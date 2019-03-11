Log in
EP Energy : to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results Webcast on March 15

03/11/2019

HOUSTON, Texas, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EP Energy Corporation (NYSE: EPE) has scheduled a webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, 9:00 a.m. Central Time, on Friday, March 15 to discuss its fourth quarter 2018 and full year 2018 financial and operational results. The company's fourth quarter earnings press release is scheduled to be issued after the New York Stock Exchange closes trading on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

EP Energy Corporation. (PRNewsFoto/EP Energy Corporation)

The webcast may be accessed online through the company's website at epenergy.com in the Investor Center.  Materials to be discussed during the webcast will be available in the Investor Center.  A limited number of telephone lines will be available to participants by dialing 888-317-6003 (conference ID# 4069531) 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available through April 15, 2019 on the company's website in the Investor Center or by dialing 877-344-7529 (conference ID# 10129100).  If you have any questions regarding the dial-in procedures, please contact Jordan Strauss at 713-997-6791.

About EP Energy
The EP Energy team is driven to deliver superior returns for our investors by developing the oil and natural gas that feeds America's growing energy needs. The company focuses on enhancing the value of its high quality asset portfolio, increasing capital efficiency, maintaining financial flexibility, and pursuing accretive acquisitions and divestitures.  EP Energy is working to set the standard for efficient development of hydrocarbons in the U.S.  Learn more at epenergy.com.

Contact
Investor and Media Relations
Jordan Strauss
713-997-6791
Jordan.Strauss@epenergy.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ep-energy-to-host-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2018-results-webcast-on-march-15-300810433.html

SOURCE EP Energy Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
