EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(EPG)
EP Global Opportunities Trust : Closed Period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

07/22/2019 | 02:02am EDT

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the “Company”)

Closed Period – Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company confirms that it has entered into a closed period on 22 July 2019 (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company’s results for the half year ended 30 June 2019.

The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

22 July 2019

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company’s registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


