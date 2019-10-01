Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  EPAM Systems, Inc.    EPAM

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.

(EPAM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EPAM : Exceeds 900 Google Cloud Platform Certifications, Strengthens Global Partnership And Commits To Benefits Parity In The US

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 10:08am EDT

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced that the company surpassed the 900 Google Cloud Platform (GCP) certification milestone. This is the latest chapter in EPAM and Google's growing, global 12-year partnership.

'Throughout the past decade, EPAM has evolved from an engineering partner to become a true business partner with Google, which is emphasized by our recent certification milestone, Partner Specializations and recognition as the 2018 Google Cloud North American Breakthrough Partner of the Year,' said Anton Tomchenko, VP, Co-Head North America/West, EPAM. 'We are enthusiastic about our partnership and look forward to continuing to help our joint customers enhance their Google Cloud implementations in an accelerated time to market.'

Earlier this year, EPAM was named the 2018 Google Cloud North American Breakthrough Partner of the Year and achieved its GCP Partner Specialization in Infrastructure and Application Development. As a GCP Premier System Integrator Partner and Google Advanced Solutions Lab Partner, EPAM's GCP expertise includes infrastructure consulting and migration, cloud-native application development, cloud optimization, data strategy and consulting, and machine learning and automation.

'EPAM's collaboration with Google is made successful through the engineering and design efforts of our joint teams,' said Larry Solomon, Chief People Officer, EPAM. 'Our recent commitment to meet the ambitious benefits parity goals will make it possible for us to ensure continued success in the future.'

EPAM recently committed to aligning its US benefits program with Google's recently announced mandatory extended workforce standards, including a $15/hour minimum wage, 12 weeks of paid family leave, eight days of paid sick leave, $5000/year in tuition reimbursement, and comprehensive healthcare. Google's extended workforce wage standards will go into effect on January 1, 2020, with the benefits standards to follow on January 1, 2022. In order to be a supplier of Google's extended workforce, these standards must be met. EPAM's current benefits program already meets thirteen of the fifteen requirements and includes provisions for comprehensive healthcare, minimum wage and generous family leave. EPAM is committed to adding the remaining two requirements by 2022.

'EPAM continues to make outsized investments in our ecosystem,' said Eric Rosenkranz, Google Cloud Director of Americas Partnerships. 'Their early recognition of the value of our certifications continues to reset the definition of partner capability across our partner program, with each new milestone they achieve.'

To achieve 916 GCP certifications, EPAM hosted two large-scale Google certification drives in the past 18 months. The EPAM and GCP team was recently recognized for their certification efforts over the last year, receiving the EPAM CEO Showcase Grand Prix Award and People's Choice Award at EPAM's Software Engineering Conference in Gdansk, Poland. Looking ahead, EPAM plans to host additional certification drives with the goal of reaching 1,000 GCP certifications by the end of the year.

To learn more about EPAM and Google's partnership, visit www.epam.com/google-cloud.

About EPAM Systems
Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies and was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013. Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
 This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epam-exceeds-900-google-cloud-platform-certifications-strengthens-global-partnership-and-commits-to-benefits-parity-in-the-us-300928416.html

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.

Emily Catuzzi, M: 215.720.4644, emily_catuzzi@epam.com

Disclaimer

EPAM Systems Inc. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 14:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.
10:08aEPAM : Exceeds 900 Google Cloud Platform Certifications, Strengthens Global Part..
PU
09/24EPAM : BMI Group's Next-Gen Commercial Site, Developed by EPAM, Named a 2019 Sit..
PU
09/24EPAM : BMI Group's Next-Gen Commercial Site, Developed By EPAM, Named A 2019 Sit..
PU
09/19EPAM : To Debut Open Source Contributor Index At Annual Software Engineering Con..
PR
08/27EPAM : Makes Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies 2019 List
AQ
08/27EPAM : Named to Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List | EPAM
AQ
08/26EPAM : Makes Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies 2019 List
PR
08/26EPAM : Makes Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies 2019 List
AQ
08/22EPAM : Supports Scratch Conference Europe, Advancing Tech Education Among Childr..
PR
08/21EPAM : Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance, the World's Largest Commercial Bl..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 272 M
EBIT 2019 383 M
Net income 2019 260 M
Finance 2019 836 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 40,6x
P/E ratio 2020 32,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,03x
EV / Sales2020 3,19x
Capitalization 10 000 M
Chart EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
EPAM Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 208,07  $
Last Close Price 182,32  $
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arkadiy Dobkin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Yuriy Goliyad Global Head-Operations & Senior Vice President
Jason Peterson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Karl Robb Non-Executive Director
Robert E. Segert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.57.16%10 000
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION27.93%128 824
ACCENTURE36.41%122 554
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.62%111 493
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING23.11%70 008
VMWARE, INC.9.43%61 319
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group