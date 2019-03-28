Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  EPAM Systems Inc    EPAM

EPAM SYSTEMS INC

(EPAM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EPAM : Hilti's Campaign Management Platform, Developed By EPAM, Wins 2019 Adobe Experience Maker Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 10:01am EDT

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced that Hilti Corporation's campaign management platform won the 2019 Adobe Experience Maker Award for Best Experience-Driven Campaign. Developed by EPAM, the multi-channel marketing platform, built on Adobe, helped Hilti increase operational efficiencies, customer engagement and stability in accelerated time-to-market.

From left: Lee Carlson, Senior Business Development Manager, EPAM; Hanna Abramovich, Director, Technology Solutions, EPAM; Ebony Hunt, Global Program/Project Manager, Hilti North America; Venugopal Kanduri, Senior Director, Technology Solutions, EPAM

With fierce competition in customer experiences, Hilti needed to update their outdated email marketing platform, which lacked engaging UX, scalable architecture and had limited system features. Hilti and EPAM worked together to integrate Adobe Campaign and Adobe Experience Manager with their existing ecosystem to build and implement a unified, multi-channel campaign management platform to effectively target its customers. Using agile methodology, the platform was rolled out across 61 markets and resulted in a 30 percent accelerated time-to-market and a 55 percent increase in team productivity. 

"Leveraging our Adobe expertise, design thinking and software engineering capabilities, we worked with Hilti to address their challenges and deliver a platform that helps them effectively engage customers – in fact, the solution resulted in an 18 percent increase in customer acquisition," said Valeri Makovik, Co-Head, Digital Engagement Practice, EPAM. "Hilti and EPAM really approached this project as one team, and we are both honored and excited that our collaboration was recognized by Adobe."

Hilti's new campaign management platform features template-driven email editing, data acquisition, campaign orchestration, audience and subscription management, and personalized, extended customer profiles. With the new solution, Hilti achieved a 50 percent decrease in platform costs, increased email volume from six million to 14 million, and is now able to measure, track and optimize email campaigns across multiple channels for its customers. 

"The Global Hilti Digital Team embarked on a journey to improve our email marketing platform to drive engagement with our customers and this award further supports that we are headed in the right direction. We are beyond excited to win this award and share this accomplishment with EPAM," said Ebony Hunt, Global Digital Program Manager, Hilti Corporation.

The Adobe Experience Maker Awards highlights companies that helped define a customer-centric way of doing business, while delivering exceptional customer experiences. Hilti and EPAM were recognized with an Adobe Experience Maker Award during Adobe Summit North America in Las Vegas, NV.

To learn more about Hilti, visit www.hilti.com. For more information about EPAM's Adobe expertise, visit www.epam.com/adobe.

About EPAM Systems
Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies and was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013. Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

EPAM logo (PRNewsfoto/EPAM Systems, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hiltis-campaign-management-platform-developed-by-epam-wins-2019-adobe-experience-maker-award-300820239.html

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EPAM SYSTEMS INC
10:16aEPAM : Hilti's Campaign Management Platform, Developed by EPAM, Wins 2019 Adobe ..
PU
10:01aEPAM : Hilti's Campaign Management Platform, Developed By EPAM, Wins 2019 Adobe ..
PR
02/26EPAM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
02/14EPAM : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/14EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
02/14EPAM : Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018
PR
02/12EPAM : Wins 2019 Big Innovation Award for TelescopeAI, an AI-Enabled Platform to..
AQ
02/11EPAM : Wins 2019 Big Innovation Award For TelescopeAI™, An AI-Enabled Plat..
PR
02/08EPAM : Invests in GO Philly Fund | EPAM
AQ
02/07BEN FRANKLIN : Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania Launches the Glo..
PR
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.