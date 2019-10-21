EPAM : Headless Commerce Accelerator for Sitecore Experience Commerce is Now Open Source

Newtown, PA - October 21, 2019 - EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced that its Headless Commerce Accelerator for Sitecore Experience Commerce™ is now open source. Developed by EPAM, a Sitecore Platinum Partner, the custom accelerator is the first open source, headless solution of its kind that is designed as a reference implementation for the scalable B2C Sitecore Commerce ecosystem.

'Our strongest relationships and many successful client-centric innovations are created together with our partners, and our Headless Commerce Accelerator is a great example of this,' said Valeri Makovik, Co-Head, Digital Engagement Practice, EPAM. 'As one of the world's leading open source contributors, EPAM remains committed to the larger tech community and helping make technology more accessible to everyone.'

Available on GitHub, the Headless Commerce Accelerator for Sitecore Experience Commerce provides a professionally branded, custom storefront UI that allows front-end JavaScript developers to quickly develop and adjust commerce website features independently from Sitecore back-end developers.

'EPAM's new Headless Commerce Accelerator is another example of our deepening partnership in the commerce space,' said Wanda Cadigan, VP of commerce at Sitecore. 'By releasing this asset as open source, the entire Sitecore ecosystem can benefit from their rich Sitecore Commerce experience and EPAM's continued commitment to innovation.'

Over the last 12 years, EPAM's 750+ Sitecore professionals, including 13 Sitecore MVPs, have delivered large-scale, digital marketing solutions for some of the largest global enterprises. As one of Sitecore's elite Platinum Partners globally, EPAM has been recognized with nine Sitecore Experience Awards.

The Headless Commerce Accelerator for Sitecore Experience Commerce can be found at https://github.com/epam/sitecore-headless-commerce-accelerator. For more information about EPAM's Sitecore expertise, visit www.epam.com/sitecore. Learn more about Sitecore Experience Commerce at www.sitecore.com/products/sitecore-commerce.