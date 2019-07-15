EP Global Opportunities Trust : Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2019

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2019

Rank Company Sector Country % of Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 4.4 2 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.6 3 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.1 4 Singapore Telecommunications Telecommunications Singapore 2.9 5 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 2.9 6 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 2.8 7 Verizon Telecommunications United States 2.8 8 Synchrony Financial Financials United States 2.7 9 Vodafone Telecommunications United Kingdom 2.7 10 Orange Telecommunications France 2.7 11 Sanofi Health Care France 2.6 12 Total Oil & Gas France 2.5 13 ING Financials Netherlands 2.5 14 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 2.5 15 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 2.5 16 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.5 17 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 2.5 18 China Mobile Telecommunications China 2.5 19 East Japan Railway Industrials Japan 2.5 20 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 2.5 21 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.4 22 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 2.4 23 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.4 24 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund Financials Other 2.4 25 Nokia Technology Finland 2.2 26 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.1 27 Samsung Industrials South Korea 2.0 28 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 2.0 29 BBVA Financials Spain 1.9 30 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 1.9 31 Bayer Health Care Germany 1.9 32 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 1.8 33 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 1.8 34 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.7 35 Nomura Financials Japan 1.4 36 Apache Oil & Gas United States 1.3 37 Halliburton Oil & Gas United States 1.3 38 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 1.0 39 Alps Electric Industrials Japan 0.9 40 Alcon Health Care Switzerland 0.4 41 Rohm Technology Japan 0.4 Total equity investments 91.3 Cash and other net assets 8.7 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2019 % of Net Assets Europe 37.0 Asia Pacific 18.7 Japan 13.8 United Kingdom 11.3 United States 8.1 Other 2.4 Cash and other net assets 8.7 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2019 % of Net Assets Financials 22.7 Health Care 17.8 Telecommunications 15.6 Oil & Gas 12.9 Industrials 11.0 Consumer Services 5.0 Consumer Goods 3.7 Technology 2.6 Cash and other net assets 8.7 100.0

As at 30 June 2019, the net assets of the Company were £135,306,000.

15 July 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

