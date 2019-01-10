Log in
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (EPG)
EP Global Opportunities Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

01/10/2019 | 12:53pm EST

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 10 January 2019 it purchased 30,000 of its own Ordinary 1p shares at a price of £3.005 per share. The shares have been placed into Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company has 21,851,917 Ordinary shares held in Treasury and 42,657,725 Ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of shares in issue remains as 64,509,642.

10 January 2019

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company’s registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


© PRNewswire 2019
