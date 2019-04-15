EP Global Opportunities Trust : Portfolio Holdings-31 March 2019

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MARCH 2019
|
|
|
|
|
% of
|
Rank
|
Company
|
Sector
|
Country
|
Net Assets
|
1
|
Roche *
|
Health Care
|
Switzerland
|
4.2
|
2
|
AstraZeneca
|
Health Care
|
United Kingdom
|
3.3
|
3
|
Novartis
|
Health Care
|
Switzerland
|
3.2
|
4
|
Swire Pacific A
|
Industrials
|
Hong Kong
|
2.9
|
5
|
Verizon
|
Telecommunications
|
United States
|
2.8
|
6
|
China Mobile
|
Telecommunications
|
China
|
2.7
|
7
|
Orange
|
Telecommunications
|
France
|
2.6
|
8
|
Royal Dutch Shell A
|
Oil & Gas
|
Netherlands
|
2.6
|
9
|
Sanofi
|
Health Care
|
France
|
2.6
|
10
|
Tesco
|
Consumer Services
|
United Kingdom
|
2.5
|
11
|
ING
|
Financials
|
Netherlands
|
2.5
|
12
|
ENI
|
Oil & Gas
|
Italy
|
2.5
|
13
|
BP
|
Oil & Gas
|
United Kingdom
|
2.5
|
14
|
Commerzbank
|
Financials
|
Germany
|
2.5
|
15
|
East Japan Railway
|
Consumer Services
|
Japan
|
2.4
|
16
|
Synchrony Financial
|
Financials
|
United States
|
2.4
|
17
|
Total
|
Oil & Gas
|
France
|
2.4
|
18
|
Galaxy Entertainment
|
Consumer Services
|
Hong Kong
|
2.4
|
19
|
Singapore Telecommunications
|
Telecommunications
|
Singapore
|
2.4
|
20
|
Nokia
|
Technology
|
Finland
|
2.4
|
21
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
|
Financials
|
Japan
|
2.4
|
22
|
Bangkok Bank **
|
Financials
|
Thailand
|
2.4
|
23
|
Edinburgh Partners Emerging
|
Financials
|
Other
|
2.3
|
|
Opportunities Fund
|
|
|
|
24
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|
Financials
|
Japan
|
2.3
|
25
|
Vodafone
|
Telecommunications
|
United Kingdom
|
2.3
|
26
|
Cirrus Logic
|
Technology
|
United States
|
2.2
|
27
|
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|
Health Care
|
China
|
2.1
|
28
|
BNP Paribas
|
Financials
|
France
|
2.0
|
29
|
Telefonica
|
Telecommunications
|
Spain
|
2.0
|
30
|
BBVA
|
Financials
|
Spain
|
1.9
|
31
|
Japan Tobacco
|
Consumer Goods
|
Japan
|
1.9
|
32
|
Alps Electric
|
Industrials
|
Japan
|
1.9
|
33
|
Panasonic
|
Consumer Goods
|
Japan
|
1.9
|
34
|
CK Hutchison
|
Industrials
|
Hong Kong
|
1.7
|
35
|
Bayer
|
Health Care
|
Germany
|
1.7
|
36
|
Halliburton
|
Oil & Gas
|
United States
|
1.6
|
37
|
Apache
|
Oil & Gas
|
United States
|
1.5
|
38
|
PostNL
|
Industrials
|
Netherlands
|
1.4
|
39
|
Nomura
|
Financials
|
Japan
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity investments
|
|
|
90.7
|
|
Cash and other net assets
|
|
|
9.3
|
|
Net assets
|
|
|
100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|
31 March 2019
|
% of Net Assets
|
Europe
|
36.5
|
Asia Pacific
|
16.6
|
Japan
|
14.2
|
United Kingdom
|
10.6
|
United States
|
10.5
|
Other
|
2.3
|
Cash and other net assets
|
9.3
|
|
100.0
|
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|
|
31 March 2019
|
% of Net Assets
|
Financials
|
22.1
|
Health Care
|
17.1
|
Telecommunications
|
14.8
|
Oil & Gas
|
13.1
|
Industrials
|
7.9
|
Consumer Services
|
7.3
|
Technology
|
4.6
|
Consumer Goods
|
3.8
|
Cash and other net assets
|
9.3
|
|
100.0
As at 31 March 2019, the net assets of the Company were £137,577,000.
15 April 2019
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
ENQUIRIES:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF
Disclaimer
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 10:42:03 UTC