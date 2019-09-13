Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  EP Global Opportunities Trust PLC    EPG   GB0033862573

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(EPG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/12 11:35:01 am
310 GBp   +1.31%
05:27aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in own shares
PU
04:41aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/06EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in own shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

EP Global Opportunities Trust : Transaction in own shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 05:27am EDT

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company")

The Company announces that on 12 September 2019 it purchased 50,000 of its own Ordinary 1p shares at a price of £3.04 per share. The shares have been placed into Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company has 22,891,917 Ordinary shares held in Treasury and 41,617,725 Ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of shares in issue remains as 64,509,642.

13 September 2019

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF

Disclaimer

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 09:26:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TR
05:27aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in own shares
PU
04:41aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
09/06EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in own shares
PU
09/06EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/23EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Half-year Report
PR
08/22EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/19EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/16EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Portfolio Holdings-31 July 2019
PU
08/16EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Portfolio Holdings as at 31 July 2019
PR
08/15EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in own shares
PU
More news
Chart EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
EP Global Opportunities Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Theodore Tulloch Chairman
David Ian Hough Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Giles Herron Weaver Independent Non-Executive Director
David Thomas McLeod Ross Independent Non-Executive Director
Kenneth John Greig Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC2.82%159
REINET INVESTMENTS SCA--.--%3 015
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS53.41%1 144
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP25.53%218
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group