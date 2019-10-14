Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  EP Global Opportunities Trust plc    EPG   GB0033862573

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(EPG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

EP Global Opportunities Trust : Blocklisting – Interim Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/14/2019 | 10:21am EDT

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS FORM MUST BE TYPED OR PRINTED ELECTRONICALLY AND PROVIDED TO AN RIS.

Date: 14 October 2019

Name of applicant:

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc

Name of scheme:

N/A

Period of return:

From:

12 April 2019

To:

12 October 2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)

745,830 Ordinary 1 pence shares

from previous return:

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s)

Nil

has been increased since the date of the last return

(if any increase has been applied for):

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under

Nil

scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet

745,830 Ordinary 1 pence shares

issued/allotted at end of period:

Name of contact:

Kenneth J. Greig

Telephone number of contact:

0131 270 3800

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Disclaimer

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc published this content on 14 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2019 14:20:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TR
10:21aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Blocklisting – Interim Review
PU
08:08aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
05:01aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Portfolio Holdings – 30 September 2019
PU
03:05aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Portfolio Holdings as at 30 September 2019
PR
10/09EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/01EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in own shares
PU
10/01EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/16EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Portfolio Holdings-31 August 2019
PU
09/16EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Portfolio Holdings as at 31 August 2019
PR
09/13EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in own shares
PU
More news
Chart EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Theodore Tulloch Chairman
David Ian Hough Independent Non-Executive Director
David Thomas McLeod Ross Independent Non-Executive Director
Thomas Michael Walker Independent Non-Executive Director
Kenneth John Greig Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC-1.16%157
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP.25.13%243
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group