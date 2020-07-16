EP Global Opportunities Trust : Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2020

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2020

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Samsung SDI Information Technology South Korea 4.1 2 Sanofi Health Care France 3.6 3 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.4 4 Sony Consumer Discretionary Japan 3.4 5 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 3.2 6 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.1 7 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom 3.1 8 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.0 9 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 2.9 10 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan 2.7 11 ING Financials Netherlands 2.7 12 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.7 13 Nokia Information Technology Finland 2.6 14 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund Financials Other 2.5 15 Comsys Industrials Japan 2.4 16 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 2.4 17 Orange Communication Services France 2.4 18 Bayer Health Care Germany 2.4 19 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.3 20 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore 2.3 21 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.2 22 Taiwan Semiconductor Information Technology Taiwan 2.2 23 China Mobile Communication Services China 2.2 24 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.2 25 Antofagasta Materials United Kingdom 2.1 26 Japan Tobacco Consumer Staples Japan 2.0 27 Total Energy France 2.0 28 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 1.8 29 East Japan Railway Industrials Japan 1.8 30 Credicorp Financials Peru 1.8 31 Commerzbank Financials Germany 1.8 32 Telefonica Communication Services Spain 1.7 33 ENI Energy Italy 1.7 34 BP Energy United Kingdom 1.6 35 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.3 36 Tokyo Broadcasting System Communication Services Japan 0.4 37 Telefonica Rights Communication Services Spain 0.1 Total equity investments 86.1 Cash and other net assets 13.9 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2020 % of Net Assets Europe ex UK 29.5 Japan 19.3 Asia Pacific ex Japan 16.6 United Kingdom 13.2 Americas 5.0 Other 2.5 Cash and other net assets 13.9 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2020 % of Net Assets Health Care 22.8 Communication Services 15.3 Information Technology 11.0 Financials 10.9 Consumer Discretionary 5.7 Industrials 5.6 Consumer Staples 5.5 Energy 5.3 Materials 2.1 Real Estate 1.8 Cash and other net assets 13.9 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 30 June 2020, the net assets of the Company were £117,599,000.

16 July 2020

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company’s website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company’s registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF