EP Global Opportunities Trust : Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2020

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2020
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
| % of
Net Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|Samsung SDI
|Information Technology
|South Korea
| 4.1
|2
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
| 3.6
|3
|Tesco
|Consumer Staples
|United Kingdom
| 3.4
|4
|Sony
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
| 3.4
|5
|Verizon Communications
|Communication Services
|United States
| 3.2
|6
|AstraZeneca
|Health Care
|United Kingdom
| 3.1
|7
|Vodafone
|Communication Services
|United Kingdom
| 3.1
|8
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
| 3.0
|9
|Fresenius Medical Care
|Health Care
|Germany
| 2.9
|10
|Astellas Pharma
|Health Care
|Japan
| 2.7
|11
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
| 2.7
|12
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
| 2.7
|13
|Nokia
|Information Technology
|Finland
| 2.6
|14
|Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund
|Financials
|Other
| 2.5
|15
|Comsys
|Industrials
|Japan
| 2.4
|16
|Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H
|Health Care
|China
| 2.4
|17
|Orange
|Communication Services
|France
| 2.4
|18
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
| 2.4
|19
|Panasonic
|Consumer Discretionary
|Japan
| 2.3
|20
|Singapore Telecommunications
|Communication Services
|Singapore
| 2.3
|21
|Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|Financials
|Japan
| 2.2
|22
|Taiwan Semiconductor
|Information Technology
|Taiwan
| 2.2
|23
|China Mobile
|Communication Services
|China
| 2.2
|24
|Samsung Electronics
|Information Technology
|South Korea
| 2.2
|25
|Antofagasta
|Materials
|United Kingdom
| 2.1
|26
|Japan Tobacco
|Consumer Staples
|Japan
| 2.0
|27
|Total
|Energy
|France
| 2.0
|28
|Daiwa House Industry
|Real Estate
|Japan
| 1.8
|29
|East Japan Railway
|Industrials
|Japan
| 1.8
|30
|Credicorp
|Financials
|Peru
| 1.8
|31
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
| 1.8
|32
|Telefonica
|Communication Services
|Spain
| 1.7
|33
|ENI
|Energy
|Italy
| 1.7
|34
|BP
|Energy
|United Kingdom
| 1.6
|35
|CK Hutchison
|Industrials
|Hong Kong
| 1.3
|36
|Tokyo Broadcasting System
|Communication Services
|Japan
| 0.4
|37
|Telefonica Rights
|Communication Services
|Spain
| 0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total equity investments
|
|
|86.1
|
|Cash and other net assets
|
|
|13.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net assets
|
|
|100.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|30 June 2020
|% of Net Assets
|
|
|Europe ex UK
|29.5
|Japan
|19.3
|Asia Pacific ex Japan
|16.6
|United Kingdom
|13.2
|Americas
|5.0
|Other
|2.5
|Cash and other net assets
|13.9
|
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|30 June 2020
| % of Net Assets
|Health Care
|22.8
|Communication Services
|15.3
|Information Technology
|11.0
|Financials
|10.9
|Consumer Discretionary
|5.7
|Industrials
|5.6
|Consumer Staples
|5.5
|Energy
|5.3
|Materials
|2.1
|Real Estate
|1.8
|Cash and other net assets
|13.9
|
|100.0
Totals may not add due to rounding
As at 30 June 2020, the net assets of the Company were £117,599,000.
16 July 2020
The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company’s website at www.epgot.com.
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company’s registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF