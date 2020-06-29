EPAM : Top Independent Research Firm Names EPAM a Leader in Specialized Insights Services

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, today announced they have been recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Specialized Insights Service Providers, Q2 2020. Vendors were evaluated based on strategy, current offering and market presence.

The report states: "strong product engineering underpins EPAM's insights services strategy. EPAM's strength lies in product engineering, traditionally working with independent software vendors to build data products and services. Applying that expertise to insights services, EPAM has developed its Data Factory Blueprint to deliver business value through data products across industries and functional domains. [EPAM] offers over 200 vertical-specific analytics accelerators and consulting programs.

The Forrester report goes on to state that EPAM's customer references consider EPAM "well ahead of their peers" with a "fantastic approach to building a talent pipeline" and an "ability to quickly grasp domain understanding."

"We're pleased to be recognized as a leader among specialized insights service provider in Forrester's Wave evaluation," said Val Tsitlik, VP of Technology Solutions at EPAM. "We believe this is attributed to the depth and breadth of the analytics accelerators and consulting programs we provide our customers to solve their most complex, data-driven challenges and the successful business outcomes achieved."

After researching, analyzing and scoring the vendors—based on 18 criteria—Forrester identified the top 13 most significant insights service providers as Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders and Challengers. Forrester included 13 vendors in the assessment, all of which have advanced data competency, advanced analytics and AI competency, functional breadth, vertical penetration, heritage, market presence, service tenure and client interest.

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 30 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and was the only IT services company featured on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of 2019. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

