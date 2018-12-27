Epazz Spun Off ZenaPay, Inc., its Cannabis Blockchain Software Subsidiary, Into a Canada Corporation and Applied for a Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

CHICAGO, IL, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Epazz, Inc . (OTC: EPAZ), a leading provider of blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the company has spun off its subsidiary, ZenaPay, Inc., into a Canadian Corporation on November 30, 2018. Shareholders of Class A common shares, which are the ones that are publicly traded, will receive one share of ZenaPay Common stock for every share held. Furthermore, ZenaPay applied for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange this month and has hired an experienced Toronto-based mergers and acquisitions consultant, Paul Khan, to assist in this complicated process.

ZenaPay was formed on August 31, 2017, to capitalize on the research and development of cannabis software solutions for businesses and governments. ZenaPay first launched its ZenaPay Merchant and ZenaPay Wallet on December 31, 2017. The initial products provided ZenaPay a better understanding of the blockchain technology and how it can assist in developing other cannabis software solutions. ZenaPay is currently developing a robust series of software applications all related to the cannabis industry. The new ZenaPay Merchant (soon to be renamed “Store Manager”) software product will have new features such as point-of-sale, e-commerce, marketing, reward cards (mobile app), inventory control, seed-to-store tracking, employee time cards, and live video. ZenaPay signed an industry exclusive software license with Epazz to utilize its point-of-sale, compliance, and blockchain supply chain software products. ZenaPay is in the process of modifying the existing source code of the licensed software products to adopt the code into the cannabis industry.

ZenaPay is an enterprise cannabis software and blockchain solution provider specializing in payment solutions, plant tracker, cannabis business management software, supply-chain blockchain management, compliance management, and government auditing software. We are developing software for dispensaries, manufacturers, cultivators, and government inspectors. Our initial products provide simple solutions for tracking plants and processing payments. We integrate our point-of-sale solutions with our compliance software to provide cannabis businesses with solutions that follow their trajectory from a new business to a larger enterprise through enhanced analytic and mobile app support. Our solutions will also assist government agencies with provincial/state to federal managed regulations and the auditing processes they create, to make sure dispensaries and manufacturers are in compliance with all rules and regulations.

ZenaPay Plant Tracker

ZenaPay Plant Tracker Canada app is created to record data about growing plants. Recorded data helps to monitor the growing conditions of the plants and also provides useful findings of growing plants in a more efficient way. This app also helps to identify potential issues during the plant growing process.

The ZenaPay Plant Tracker tracks plants from seed to harvest. The first version provides an easy way for growers to monitor the different varieties of plants they harvest for their businesses.

In order for the company to take full advantage of the Canadian market, ZenaPay is working with both its American and Canadian lawyers to setup Canadian operations.

Epazz CEO, Shaun Passley, Ph.D., said, “We believe spinning off ZenaPay will provide tremendous value to our shareholders.”

Updates will be forthcoming

About ZenaPay, Inc. (www.zenapay.com):

Epazz, Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are DeskFlex™ (a room scheduling software ) and Provitrac™ (an applicant-tracking system ).

