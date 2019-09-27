EPI : Notification of publication of Interim Report for the period ended 30 June 2019 on the Company's website

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 689)

30 September 2019

Dear Non-Registered Holder of securities of the Company

Notification of publication of Interim Report for the period ended 30 June 2019 on the Company's website

We hereby notify you that the above corporate communication (the "Corporate Communication") of EPI (Holdings) Limited (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese, is now available on the Company's website at www.epiholdings.com and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

You may access the Corporate Communication by clicking Interim Report 2019 under Interim Reports section of the Company's website.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you can complete the enclosed Request Form and return it to the Company's branch registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copy of the Corporate Communication will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communication of the Company in printed form.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Tengis Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

EPI (Holdings) Limited

Liu Zhiyi

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Encl.

Note: Corporate Communication refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of securities of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, summary financial report (where applicable), interim report, summary interim report (where applicable), notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.