EOS imaging: Availability of the 2019 Annual Financial Report in English

EOS IMAGING

(EOSI)
07/07/2020 | 02:02pm EDT

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 - EOSI - PEA-PME eligible), a leader in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, today announces that it has made available to the public an English translation of its Annual Financial Report as at December 31, 2019.

The Company's annual financial report includes:

  • The declaration of the responsible person;
  • The corporate governance report;
  • The consolidated financial statements;
  • The Company's annual financial statements;
  • The statutory auditors' reports;
  • Information relating to the fees of the statutory auditors.

The annual financial report in English can be consulted on the Company's website, under the "Investors" section, in the documentation category.

ABOUT EOS imaging

EOS imaging is a global medical device company that designs, develops and markets innovative, low dose 2D/3D full body and weight-bearing imaging, rapid 3D modeling of EOS patient X-ray images, web-based patient-specific surgical planning, and integration of surgical plan into the operating room that collectively bridge the entire spectrum of care from imaging to post-operative assessment capabilities for orthopedic surgery. With a primary focus on hips, knees, and spine, EOS imaging is targeting a $2 billion annual market opportunity. EOS imaging has over 350 system installations in more than 30 countries generating more than 1 million patient exams annually. EOS imaging has corporate locations in U.S., France, Canada, Germany, and Singapore, and engages more than 175 employees. For additional information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris
ISIN: FR0011191766 - Ticker: EOSI


© Business Wire 2020
