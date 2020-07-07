EOS imaging: Availability of the 2019 Annual Financial Report in English

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 - EOSI - PEA-PME eligible), a leader in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, today announces that it has made available to the public an English translation of its Annual Financial Report as at December 31, 2019.

The Company's annual financial report includes:

The declaration of the responsible person;

The corporate governance report;

The consolidated financial statements;

The Company's annual financial statements;

The statutory auditors' reports;

Information relating to the fees of the statutory auditors.

The annual financial report in English can be consulted on the Company's website, under the "Investors" section, in the documentation category.

