EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (EPG)
01/17 04:33:54 am
301.56 GBp   -0.15%
EP Global Opportunities Trust : Portfolio Holdings-31 December 2018

01/17/2019 | 05:34am EST

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

% of

Rank

Company

Sector

Country

Net Assets

1

Roche *

Health Care

Switzerland

4.0

2

AstraZeneca

Health Care

United Kingdom

3.3

3

Novartis

Health Care

Switzerland

3.0

4

Verizon

Telecommunications

United States

2.8

5

China Mobile

Telecommunications

China

2.7

6

Sanofi

Health Care

France

2.7

7

Vodafone

Telecommunications

United Kingdom

2.6

8

Royal Dutch Shell A

Oil & Gas

Netherlands

2.6

9

Nokia

Technology

Finland

2.6

10

Swire Pacific A

Industrials

Hong Kong

2.5

11

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Financials

Japan

2.5

12

Singapore Telecommunications

Telecommunications

Singapore

2.5

13

Total

Oil & Gas

France

2.4

14

Bangkok Bank **

Financials

Thailand

2.4

15

East Japan Railway

Consumer Services

Japan

2.4

16

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial

Financials

Japan

2.4

17

Galaxy Entertainment

Consumer Services

Hong Kong

2.4

18

ENI

Oil & Gas

Italy

2.4

19

Edinburgh Partners Emerging

Financials

Other

2.3

Opportunities Fund

20

BP

Oil & Gas

United Kingdom

2.3

21

ING

Financials

Netherlands

2.2

22

Tesco

Consumer Services

United Kingdom

2.2

23

Telefonica

Telecommunications

Spain

2.1

24

Panasonic

Consumer Goods

Japan

2.1

25

Ahold Delhaize

Consumer Services

Netherlands

2.1

26

Japan Tobacco

Consumer Goods

Japan

2.0

27

Bank Mandiri

Financials

Indonesia

1.9

28

Synchrony Financial

Financials

United States

1.9

29

Cirrus Logic

Technology

United States

1.9

30

Alps Electric

Industrials

Japan

1.9

31

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H

Health Care

China

1.8

32

DNB

Financials

Norway

1.7

33

Commerzbank

Financials

Germany

1.7

34

CK Hutchison

Industrials

Hong Kong

1.7

35

Mitsubishi

Industrials

Japan

1.7

36

Nomura

Financials

Japan

1.6

37

Halliburton

Oil & Gas

United States

1.5

38

PostNL

Industrials

Netherlands

1.4

39

Bayer

Health Care

Germany

1.4

40

Apache

Oil & Gas

United States

1.2

Total equity investments

88.8

Cash and other net assets

11.2

Net assets

100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares **The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2018

% of Net Assets

Europe

32.3

Asia Pacific

17.9

Japan

16.6

United Kingdom

10.4

United States

9.3

Other

2.3

Cash and other net assets

11.2

100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2018

% of Net Assets

Financials

20.6

Health Care

16.2

Telecommunications

12.7

Oil & Gas

12.4

Industrials

9.2

Consumer Services

9.1

Technology

4.5

Consumer Goods

4.1

Cash and other net assets

11.2

100.0

As at 31 December 2018, the net assets of the Company were £131,788,000.

17 January 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

ENQUIRIES:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF

Disclaimer

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 10:33:04 UTC
