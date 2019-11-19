Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  EPI (Holdings) Limited    0689   BMG3155U1374

EPI (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(0689)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EPI : FURTHER UPDATE ON THE GROUP'S PETROLEUM OPERATION IN ARGENTINA - CHANGE OF DEADLINE FOR BID SUBMISSION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 07:10am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 689)

FURTHER UPDATE ON

THE GROUP'S PETROLEUM OPERATION IN ARGENTINA

CHANGE OF DEADLINE FOR BID SUBMISSION

References are made to the announcements of EPI (Holdings) Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 24 May 2019, 18 June 2019 and 27 September 2019 (the "Announcements") in relation to a development relating to the Group's petroleum exploration and production business in the Chañares Herrados concession area located in Cuyana Basin, Mendoza Province of Argentina. This is a further update of such development since the issue of the Announcements. For ease of reference, capitalized terms used in the Announcements have the same meanings when used in this announcement.

The deadline for bid submission under the Bidding Process was originally scheduled to fall on 3 December 2019. The Company has received from the department of hydrocarbons of the Mendoza Government a circular in relation to a revision of the timeline of the Bidding Process. Under such revised timeline, the deadline for bid submission under the Bidding Process has been changed to 18 March 2020.

The Company would like to provide an update that it has purchased from the department of hydrocarbons of the Mendoza Government certain data and information relating to a concession area which the CHE Concession area forms part and is evaluating such data to consider whether a bid will be made. Further announcement will be made in this regard as and when necessary.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

EPI (Holdings) Limited

Sue Ka Lok

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 19 November 2019

At the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four Executive Directors, namely Mr. Liu Zhiyi (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Sue Ka Lok, Mr. Yiu Chun Kong and Mr. Chan Shui Yuen; one Non-executive Director, namely Mr. Suen Cho Hung, Paul; and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Pun Chi Ping, Ms. Leung Pik Har, Christine and Mr. Kwong Tin Lap.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

EPI (Holdings) Limited published this content on 19 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 12:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EPI (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
07:10aEPI : Further update on the group's petroleum operation in argentina - change of..
PU
09/27EPI : Further update on the group's petroleum operation in argentina
PU
09/27EPI : Notification of publication of Interim Report for the period ended 30 June..
PU
09/02EPI : Passing away of independent non-executive director and appointment of chai..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 414 M
Chart EPI (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EPI (Holdings) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EPI (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,08  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhi Yi Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cho Hung Suen Non-Executive Director
Ka Lok Sue Executive Director
Chun Kong Yiu Executive Director
Chi Ping Pun Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EPI (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-80.00%53
TOURMALINE OIL CORP.-22.08%2 648
BERRY PETROLEUM CORPORATION29.49%918
BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, INC.-12.19%375
SURGE ENERGY INC.-32.65%233
NOSTRUM OIL & GAS PLC-79.76%50
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group