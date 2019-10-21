Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  EPAM Systems, Inc.    EPAM

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.

(EPAM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EPAM : Headless Commerce Accelerator for Sitecore Experience Commerce Is Now Open Source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 02:46pm EDT

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced that its Headless Commerce Accelerator for Sitecore Experience Commerce™ is now open source. Developed by EPAM, a Sitecore Platinum Partner, the custom accelerator is the first open source, headless solution of its kind that is designed as a reference implementation for the scalable B2C Sitecore Commerce ecosystem.

'Our strongest relationships and many successful client-centric innovations are created together with our partners, and our Headless Commerce Accelerator is a great example of this,' said Valeri Makovik, Co-Head, Digital Engagement Practice, EPAM. 'As one of the world's leading open source contributors, EPAM remains committed to the larger tech community and helping make technology more accessible to everyone.'

Available on GitHub, the Headless Commerce Accelerator for Sitecore Experience Commerce provides a professionally branded, custom storefront UI that allows front-end JavaScript developers to quickly develop and adjust commerce website features independently from Sitecore back-end developers.

'EPAM's new Headless Commerce Accelerator is another example of our deepening partnership in the commerce space,' said Wanda Cadigan, VP of commerce at Sitecore. 'By releasing this asset as open source, the entire Sitecore ecosystem can benefit from their rich Sitecore Commerce experience and EPAM's continued commitment to innovation.'

Over the last 12 years, EPAM's 750+ Sitecore professionals, including 13 Sitecore MVPs, have delivered large-scale, digital marketing solutions for some of the largest global enterprises. As one of Sitecore's elite Platinum Partners globally, EPAM has been recognized with nine Sitecore Experience Awards.

The Headless Commerce Accelerator for Sitecore Experience Commerce can be found at https://github.com/epam/sitecore-headless-commerce-accelerator. For more information about EPAM's Sitecore expertise, visit www.epam.com/sitecore. Learn more about Sitecore Experience Commerce at www.sitecore.com/products/sitecore-commerce.

About EPAM Systems
Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies and was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013. Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

About Sitecore
 Sitecore delivers a digital experience platform that empowers the world's smartest brands to build lifelong relationships with their customers. A highly decorated industry leader, Sitecore is the only company bringing together content, commerce, and data into one connected platform that delivers more than 500,000 digital experiences every day. Leading companies including American Express, ASOS, Carnival Cruise Lines, Kimberly-Clark, L'Oréal, and Volvo Cars rely on Sitecore to provide more engaging, personalized experiences for their customers. Learn more at Sitecore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
 This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epams-headless-commerce-accelerator-for-sitecore-experience-commerce-is-now-open-source-300942201.html

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.

Emily Catuzzi, 215.720.4644, emily_catuzzi@epam.com

Disclaimer

EPAM Systems Inc. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 18:45:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.
02:46pEPAM : Headless Commerce Accelerator for Sitecore Experience Commerce is Now Ope..
PU
02:46pEPAM : Headless Commerce Accelerator for Sitecore Experience Commerce Is Now Ope..
PU
10/17EPAM : Positioned as a Niche Player in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Insight Engi..
PU
10/17EPAM : Positioned As A Niche Player In Gartner's Magic Quadrant For Insight Engi..
PU
10/10EPAM : Named A Diamond Global Business Partner Of UiPath, Enhancing RPA Solution..
PR
10/08EPAM : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Cal..
PR
10/01EPAM : Exceeds 900 Google Cloud Platform Certifications, Strengthens Global Part..
PU
09/24EPAM : BMI Group's Next-Gen Commercial Site, Developed by EPAM, Named a 2019 Sit..
PU
09/24EPAM : BMI Group's Next-Gen Commercial Site, Developed By EPAM, Named A 2019 Sit..
PU
09/19EPAM : To Debut Open Source Contributor Index At Annual Software Engineering Con..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 272 M
EBIT 2019 384 M
Net income 2019 260 M
Finance 2019 836 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 41,5x
P/E ratio 2020 33,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,15x
EV / Sales2020 3,28x
Capitalization 10 255 M
Chart EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
EPAM Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 208,47  $
Last Close Price 186,96  $
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arkadiy Dobkin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Yuriy Goliyad Global Head-Operations & Senior Vice President
Jason Peterson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Karl Robb Non-Executive Director
Robert E. Segert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPAM SYSTEMS, INC.61.16%10 255
ACCENTURE32.67%119 196
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION17.96%118 787
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.68%108 615
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING24.73%70 927
VMWARE, INC.10.95%62 169
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group