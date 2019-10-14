EP Global Opportunities Trust : Blocklisting – Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 14 October 2019
Name of applicant:
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc
Name of scheme:
N/A
Period of return:
From:
12 April 2019
To:
12 October 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s)
745,830 Ordinary 1 pence shares
from previous return:
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s)
Nil
has been increased since the date of the last return
(if any increase has been applied for):
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under
Nil
scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet
745,830 Ordinary 1 pence shares
issued/allotted at end of period:
Name of contact:
Kenneth J. Greig
Telephone number of contact:
0131 270 3800
LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
