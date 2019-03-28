EPAM : Hilti's Campaign Management Platform, Developed By EPAM, Wins 2019 Adobe Experience Maker Award

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced that Hilti Corporation's campaign management platform won the 2019 Adobe Experience Maker Award for Best Experience-Driven Campaign. Developed by EPAM, the multi-channel marketing platform, built on Adobe, helped Hilti increase operational efficiencies, customer engagement and stability in accelerated time-to-market.

With fierce competition in customer experiences, Hilti needed to update their outdated email marketing platform, which lacked engaging UX, scalable architecture and had limited system features. Hilti and EPAM worked together to integrate Adobe Campaign and Adobe Experience Manager with their existing ecosystem to build and implement a unified, multi-channel campaign management platform to effectively target its customers. Using agile methodology, the platform was rolled out across 61 markets and resulted in a 30 percent accelerated time-to-market and a 55 percent increase in team productivity.

"Leveraging our Adobe expertise, design thinking and software engineering capabilities, we worked with Hilti to address their challenges and deliver a platform that helps them effectively engage customers – in fact, the solution resulted in an 18 percent increase in customer acquisition," said Valeri Makovik, Co-Head, Digital Engagement Practice, EPAM. "Hilti and EPAM really approached this project as one team, and we are both honored and excited that our collaboration was recognized by Adobe."

Hilti's new campaign management platform features template-driven email editing, data acquisition, campaign orchestration, audience and subscription management, and personalized, extended customer profiles. With the new solution, Hilti achieved a 50 percent decrease in platform costs, increased email volume from six million to 14 million, and is now able to measure, track and optimize email campaigns across multiple channels for its customers.

"The Global Hilti Digital Team embarked on a journey to improve our email marketing platform to drive engagement with our customers and this award further supports that we are headed in the right direction. We are beyond excited to win this award and share this accomplishment with EPAM," said Ebony Hunt, Global Digital Program Manager, Hilti Corporation.

The Adobe Experience Maker Awards highlights companies that helped define a customer-centric way of doing business, while delivering exceptional customer experiences. Hilti and EPAM were recognized with an Adobe Experience Maker Award during Adobe Summit North America in Las Vegas, NV.

To learn more about Hilti, visit www.hilti.com. For more information about EPAM's Adobe expertise, visit www.epam.com/adobe.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies and was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013. Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hiltis-campaign-management-platform-developed-by-epam-wins-2019-adobe-experience-maker-award-300820239.html

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.