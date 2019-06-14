EP Global Opportunities Trust : Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2019

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MAY 2019

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 4.3 2 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.4 3 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 3.1 4 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 2.9 5 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 2.8 6 Synchrony Financial Financials United States 2.8 7 Verizon Telecommunications United States 2.8 8 Vodafone Telecommunications United Kingdom 2.8 9 Orange Telecommunications France 2.8 10 Singapore Telecommunications Telecommunications Singapore 2.7 11 East Japan Railway Consumer Services Japan 2.6 12 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 2.6 13 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.6 14 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.6 15 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 2.6 16 Sanofi Health Care France 2.5 17 China Mobile Telecommunications China 2.5 18 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.5 19 ING Financials Netherlands 2.4 20 Total Oil & Gas France 2.4 21 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 2.4 22 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund Financials Other 2.4 23 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 2.3 24 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 2.3 25 Nokia Technology Finland 2.3 26 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.1 27 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 2.1 28 BBVA Financials Spain 2.0 29 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 1.9 30 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 1.9 31 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 1.9 32 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.7 33 Bayer Health Care Germany 1.6 34 Alps Electric Industrials Japan 1.5 35 Nomura Financials Japan 1.3 36 Halliburton Oil & Gas United States 1.3 37 Apache Oil & Gas United States 1.2 38 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 1.1 39 Alcon Health Care Switzerland 0.4 40 Rohm Technology Japan 0.2 Total equity investments 89.6 Cash and other net assets 10.4 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2019 % of Net Assets Europe 36.7 Asia Pacific 16.4 Japan 14.6 United Kingdom 11.4 United States 8.1 Other 2.4 Cash and other net assets 10.4 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2019 % of Net Assets Financials 23.1 Health Care 17.2 Telecommunications 15.7 Oil & Gas 12.6 Consumer Services 7.5 Industrials 7.2 Consumer Goods 3.8 Technology 2.5 Cash and other net assets 10.4 100.0

As at 31 May 2019, the net assets of the Company were £130,505,000.

14 June 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company’s registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF