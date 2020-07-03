Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  EP Global Opportunities Trust plc    EPG   GB0033862573

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(EPG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/03 05:20:47 am
268 GBX   -0.74%
04:44aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/01EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/29EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EP Global Opportunities Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 04:44am EDT

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 2 July 2020 it purchased 30,000 of its own Ordinary 1p shares at a price of £2.70 per share. The shares have been placed into Treasury. Following this transaction, the Company has 24,601,917 Ordinary shares held in Treasury and 39,907,725 Ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of shares in issue remains as 64,509,642.

3 July 2020

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company’s registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TR
04:44aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/01EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/29EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/25EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/23EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/15EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2020
PR
06/11EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/08EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/05EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/18EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Portfolio Update as at 30 April 2020
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group