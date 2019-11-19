Appointment of Board Director and CEO, QuantGate Systems Inc. formerly Epcylon Technologies Inc

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2019) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTC Pink: PRFC) ("QuantGate" or the "Company") a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has appointed Leonardo Cardoso, CFA as a member of the board, serving as the Chief Executive Officer of QuantGate Systems.

Mr. Cardoso is also the Chief Investment Officer of Brazen Capital, LLC, a New York Registered Investment Adviser providing investment management products and services to global individuals and institutional clients. Mr. Cardoso adds over 19 years of investment industry experience to help grow the company's retail and institutional fintech solutions, such as the PILOT retail trading app and our proprietary real-time artificial intelligence and robotic trading strategy.



"I'm honored and excited to be appointed the new CEO of QuantGate and to have the opportunity to lead a team of highly accomplished professionals towards the mission of 'challenging the consensus and defying impossibilities'. I believe QuantGate is the answer to a new era of machines rising and taking control over nearly all aspects of investment decision making."



Prior to those roles, Mr. Cardoso has worked at some of Fortune 500 and Wall Street's most recognizable companies and banks, such as Enron Corp., Waste Management Inc, JPMorgan, Citigroup and most recently at IDB Bank of New York, where he served as the co-manager of a global multi-asset investment strategy. Furthermore, he spent 6 years at NYU's School of Professional Studies teaching what he refers as the "art and science" of investing.



A native of Brazil, Mr. Cardoso is always quick to refer to his military training as an Infantry Officer in the Brazilian Army as one of the most important, useful, and valuable experiences of his life. Husband and a proud father of two children, he earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Florida in Gainesville, holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, FINRA Series 24 and 7 licenses, and previously held the 65 and 55 licenses.



The Company believes Mr. Cardoso has the ability to lead its team through this new era of "quantamental" investing and to successfully deploy to the global investment community its suite of institutional and retail fintech products.



About QuantGate Systems Inc.



For over two decades, we have developed real-time market participant sentiment algorithms. QuantGate Systems Inc. is a diversified fintech company which continues to expand its suite of proprietary solutions.



Forward-Looking Statements



Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth above may include forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as "may", "could", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. QuantGate does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and cautions investors to consider all other risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in QuantGate filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.



