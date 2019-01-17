EP Global Opportunities Trust : Portfolio Holdings-31 December 2018

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018
% of
|
Rank
|
Company
|
Sector
|
Country
|
Net Assets
|
1
|
Roche *
|
Health Care
|
Switzerland
|
4.0
|
2
|
AstraZeneca
|
Health Care
|
United Kingdom
|
3.3
|
3
|
Novartis
|
Health Care
|
Switzerland
|
3.0
|
4
|
Verizon
|
Telecommunications
|
United States
|
2.8
|
5
|
China Mobile
|
Telecommunications
|
China
|
2.7
|
6
|
Sanofi
|
Health Care
|
France
|
2.7
|
7
|
Vodafone
|
Telecommunications
|
United Kingdom
|
2.6
|
8
|
Royal Dutch Shell A
|
Oil & Gas
|
Netherlands
|
2.6
|
9
|
Nokia
|
Technology
|
Finland
|
2.6
|
10
|
Swire Pacific A
|
Industrials
|
Hong Kong
|
2.5
|
11
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|
Financials
|
Japan
|
2.5
|
12
|
Singapore Telecommunications
|
Telecommunications
|
Singapore
|
2.5
|
13
|
Total
|
Oil & Gas
|
France
|
2.4
|
14
|
Bangkok Bank **
|
Financials
|
Thailand
|
2.4
|
15
|
East Japan Railway
|
Consumer Services
|
Japan
|
2.4
|
16
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
|
Financials
|
Japan
|
2.4
|
17
|
Galaxy Entertainment
|
Consumer Services
|
Hong Kong
|
2.4
|
18
|
ENI
|
Oil & Gas
|
Italy
|
2.4
|
19
|
Edinburgh Partners Emerging
|
Financials
|
Other
|
2.3
|
Opportunities Fund
|
20
|
BP
|
Oil & Gas
|
United Kingdom
|
2.3
|
21
|
ING
|
Financials
|
Netherlands
|
2.2
|
22
|
Tesco
|
Consumer Services
|
United Kingdom
|
2.2
|
23
|
Telefonica
|
Telecommunications
|
Spain
|
2.1
|
24
|
Panasonic
|
Consumer Goods
|
Japan
|
2.1
|
25
|
Ahold Delhaize
|
Consumer Services
|
Netherlands
|
2.1
|
26
|
Japan Tobacco
|
Consumer Goods
|
Japan
|
2.0
|
27
|
Bank Mandiri
|
Financials
|
Indonesia
|
1.9
|
28
|
Synchrony Financial
|
Financials
|
United States
|
1.9
|
29
|
Cirrus Logic
|
Technology
|
United States
|
1.9
|
30
|
Alps Electric
|
Industrials
|
Japan
|
1.9
|
31
|
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|
Health Care
|
China
|
1.8
|
32
|
DNB
|
Financials
|
Norway
|
1.7
|
33
|
Commerzbank
|
Financials
|
Germany
|
1.7
|
34
|
CK Hutchison
|
Industrials
|
Hong Kong
|
1.7
|
35
|
Mitsubishi
|
Industrials
|
Japan
|
1.7
|
36
|
Nomura
|
Financials
|
Japan
|
1.6
|
37
|
Halliburton
|
Oil & Gas
|
United States
|
1.5
|
38
|
PostNL
|
Industrials
|
Netherlands
|
1.4
|
39
|
Bayer
|
Health Care
|
Germany
|
1.4
|
40
|
Apache
|
Oil & Gas
|
United States
|
1.2
|
Total equity investments
|
88.8
|
Cash and other net assets
|
11.2
|
Net assets
|
100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares **The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|
31 December 2018
|
% of Net Assets
|
Europe
|
32.3
|
Asia Pacific
|
17.9
|
Japan
|
16.6
|
United Kingdom
|
10.4
|
United States
|
9.3
|
Other
|
2.3
|
Cash and other net assets
|
11.2
|
100.0
|
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|
31 December 2018
|
% of Net Assets
|
Financials
|
20.6
|
Health Care
|
16.2
|
Telecommunications
|
12.7
|
Oil & Gas
|
12.4
|
Industrials
|
9.2
|
Consumer Services
|
9.1
|
Technology
|
4.5
|
Consumer Goods
|
4.1
|
Cash and other net assets
|
11.2
|
100.0
As at 31 December 2018, the net assets of the Company were £131,788,000.
17 January 2019
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
ENQUIRIES:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF
