Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  EP Global Opportunities Trust PLC    EPG   GB0033862573

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(EPG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

EP Global Opportunities Trust : Portfolio Holdings-31 March 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 06:43am EDT

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MARCH 2019

% of

Rank

Company

Sector

Country

Net Assets

1

Roche *

Health Care

Switzerland

4.2

2

AstraZeneca

Health Care

United Kingdom

3.3

3

Novartis

Health Care

Switzerland

3.2

4

Swire Pacific A

Industrials

Hong Kong

2.9

5

Verizon

Telecommunications

United States

2.8

6

China Mobile

Telecommunications

China

2.7

7

Orange

Telecommunications

France

2.6

8

Royal Dutch Shell A

Oil & Gas

Netherlands

2.6

9

Sanofi

Health Care

France

2.6

10

Tesco

Consumer Services

United Kingdom

2.5

11

ING

Financials

Netherlands

2.5

12

ENI

Oil & Gas

Italy

2.5

13

BP

Oil & Gas

United Kingdom

2.5

14

Commerzbank

Financials

Germany

2.5

15

East Japan Railway

Consumer Services

Japan

2.4

16

Synchrony Financial

Financials

United States

2.4

17

Total

Oil & Gas

France

2.4

18

Galaxy Entertainment

Consumer Services

Hong Kong

2.4

19

Singapore Telecommunications

Telecommunications

Singapore

2.4

20

Nokia

Technology

Finland

2.4

21

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial

Financials

Japan

2.4

22

Bangkok Bank **

Financials

Thailand

2.4

23

Edinburgh Partners Emerging

Financials

Other

2.3

Opportunities Fund

24

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Financials

Japan

2.3

25

Vodafone

Telecommunications

United Kingdom

2.3

26

Cirrus Logic

Technology

United States

2.2

27

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H

Health Care

China

2.1

28

BNP Paribas

Financials

France

2.0

29

Telefonica

Telecommunications

Spain

2.0

30

BBVA

Financials

Spain

1.9

31

Japan Tobacco

Consumer Goods

Japan

1.9

32

Alps Electric

Industrials

Japan

1.9

33

Panasonic

Consumer Goods

Japan

1.9

34

CK Hutchison

Industrials

Hong Kong

1.7

35

Bayer

Health Care

Germany

1.7

36

Halliburton

Oil & Gas

United States

1.6

37

Apache

Oil & Gas

United States

1.5

38

PostNL

Industrials

Netherlands

1.4

39

Nomura

Financials

Japan

1.4

Total equity investments

90.7

Cash and other net assets

9.3

Net assets

100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 March 2019

% of Net Assets

Europe

36.5

Asia Pacific

16.6

Japan

14.2

United Kingdom

10.6

United States

10.5

Other

2.3

Cash and other net assets

9.3

100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 March 2019

% of Net Assets

Financials

22.1

Health Care

17.1

Telecommunications

14.8

Oil & Gas

13.1

Industrials

7.9

Consumer Services

7.3

Technology

4.6

Consumer Goods

3.8

Cash and other net assets

9.3

100.0

As at 31 March 2019, the net assets of the Company were £137,577,000.

15 April 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

ENQUIRIES:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF

Disclaimer

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 10:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TR
06:43aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Portfolio Holdings-31 March 2019
PU
02:01aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Portfolio Holdings as at 31 March 2019
PR
04/08EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in own shares
PU
04/08EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04/01EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04/01EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Directorate Change
PU
04/01EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Directorate Change
PR
03/27EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/25EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/19EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Chart EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
EP Global Opportunities Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Theodore Tulloch Chairman
David Ian Hough Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Giles Herron Weaver Independent Non-Executive Director
David Thomas McLeod Ross Independent Non-Executive Director
Kenneth John Greig Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC4.81%172
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS31.89%978
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV8.68%840
DRAPER ESPRIT-11.85%740
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION10.87%368
FUNDING CIRCLE SME INCOME FUND LTD-1.37%362
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About