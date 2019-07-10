Epazz Releases Webbeeo Beta Version, Its Bitcoin Social Media Platform Mobile App, on the Play Store

CHICAGO, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Epazz, Inc . (OTC: EPAZ), a leading provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the company’s new Bitcoin social media platform mobile app , Webbeeo, releases its beta version on the Play Store. Webbeeo, which has been in development for over one year, uses blockchain technology to provide secure messaging and will allow users to share or transfer bitcoins to others. For now, the beta version only provides secure text messages. The later versions will use Epazz’s Bitcoin wallet to allow users to share bitcoins. The company is using the beta version to get public feedback about the app’s usability and reliability. Each future version will gain new features.

In the beta version, Webbeeo shares many of the features of the leading social media apps. When the company integrates patent-pending blockchain storage technology into the platform later this month, the app will boast greater privacy than other social media sites.

Webbeeo allows users to store data in and retrieve it from the blockchain, making it unnecessary for users to store data on their mobile devices. Only users have access to their data (and not third parties, as on most social media platforms), which is encrypted for increased privacy and protection. The company is using an open platform to speed up the launch of the beta site.

Webbeeo’s Social Media Blockchain Decentralized Platform removes intermediaries, allowing users more control over their data and how they connect with others. Users control the platform as well as how their groups use the platform. The app will be available in Apple’s App Store and on Google Play.

Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Epazz, stated, “Webbeeo will be our collaborate Bitcoin social media software for consumers and businesses. We have the ability to grow the software to numerous businesses across the world.”

If you wish to download the beta version of Webbeeo, please visit https://www.webbeeo.com .

About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz, Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is the complete web-based business software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are DeskFlex™ ( hoteling software ) and Provitrac™ (an applicant-tracking system ) and Jadian™ ( iso certification software ).

