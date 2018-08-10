Log in
News Summary

EP Energy Corp : EP Energy Corp. Class A to Host Earnings Call

08/10/2018 | 02:11pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2018 / EP Energy Corp. Class A (NYSE: EPE) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-50C558FCBF511.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 285 M
EBIT 2018 235 M
Net income 2018 20,2 M
Debt 2018 4 061 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 36,80
EV / Sales 2018 3,53x
EV / Sales 2019 3,26x
Capitalization 480 M
Chart EP ENERGY CORP
Duration : Period :
EP Energy Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EP ENERGY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,87 $
Spread / Average Target 56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Russell E. Parker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan R. Crain Chairman
Chad England Senior Vice President-Operations
Kyle A. McCuen Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gregory Allan Beard Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EP ENERGY CORP-22.03%480
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.72%82 962
CNOOC LTD15.51%74 247
EOG RESOURCES13.34%71 108
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.61%62 181
WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP22.61%46 040
