of the entire body. In addition, our patients benefit from considerably reduced radiation exposure, which is essential for patients who need to be monitored closely," explains Dr. Sven Nagel, Chief Physician for Spine and Scoliosis Surgery at the Asklepios Clinics in St. Georg and Wandsbek.

The EOSedge system is equipped with a high-resolution photon counting detector, providing high quality full body images that enhance the diagnostic performance. EOSedge also utilizes Flex DoseTM technology, modulating radiation dose along the patient’s body, ensuring minimal radiation exposure to patients. The open cabin design accommodates a broader range of patients as well. The EOS portfolio of Advanced Orthopedic Solutions (patient specific 3D modeling service, web-based surgical planning and data transfer to the operating room via EOSlinkTM), are all integrated with the new EOSEdge platform.

Mike Lobinsky, CEO of EOS imaging, commented: "“We are proud of this new EOSedge installation in Germany and grateful to be expanding our partnership with the renowned Asklepios health network. Since its launch in December 2019, EOSedge continues to be very well received by the medical community and we are excited to continue to build on this momentum.”

ABOUT EOS imaging

EOS imaging is a global medical device company that designs, develops and markets innovative, low dose 2D/3D full body and weight-bearing imaging, rapid 3D modeling of EOS patient X-ray images, web-based patient-specific surgical planning, and integration of surgical plan into the operating room that collectively bridge the entire spectrum of care from imaging to post-operative assessment capabilities for orthopedic surgery. With a primary focus on hips, knees, and spine, EOS imaging is targeting a $2 billion annual market opportunity. EOS imaging has over 350 system installations in more than 30 countries generating more than 1 million patient exams annually. EOS imaging has corporate locations in U.S., France, Canada, Germany, and Singapore, and engages more than 175 employees. For additional information, please visit www.eosimaging.com.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 - Ticker: EOSI


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 26,2 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net income 2020 -20,2 M -22,9 M -22,9 M
Net Debt 2020 34,7 M 39,3 M 39,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,81x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 33,9 M 38,3 M 38,4 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 181
Free-Float 84,1%
