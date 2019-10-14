EP Global Opportunities Trust : Blocklisting – Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 14 October 2019

Name of applicant: EP Global Opportunities Trust plc

Name of scheme: N/A

Period of return: From: 12 April 2019 To: 12 October 2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) 745,830 Ordinary 1 pence shares

from previous return:

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) Nil

has been increased since the date of the last return

(if any increase has been applied for):

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under Nil

scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet 745,830 Ordinary 1 pence shares

issued/allotted at end of period:

Name of contact: Kenneth J. Greig