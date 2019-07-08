Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  EP Global Opportunities Trust PLC    EPG   GB0033862573

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(EPG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/08 05:49:45 am
307.13 GBp   -1.24%
07:24aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : s) in Company
PR
06/14EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Portfolio Holdings-31 May 2019
PU
06/14EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2019
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

EP Global Opportunities Trust : s) in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 07:24am EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITES TRUST PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
 An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name D C THOMSON & COMPANY LIMITED
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
Name AS ABOVE
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 04/07/2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 05/07/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.4629% 4.4629% 41,807,725
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 5.0021% 5.0021%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0033862573 1,865,821 4.4629%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date		 Exercise/
Conversion Period		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date		 Exercise/
Conversion Period		 Physical or cash
settlement		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(please add additional rows as necessary)
Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information

   

Place of completion 22 MEADOWSIDE, DUNDEE DD1 1LN
Date of completion 05/07/2019

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TR
07:24aEP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : s) in Company
PR
06/14EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Portfolio Holdings-31 May 2019
PU
06/14EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2019
PR
06/07EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Director Declaration
PR
05/16EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2019
PR
05/03EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in own shares
PU
05/03EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/02EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/02EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
04/29EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST : s) in Company
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About